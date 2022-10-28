#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on November 23, 2022 – Elon and Ye and Donald, Oh My!
How will Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and Ye’s acquisition of Parler shape the social media landscape?
Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Elon and Ye and Donald, Oh My!
With Elon Musk finally taking the reins at Twitter after a tumultuous acquisition process, what changes will come to the world’s de facto public square? The world’s richest man has indicated his intention to reinstate certain banned accounts, including those of former president Donald Trump and politically polarizing rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West—both of whom have made their own forays into the world of conservative social media. Currently in the process of purchasing right-wing alternative platform Parler, Ye is no stranger to testing the limits of controversial speech. With Twitter in the hands of Musk, Parler in the process of selling and Trump’s Truth Social forging ahead in spite of false starts, is a new era of conservative social media upon us?
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Parler Policy Exec Hopes ‘Sustainable’ Free Speech Change on Twitter if Musk Buys Platform, Broadband Breakfast, May 16, 2022
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.
Broadband Breakfast on November 16, 2022 – How to Value Your Fiber Company
In the midst of what can only be described as a fiber boom, how should you value your fiber business?
Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 12 Noon ET – How to Value Your Fiber Company
The United States is currently in the midst of what can only be described as a fiber boom. Wireless and 5G technologies aren’t going away, but stringing fiber deeper into neighborhoods is necessary. And because of this understanding, fiber businesses can become very valuable. In this special session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, we’ll explore the important question of how to value your fiber business.
Panelists:
- Andrew Semenak, Managing Director, Pinpoint Capital Advisors
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Andrew Semenak has over 20 years experience in corporate finance and investment banking with large global firms. He is the founding partner of Pinpoint Capital Advisors and has advised on numerous domestic and international capital raisings and mergers and acquisition transactions. Andrew’s relationships span leading small and mid market companies, private equity and infrastructure funds, pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, endowments and insurance companies.
Broadband Breakfast on November 2, 2022 – Workforce Development Measures
How can states sustain and expand the dwindling broadband workforce?
Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Workforce Development Measures
For months, industry experts have been warning that future labor shortages will risk states’ ability to maintain adequate internet coverage unless they take action to sustain and expand the dwindling broadband workforce. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes crucial funding for telecom workforce training, and the Labor Department is investing in innovative virtual reality training tools. Some states are implementing new broadband curriculums and developing apprenticeship programs in hopes of not only growing the workforce but also ensuring that workers have the necessary training and experience to support the future of broadband. But will these measures be enough to fend off the labor shortage looming over the broadband industry?
Panelists
- Patrick Halley (keynote address), President & CEO, The Wireless Infrastructure Association
- Debbie Kish, Vice President of Research & Workforce Development, Fiber Broadband Association
- Deb Bennett, Director of Apprenticeship, Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program (TIRAP) at the Wireless Infrastructure Association
- Eric Leach, Deputy Director, Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation
- Shane Matthews, Director of Training and Development, ElectriCom LLC
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- States Must Increase Broadband Workforce to Keep Up With New Infrastructure, Broadband Breakfast, July 12, 2022
- Apprenticeship Programs Important for Telecommunications Workforce, Agency Leaders Say, Broadband Breakfast, March 8, 2022
- Lack of Adequate Workforce Expected to Hamper Broadband Industry, Says Panel, Broadband Breakfast, October 4, 2022
Patrick Halley (keynote address) is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA). WIA represents over 140 companies that develop, build, own and operate the nation’s wireless infrastructure and is the leading authority on all things wireless.
Debbie Kish is a former Gartner analyst, where she spent more than 21 years advising telecom carriers, technology suppliers and investors on emerging technologies, applications, target markets, competitive landscapes and business models. At the Fiber Broadband Association, she directs marketing strategy and leads the development of research and survey programs. Kish also drives the creation of education, training and certification programs to advance the FBA’s workforce development efforts.
Training tomorrow’s leaders in the infrastructure workforce is Deb Bennett’s specific challenge and inspiration. In her current role with WIA, she not only serves as the Director of Apprenticeship for TIRAP (Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program), she also consults on education/workforce development issues, and advises WWLF (Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum).
Eric Leach joined the Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation in February of 2021 and currently serves as the Deputy Director. The Office of Workforce Transformation’s mission is to connect Ohio’s business, training, and education communities to build a dynamically skilled, productive, and purposeful workforce.
Shane Matthews is the Director of Training and Development at ElectriCom LLC. He bring with him a background in education and experience in both construction and lean manufacturing. At ElectriCom, he oversees the ongoing training of their current workforce, their NEO program, their Apprenticeship programs, and the professional development of their leadership.
Broadband Breakfast on November 9, 2022 – What to Expect at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
Hear from the DII moderators about what to expect from this year’s pathbreaking program.
Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 12 Noon ET – What to Expect at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
In anticipation of the upcoming Digital Infrastructure Investment conference, hear from the moderators about what to expect from this year’s pathbreaking program. We’ll set the scene for the conference’s four panels — including discussions about the state of the IIJA, the future of broadband mapping, and community broadband financing — and provide insight into the current moment of intersection between the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities.
Panelists
- Christopher Mitchell, Director, Community Broadband Networks Initiative
- Gabriella Novello, Assistant Editor, Communications Daily
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
- REGISTRATION for Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
Christopher Mitchell is the Director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative with the Institute for Local Self-Reliance in Minneapolis. Mitchell, a leading national expert on community networks, Internet access, and local broadband policies, built MuniNetworks.org, the comprehensive online clearinghouse of information about local government policies to improve Internet access. Its interactive community broadband network map tracks more than 600 such networks.
Gabriella Novello is a journalist for Communications Daily covering telecommunications and the Federal Communications Commission. She joined the Warren Communications News staff in 2020, after covering election integrity and the 2020 presidential election at WhoWhatWhy. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in health promotion at American University.
