Broadband Mapping & Data
In a SamKnows Panel Discussion, Speed is Becoming Less Important than Reliable Broadband Service
ISPs have begun selling home network equipment themselves, which has become popular.
October 24, 2022 – In addition to high speeds, consumers shopping for home internet want low latency, network security, and intelligent in-home hardware, said the vice president of Comcast on a SamKnows Spotlight podcast episode released eirlier this month.
“We’re…getting to the point that speed is not the only thing, or perhaps speed is not the primary…metric that matters to users,” said Jason Livingood, vice president of technology policy and standards at Comcast, speaking on the October 13 podcast. “And to some extent that’s because you get to some point of diminishing returns,” where consumers don’t need speeds above a certain threshold.
Livingood argued that users will want networks that are “more consistent versus more variable, at peak versus off-peak [hours]” and built to protect users against malware and ransomware.
Many users also expect service providers to provide tech support for home network equipment, Livingood said. What’s more, ISPs have begun selling home network equipment themselves, which has become popular, he added.
“The first step was that customer premise equipment, including a home gateway or home router and wireless LAN or Wi-Fi LAN, and then it’s started to extend to pods or mesh Wi-Fi access points throughout the home,” he explained, alluding to connection extenders that provide stronger signals in the home.
Many such home network equipment have begun to intelligently control internet traffic, said Livingood, directing network flow, applying parental controls, and working with internet of things devices. “Are there certain devices that you want to prioritize on the wireless LAN, like my PC for doing video conferences at work versus my son’s gaming console?”
Alex Salter, CEO of broadband metrics company SamKnows, said on the same episode that market demand will drive ISPs to advertise in a more targeted way and offer plans tailored to the needs of individual customers.
“If ISPs want to win customers, they will have to speak to them as individuals,” he said. Salter added that internet customers want their ISP to understand their own individual needs.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Communities Must Be Accurate in Fabric-Challenge Submissions, says Mapping Non-profit
‘Local communities have a lot of data and knowledge that CostQuest and the FCC don’t have,’ Dustin Loup said.
WASHINGTON, October 21, 2022 –Strict adherence to the Federal Communications Commission’s guidelines is essential to the success of their bulk challenges to the national broadband fabric’s data, Dustin Loup, head of the National Broadband Mapping Coalition, said Friday.
Speaking at a panel on the subject of “How to fix the FCC’s fabric,” Loup explained the steps by which an authorized entity can gain access to the fabric and lodge a challenge. The FCC’s first draft of its national broadband map will likely be released in November, and the panel encouraged local communities to expedite their challenge submissions.
Don’t miss the upcoming Broadband Breakfast Live Online session on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 12 Noon ET: “Challenging the Broadband Fabric”
Broadband Breakfast on October 26, 2022 – Challenging the Broadband Fabric
“Local communities have a lot of data and knowledge that CostQuest and the FCC don’t have,” Loup said. The panel urged community officials to work with state officials to influence state-level policy decisions as well.
The fabric, created for the FCC by contractor CostQuest, is a dataset of all “broadband serviceable locations” in the United States. The fabric has been released to state and local governments, as well as service providers and some other stakeholders, who may challenge its dataset.
The fabric will be overlayed with broadband availability data, a process which will produce the FCC’s national broadband map. The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program’s $42.45 billion will be allotted to the states based on relative need as displayed in that map. States will issue subgrants to contractors for individual projects.
The fabric is not yet publicly available, which has drawn criticism from Loup and others. Earlier this month, however, the FCC told Broadband Breakfast it would soon be more widely available, though the agency did not specify the extent of that availability.
Many critics of the FCC fabric process
Industry experts also debate the efficacy of the challenge process in correcting fabric’s errors.
Conexon’s Jonathan Chambers said that the FCC’s maps will be hopelessly flawed. But Scott Wallsten, president of the Technology Policy Institute, has argued the maps will markedly improve with time.
“What all parties need to understand is that this is a new process that has expanded the granularity of coverage analysis from under 10 million census blocks to over 100 million locations,” a CostQuest spokesman told Broadband Breakfast on Friday.
“It is a monumental undertaking that requires some effort to adjust to. On our side, we are working with our data partners to make sure the fabric is as accurate as possible and accessible as possible.”
Robert Ballance, founder of the Center for Internet as Infrastructure, told Broadband Breakfast that the fabric’s data should be made more widely available.
“Where are now is we have to roll up our sleeves and [work within the FCC’s current system],” Ballance said. “But going forward it would be wonderful if we could figure out how to make the process more inclusive and how to make the data more accessible.”
Broadband Mapping & Data
SpectrumX Announces New Partnership for Speed Tests with Historically Black Colleges
Florida A&M University, the University of the Virgin Islands and Morgan State University will measure broadband speeds in underserved communities.
WASHINGTON, October 18, 2022 – The National Science foundation and SpectrumX announced earlier this month a new partnership with three universities to measure broadband speeds in underserved communities.
Florida A&M University, the University of the Virgin Islands, and Morgan State University in Baltimore will work with the NSF-funded SpectrumX to expand the “Broadband MAP US Project,” a program that measures speeds using smartphones, they announced at a SpectrumX event on October 3.
Historically, minority-serving institutions are located in underserved communities to provide affordable higher education. For example, the NTIA’s broadband need map lists Morgan State University as not up to speed or availability standards, as more than 25 percent of residents in this area report no internet access, access to devices, and speeds measured as less than 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) * 3 Mbps, the Federal Communication Commission’s current standard for “unserved” by broadband.
