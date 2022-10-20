#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on November 9, 2022 – What to Expect at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
Hear from the DII moderators about what to expect from this year’s pathbreaking program.
Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 12 Noon ET – What to Expect at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
In anticipation of the upcoming Digital Infrastructure Investment conference, hear from the moderators about what to expect from this year’s pathbreaking program. We’ll set the scene for the conference’s four panels — including discussions about the state of the IIJA, the future of broadband mapping, and community broadband financing — and provide insight into the current moment of intersection between the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities.
Panelists
- Christopher Mitchell, Director, Community Broadband Networks Initiative
- Gabriella Novello, Assistant Editor, Communications Daily
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
- REGISTRATION for Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
Christopher Mitchell is the Director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative with the Institute for Local Self-Reliance in Minneapolis. Mitchell, a leading national expert on community networks, Internet access, and local broadband policies, built MuniNetworks.org, the comprehensive online clearinghouse of information about local government policies to improve Internet access. Its interactive community broadband network map tracks more than 600 such networks.
Gabriella Novello is a journalist for Communications Daily covering telecommunications and the Federal Communications Commission. She joined the Warren Communications News staff in 2020, after covering election integrity and the 2020 presidential election at WhoWhatWhy. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in health promotion at American University.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.
Broadband Breakfast on October 26, 2022 – Challenging the Broadband Fabric
Amid rising discontent about the FCC’s use of the “broadband fabric” to measure broadband availability, what are the alternatives?
Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Challenging the Broadband Fabric
Discontent is rising about the Federal Communications Commission’s use of the so-called “broadband fabric” to measure the availability of broadband on an address-by-address basis. Many are concerned that the FCC is dismissing or minimizing the ability of consumers to bring speed test challenges to fabric data. Additionally, the private nature of the fabric is a concern to those who say publicly-available information is needed for building out broadband. What are the alternatives to the fabric, and how might the fabric be challenged at the FCC, the NTIA, state broadband offices, or in court?
Panelists:
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.
Broadband Breakfast on October 19, 2022 – Taxing Broadband Grants: Can it be Changed?
Does the ‘Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act’ stand a chance?
Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Taxing Broadband Grants: Can it be Changed?
On September 29, Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., introduced the “Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act,” which would shield federal broadband money from being taxed. The Senators argue that if the investments were taxed, they might be forced to return as much as 20 percent of those grants in the form of taxes. That, they say, would be counterproductive to the cause of deploying Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act grants. But with the mid-term elections looming, and with time running out on the 117th Congress, is there time to make a change in the tax code just for broadband?
Panelists:
- Leif Oveson, Vice President of Legislative Affairs, NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association
- Jill Kuehny, CEO of KanOkla Networks
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Shielding Broadband Grants from Taxes, Broadband Breakfast, September 29, 2022
- Demanding Requirements on NTIA’s BEAD Program May Depress Broadband Participation, Broadband Breakfast, June 7, 2022
- Johnny Kampis: New ISP Taxes Will Not Help America Build Back Better, Broadband Breakfast, March 29, 2022
Leif Oveson currently serves as Vice President of Legislative Affairs. He oversees NTCA’s Government Affairs Department, which leads legislative analysis, advocacy outreach, and political engagement with congressional offices. Prior to joining NTCA in 2009, Leif worked in both the United States Senate and House of Representatives. He served for three years as a Research Assistant for Senator Tim Johnson and four years as the Senior Legislative Assistant for Congresswoman Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.
Jill Kuehny is the CEO of KanOkla Networks, a member-owned cooperative serving south central Kansas and north central Oklahoma with fiber-to-the-farm technology as well as an adjoining regional fixed wireless footprint. A native to the area, Jill has been with KanOkla for 30 years and enjoys promoting the revitalization rural areas are experiencing due to broadband connectivity.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.
Urging Need for FCC Action on Universal Service Fund, Expert Says Congress Too Slow
FCC should not ‘wait for Congress to sort through these complex issues.’
WASHINGTON, October 12, 2022 – A Broadband Breakfast event panelist doubled down last week on her call for the Federal Communications Commission to unilaterally expand contributions to the Universal Service Fund, despite the commission deciding this summer that any such change should come at the direction of Congress.
Carol Mattey, founder of Mattey Consulting LLC and publisher of a report last year calling for the USF contribution base to be expanded to include broadband revenues, said on the panel last Wednesday that the FCC has the statutory authority to transform the basic telecommunications fund from relying on declining voice services revenues.
In a report to Congress in August, the FCC said any change to the USF would have to come from legislative authority, arguing that there is “significant ambiguity in the record regarding the scope of the Commission’s existing authority to broaden the base of contributors.”
