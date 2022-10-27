Spectrum
FCC Seeks Comments on Opening 12.7 GHz Band for 5G, Other Uses
‘This is the first step in unlocking a significant expanse of new mid-band spectrum.’
WASHINGTON, October 27, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission unanimously approved at its October meeting on Thursday a notice seeking comment on the 12.7–13.25 GHz band, as the commission moves to make available more spectrum for next-generation wireless services, including 5G.
In pursuance of the newly approved notice of inquiry, the FCC will investigate the current uses of the 12.7 GHz band, its potential for mobile broadband and other services, and the proper approach for potential future licensing initiatives. The commission also extended a temporary freeze on applications in the 12.7 GHz band.
“This is the first step in unlocking a significant expanse of new mid-band spectrum,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in her prepared remarks. “But I also know we can’t pin our wireless future on any single band. We need to keep up our efforts to find more airwaves to fuel the mid-band spectrum pipeline.”
The FCC administers radio spectrum for non-federal uses, and the chairwoman said she is working with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration – which administers federally used spectrum – to free up more bands for use by next-generation services. Earlier this month, Scott Harris, senior spectrum advisor at the NTIA, said his agency will pursue spectrum expansions as well.
Rosenworcel also touted her agency’s recent moves to expand spectrum access. “We quickly held an auction in the 3.45 GHz band and followed that up with an auction in the 2.5 GHz band and just yesterday I shared with my colleagues an order that would create new public safety 5G opportunities in the 4.9 GHz band,” her remarks said.
Other business from the FCC October meeting
The commission unanimously approved three other items at Thursday’s meeting. The first, a measure to support Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, is a step toward providing support to mobile carriers and fixed providers in those territories.
The commission also approved notice of inquiry on new strategies to combat illegal robocalls over non–internet protocol networks. The prevailing anti-robocall framework, STIR/SHAKEN, is technologically impossible on non-IP networks, the FCC said. Broadband Breakfast reported Tuesday that industry players submitted comments to the FCC saying a more complete national transition to IP networks could be the solution to what they say has been a framework that has suffered from ineffectiveness.
Finally, the FCC approved a measure to strengthen the security of the national emergency alert systems. The adopted notice requests comments on the operational readiness of EAS systems and advances reporting requirements for cybersecurity risks and risk-mitigation strategies.
NTIA to Seek Public Comment on Developing Spectrum Strategy: Official
‘The immediate goal is to create a detailed list of [spectrum] bands for intensive examination.’
WASHINGTON, October 19, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is planning to ask the public what spectrum should become available and for what purposes, said Scott Harris, senior spectrum advisor at the Commerce agency.
The NTIA will develop a “spectrum strategy” designed to free up spectrum for a wide variety of uses, Harris told Georgetown University’s Inaugural Spectrum Summit Wednesday. The NTIA will rely on multiple streams of public input, including a request for comment and public meetings, he added.
“The immediate goal is to create a detailed list of bands for intensive examination, bands that we think can be put to private-sector use in the short, medium, and long-term,” Harris stated, adding, “We want to have a robust public discussion about the spectrum bands that may be useful and which ones require…intensive study.”
While Harris declined to specify when the NTIA would seek the public’s input, he suggested it would likely be “sooner rather than later.”
When designing spectrum policy, the government balances the needs of the federal government – including the national security entities – with the those of private industry and others. The NTIA administers radio spectrum for federal use while the Federal Communications Commission administers radio spectrum for non-federal use. The two agencies play a large role in shifting spectrum allocations from the federal government to other entities, which are often in the private sector.
Expanding spectrum availability is a hot topic in Washington, D.C. – for federal agencies as well as both houses of Congress. In August, the NTIA and the FCC released an updated memorandum of understanding, which established best practices for coordination between the agencies. The following month, the FCC announced the winners of its 2.5 GHz spectrum auction. Industry experts have also called for additional spectrum availability.
Scott Wallsten, president of the Technology Policy Institute, told Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday the NTIA should present specific questions or policy proposals for public scrutiny.
