SEC Adds Crypto Offices, Google’s Antitrust Appeal Rejected, State Farm Invests in ADT
The SEC will add industry offices that are focused on crypto assets, and industrial applications and services.
September 15, 2022 –The Securities and Exchange Commission Division of Corporate Finance will add industry offices that are focused on crypto assets, and industrial applications and services, the agency announced on September 9.
These two offices will be added to the Division of Corporate Finance’s Disclosure Review Program. These offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and grouped by industry expertise.
While the new Office of Crypto Assets will review crypto filings, the Office of Industrial Applications and Services will be responsible for the non-pharma, non-biotech, and non-medicinal products companies.
The former chairman of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission in January said that the U.S.’s neglect of regulating cryptocurrencies meant the U.S. was falling behind rival nations.
Record antitrust fine against Google by EU stands
Google’s appeal of a record antitrust fine with the European Union was rejected by a top court this past Wednesday.
The EU’s executive commission fined Google $4.125 billion euros, which is equivalent to $3.99 billion US dollars. Google originally appealed the fine although the European Court of Justice rejected it and upheld the penalty amount. This is higher than the antitrust fine in 2021 with the EU.
In November 2021, Google challenged a $2.8 billion antitrust fine because of allegations that Google favored their in-house price comparison tools over smaller European rivals. The court said Google broke antitrust rules when they chose to favor their shopping results over other competitors.
State Farm to make smart home investment in ADT
Last week, State Farm said it would make a $1.2 billion equity investment in smart home provider ADT.
The insurance company has also committed to invest up to $300 million in an opportunity fund to support product innovation for homeowners.
State Farm says they want to apply smart home technology to home ownership with customer benefits to lower costs and smart home security devices. The goal is to mitigating insurance loss caused by fire, water or intrusion.
Instead of repairing and replace lost and damaged items, State Farm aims to predict and prevent loss.
State Farm says they’ll better equip their customers against home ownership risk. State Farm will acquire over 133 million shares of ADT’s common stock at $9 per share with their $1.2 billion investment.
New Lumen CEO, Ericsson Testing Drones, Starlink Challenges FCC on RDOF
Johnson will replace former CEO Jeff Storey, who announced his retirement after a 40-year career.
September 13, 2022 – Lumen Technologies announced Kate Johnson as its new chief executive officer and member of its board of directors Tuesday.
Johnson will replace former CEO Jeff Storey, who announced his retirement after a 40-year career with Lumen.
“We are confident she is the right leader to take the reins at this important moment in Lumen’s history. Kate is an inspiring and motivational leader who is known for identifying and creating growth. She is the ideal CEO for Lumen,” Lumen board chairman Michael Glenn said in a statement
Johnson has worked in former leadership roles at several companies including General Electric and Microsoft.
Ericsson testing 5G drones for smart agriculture
Swedish telecom equipment provider Ericsson announced Tuesday a partnership with the Aerial Experimentation and Research Platform for Advanced Wireless to build 5G-powered drones for smart agriculture.
The 5G connection provided by Ericsson will power the AERPAW custom drone with a connected camera monitor for remote monitoring and assessment of farms and livestock behavior patterns, according to a press release.
“Smart agriculture will likely represent a very large growth segment for UAVs in the next decade,” said AERPAW Co- Principal Investigator Mihail Sichitiu said in a release. “And field testing at sites like AERPAW is critical both for exploring what’s possible and for ensuring operational safety. Only a drone under constant monitoring and control is a safe drone.”
The AERPAW is one out of four projects from the National Science Foundation’s Platform for Advanced Wireless program, part of a $1.5 billion investment to deploy wireless technologies from the CHIPS and Science act. The investment is intended to expand U.S.-based wireless equipment supply chains.
Starlink accuses FCC of misusing data
Starlink on Friday accused the Federal Communications Commission of misusing data in response to the denial of their Rural Digital Opportunity Fund application last month.
Starlink claimed that the FCC misused data collected outside of SpaceX-approved measures to penalize them for their speeds, ignored evidence that proved SpaceX ability to upgrade and expand its network when requested, and failed to accurately contrast SpaceX’s fixed rate pricing compared to the hidden fees and pricing of other RDOF recipients.
“The fact the Bureau relied on unauthorized outside speed tests without even notifying SpaceX that its decision was based on these tests only compounds the error,” the company said.
The data used to measure speeds led the agency’s Wireless Competition Bureau, Rural Broadband Auctions Task Force, and Office of Economic Analytics to justify the denial as “not reasonably capable of complying with the Commission’s requirements based upon their applications, their expansive service areas reflected in their winning bids, and their inadequate responses to the FCC’s follow-up questions,” according to a FCC-issued notice.
Affordable Connectivity Program Fraud, Biden Touts Intel Plant, Cybersecurity in Schools
An FCC watchdog report said some service providers were signing up multiple people on one person’s information for ACP benefits.
September 12, 2022 – The Affordable Connectivity Program has distributed over $1 million dollars in “improper payments” to service providers due to “fraudulent enrollment practice[s],” according to a report issued Thursday by the Federal Communications Commission’s Office of Inspector General.
Applicants qualify for ACP assistance by demonstrating personal eligibility or the eligibility of another household member, often a dependent. According to ACP guidelines, no such “Benefit Qualifying Person” may be claimed by more than one applying household, and, as of Thursday, each non-tribal household is eligible for no more than $750 of ACP assistance.
Nonetheless, the OIG said it found that some service providers have repeatedly enrolled dozens or even hundreds of households using the information of a single BQP.
“In the most egregious example identified, more than one thousand Oklahoma households were enrolled based on the eligibility of a single BQP, a 4-year-old child who receives Medicaid benefits. The child’s first and last names, date of birth and L4SSN were used over and over again—often several times each day—to complete new ACP enrollment transactions beginning in December 2021.”
