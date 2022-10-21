Funding
Broadband ‘Funding is Sufficient to Achieve the Program’s Availability Goal,’ Says Cable Industry Study
Study says California and Texas will be the biggest BEAD winners, with grants of more than $3 billion each.
WASHINGTON, October 20, 2022 – ACA Connects and consulting firm Cartesian on Monday released a study that contains state-by-state recommendations for the optimization of forthcoming grants from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
“Our analysis indicates that funding is sufficient to achieve the program’s availability goal,” the study’s “National Overview” section reads. In addition, ACA Connects found that most states and territories will likely have sufficient funds to deploy fiber to all unserved and underserved locations below an “extremely high-cost threshold.”
The study’s authors calculated the number of unserved and underserved locations nationwide based on Form 477 data, adjusting for known error and locations that have received funds from other federal programs. They then calculated the amount of BEAD funding for each state and territory and estimated the public costs of serving in-need locations.
California and Texas will be the biggest BEAD winners, the study estimates, with a grant of more than $3 billion apiece. The entities receiving the smallest grants will be Rhode Island, the District of Columbia, and three U.S. territories, it says. The study’s average estimated BEAD allocation is $743 million.
The BEAD program was invested with $42.45 billion by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will oversee the funds, which will be allotted to states and territories to fund broadband-deployment and other related projects.
“The BEAD program presents a tremendous opportunity to close the digital divide, but to seize that opportunity, States and Territories will need to become expert in understanding the ‘ins and outs’ of broadband deployments,” said Grant Spellmeyer, president and CEO of ACA Connects, upon the study’s release. “As we wait for the [Federal Communications Commission] to complete development of accurate, location-specific broadband maps, now is the time for States and territories to get up to speed. This study will help them get there.”
The first draft of the FCC’s national broadband map will likely be released in November, the Commission says.
Adoption Programs an Important Component of Broadband Equity, Access and Adoption Grants
To deploy the infrastructure itself, states must focus on user buy-in as well as network deployment.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., October 14, 2022 – A panel at AnchorNets 2022 on Thursday touted the benefits of network-adoption programs as states prepare to receive grants from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
“The infrastructure itself needs adoption,” said Matt Kalmus, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group. He argued states must focus on user buy-in as well as network deployment.
Higher usage rates will result in higher network revenues, Kalmus continued. “We can do the best job in the world to connect everyone’s doorstep to the internet,” he said, but providers rely on user-generated revenue from network users.
The BEAD program will dispense $42.45 billion dollars to the states for broadband deployments. BEAD is overseen by the National Telecommunications and Information Agency and was funded in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. Following the completion of the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map, the NTIA will allot BEAD funding to state and territory governments based on relative coverage levels.
“It’s not just ‘build it and they will come,’” said Brian O’Hara, senior director of regulatory issues for telecom and broadband at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. “There’s a lot of things you need to do, right: There’s the affordability issue, there’s the digital equity and [potential users] understanding how to use these tools.”
Correction: Funding under the NTIA’s BEAD program will flow to state and territory governments, and not to Tribal governments, as was stated in a prior version of this article. Tribal broadband funding is covered under other programs within IIJA. The story has been corrected.
Community Engagement Key to Louisiana’s Broadband Strategy
Louisiana enjoys ‘absolute alignment’ between the governor, legislature, and local officials on closing the digital divide.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., October 14, 2022 – State broadband offices should coordinate closely with community stakeholders, said Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, at AnchorNets 2022 on Thursday.
Iyengar said he meets with a variety of Louisianans “on repeated cycles, to present really complex ideas and to get buy-in.” Invitations to his team’s community conferences are extended to a wide range of local leaders – including mayors, legislators librarians, superintendents, and healthcare executives, he added.
“[Community-level engagement has] been really beneficial in helping us understand what the blindspots are, but also understanding what those different use cases are when it comes to the convergence of broadband and different sectoral priorities that of importance to Louisiana’s economy – now and into the future,” Iyengar explained.
What’s more, Iyengar said, there is “absolute alignment” between Louisiana’s governor, legislature, and local officials on closing the digital divide.
In recent months, Louisiana has announced two rounds of broadband grants from the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program – a total investment of $165 million.
In September, Bossier Parish Community College and the Fiber Broadband Association announced the launch of the Optical Telecom Installer Certification Path program, which the FBA says is “designed to develop the technical workforce needed to support the significant increase in fiber network builds as a result of the [National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s] Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program funding.”
Kansas Official Says Capital Projects Fund Better Suited Than BEAD for Some High-Cost Rural Areas
The CPF allows the state to contribute more money toward builds, the state official said.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., October 13, 2022 – The private matching fund requirement of the Capital Projects Fund, which allows states to contribute more to builds, are better suited to serve some high-cost rural communities than those of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, said the director of broadband development at the Kansas Department of Commerce on Thursday.
Since the Treasury Department’s CPF allows a “sliding scale” funding model, Kansas is able to provide public matching funds of up to 95 percent for broadband projects in some of the most expensive, hardest-to-reach communities in the state, Jade Piros de Carvalho told Broadband Breakfast at the AnchorNets conference. Under terms of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s BEAD program — which allocates $42.5 billion for broadband infrastructure — states can provide matching funds of no more than 75 percent of project costs.
“These high cost areas, if we don’t serve them now, they’re never going to be served,” Paros de Carvalho told Broadband Breakfast. “So I hope more states are taking advantages of this sliding-scale opportunity.”
In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the American Rescue Plan Act appropriated $10 billion to the CPF. The fund’s grantees are state, Tribal, and other eligible governments. CPF money may be used for broadband and other digital connectivity projects, as well as some community-facility projects. Providers that receive CPF funds must also participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which subsidizes monthly internet bills and device purchases for low-income households.
