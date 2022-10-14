Broadband Roundup
New ‘Dig Once’ Policy from White House, Texas Social Media Law Stayed, Starry Defaults on RDOF
Biden-Harris administration implements new action plan to expedite infrastructure projects, including a new “dig once” policy.
October 13, 2022 — The Biden Administration on Thursday announced a new action plan to expedite infrastructure projects, including a new “dig once” policy to support broadband, transportation and electrification, according to a White House fact sheet.
“Dig Once” policies allow local or state government agencies to coordinate with utility companies to build broadband through the installation of conduit. This broadband deployment policy is implemented in transportation infrastructure plans to avoid digging in the highways more than once, lowering the cost of building new infrastructure.
In May 2022, the Biden-Harris Administration released a new Permitting Action Plan focused on transparent infrastructure projects guided by science and “complete environmental effects analysis,” including public input into such infrastructure projects
In the fact sheet released Thursday describes federal actions to address challenges and speed up the planning, design and construction of infrastructure projects across transportation and broadband’.
Key actions include launching the Department of Transportation Project Delivery Center of Excellence’ to support transportation infrastructure . This program is a federal-state collaborative partnership that identifies and deploys new ways to accelerate the delivery of highway infrastructure, including innovations applicable to transit and rail projects.
Also a new “Dig Once” initiative for broadband, transportation and electrification projects to lower project costs.
Circuit court stays implementation of Texas social media law
The United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals approved the request of the plaintiffs in NetChoice v. Paxton to stay the implementation os Texas’ Social Media Law H.B. 20.
In September, the Fifth Circuit rejected NetChoice’s lawsuit seeking to invalidate the Texas social media law that prevents social media networks from censoring, or moderating, users’ online posts based upon their viewpoints.
In response to a request from Broadband Breakfast, Computer and Communications Industray Association President Matt Schruers said that an appeal to the Supreme Court on the matter was possible:
“We appreciate that the Fifth Circuit has prevented the Texas social media law from taking effect before this issue is fully resolved,” Schruers said in a statement.
“A Supreme Court appeal is one of several options available to us. But there isn’t any question whether states can mandate digital services carry particular viewpoints and mandate speech is almost certainly destined for the Supreme Court.
“The First Amendment protects citizens and businesses alike from government-compelled speech, and we are confident that state laws attempting to do so will not stand.”
Starry defaults on RDOF bids
The Wireless Competition Bureau of the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday released a public notice of service providers who defaulted on their bids in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, including Wireless Internet Service Provider Starry.
RDOF provided $20 billion in 10 years of funding broadband for rural communities. Starry told the Federal Communications Commission that it “planned to default on all its winning bids,” according to the public notice.
Starry, whose legal names is Connect Everyone LLC, had been awarded $265 million to deploy broadband services in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Mississippi, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
Tribal Broadband Connectivity Awards, Connected Nation’s New Hire, Liberty to Acquire Natel
More than 42,000 unserved Native American households will have access to high-speed Internet.
October 12, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Tuesday that is awarding $600 million to 23 new tribal entities from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
More than 42,000 unserved Native American households will be connected to high-speed Internet access and over 1,000 new jobs will be created through this effort.
Alaska, Arizona, California, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin are set to receive the money, which will go toward projects including fiber and wireless builds.
Over $1 billion has been awarded to 94 tribal entities through the program, which was funded by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
Connected Nation adds senior executive
Broadband advocacy non-profit Connected Nation said Tuesday that it has hired Pamela Lloyd to its senior team to provide strategic counsel to the organization’s digital inclusion programming.
Lloyd was previously the vice president of government healthcare and education at GCI, advocating for equitable broadband access to underserved rural communities, clinics and schools.
“I am honored and privileged to work with Connected Nation,” Lloyd said in a press release. Connected Nation’s “mission aligns with my firm belief that access to information is fundamental to creating a thriving society and having access to broadband is a great equalizer. It is critical for ALL to have access to information in order to be successful in a global and highly-connected marketplace.”