SpectrumX’s Broadband Mapping Using Smartphones project uses mobile applications like SigCap and the Federal Communications Commission’s speed test to map signal strength, identify underutilized spectrum, and verify coverage claims by carriers. Students participating in the project will walk around their designated area to collect cellular broadband speed data.
While Nick Laneman, the center director of SpectrumX’s wireless institute, told Broadband Breakfast the intended purpose of the project is to share the data with other academics to quantify the digital divide, he also said individuals can share the data with the FCC.
SpectrumX is a $25 million research, education and workforce development project funded by the National Science Foundation.
University of Notre Dame Launches SpectrumX to Expand Radio Spectrum Research
Broadband Mapping & Data
After Controversial Panel on Mapping, FCC Confirms No Charges for Access to Fabric
Some third parties are wondering about the terms on which they will be able to access the FCC’s mapping fabric.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., October 13, 2022 – Representatives from the Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Wednesday dodged questions regarding the licensing agreements that will govern access to the national broadband map’s fabric’s data.
But responding to a question from Broadband Breakfast following the non-responsive answers, an FCC spokesperson on Thursday said that state, local and Tribal governmental entities, along with broadband service providers, are able to license broadband fabric data – including any changes to fabric data that have been made as a result of challenges – at no cost.
The FCC spokesperson also said that the agency will make broadband fabric data available soon, also at no cost, to other parties for the purposes of their participation in the Broadband Data Collection process.
The spokesperson did not explain what other parties, and what purposes, will be deemed sufficient to access broadband fabric data at no cost.
Wednesday panel discussion at AnchorNets
Kirk Burgee, senior counsel for the FCC’s Broadband Data Task Force, and Nick Alexander, telecommunications policy specialist for the NTIA’s Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth, discussed broadband mapping and funding issues at AnchorNets 2022, a conference of the non-profit Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition.
The panel covered a range of topics, including the release of the FCC’s broadband map, the treatment of speed test data in the agency’s fabric-challenge process, and the funding-allocation process for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. BEAD is the $42.5 billion program of the NTIA for allocating last-mile broadband funds.
During the talk’s question-and-answer section, Jase Wilson, CEO of Broadband.Money, asked the panel to specify who owns of the fabric’s data. Broadband.Money is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
The fabric is a location-level broadband dataset created by contractor CostQuest Associates. It is the basis for the FCC’s forthcoming national broadband map, which will in turn determine the allocation of BEAD to particular states.
The fabric’s data is not public: It is available only to state and local and Tribal governments, and to internet service providers, who may challenge its accuracy on a rolling basis.
The panel didn’t directly address Wilson’s query. “In terms of who owns [the fabric’s data], I have some thoughts on that,” said Burgee. “I don’t know if there is a succinct answer to that question,” he added. “It’s probably pretty complicated.”
Burgee continued, saying the FCC has a “strong ownership in [the fabric data]” but did not provide specifics.
“Under the terms of the license agreement that the commission has with CostQuest, to the extent that there is data that comes through the FCC’s process, that data is held by the FCC but CostQuest… should use it in the production of the fabric,” said Alexander.
Alexander did not mention that CostQuest owns the initial fabric’s data and may use FCC-owned, challenge-generated data in its own private-market products.
Will states need to pay to use the fabric’s data?
Alexander declined to answer a question – from Dustin Loup, project manager of the National Broadband Mapping Coalition – about whether fees had to be paid to CostQuest to use the data for BEAD-related purposes, but suggested states could use BEAD funds to pay for “the tools they need.”
He didn’t specify whether that statement directly referred to potential state payments to CostQuest for use of the fabric’s data.
When Loup reiterated his question, Alexander answered, “It’s a completely reasonable question. It’s also one that I can’t answer.”
Will proprietary data be safeguarded?
Broadband Breakfast asked the panel if the FCC placed limitations on CostQuest’s use of challenge-generated data.
Alexander responded that “limitations” on CostQuest’s data use exist but offered no specifics. He didn’t acknowledge CostQuest’s ability to use challenge-generated data for commercial purposes.
In response to Broadband Breakfast’s inquiry regarding CostQuest’s licensing agreements, the FCC spokesperson did not address whether the usage limitations of those licenses or the contractual limitations on CostQuest’s commercial use of challenge data would impact other parties’ ability to access fabric data.
Recent
- In a SamKnows Panel Discussion, Speed is Becoming Less Important than Reliable Broadband Service
- Communities Must Be Accurate in Fabric-Challenge Submissions, says Mapping Non-profit
- Broadband Breakfast on November 16, 2022 – How to Value Your Fiber Company
- Broadband Breakfast on November 2, 2022 – Workforce Development Measures
- Noted Classical Liberal Legal Scholar Countenances Regulation of Social Media
- Broadband ‘Funding is Sufficient to Achieve the Program’s Availability Goal,’ Says Cable Industry Study
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on October 5, 2022 – How to Reform the Universal Service Fund
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
Public–Private Partnership Model ‘Most Effective Way’ to Address Digital Divide: AT&T Rep
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Private Investors Can Jumpstart Community Networks, Say Broadband Breakfast Panelists
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
State Broadband Maps Show Significantly Fewer Served Locations than Does FCC’s Map
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 28, 2022 – Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband
-
Open Access4 weeks ago
In Video Session, Christopher Mitchell Digs Into Community Ownership and Open Access Networks
-
Satellite4 weeks ago
As LEO Industry Grows, FCC Adopts Rule to Limit Space Debris
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
FCC Broadband Data Task Force Emphasizes Need for Precision in Mapping Challenges