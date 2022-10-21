#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on November 16, 2022 – How to Value Your Fiber Company
In the midst of what can only be described as a fiber boom, how should you value your fiber business?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 12 Noon ET – How to Value Your Fiber Company
The United States is currently in the midst of what can only be described as a fiber boom. Wireless and 5G technologies aren’t going away, but stringing fiber deeper into neighborhoods is necessary. And because of this understanding, fiber businesses can become very valuable. In this special session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, we’ll explore the important question of how to value your fiber business.
Panelists:
- Andrew Semenak, Managing Director, Pinpoint Capital Advisors
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Andrew Semenak has over 20 years experience in corporate finance and investment banking with large global firms. He is the founding partner of Pinpoint Capital Advisors and has advised on numerous domestic and international capital raisings and mergers and acquisition transactions. Andrew’s relationships span leading small and mid market companies, private equity and infrastructure funds, pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, endowments and insurance companies.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on November 2, 2022 – Workforce Development Measures
How can states sustain and expand the dwindling broadband workforce?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Workforce Development Measures
For months, industry experts have been warning that future labor shortages will risk states’ ability to maintain adequate internet coverage unless they take action to sustain and expand the dwindling broadband workforce. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes crucial funding for telecom workforce training, and the Labor Department is investing in innovative virtual reality training tools. Some states are implementing new broadband curriculums and developing apprenticeship programs in hopes of not only growing the workforce but also ensuring that workers have the necessary training and experience to support the future of broadband. But will these measures be enough to fend off the labor shortage looming over the broadband industry?
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- States Must Increase Broadband Workforce to Keep Up With New Infrastructure
- Apprenticeship Programs Important for Telecommunications Workforce, Agency Leaders Say
- Lack of Adequate Workforce Expected to Hamper Broadband Industry, Says Panel
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on November 9, 2022 – What to Expect at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
Hear from the DII moderators about what to expect from this year’s pathbreaking program.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 12 Noon ET – What to Expect at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
In anticipation of the upcoming Digital Infrastructure Investment conference, hear from the moderators about what to expect from this year’s pathbreaking program. We’ll set the scene for the conference’s four panels — including discussions about the state of the IIJA, the future of broadband mapping, and community broadband financing — and provide insight into the current moment of intersection between the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities.
Panelists
- Christopher Mitchell, Director, Community Broadband Networks Initiative
- Gabriella Novello, Assistant Editor, Communications Daily
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
- REGISTRATION for Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
Christopher Mitchell is the Director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative with the Institute for Local Self-Reliance in Minneapolis. Mitchell, a leading national expert on community networks, Internet access, and local broadband policies, built MuniNetworks.org, the comprehensive online clearinghouse of information about local government policies to improve Internet access. Its interactive community broadband network map tracks more than 600 such networks.
Gabriella Novello is a journalist for Communications Daily covering telecommunications and the Federal Communications Commission. She joined the Warren Communications News staff in 2020, after covering election integrity and the 2020 presidential election at WhoWhatWhy. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in health promotion at American University.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on October 26, 2022 – Challenging the Broadband Fabric
Amid rising discontent about the FCC’s use of the “broadband fabric” to measure broadband availability, what are the alternatives?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Challenging the Broadband Fabric
Discontent is rising about the Federal Communications Commission’s use of the so-called “broadband fabric” to measure the availability of broadband on an address-by-address basis. Many are concerned that the FCC is dismissing or minimizing the ability of consumers to bring speed test challenges to fabric data. Additionally, the private nature of the fabric is a concern to those who say publicly-available information is needed for building out broadband. What are the alternatives to the fabric, and how might the fabric be challenged at the FCC, the NTIA, state broadband offices, or in court?
Panelists:
- Sascha Meinrath, Director, X-Lab and Palmer Chair in Telecommunications, Penn State University
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Sascha Meinrath is the Palmer Chair in Telecommunications at Penn State University and director of X-Lab, an innovative think tank focusing on the intersection of vanguard technologies and public policy. Prior to creating the X-Lab, Meinrath was vice president of the New America Foundation, where he founded the Open Technology Institute in 2008 and built it into one of the largest public interest tech policy organizations in Washington, D.C. He also founded the Commotion Wireless Project, which works around the globe to strengthen communities by providing tools to build their own local communications infrastructures, and co-founded Measurement Lab, a global online platform for researchers to deploy Internet measurement tools that empower the public and key decision-makers with useful information about broadband connectivity.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast on November 16, 2022 – How to Value Your Fiber Company
- Broadband Breakfast on November 2, 2022 – Workforce Development Measures
- Noted Classical Liberal Legal Scholar Countenances Regulation of Social Media
- Broadband ‘Funding is Sufficient to Achieve the Program’s Availability Goal,’ Says Cable Industry Study
- Payment Stablecoins Should be Regulated for Safety, FDIC Chair Says
- Charter Wants Decision on Pole Replacement, NTIA Workforce Guide, C-Band Transition Payments
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on October 5, 2022 – How to Reform the Universal Service Fund
-
Fiber3 weeks ago
Public–Private Partnership Model ‘Most Effective Way’ to Address Digital Divide: AT&T Rep
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Dianne Crocker: Recession Fears Have Real Estate Market Forecasters Hitting the Reset Button
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Panelists at Broadband Breakfast Event Urge the FCC Mapping Fabric Be Made Public
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
62% of Americans Have Access to High-Speed 5G, Says New BroadbandNow Map
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Nation’s Most Accurate Broadband Map Will Come from FCC Challenge Process: NTCA
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Private Investors Can Jumpstart Community Networks, Say Broadband Breakfast Panelists
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 28, 2022 – Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband