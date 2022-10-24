Broadband Mapping & Data
NTIA Plans to Award $50 Million Contract to CostQuest, but Considers Competitive Procurement
Earlier this month, the NTIA publicized its intention to negotiate a sole source contract with CostQuest Associates.
WASHINGTON, October 24, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will gather public input until Wednesday on whether it should open a competitive procurement process for broadband mapping data or partner by default with CostQuest Associates.
On October 15, the NTIA publicized its intention to negotiate a sole source contract with CostQuest for access to the latter’s Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric – commonly called the “fabric” – and related products to support the agency’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment; Digital Equity; and the Access Broadband Act programs.
The NTIA estimates the price tag will be $49.9 million and says CostQuest’s data will be used for “identification and use of un and under Served Broadband Serviceable locations as identified by the [Federal Communications Commission] for the use in the BEAD program,” defining high-cost and extremely high-cost areas, tracking broadband-deployment projects, and other purposes.
After reviewing responses, the NTIA will determine if other firms have the “ability to successfully perform this effort” and whether a competitive procurement process should be initiated. Responses are due by 5 p.m. ET on October 26.
CostQuest owns the fabric’s data, but the company provides the dataset to various government entities – such as the NTIA and state governments – and other interested parties, largely for the purpose of correcting its errors through the FCC’s prescribed challenge process.
“CostQuest Associates (CQA) is uniquely positioned as the only entity capable of providing the standard location information, broadband availability information, and estimated cost to implement broadband as a single, linked source,” the NTIA notice said.
Pursuant to the Broadband DATA Act of 2020, the FCC selected a partner – CostQuest – to initially create the fabric, a location-level dataset of all broadband serviceable locations nationwide. CostQuest’s contract with the FCC netted the company $44.9 million. The FCC will overlay the fabric with broadband coverage data to create a national broadband map, the first draft of which the agency says it plans to release in November.
The NTIA is expected to allocate the BEAD program’s $44.45 billion among the states based on the FCC’s national broadband map.
In a SamKnows Panel Discussion, Speed is Becoming Less Important than Reliable Broadband Service
ISPs have begun selling home network equipment themselves, which has become popular.
October 24, 2022 – In addition to high speeds, consumers shopping for home internet want low latency, network security, and intelligent in-home hardware, said the vice president of Comcast on a SamKnows Spotlight podcast episode released eirlier this month.
“We’re…getting to the point that speed is not the only thing, or perhaps speed is not the primary…metric that matters to users,” said Jason Livingood, vice president of technology policy and standards at Comcast, speaking on the October 13 podcast. “And to some extent that’s because you get to some point of diminishing returns,” where consumers don’t need speeds above a certain threshold.
Livingood argued that users will want networks that are “more consistent versus more variable, at peak versus off-peak [hours]” and built to protect users against malware and ransomware.
Many users also expect service providers to provide tech support for home network equipment, Livingood said. What’s more, ISPs have begun selling home network equipment themselves, which has become popular, he added.
“The first step was that customer premise equipment, including a home gateway or home router and wireless LAN or Wi-Fi LAN, and then it’s started to extend to pods or mesh Wi-Fi access points throughout the home,” he explained, alluding to connection extenders that provide stronger signals in the home.
Many such home network equipment have begun to intelligently control internet traffic, said Livingood, directing network flow, applying parental controls, and working with internet of things devices. “Are there certain devices that you want to prioritize on the wireless LAN, like my PC for doing video conferences at work versus my son’s gaming console?”
Alex Salter, CEO of broadband metrics company SamKnows, said on the same episode that market demand will drive ISPs to advertise in a more targeted way and offer plans tailored to the needs of individual customers.
“If ISPs want to win customers, they will have to speak to them as individuals,” he said. Salter added that internet customers want their ISP to understand their own individual needs.
Communities Must Be Accurate in Fabric-Challenge Submissions, says Mapping Non-profit
‘Local communities have a lot of data and knowledge that CostQuest and the FCC don’t have,’ Dustin Loup said.
