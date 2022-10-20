Broadband Roundup
Charter Wants Decision on Pole Replacement, NTIA Workforce Guide, C-Band Transition Payments
Charter said it needs to pay to replace a majority of poles to connect for some projects.
October 20, 2022 – Charter Communications is urging the Federal Communications Commission to “promptly” proceed in requiring pole owners to share the cost of replacing poles when they want to install equipment on them, according to a letter to the FCC on Thursday.
Currently, pole owners and investor-owned utility companies often offload the replacement cost to service providers who want to attach telecommunications equipment on the poles. The FCC is currently deliberating on what to do about that, including whether to force pole owners to share in the cost of the replacement.
But Charter said that decision has to be done more quickly, as it illustrated in the letter that the majority of poles to which it would need to attach for certain projects using Rural Digital Opportunity Fund money would need to be replaced entirely.
“Discovering that a project will require an unusually high number of pole replacements can force Charter to go back to the drawing board to restart the design and licensing process, ultimately delaying our ability to deploy new facilities,” the letter said, adding this will “continue to present challenges and delays to bringing high speed broadband to every home in the country.”
Last month, Charter responded to the FCC’s request for comment on the issue, stating similarly that the current pole replacement burden will put at risk connecting all Americans to high-speed internet.
NTIA releases workforce guide for compliance with BEAD funding
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration released a guide Wednesday recommending strategies, including utilizing apprenticeships, certification and training programs, to optimize spending from its $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment infrastructure program.
The Workforce Planning Guide lists specific strategies federal, state or local broadband deployment programs can use to ensure they are compliant with the workforce requirements of the program, including incorporating apprenticeships, certification programs and training opportunities in BEAD projects to support women, people of color, the formerly incarcerated, and people with disabilities.
“These good jobs are the foundation of an equitable economy that lifts up workers and families and makes businesses more competitive globally,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in the release, who previously noted the importance of having money to pay for a workforce ready to tackle the challenges of installing infrastructure.
Communications companies late getting C-band transition payments: letter
An advocacy group for independent communications providers is urging the FCC to pay money they say its members are owed for vacating a stretch of spectrum that is now being used for wireless services.
As part of the C-band transition, video services were bumped off the 3.7 to 4.0 Gigahertz band to make way for future mobile wireless services, including 5G. The FCC has said those companies would be compensated for the move.
But in the letter dated Friday, ACA Connects said its members have complained that they have not been paid the lump said they said they are owed.
“Numerous ACA Connects Members, including some who have pursued their payment claims actively since the claims process commenced in late summer 2021, still have not received any portion of the lump sum payments they are due, causing them to divert operating funds to finance necessary transition activities, or even to seek external financing,” the letter said.
The organization is asking the commission to expedite the delivery of the “long-overdue” lump sum payments.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Urged to Guide Consumers on Map Challenge, Emergency Connectivity Fund Round, OneWeb LEO Service on Planes
‘It is unclear how consumers can actively participate in this facet of the challenge process.’
October 19, 2022 – In a letter dated Tuesday, a coalition of public interest groups is asking the Federal Communications Commission to offer guidance on how consumers can challenge the agency’s broadband availability data.
“It is unclear how consumers can actively participate in this facet of the challenge process, so Commission guidance would be useful,” the letter from the Broadband Connect America said.
The FCC is currently fielding challenges to its mapping fabric, a location-based dataset that shows areas that have and lack connectivity and will serve as the basis for a map the agency expects to release this fall.
“The speeds a company purports to offer are irrelevant. If a consumer is not actually getting those speeds, let alone the higher speeds needed for modern connectivity, they will remain on the wrong side of the digital divide,” the letter said, adding internet service providers say broadband speeds are impacted by Wi-Fi routers, “hence the actual speeds consumers experience is beyond their control.”