“A discussion is always more productive if there are real proposals on the table,” Wallsten said.
FCC Spectrum Authority Expires on September 30, Agency Seeks Renewal
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s proposal for increased auction authority would allow the agency to support infrastructure investment.
WASHINGTON, September 26, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel urged Congress last week to extend the agency’s authority to conduct spectrum auctions, which is set to expire this week.
“The FCC has held the authority to hold spectrum auctions for about three decades,” Rosenworcel said during a National Telecommunications and Information Administration spectrum policy symposium on September 19.
“It has been a powerful engine for wireless innovation and economic growth.
In fact, using this authority the FCC has held 100 auctions and raised more than $233 billion in revenue”
September 30 will mark the end of Congress’s fiscal year and the expiry of the FCC’s authority. In July, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce passed the Spectrum Innovation Act of 2022, H.R. 7624, which includes an extension of the auction authority through to March 2024.
Spectrum and Next Generation 911
The Spectrum Innovation Act was passed in July of this year, which required the FCC to host a spectrum auction to use $10 billion of allocated funds towards Next Generation 911, an Internet Protocol-based system to replace the analog 911 system.
Implementing NG911 in states and counties nationwide will require the coordination of emergency, public safety, and government entities.
Urgent Telecommunications reported last week that the Public Safety Next Generation 911 Coalition, a coalition of public-safety associations, said that NG911 would not be available for years.
The coalition requested that NG911 funds could be borrowed immediately from the U.S. Treasury, which would be repaid when the proceeds from the 3.1-3.45 GigaHertz (GHz) spectrum auction are made available.
Senate Indian Affairs Committee Chair Takes FCC to Task for Communication With Tribes
‘You need to get a little better about talking to and listening to native communities,” the chairman told the FCC.
WASHINGTON, September 23, 2022 –Senate Indian Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Schatz on Wednesday urged the Federal Communications Commission to consult more regularly with Tribal leaders on the spectrum-licensing processes.
“Some of [the problems voiced native panelists at the roundtable] could simply be avoided by better, more aggressive, more continuous, more humble consultation, and you’re going to save yourselves a ton of headache,” said Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat. “I’m wondering if you need to get a little better about talking to and listening to native communities at every step in the process.”
“Chairman, I think you put that extremely well,” responded Umair Javed, chief council for the office of FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Tyler Iokepa Gomes, deputy to the chairman of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, told the committee of difficulties faced by native Hawaiians in obtaining spectrum licenses. Since the DHHL is a state entity, not a Tribal government, Gomes said, it was forced to compete against two local, native communities in a waiver process. Gomes said that his agency’s competition with the other waiver applicants caused considerable friction in Hawaii’s native community at large.
Low digital literacy is also a problem for some native communities attempted to secure spectrum licenses. “When it comes to technology, a lot of people seem to be scared of it,” said Keith Modglin, director of information technology for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, a federally-recognized Indian Tribe.
Modglin argued that education initiatives to raise digital literacy and explain the intra- and intercommunity benefits of spectrum would benefit his band greatly.
The land of the Mille Lacs Band is a “checkerboard,” meaning that Tribal lands are interspersed with non-tribal lands, said Melanie Benjamin, the tribe’s chief executive officer. According to Benjamin, navigating government’s failure to account for this status caused substantial delays for her tribe.
In addition to improving communication, Schatz called on the FCC to take affirmative actions to ease regulatory burdens on small tribes. “There are some really under resourced native communities, and it shouldn’t be a labyrinth to figure out what they’re eligible for,” he said. “Try to figure out some one-stop shop, some simple way to access the resources that they are eligible for under current law.”
Javed acknowledged a need for the FCC improve its communication with native communities, but he said the FCC is making strides in other areas. “While spectrum is one piece of that puzzle, I think we are making a lot of progress in some of our programs like the Affordable Connectivity Program, updates to the E-Rate program, some of our mapping efforts as well,” he said.