WASHINGTON, October 21, 2022 –Strict adherence to the Federal Communications Commission’s guidelines is essential to the success of their bulk challenges to the national broadband fabric’s data, Dustin Loup, head of the National Broadband Mapping Coalition, said Friday.
Speaking at a panel on the subject of “How to fix the FCC’s fabric,” Loup explained the steps by which an authorized entity can gain access to the fabric and lodge a challenge. The FCC’s first draft of its national broadband map will likely be released in November, and the panel encouraged local communities to expedite their challenge submissions.
Don’t miss the upcoming Broadband Breakfast Live Online session on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 12 Noon ET: “Challenging the Broadband Fabric”
Broadband Breakfast on October 26, 2022 – Challenging the Broadband Fabric
“Local communities have a lot of data and knowledge that CostQuest and the FCC don’t have,” Loup said. The panel urged community officials to work with state officials to influence state-level policy decisions as well.
The fabric, created for the FCC by contractor CostQuest, is a dataset of all “broadband serviceable locations” in the United States. The fabric has been released to state and local governments, as well as service providers and some other stakeholders, who may challenge its dataset.
The fabric will be overlayed with broadband availability data, a process which will produce the FCC’s national broadband map. The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program’s $42.45 billion will be allotted to the states based on relative need as displayed in that map. States will issue subgrants to contractors for individual projects.
The fabric is not yet publicly available, which has drawn criticism from Loup and others. Earlier this month, however, the FCC told Broadband Breakfast it would soon be more widely available, though the agency did not specify the extent of that availability.
Many critics of the FCC fabric process
Industry experts also debate the efficacy of the challenge process in correcting fabric’s errors.
Conexon’s Jonathan Chambers said that the FCC’s maps will be hopelessly flawed. But Scott Wallsten, president of the Technology Policy Institute, has argued the maps will markedly improve with time.
“What all parties need to understand is that this is a new process that has expanded the granularity of coverage analysis from under 10 million census blocks to over 100 million locations,” a CostQuest spokesman told Broadband Breakfast on Friday.
“It is a monumental undertaking that requires some effort to adjust to. On our side, we are working with our data partners to make sure the fabric is as accurate as possible and accessible as possible.”
Robert Ballance, founder of the Center for Internet as Infrastructure, told Broadband Breakfast that the fabric’s data should be made more widely available.
“Where are now is we have to roll up our sleeves and [work within the FCC’s current system],” Ballance said. “But going forward it would be wonderful if we could figure out how to make the process more inclusive and how to make the data more accessible.”
SpectrumX Announces New Partnership for Speed Tests with Historically Black Colleges
Florida A&M University, the University of the Virgin Islands and Morgan State University will measure broadband speeds in underserved communities.
WASHINGTON, October 18, 2022 – The National Science foundation and SpectrumX announced earlier this month a new partnership with three universities to measure broadband speeds in underserved communities.
Florida A&M University, the University of the Virgin Islands, and Morgan State University in Baltimore will work with the NSF-funded SpectrumX to expand the “Broadband MAP US Project,” a program that measures speeds using smartphones, they announced at a SpectrumX event on October 3.
Historically, minority-serving institutions are located in underserved communities to provide affordable higher education. For example, the NTIA’s broadband need map lists Morgan State University as not up to speed or availability standards, as more than 25 percent of residents in this area report no internet access, access to devices, and speeds measured as less than 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) * 3 Mbps, the Federal Communication Commission’s current standard for “unserved” by broadband.
SpectrumX’s Broadband Mapping Using Smartphones project uses mobile applications like SigCap and the Federal Communications Commission’s speed test to map signal strength, identify underutilized spectrum, and verify coverage claims by carriers. Students participating in the project will walk around their designated area to collect cellular broadband speed data.
While Nick Laneman, the center director of SpectrumX’s wireless institute, told Broadband Breakfast the intended purpose of the project is to share the data with other academics to quantify the digital divide, he also said individuals can share the data with the FCC.
SpectrumX is a $25 million research, education and workforce development project funded by the National Science Foundation.
University of Notre Dame Launches SpectrumX to Expand Radio Spectrum Research