The BCA is made up of Public Knowledge, Access Humboldt, Akaku Maui Community Media, Axiom, Benton Foundation, Brian Whitacre, California Center For Rural Policy, Center for Rural Strategies, Citizens Connectivity Committee, Full Color Future, Institute for Local Self-Reliance, National Consumer Law Center, National Digital Inclusion Alliance, National Hispanic Media Coalition, Next Century Cities, Rural Community Alliance- Arkansas, Tribal Digital Village Network, and X-Lab.
FCC commits $78 million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The FCC said Wednesday it is committing nearly $78 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which goes to providing students continued connectivity outside of school.
The latest funding round is supporting the first and third round applicants, benefitting 190 schools, 30 libraries and one consortium that will impact 175,000 students across the country, including in Delaware, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, New Mexico and Texas.
The FCC has allocated nearly all of the $7.1-billion program, as it so-far has committed close to $6.1 billion to schools and libraries across the country.
OneWeb partners to get LEO broadband on planes
Panasonic Avionics, a seller of satellite broadband to aircraft, said Tuesday it has reached a deal to sell OneWeb’s low earth orbit connectivity services to commercial airlines around the world.
“This coverage and performance will improve the in-flight surfing and streaming experience for passengers and will open the door to new, low-latency airline passenger experiences. Examples include live gameplay, video conferencing, and VoIP communication,” a press release said.
The companies said this deal would enable coverage with download speeds approaching 200 Megabits per second, including implementing services into current in-flight entertainment servcies.
Panasonic currently delivers satellite-connected broadband services to more than 70 airlines.
Broadband Roundup
Rosenworcel Backs Foreign ID Bill, Parler To Be Acquired, T-Mobile Best Mobile Wireless Speeds
‘Consumers deserve to trust that public airwaves aren’t being leased without their knowledge to foreign governments.’
October 18, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said Monday that she backs new legislation introduced in the Senate and the House that would allow the agency to require television and radio broadcasters to reveal who is sponsoring foreign programming.
“The principle that the public has a right to know the identity of those who solicit their support is a fundamental and long-standing tenet of broadcasting,” said Rosenworcel in a statement, adding, “Consumers deserve to trust that public airwaves aren’t being leased without their knowledge to foreign governments.”
The Identifying Propaganda on Our Airwaves was introduced by U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., in the Senate Monday, with a companion piece introduced in the House by Anna Eshoo, D-Calif.
“Foreign governments shouldn’t be able to hide behind shell companies to fund misinformation and propaganda on American airwaves,” Schatz said in a press release. “By giving the FCC the authority to require disclosure of this foreign propaganda, our bipartisan bill will help stop this practice and improve programming transparency on TV and the radio.”
The legislation would effectively add legislative backing to a unanimous FCC decision in April 2021 that gave itself the authority to force identification of foreign programming sponsorship. That authority was nixed by a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals decision in July that said the agency’s verification requirements “ignores the limits that the statute places on broadcasters’ narrow duty of inquiry…It instead tells a broadcaster to seek information from two federal sources in addition to the two sources that the statue prescribes. This is not the law that Congress wrote.”
“That was a disastrous decision,” said Eshoo of the court’s decision. “The rule required that broadcasters simply check two federal sources to verify an ad sponsor’s identity, a rule implemented at my urging. The American people deserve to know when radio programming they hear on public airwaves is foreign government-funded propaganda.”
Musician Ye agrees to acquire social media platform Parler
Parlement Technologies announced Monday that musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has agreed to acquire the “free speech” social media platform Parler.
“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye said in a statement.
Ye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts are currently suspended due to his controversial comments made on those platforms.
“Parler will remain a place where everyone can think, listen, and speak freely. We will continue the fight against censorship, cancel culture, and authoritarianism,” said Parler CEO George Farmer.
T-Mobile takes Ookla’s fastest mobile operator for third quarter
Metrics company Ookla said Monday that T-Mobile is the fastest mobile operator, while Spectrum is fastest for fixed broadband for the third quarter.
Speeds tested between July 1 and September 30 found T-Mobile’s median download speed was 116.14 Mbps and Spectrum’s was 211.66 Mbps.
