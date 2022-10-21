Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast on November 16, 2022 – How to Value Your Fiber Company

In the midst of what can only be described as a fiber boom, how should you value your fiber business?

Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 12 Noon ET – How to Value Your Fiber Company

The United States is currently in the midst of what can only be described as a fiber boom. Wireless and 5G technologies aren’t going away, but stringing fiber deeper into neighborhoods is necessary. And because of this understanding, fiber businesses can become very valuable. In this special session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, we’ll explore the important question of how to value your fiber business.

Panelists:

  • Andrew Semenak, Managing Director, Pinpoint Capital Advisors
  • Other panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Andrew Semenak has over 20 years experience in corporate finance and investment banking with large global firms. He is the founding partner of Pinpoint Capital Advisors and has advised on numerous domestic and international capital raisings and mergers and acquisition transactions. Andrew’s relationships span leading small and mid market companies, private equity and infrastructure funds, pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, endowments and insurance companies.

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.

Broadband Breakfast on November 2, 2022 – Workforce Development Measures

How can states sustain and expand the dwindling broadband workforce?

October 21, 2022

By

Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Workforce Development Measures

For months, industry experts have been warning that future labor shortages will risk states’ ability to maintain adequate internet coverage unless they take action to sustain and expand the dwindling broadband workforce. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes crucial funding for telecom workforce training, and the Labor Department is investing in innovative virtual reality training tools. Some states are implementing new broadband curriculums and developing apprenticeship programs in hopes of not only growing the workforce but also ensuring that workers have the necessary training and experience to support the future of broadband. But will these measures be enough to fend off the labor shortage looming over the broadband industry?

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panelist resources:

Broadband Breakfast on November 9, 2022 – What to Expect at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington

Hear from the DII moderators about what to expect from this year’s pathbreaking program.

October 20, 2022

By

Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 12 Noon ET – What to Expect at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington

In anticipation of the upcoming Digital Infrastructure Investment conference, hear from the moderators about what to expect from this year’s pathbreaking program. We’ll set the scene for the conference’s four panels — including discussions about the state of the IIJA, the future of broadband mapping, and community broadband financing — and provide insight into the current moment of intersection between the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities.

Panelists

  • Christopher Mitchell, Director, Community Broadband Networks Initiative
  • Gabriella Novello, Assistant Editor, Communications Daily
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panelist resources:

Christopher Mitchell is the Director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative with the Institute for Local Self-Reliance in Minneapolis. Mitchell, a leading national expert on community networks, Internet access, and local broadband policies, built MuniNetworks.org, the comprehensive online clearinghouse of information about local government policies to improve Internet access. Its interactive community broadband network map tracks more than 600 such networks.

Gabriella Novello is a journalist for Communications Daily covering telecommunications and the Federal Communications Commission. She joined the Warren Communications News staff in 2020, after covering election integrity and the 2020 presidential election at WhoWhatWhy. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in health promotion at American University.

Broadband Breakfast on October 26, 2022 – Challenging the Broadband Fabric

Amid rising discontent about the FCC’s use of the “broadband fabric” to measure broadband availability, what are the alternatives?

October 20, 2022

By

Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Challenging the Broadband Fabric

Discontent is rising about the Federal Communications Commission’s use of the so-called “broadband fabric” to measure the availability of broadband on an address-by-address basis. Many are concerned that the FCC is dismissing or minimizing the ability of consumers to bring speed test challenges to fabric data. Additionally, the private nature of the fabric is a concern to those who say publicly-available information is needed for building out broadband. What are the alternatives to the fabric, and how might the fabric be challenged at the FCC, the NTIA, state broadband offices, or in court?

Panelists:

  • Sascha Meinrath, Director, X-Lab and Palmer Chair in Telecommunications, Penn State University
  • Other panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Sascha Meinrath is the Palmer Chair in Telecommunications at Penn State University and director of X-Lab, an innovative think tank focusing on the intersection of vanguard technologies and public policy. Prior to creating the X-Lab, Meinrath was vice president of the New America Foundation, where he founded the Open Technology Institute in 2008 and built it into one of the largest public interest tech policy organizations in Washington, D.C. He also founded the Commotion Wireless Project, which works around the globe to strengthen communities by providing tools to build their own local communications infrastructures, and co-founded Measurement Lab, a global online platform for researchers to deploy Internet measurement tools that empower the public and key decision-makers with useful information about broadband connectivity.