Connected Nation CEO Tom Ferree added in the release: “Having known Pam and followed her illustrious career for more than 15 years, I am confident that her experience will prove invaluable in our mission to close the Digital Divide in all its contexts,” he said, adding “She has a proven track record of using technology to help unserved and under-served individuals and communities across the country.”
Liberty Communications acquired Natel Broadband
Liberty Communications said on Monday that it would agree to acquire Natel Broadband’s assets, expanding its operations in Iowa.
Liberty Communications provides phone, television and internet services, while Natel Broadband maintains a network that runs fiber to the home and fixed wireless network, both providing services in the state.
The combination will allow Liberty Communications to aggressively reach new customers, expand its product portfolio and grow as a unified organization, Liberty Communications CEO Justin Stinson said in the release.
“We are thrilled that Liberty Communications is aligned with our core focus of providing internet solutions to rural Iowans. Their dedication to a positive employee culture, great customer service, and to helping Iowa communities thrive make them an outstanding fit to continue Natel’s mission,” said Mike Schill, Natel Broadband president in the release.
White House on IoT, Google Antitrust Lawsuit, Lit Communities Hire
White House effort seeks to implement a universal label to verify meeting U.S. cybersecurity standards.
October 11, 2022 — The White House on Tuesday announced an effort to implement a universal label to verify meeting U.S. cybersecurity standards for Internet of Things technology.
IoT is the buzzword that describes the network of physical objects —“things” — that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the internet.
Common challenges IoT technologies may encounter include data leaks, malware risks and cyberattacks. In a White House fact sheet, the Biden administration highlighted its efforts to bring private companies, consulting groups, and government partners to discuss the development of the label for IoT devices.
“By developing and rolling out a common label for products that meet by U.S. Government standards and are tested by vetted and approved entities, we will help American consumers easily identify secure tech to bring into their homes,” read the White House document. “We are starting with some of the most common, and often most at-risk, technologies — routers and home cameras — to deliver the most impact, most quickly.”
Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., issued a statement on the administration’s actions:
“Far too often, the Internet of Things is actually the Internet of Threats,” they said, comparing the White House’s action to the legislators’ Cyber Shield Act introduced in March 2021. “An Internet of Things cyber label is a critical step to returning power to consumers and strengthening cybersecurity protections.”
Companies add to antitrust lawsuit against Google
Epic Games and Match Group have filed a motion Friday to amend a complaint against Google to add allegations the search engine giant has paid off third parties to stop developing competing app stores to its own.
Epic Games and Match Group are seeking to add two additional complaints of alleged anti-competitive practices that they say “unreasonably restrict competition in the Android App Distribution Market,” according to the motion.
“Epic asserted that Google ‘pa[id] off top app developers to stop them from developing and launching competing Android app stores;’ that ‘Google spent a billion dollars on secret deals with the top app developers [and] systematically deprived developers of any incentive to launch their own stores or to partner with other nascent stores on Android,’” the motion said.
The Sherman Act prohibits one firm’s control of a market for a product or service not on the basis of product superiority, but by suppressing competition with anticompetitive conduct, according to the Department of Justice website.
Last month, Google lost an appeal with the European Union after the commission found the company broke antitrust laws and fined it a $4 billion.
Lit Communities has new chief marketing officer
Lit Communities announced Tuesday that Lindsay Whitehurst will be the next chief marketing officer for the Alabama-based fiber broadband consulting firm.
Whitehurst will focus on “overseeing, planning, developing, and executing the marketing, advertising, and business development initiatives” for the company, the press release said.
“Lindsay Whitehurst is well known within the industry for her marketing accomplishments and leadership – having achieved massive revenue growth in her previous role,” said Lit CEO Brian Snider in the press release. “We’re delighted to have her join our team and devote her energy and knowledge full-time to the broadband industry. Her experience and passion for the business combined with her deep knowledge and understanding of consumer behavior and motivations will serve Lit and, most importantly, all of our current and future clients.”