Arlington, Texas; St. Paul, Minnesota; Plano, Texas; Kansas City, Missouri; Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Scottsdale, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Baltimore, Maryland combined for top average mobile download speeds of 171.44 Mbps.
Jersey City, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; Raleigh, North Carolina; Corpus Christi, Texas; Austin, Texas; El Paso, Texas; Durham, North Carolina; Irving, Texas; Laredo, Texas; and Irvine, California combined for top fixed broadband average download speeds of 244.93 Mbps.
Broadband Roundup
Amazon Demo Satellites to Launch Early 2023, Frontier’s Broadband for Good, USCellular Adds to Board
The first prototype Amazon Project Kuiper low-earth orbit satellites are expected to launch early next year.
October 17, 2022 – Spacecraft launch company United Launch Alliance said in a press release Wednesday that it’s preparing to send Amazon’s first two “demonstration” Project Kuiper satellites into low-earth orbit early next year.
Amazon’s Project Kuiper, an initiative to launch a constellation of LEO satellites, will provide high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the globe.
The project was approved by the Federal Communications Commission in 2020. Other companies, such as aircraft manufacturer Boeing, are engaging in LEO satellite projects to provide connectivity.
Amazon said it will invest $10 billion for over 3,000 satellites in the hopes to bring broadband to any location on the earth, said Rusty Thomas, Amazon’s government satellite systems director.
Frontier launches Broadband for Good
Internet service provider Frontier said Monday it launched Broadband for Good, its first social impact program that it said will advance digital inclusion.
The program will start by donating high-speed broadband connectivity and computer equipment to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley in Bryan, Texas, for after-school and summer school programs offering high-speed internet for online tutoring, according to the release.
“Beginning today, our program will support organizations working to bridge the digital divide and address other critical needs. The ambition for the program is to stretch our imagination of what’s possible with the power of our technology,” said Frontier President and CEO Nick Jeffrey.
USCellular adds to board of directors
Wireless service provider United States Cellular Corp. said Monday it has appointed Xavier Williams to serve on its board effective January 1.
Williams, who is the CEO of Network Wireless Solutions, will replace J. Samuel Crowley, who served on the Chicago-based company’s board for 24 years. Williams had also years at AT&T and spent time on FirstNet, the nationwide wireless broadband network for first responders.
“With more than thirty years of experience in the telecommunications field, Xavier will provide valuable insight and guidance to the Board,” LeRoy Carlson, Jr., UScellular board chairman, said in a press release.
Recent
- Broadband ‘Funding is Sufficient to Achieve the Program’s Availability Goal,’ Says Cable Industry Study
- Payment Stablecoins Should be Regulated for Safety, FDIC Chair Says
- Charter Wants Decision on Pole Replacement, NTIA Workforce Guide, C-Band Transition Payments
- Broadband Breakfast on November 9, 2022 – What to Expect at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
- Broadband Breakfast on October 26, 2022 – Challenging the Broadband Fabric
- FCC Urged to Guide Consumers on Map Challenge, Emergency Connectivity Fund Round, OneWeb LEO Service on Planes
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on October 5, 2022 – How to Reform the Universal Service Fund
-
Fiber3 weeks ago
Public–Private Partnership Model ‘Most Effective Way’ to Address Digital Divide: AT&T Rep
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Dianne Crocker: Recession Fears Have Real Estate Market Forecasters Hitting the Reset Button
-
Innovation4 weeks ago
Labor Official Sees Benefits in Virtual, Augmented Reality for Workforce Training
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Panelists at Broadband Breakfast Event Urge the FCC Mapping Fabric Be Made Public
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
62% of Americans Have Access to High-Speed 5G, Says New BroadbandNow Map
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Nation’s Most Accurate Broadband Map Will Come from FCC Challenge Process: NTCA
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Private Investors Can Jumpstart Community Networks, Say Broadband Breakfast Panelists