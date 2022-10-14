Infrastructure
Increase in Texas Natural Events Points to Need for Underground Wiring, Panelists Say
The number of 100-degree days has almost doubled in the past 40 years and may double in the next decade.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., October 14, 2022 – Because of the increasing risk of natural weather events like floods, building underground conduits is a more effective strategy than stringing aerial fiber from poles, a technologist argued at a Thursday panel on pole attachments.
The technologist, Merit Network Infrastructure Vice President Bob Stovall, spoke to the issue during a panel at the 10th Annual conference of the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition.
With extreme heat and extreme cold (such as the “Big Freeze” of 2021) in Texas, Utilities Technology Council CEO Sheryl Riggs said she agreed that communications infrastructure should be built underground as much as possible.
National Telecommunications and Information Administration Middle Mile Program Director Sarah Bleau said during a September 7 Broadband Breakfast Live Online event that – despite the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act not mentioning climate resilience – the notice of funding opportunity for funds requires that a plan be in place for infrastructure resiliency against climate- and weather-related events.
And, in an Expert Opinion piece in Broadband Breakfast by Christopher Mitchell of the Institute for Local Self Reliance, the author argued that an electric grid that was deliberately left exposed and likely to fail in rare cold weather events raised question regarding competition and the design of markets.
Meanwhile, the fight over pole-attachment rates remains in full swing at the Federal Communications Commission, with pole attachers claiming that utility companies place undue burden on attachers regarding the cost of pole replacements for broadband wires.
Big Fight Over Costs of Pole Attachments Pits New Entrants Against Utilities
Universal Service
Lines Are Sharpening Over Who Drives the Future of Universal Service: Congress or Broadband Providers?
Big communications companies want Congress to tax telecom, while many others want higher fees on broadband service.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., October 14, 2022 – Should contributions to the Universal Service Fund originate from Congress or from fees paid by communications companies to an agency responsible to the Federal Communications Commission? A panel of experts speaking Friday at AnchorNets 2022 debated this issue.
The Universal Service Fund, created in 1997 to improve telecommunications connectivity nationwide, is funded primarily by voice-based services. In recent years, voice-based subscriptions have substantially dropped, creating a revenue crisis and leaving remaining voice-based customers to foot a climbing per-person USF bill.
To rectify this imbalance, industry players have proposed a variety of new funding sources. The two core options are direct taxation by Congress, or by broadening the base of the USF.
The latter option would require broadband providers to contribute to levies collected by the Universal Service Administrative Company, a non-profit entity accountable to the FCC.
Urging Need for FCC Action on Universal Service Fund, Expert Says Congress Too Slow
Speaking at the Friday conference of the Schools, Health and Library Broadband Coalition, Greg Guice, director of government affairs at Public Knowledge, argued that the FCC has the legal authority to require broadband service providers to contribute to the USF.
“The language of the statute says every carrier shall contribute and any other provider of telecommunications that the Commission decides may contribute to Universal Service,” he said.
Angie Kronenberg, chief advocate and general counsel at industry trade group INCOMPAS, said Congress shouldn’t be relied upon for intervention: “It is very helpful when Congress recognizes that there is a problem and is willing to appropriate, but that is not a sustainable, predictable model.”
Petition Challenges Constitutionality of Roles FCC, USAC Play in Universal Service Fund
The USF has of late made substantial investments in broadband projects, and many industry experts say broadband services should be required to contribute thereto. In August, however, the FCC declined to unilaterally reform the fund’s contribution system and asked Congress to review the matter.
“On review, there is significant ambiguity in the record regarding the scope of the Commission’s existing authority to broaden the base of contributors,” the Commission’s report stated.
Alex Minard, vice president and state legislative counsel at NCTA – The Internet and Television Association, suggested Congress should be the driver of USF reform.
Policy Groups Want Bigger Contribution Base to Shore Up the Future of the Universal Service Fund
“Maybe the FCC does have the legal authority – maybe – to include broadband revenues,” said Minard. “If we’re going to…newly tax such a significant part of the economy, maybe it’s Congress that should be making this decision, and not an independent federal regulatory agency.”
Minard also argued the need for USF reform is less urgent than some believe. “It has been in crisis for 20 years,” he said. “What’s a little bit longer?”
Funding
Adoption Programs an Important Component of Broadband Equity, Access and Adoption Grants
To deploy the infrastructure itself, states must focus on user buy-in as well as network deployment.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., October 14, 2022 – A panel at AnchorNets 2022 on Thursday touted the benefits of network-adoption programs as states prepare to receive grants from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
“The infrastructure itself needs adoption,” said Matt Kalmus, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group. He argued states must focus on user buy-in as well as network deployment.
Higher usage rates will result in higher network revenues, Kalmus continued. “We can do the best job in the world to connect everyone’s doorstep to the internet,” he said, but providers rely on user-generated revenue from network users.
The BEAD program will dispense $42.45 billion dollars to the states for broadband deployments. BEAD is overseen by the National Telecommunications and Information Agency and was funded in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. Following the completion of the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map, the NTIA will allot BEAD funding to state and territory governments based on relative coverage levels.
“It’s not just ‘build it and they will come,’” said Brian O’Hara, senior director of regulatory issues for telecom and broadband at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. “There’s a lot of things you need to do, right: There’s the affordability issue, there’s the digital equity and [potential users] understanding how to use these tools.”
Correction: Funding under the NTIA’s BEAD program will flow to state and territory governments, and not to Tribal government, as was stated in a prior version of this article. Tribal broadband funding is covered under other programs within IIJA. The story has been corrected.
Funding
Community Engagement Key to Louisiana’s Broadband Strategy
Louisiana enjoys ‘absolute alignment’ between the governor, legislature, and local officials on closing the digital divide.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., October 14, 2022 – State broadband offices should coordinate closely with community stakeholders, said Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, at AnchorNets 2022 on Thursday.
Iyengar said he meets with a variety of Louisianans “on repeated cycles, to present really complex ideas and to get buy-in.” Invitations to his team’s community conferences are extended to a wide range of local leaders – including mayors, legislators librarians, superintendents, and healthcare executives, he added.
“[Community-level engagement has] been really beneficial in helping us understand what the blindspots are, but also understanding what those different use cases are when it comes to the convergence of broadband and different sectoral priorities that of importance to Louisiana’s economy – now and into the future,” Iyengar explained.
What’s more, Iyengar said, there is “absolute alignment” between Louisiana’s governor, legislature, and local officials on closing the digital divide.
In recent months, Louisiana has announced two rounds of broadband grants from the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program – a total investment of $165 million.
In September, Bossier Parish Community College and the Fiber Broadband Association announced the launch of the Optical Telecom Installer Certification Path program, which the FBA says is “designed to develop the technical workforce needed to support the significant increase in fiber network builds as a result of the [National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s] Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program funding.”
