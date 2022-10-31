Infrastructure
Massachusetts Seeks Support Services In Preparation for Federal Infrastructure Funds
Applications are due mid-November, state officials said, and awards will likely be announced by early December.
October 31, 2022 – Massachusetts is seeking “a range of planning services and technical assistance” to assist the state in the development of its digital equity and five-year action plans in compliance with federal guidelines for the Digital Equity Act and Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment programs, respectively.
Representatives from the Massachusetts Broadband Institute briefed the public on the state’s request for proposals, issued October 18, and fielded questions at a webinar held Monday morning. Services requested by the RFP include “plan development,” “statewide community digital needs assessment,” identification of “barriers to the successful implementation of the BEAD program,” and “digital equity/broadband visioning and unified objective development.”
The RFP also solicits support services for community engagement initiatives and a broadband and digital equity working group, which will bolster the Bay State’s DEA and BEAD-related programming, said Josh Eichen, program manager for partnerships at MBI.
Applications are due mid-November, MBI said, and awards will likely be announced by early December.
The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 allocated $65 billion to broadband infrastructure and related projects, the bulk of which – $42.5 billion – Congress gave to the BEAD program. Funds from the BEAD program and the DEA, another IIJA initiative, are granted to the states, which subsequently disperse those funds to individual projects.
In addition to BEAD and DEA-funded projects, Massachusetts has several other broadband initiatives: a digital equity fund, a soon-to-be-released state broadband map, and a “gap networks” program that channels funds from Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, said Michael Baldino, director of the MBI.
Broadband Mapping & Data
FCC Filings Expose Divisions on Broadband ‘Nutrition’ Label Disclosures of Speeds
‘There are serious questions about whether a strong, effective label is achievable with a 2–2 Commission’
WASHINGTON, October 28, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission should require providers to display broadband-service labels on monthly service bills, and labels should be “machine-readable,” urged Free Press in a filing submitted Monday to the FCC.
Free Press, filing on behalf of an advocate group which included Consumer Reports, Next Century Cities, and Common Cause, argued that broadband-service labels would protect consumers from providers’ alleged deceptive business practices, which, the filing says, include “hiding key billing information amid poor website design.”
And without requiring inclusion of labels on monthly services bills – “the most visible place that consumers interact with their provider” – the FCC “risks merely replicating the status quo wherein consumers must navigate fine print, poorly designed websites, and byzantine hyperlinks,” Free Press wrote.
The filing says that machine-readable labels benefit researchers and consumers alike by facilitating quick research on and analysis of the broadband market.
Broadband-service labels display performance and billing information of internet plans like food labels display nutritional information. In 2016, the FCC’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs, Wireline Competition, and Wireless Telecommunications Bureaus approved label designs for fixed and mobile broadband, but the project stalled in 2017.
Early this year, however, the Commission issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to institute labels, in accordance with provisions of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
“There are serious questions about whether a strong, effective label is achievable with a 2–2 Commission,” Joshua Stager, policy director for Free Press, told Broadband Breakfast Friday, referring to the FCC’s current Democrat–Republican split.
“Opposition to the label isn’t coming from every ISP – just the biggest ones,” Stager continued. “Smaller ISPs and new entrants like Starlink see the label as good for business because they have simpler pricing.”
Where industry groups part ways with the Free Press coalition
Last week, ACA Connects submitted a filing that opposed the machine-readability requirement. “Broadband labels are not amenable to machine-readability given that the information they contain may not be entirely reducible to a set of standard fields that are the same for all providers and offerings,” the trade group wrote, adding that smaller providers are likely to disproportionately burdened by the proposal.
In a September filing, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association argued against requiring providers to include labelson customers’ monthly bills. “First, there is no evidence that existing customers would benefit from the addition of label information to their monthly bill,” the association wrote. “To the contrary, there is a substantial likelihood that it will simply generate customer confusion.”
NCTA argued that certain fees are relevant only to specific customers – e.g., installation fees for new customers – and their inclusion on monthly bills would likely be misinterpreted. Requiring the inclusion of labels on monthly bills also places a substantial regulatory burden on providers, NCTA wrote.
