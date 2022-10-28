Broadband Breakfast on November 23, 2022 – Elon and Ye and Donald, Oh My!

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Elon and Ye and Donald, Oh My!

With Elon Musk finally taking the reins at Twitter after a tumultuous acquisition process, what changes will come to the world’s de facto public square? The world’s richest man has indicated his intention to reinstate certain banned accounts, including those of former president Donald Trump and politically polarizing rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West—both of whom have made their own forays into the world of conservative social media. Currently in the process of purchasing right-wing alternative platform Parler, Ye is no stranger to testing the limits of controversial speech. With Twitter in the hands of Musk, Parler in the process of selling and Trump’s Truth Social forging ahead in spite of false starts, is a new era of conservative social media upon us?

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Parler Policy Exec Hopes ‘Sustainable’ Free Speech Change on Twitter if Musk Buys Platform, Broadband Breakfast, May 16, 2022

Drew Clark (moderator)

