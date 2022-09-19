Rural
Republican Congressmen Criticize NTIA, FCC Absence at Farm Bill Hearing
‘Their absence is noted, and it illustrates their indifference towards the needs of rural Americans and our rural communities.’
WASHINGTON, September 19, 2022 – Two Republican congressmen criticized the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Federal Communications Commission for their absence at Thursday’s Agriculture committee hearing on the dispersal process for federal broadband funds.
In his opening statement, Ranking Member Glenn Thompson, R-PA, said that the NTIA and FCC were invited to testify before the committee but declined. “Their absence is noted, and it illustrates their indifference towards the needs of rural Americans and our rural communities,” said Thompson. Rep. Rick Allen, R-GA, also panned the NTIA and the FCC for failing to appear.
“The question is: Are they dodging coming here today because they don’t want to be accountable for their flawed record?” Thompson told Broadband Breakfast, adding a Republican-controlled Congress may be more aggressive in its oversight of the two agencies. The midterm elections are in November.
“If given the opportunity to chair this committee…should that happen, the next time we ask them to come here it will be with a subpoena,” Thompson said. “We’ll put some teeth behind it.”
In addition, Thompson said during the hearing that the United States Department of Agriculture – which runs the ReConnect broadband program – is the best-suited agency to administer rural broadband deployment – not the NTIA or FCC. “I don’t have a lot of trust in NTIA or FCC. They received significant dollars back under the stimulus [act] back in 2010 and they failed to bridge the digital divide,” he said during the hearing.
“I remain disappointed that USDA was largely excluded from playing in its essential role, a role that it plays very effectively…in bringing broadband…into rural communities,” Thompson added. “It is the best situated agency to help rural providers serve their communities.”
Contacted by Broadband Breakfast, the NTIA and FCC did not respond to a request for comment.
The NTIA was allotted $42.5 billion by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to distribute to the states for that end. The federal government has also been rolling out American Rescue Plan Act funding to the states, which are actively being used to address gaps in connectivity.
At the hearing, Xochitl Torres Small, Agriculture’s undersecretary of Rural Development, and Chris McLean, acting administrator for the Rural Utilities Service, emphasized the importance of interagency information and best-practice sharing in mapping, funding, and network deployment efforts.
“We meet with the FCC, NTIA, and the Treasury on a biweekly basis – and frankly, regularly more often – both to establish a regular cadence of communication and to work through those sticky issues,” said Small.
Farmers need broadband
The hearing was held as the committee prepares the 2023 “farm bill,” which will be the latest in a series of agricultural investment packages that originated in the 1930s. Farm bills are often passed at five-year intervals, and exact provisions of each farm bill vary as time passes and circumstances change. The latest farm bill, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, included funding for conservation initiatives, crop subsidies, crop-insurance support, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The Agriculture committee must shepherd the 2023 farm bill to President Joe Biden’s desk before the 2018 package expires in September 2023.
Garrett Hawkins, president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, testified to the broadband needs of farmers. “Today’s farmers and ranchers, we use precision [agriculture] techniques to make decisions that impact everything from fertilizer to the amount of water that’s needed for our crops to the amount and type of herbicides that are applied,” Hawkins said. “These are just a few examples of how farmers are using connectivity to bump yield, improve environmental impact, and increase profitability.”
Eric Slee, Wireless Internet Service Providers Association’s vice president of government affairs, issued a statement Thursday supporting the Agriculture Committee’s work. “WISPA strongly encourages Congress to work toward a Farm Bill that among other things targets broadband funding to truly unserved locations on a tech-neutral basis, and avoids duplication of services financed by private and federal resources,” the statement said.
FCC Commits Additional $800 Million From Rural Digital Opportunity Fund
The authorization comes three weeks after the commission denied funding to Starlink and LTD Broadband.
WASHINGTON, September 1, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday it is authorizing just under $800 million from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund for six providers to expand broadband in over 350,000 locations in 19 states.
The six providers are NextLink Internet, California Internet L.P., Connect Everyone LLC, GigaBeam Networks LLC, Safelink Internet LLC, and Shenandoah Cable Television LLC. The states in which the winning bids will serve are Virginia, West Virginia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Alabama, Wisconsin, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Louisiana, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Minnesota.
The largest amounts will go to Illinois with $212 million, Arizona with $140 million and Iowa with $130 million.