Funding
Provider Input on State Programs Can Help States Attract Private Investment, Say Broadband Officials
‘We want to help you help us.’
DENVER, October 27, 2022 – By soliciting service providers’ feedback on the structure of funding programs, states can attract greater private investment in broadband, argued state broadband officials at the 2022 INCOMPAS show.
States are preparing broadband grant plans for some of the $42.5-billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which is administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Jade Piros de Carvalho, the Kansas broadband director, said her office uses providers’ feedback on its program plans to ensure the state extends the incentives necessary for providers to enter high-cost areas. “We want to help you help us,” she told the INCOMPAS audience at a Tuesday panel.
Although states are vying against one another for private investments, Joshua Breitbart, senior vice president of New York State’s ConnectALL program, said the different broadband offices can learn from each other. “It’s not a zero-sum game, by any stretch, but we want to understand how we can be effective partners in driving that economic development opportunity that this represents,” Breitbart added.
And how can states design programs that optimize funding and attract providers? “Competition [in the broadband market] is going to drive down prices, it’s going to increase service speeds and increase customer service,” Piros de Carvalho argued. She said while Kansas won’t have the funds to “bring multiple providers to every region,” her team tries to “encourage new entrants into markets that have been ignored or are only being served by satellite or DSL.”
Kansas also prioritizes sub-grantees who commit to an open access network model, which sees multiple service providers using the same fiber line, Piros de Carvalho said.
To prevent providers from taking public funds only to leave local communities in the lurch, Piros de Carvalho said Kansas prioritizes would-be grantees who partner with local communities.
“We’re really encouraging…providers who work directly with the communities they want to serve to go into those areas, talk to the people, get letters of support, create the plans together with the community, instead of just swoop in from outside to gather up grant money,” she explained.
Spectrum
FCC Seeks Comments on Opening 12.7 GHz Band for 5G, Other Uses
‘This is the first step in unlocking a significant expanse of new mid-band spectrum.’
WASHINGTON, October 27, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission unanimously approved at its October meeting on Thursday a notice seeking comment on the 12.7–13.25 GHz band, as the commission moves to make available more spectrum for next-generation wireless services, including 5G.
In pursuance of the newly approved notice of inquiry, the FCC will investigate the current uses of the 12.7 GHz band, its potential for mobile broadband and other services, and the proper approach for potential future licensing initiatives. The commission also extended a temporary freeze on applications in the 12.7 GHz band.
“This is the first step in unlocking a significant expanse of new mid-band spectrum,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in her prepared remarks. “But I also know we can’t pin our wireless future on any single band. We need to keep up our efforts to find more airwaves to fuel the mid-band spectrum pipeline.”
The FCC administers radio spectrum for non-federal uses, and the chairwoman said she is working with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration – which administers federally used spectrum – to free up more bands for use by next-generation services. Earlier this month, Scott Harris, senior spectrum advisor at the NTIA, said his agency will pursue spectrum expansions as well.
Rosenworcel also touted her agency’s recent moves to expand spectrum access. “We quickly held an auction in the 3.45 GHz band and followed that up with an auction in the 2.5 GHz band and just yesterday I shared with my colleagues an order that would create new public safety 5G opportunities in the 4.9 GHz band,” her remarks said.
Other business from the FCC October meeting
The commission unanimously approved three other items at Thursday’s meeting. The first, a measure to support Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, is a step toward providing support to mobile carriers and fixed providers in those territories.
The commission also approved notice of inquiry on new strategies to combat illegal robocalls over non–internet protocol networks. The prevailing anti-robocall framework, STIR/SHAKEN, is technologically impossible on non-IP networks, the FCC said. Broadband Breakfast reported Tuesday that industry players submitted comments to the FCC saying a more complete national transition to IP networks could be the solution to what they say has been a framework that has suffered from ineffectiveness.
Finally, the FCC approved a measure to strengthen the security of the national emergency alert systems. The adopted notice requests comments on the operational readiness of EAS systems and advances reporting requirements for cybersecurity risks and risk-mitigation strategies.