The information of another Oklahoman BQP was used on 892 applications, from which two providers collected over $300 thousand in ACP funds, the watchdog said. In Texas, one BQP was used on 997 applications to the tune of $230 thousand. All told, the report found that the information of 12 BQPs was used over 100 times and that “Many more BQPs were used to support dozens of household enrollments.”
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said in a statement released Friday that, “For nearly two years now, I have been sounding the alarm on the potential for massive levels of fraud in the federal government’s broadband funding programs,” he said. “Whatever we are doing to deter this type of fraud is not working.”
In November, the watchdog also found evidence of fraud committed on the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a program intended to extend connectivity to students outside of school. Examples included schools enrolling many more households than students.
Biden celebrates Intel’s new fabrication plant
President Joe Biden took a victory lap Friday at the groundbreaking ceremony for Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor facility in Ohio.
“This is about our economic security. It’s about our national security. It’s about good paying union jobs you can raise a family on,” Biden said. Intel estimates that the project will create 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 “long-term positions in manufacturing and engineering.”
Biden’s CHIPS and Science Act, which became law in August, allocated $52.7 billion for domestic semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development. Proponents touted the bill’s incentives for domestic chip manufacturing as a national security imperative as well as a domestic manufacturing booster.
“Semiconductors are the brains behind the technology that powers our digital age. These chips are critical to the foundations of the U.S. economy, national security and technology leadership,” said Intel’s press release on Friday.
Intel isn’t the only company investing in semiconductor plants: Micron announced a $15 billion new manufacturing plant – or “fab” – in Boise, Idaho, earlier this month and on Monday broke ground. Wolfspeed announced Friday a $5 billion investment in a fab in Chatham, North Carolina.
CoSN calls for updated cybersecurity regulations
In a joint statement on Monday, the Consortium for School Networking urged the FCC to “modernize” cybersecurity regulations in the wake of a Labor Day cyberattack on the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Cybercriminal syndicate Vice Society reportedly claimed credit for the ransomware attack and said it stole sensitive data, but neither assertion has been confirmed by authorities, according to the Los Angeles Times.
CoSN is asking the FCC to “open a rule-making proceeding and take comment on the Petition filed by our organizations in February 2021 to adopt long-term solutions to this growing cyber security crisis.” The 2021 petition recommended the expansion of the E-Rate program to cover schools’ cybersecurity needs.
The CoSN was joined by the State E-Rate Coordinators Alliance, the State Educational Technology Directors Association, and the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband in the ask.
New Hampshire Awards, Journalism and Content Moderation, Truth Social Roadblocks
This is New Hampshire’s second round of Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Funds, following a $50 million award in June.
September 9, 2022 – The Treasury Department on Thursday announced an additional $66 million in broadband funding for New Hampshire from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.
This is New Hampshire’s second round of CPF funding, following a $50 million award in June. The state says it will use these funds to bring affordable broadband coverage to over 24,000 homes and businesses.
The funding will go to the state’s Broadband Matching Grant Initiative, a program which subsidizes broadband infrastructure projects undertaken by internet service providers and municipalities. The program aims to provide symmetrical speeds of 100 Mbps up and down.
“Today’s announcement marks a major investment in New Hampshire that will support families, small businesses, and our entire economy,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. “Expanding access to strong, affordable internet access will help Granite State communities thrive, which is why I led the efforts to secure this funding as part of the American Rescue Plan. I look forward to continue working with my colleagues to boost New Hampshire’s economy.”
Providers that participate in Treasury Department-funded programs are required to enroll in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides discounts on monthly internet bills and eligible device purchases to low-income households.
Klobuchar pulls antitrust bill following Cruz amendment
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, asked on Thursday to postpone a Senate Judiciary Committee vote on a bill that would empower news outlets to collectively bargain for compensation from big tech platforms.
The move came after the committee adoption an anti–content moderation amendment proposed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
Klobuchar’s Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would remove certain antitrust restrictions on news outlets with fewer than 1,500 full-time employers, allowing them to collectively negotiate with large platforms like Facebook and Google.
Cruz’s amendment removes the antitrust exemption if negotiations include content moderation provisions. “What is preeminent to me is whether this bill is going to increase or decrease censorship,” Cruz said.
Klobuchar denounced the amendment as a “get out of jail free card” and said that bipartisan agreement on the bill was “blown up.” Nonetheless, she promised to continue working for a compromise on the bill.
Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, was absent from Thursday’s meeting (it was reported that he has COVID-19), allowing Cruz’s provision to pass on a party-line vote of 11-10.
Critics of Klobuchar’s measure say that is anticompetitive and potentially unconstitutional.
Truth Social dealt another blow
The merger between the parent company of Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform and holding company Digital World Acquisition Corp. faced a setback this week.
DWAC lacked the shareholder votes necessary Monday for a 12-month extension to finalize its merger with Truth Social parent company Trump Media and Technology Group, Reuters reported. DWAC convened and rapidly adjourned several shareholder meetings this week without publicizing a vote tally. On Thursday, holding company CEO Patrick Orlando said the vote would be delayed until October 10.
The merger was initially agreed upon last October. If it finalizes, TMTG would become publicly traded and receive a cash influx of $1.25 billion. Saturday, on Truth Social, the former president suggested using personal funds to keep the company private.
The delay is just the latest setback in what’s been a thoroughly fraught process. DWAC is under federal investigation following a Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry into possible misconduct in its dealings with TMTG. Truth Social is reportedly tight on cash and is facing a potential lawsuit from vendor RightForge, claiming unpaid bills of about $1.6 million.
In addition, Truth Social is still unavailable on the Google Play app store, cutting the app off from a potential customer base of roughly 130 million Android smartphone users.
