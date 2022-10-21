Broadband Breakfast on November 2, 2022 – Workforce Development Measures

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Workforce Development Measures

For months, industry experts have been warning that future labor shortages will risk states’ ability to maintain adequate internet coverage unless they take action to sustain and expand the dwindling broadband workforce. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes crucial funding for telecom workforce training, and the Labor Department is investing in innovative virtual reality training tools. Some states are implementing new broadband curriculums and developing apprenticeship programs in hopes of not only growing the workforce but also ensuring that workers have the necessary training and experience to support the future of broadband. But will these measures be enough to fend off the labor shortage looming over the broadband industry?

Panelists

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