“This round of funding supports projects using a range of network technologies, including gigabit service hybrid fiber/fixed wireless deployments that will provide end-user locations with either fiber or fixed wireless network service using licensed spectrum,” the FCC said in a press release.
The announcement means the FCC has committed over $6 billion from the $9.2-billion fund, which initially announced winners under a different-look commission in December 2020, but which was scrutinized over the past year-and-a-half due to claims that the winning bids would go to areas that don’t need the connectivity promised. Under new Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, the FCC has been purging the fund of what it sees as potential wasteful spending and provided those winning bidders with opportunities to let go of those bids.
The new commitment comes three weeks after the commission denied RDOF money to two such winning providers – broadband satellite service provider Starlink and the largest winner in the reverse auction process, LTD Broadband. The former was said to have a still-developing technology with a high-cost upfront commitment, while the latter had issues with getting certification from certain states by the time it was spurned.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr challenged the denial after saying he only learned about them in a press release.
Library and Education Technology Groups Pan FCC Proposal for New E-Rate Procurement
Responders fear that updating the E-Rate process will increase complexity for applicants.
WASHINGTON, August 26, 2022 – Responders to the Federal Communications Commission’s proposed rulemaking to force internet service providers to bid for school and library services through a new portal expressed concern that the proposal would needlessly complicate the process.
The FCC’s E-Rate program supplements schools and libraries securing affordable telecommunications and broadband services through the Universal Service Fund. Earlier this year, the FCC released a proposal that would “streamline program requirements for applicants and service providers, strengthen program integrity… and decrease the risk of fraud, waste, and abuse.”
The proposal suggests implementing a central document repository, called a bidding portal, through which internet service providers would submit bids to the program administrator, the Universal Service Administrative Company, instead of directly to applicants at a state and local level. Currently, libraries and schools announce they are seeking services and service providers apply directly to those institutions.
With the adoption of this proposal, applicants would be required to submit competitive bidding documentation that would enable applicants to compare competing bids and the USAC would establish timeframes on when applicants are able to review the bids that providers submit.
The proposal is in response to a September 2020 report by the Government Accountability Office which addressed what the GAO considers the E-Rate program’s key fraud risks. It reported that E-Rate participants could easily misrepresent self-certification statements by violating competitive-bidding rules or processes. These violations could occur without the Commission’s or USAC’s knowledge because they do not have direct access to the bidding information.
The GAO suggested that allowing the USAC direct access to obtain and monitor bidding information would improve security and strengthen program controls.
Proposal widely panned by CoSN and educational technology directors
However, response to the proposal was widely negative, with commenters raising concern that changing the process would needlessly complicate a system that, according to Verizon, is already promoting fair and open bidding on E-Rate contracts.
The Consortium for School Networking, the State Educational Technology Directors Association, and the National School Boards Association claimed that the Commission’s past reliance on state and local procurement requirements has been a success and has not led to an undue amount of fraud and abuse, negating the need to update the process.
Creating a national bidding portal could also interfere with existing state and local bidding requirements and unduly complicate the bidding process, hindering E-Rate participation, said the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors in its comment to the FCC.
“A bidding portal would interfere with existing state and local bidding and procurement processes, which would likely cause significant issues for applicants and may cause some to have to drop out of the E-Rate program,” read NATOA’s report.
The establishment of a national E-rate bidding portal would be “unnecessary, burdensome and will increase the complexity of, rather than simplify the E-rate program,” agreed South Dakota’s Department of Education in its statement.
National level or local level changes
Since the FCC’s announcement in December, the proposed changes have been subject to much debate. John Harrington, CEO of Funds for Learning, wrote in April that the E-Rate changes would be detrimental, claiming that procurement decisions are best made at the local level, rather than a “one-size-fits-all system.”
Furthermore, John Windhausen, executive director of the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, said in December that the proposal will burden applicants, despite the potential benefits of eliminating at least some forms of fraud. Windhausen claimed that there is not enough evidence to show that a new portal is needed.
However, the proposal has not been universally dismissed. In a comment filed last week, the United States Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, which is responsible for enforcing antitrust laws, expressed support for the proposal saying that it would “enhance the ability of the FCC’s Office of Inspector General to detect and deter fraud in the E-Rate program.”
The DOJ added that the update would allow for more robust enforcement of laws, including investigation and prosecution of antitrust and related crimes that occur during E-Rate procurements. “All responsive service providers and applicants are in a position to complete the additional step,” said the DOJ in response to critics citing undue burden.
The proposal remains in consideration at the FCC.
Expert Opinion
Joe Kane: Rural Broadband Infrastructure Should Fund People Wherever They Are
Future broadband funding should target those who need it, even if they live in cities or the suburbs.
Subsidies for rural broadband deployment enjoy unified political support. Endless rhetoric supports federal funding to make up the difference in areas where the upfront cost of broadband infrastructure is prohibitive. But now we’ve allocated hundreds of billions of dollars to rural broadband. To address the digital divide fully, the next focus should be to target broadband funding to those who need it, even if they live in cities or the suburbs.
It’s indeed more expensive to deploy broadband in rural areas than in densely-populated areas, but this reality has warped broadband policy: The Federal Communications Commission’s High-Cost fund spends over $4 billion per year to build out broadband infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas. All told, the Government Accountability Office estimates that the federal government spent $5.9 billion per year on rural broadband infrastructure between 2009 and 2017.
It’s time to face facts. A 2017 FCC study found getting high-speed broadband to 98 percent of homes and businesses would cost $40 billion. Since then, ISPs have increased their yearly capital expenditures by about $3 billion per year and existing subsidies have continued apace. Now, recent infrastructure legislation has added $65 billion more to the pot. It’s safe to say we’ve hit the $40 billion target and then some. If newly allocated funds are not enough to overcome the economic barriers to rural broadband infrastructure deployment, no amount of additional federal funding will likely do so, and it’s time to take the victories we’ve gotten and shift gears.
Money should focus on low-income individuals
The continued focus on rural subsidies is not just an issue for its expense and lack of completion. It necessitates a tradeoff that deprioritizes connectivity barriers non-rural individuals face. A recent federal grant for remote areas, for example, spent over $87,000 per household. That’s 126 percent of median household income and enough for an annuity that would pay $418 per month for life. That money could instead support many more low-income individuals who happen to live elsewhere while letting fast, low-latency service from low-earth-orbit satellites fix the most extreme rural connectivity problems without the need for subsidies.
The tendency to conflate “rural” and “in need” distorts reality: There are individuals of all income brackets in all types of areas. This distortion has perverse effects. The FCC’s High-Cost program is funded by fees levied on individuals’ phone bills. This “contribution factor” has skyrocketed in recent years—now up to one-third of individuals’ monthly bill.
This funding structure means that a relatively low-income urban dweller pays a higher bill to fund Internet service providers’ construction of infrastructure for rural landowners who might be significantly better off financially. With so much cash already committed, policymakers should stop using this blunt instrument that heaps billions of dollars onto certain swaths of land while shortchanging the digital divide that persists among individuals in other parts of the country.
While rural America shouldn’t be left to fend for itself, lower-income individuals in suburban and urban areas are no less deserving of broadband funding than their rural counterparts. Going forward, funding should go to those who need it, regardless of where they live.
The FCC should reduce the new high-cost spending
To start, the FCC should reduce new High-Cost spending by at least 75 percent and transfer some of that funding to programs that fund individual needs. The FCC already administers these types of programs. Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program, for example, discount phone and broadband service for people with low incomes. These programs, combined with ISPs’ existing offerings to low-income Americans, could form the cornerstone of a more equitable broadband funding policy.
Furthermore, these programs should become more flexible. Polling shows that the largest barrier to broadband adoption is not its price, but non-adopters finding it irrelevant. Targeting this barrier to adoption should be the top priority of a policy to close the digital divide. Therefore, funding should be available for digital literacy efforts that demonstrate the value of the Internet to those who don’t think it’s for them. Allowing funds to defray the cost of Internet-connected devices would also advance the goal of closing the digital divide.
This proposed shift should still allow individuals’ benefits to be used for their Internet bill, which will, in turn, continue funding infrastructure because it justifies the cost of ISPs’ broadband buildout. The difference is that consumers would use that option only if ISPs can provide good service at the right price.
Instead of handwringing over who to tax to fund more subsidies to ISPs, policymakers should give consumers control. We continue to make tremendous progress toward closing the digital divide, including spending unprecedented amounts to get rural America up to speed. Adoption is now the key barrier to universal connectivity, and our policies should reflect this shift rather than continuing a lopsided distribution to rural areas.
Joe Kane is director of broadband and spectrum policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Joe Kane is director of broadband and spectrum policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