Whitehurst was the co-founder and chief marketing officer of GigaMonster Networks, a Georgia-based internet service provider serving over 250 cities, according to its website.
In August, Lit hired broadband public affairs attorney Lindsay Miller as its consulting president.
Musk Buys Some Time with Twitter, NTIA on Home Internet Connections, Fiber in Alaska
Musk asked to nix the October 17 trial date, which would to allow more time for his financing banks.
October 7, 2022 – A Delaware judge on Thursday granted a request by Elon Musk to postpone the trial date in his dispute with Twitter.
The trial was originally scheduled for October 17, but the judge allowed the parties until October 28 to agree to terms on which Musk would buy the social-media company.
“If the transaction does not close by 5 p.m. on October 28, 2022, the parties are instructed to contact me by email that evening to obtain November 2022 trial dates,” the judge said in the order.
Since rumors began to swirl in the weeks leading up to the initial deal – struck last April – the Musk–Twitter saga has been a “will-they-won’t-they” story for the ages. After Musk tried to back out of the deal, alleging Twitter had misrepresented the number of bots on its platform, the social-media company sued him last summer to complete the sale.
On Monday, the Musk team reversed course, offering to buy Twitter on the terms of the original agreement. Twitter signaled its agreement. On Thursday, however, Musk asked to nix the October 17 trial date, which he said would allow time for his financing banks to process the deal’s funding.
“Twitter will not take yes for an answer,” the Musk filing said. “Astonishingly, they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation, recklessly putting the deal at risk and gambling with their stockholders’ interests.”
“‘Trust us,’ they say, ‘we mean it this time,’ and so they ask to be relieved from a reckoning on the merits,” Twitter shot back.
NTIA: Who still lacks home-internet connectivity?
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration published a blog post Wednesday analyzing the roughly one fifth of America living without a home-internet connection.
According to NTIA data, 58 percent of offline households said they are uninterested in getting connectivity. The average reported age in this respondent group is 60.5 years, nearly a decade older than the average age of respondents with internet at home. This group was half as likely as internet-at-home respondents report school-age children in the household.
“No-interest” respondents also said they are unlikely to use internet outside the home – only 13 percent said they do – and 83 percent said the maximum monthly price they would be willing to pay for internet is $0.
The second most common reason for lacking an at-home connection – given by 18 percent of respondents – was price. This group’s average reported age was roughly the same as “internet-at-home” respondents, and was more than 50 percent more likely to report school-age children at home than the “no-interest” group – 19 percent to 12 percent. Only 54 percent said they are unwilling to pay any monthly amount for internet.
Neither the “no-interest” nor the “too-expensive” group is significantly more rural than the “internet-at-home” group. Members of both offline groups, however, were nearly twice as likely to say they have no post-secondary education than their online counterparts. 15 percent of internet-at-home respondents reported yearly family incomes of less than $25,000, compared to 35 percent of “no-interest” respondents and 45 percent of “too-expensive” respondents.
Bethel Native Corporation gets $42.4 million for fiber network
Bethel Native Corporation will partner with GCI to build a 405-mile fiber network in Alaska, the telecommunications company announced Wednesday.
The deployment, which will stretch from Dillingham to Bethel, is funded by a $42.4 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. GCI says the network will offer two-gigabit speeds.
“BNC celebrates this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring high-speed internet service to Bethel, Platinum, Eek, Napaskiak and Oscarville,” said BNC president and CEO Ana Hoffman. “Once complete, the fiber project will provide community residents with access to the same internet plans and prices GCI offers to consumers in Anchorage. Fiber’s faster speeds and unlimited data will be transformational. It will improve the quality of life here at home and, ultimately, the broader Y-K Delta.”
GCI says a project name will be announced and more details provided at virtual press conference on Monday, October 10 – Indigenous Peoples’ Day – at 3 p.m. ET. Register to attend the here.