But Mattey – who previously said that the FCC should move on its own – argued that Congress would be too slow to act and described her perspective as “pragmatic,” arguing the FCC shouldn’t “wait for Congress to sort through these complex issues.”
The USF, which originated in 1997, subsidizes telecommunications projects across the country and is funded by voice-based services – costs which are generally passed on to the consumer. But those costs are increasing relative to the voice revenues from which they are derived, as fewer Americans take-up those services.
To rectify this imbalance, industry players have proposed a variety of new funding sources, including direct taxation, digital advertising revenue and broadband service contributions.
Roslyn Layton, senior vice president of Strand Consult, proposed having big technology companies that rely on broadband to contribute to the fund. She said the vast majority of bandwidth is taken up by video streaming, an activity which – along with other services hosted by tech platforms – depends on large investments in middle-mile networks from broadband companies. Such reform of the USF would require congressional action, Layton conceded.
Angie Kronenberg, chief advocate and general counsel at industry trade group INCOMPAS, argued against funding the USF with dollars from Big Tech. She argued Layton’s proposals would be less “predictable and sufficient and transparent” than a simple tax on broadband service.
“We think doing it once, and at the [broadband-service level,] is the most efficient, effective way to do this,” said Kronenberg. “No matter how Angie Kronenberg – the consumer – wants to use my broadband, I’d much prefer to pay it one time than to pay it potentially for every click of whatever it is I’m going to do.”
Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 12 Noon ET – How to Reform the Universal Service Fund
The Universal Service Fund has been struggling to fund its programs promoting broadband connectivity across the country. Several policy experts have suggested fundamental changes to the structure of USF’s funding mechanisms to revitalize the program. Should the Federal Communications Commission broaden the program’s jurisdiction to include broadband revenues? Can the mission of USF survive without significant structural change?
Panelists:
- Carol Mattey, Founder of Mattey Consulting LLC
- Roslyn Layton, Senior Vice President of Strand Consult
- Angie Kronenberg, Chief Advocate and General Counsel, INCOMPAS
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
Broadband Breakfast articles:
- Economist Warns of Customer Losses if Broadband Revenues Find Way in Universal Service Fund, Broadband Breakfast, April 21, 2022
- In FCC Proceeding, Multiple Groups Recommend New General Tax for Universal Service Fund, Broadband Breakfast, March 17, 2022
- Policy Groups Want Bigger Contribution Base to Shore Up the Future of the Universal Service Fund, Broadband Breakfast, February 8, 2022
- Advocates Call for Universal Service Fund to Include Broadband Revenues, Broadband Breakfast, November 29, 2021
INCOMPAS policy proposals:
- INCOMPAS: FCC Misses Opportunity to Save USF, Now Congress Must Protect Streaming Revolution from Monopoly ISPs’ Price Hikes
- FCC Future of USF Report
- INCOMPAS Future of Universal Service Fund Briefing Sheet
- USForward Calls for FCC to Save USF and Modernize It Immediately: Over 340 Organizations Support FCC Action
- INCOMPAS Files USF Reply Comments with FCC On How to Save the USF
- INCOMPAS to FCC on Its Future of USF Report to Congress: To Save USF, FCC Must Adopt USForward Report Recommendation Immediately
- USForward Report
Research:
- Rural Broadband and the Unrecovered Cost of Streaming Video Entertainment, by Roslyn Layton at Petrus Potgieter
Carol Mattey, founder of Mattey Consulting LLC, has over 30 years of experience as a senior executive in the U.S. government, consultant and lawyer focusing on communications public policy. From 2010 to 2017, Carol was Deputy Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau at the Federal Communications Commission, focusing on the FCC’s ongoing initiatives to reform over $9 billion in annual federal spending known as the Universal Service Fund, which supports broadband connectivity for rural areas, schools, libraries, healthcare providers and low-income consumers. She led the development and implementation of the Connect America Fund to extend broadband to unserved areas in the United States.
Roslyn Layton, PhD, Senior Vice President of Strand Consult and Visiting Researcher at Aalborg University Copenhagen, is an international technology expert focused on the economics, security, and geopolitics of broadband internet technology. She has testified before the U.S. Congress on competition in wireless technologies, spectrum reform, the security advantages of 5G versus Wi-Fi, and the empirical and ethical case for fair cost recovery for broadband networks. She is also a senior contributor to Forbes, a Fellow of the National Security Institute at George Mason University, and a Senior Advisor to the Lincoln Policy Network.
Angie Kronenberg is the chief advocate and general counsel of INCOMPAS, the internet and competitive networks association. Angie manages INCOMPAS’ policy team and its work before the federal government.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.
