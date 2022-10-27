Funding
Provider Input on State Programs Can Help States Attract Private Investment, Say Broadband Officials
‘We want to help you help us.’
DENVER, October 27, 2022 – By soliciting service providers’ feedback on the structure of funding programs, states can attract greater private investment in broadband, argued state broadband officials at the 2022 INCOMPAS show.
States are preparing broadband grant plans for some of the $42.5-billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which is administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Jade Piros de Carvalho, the Kansas broadband director, said her office uses providers’ feedback on its program plans to ensure the state extends the incentives necessary for providers to enter high-cost areas. “We want to help you help us,” she told the INCOMPAS audience at a Tuesday panel.
Although states are vying against one another for private investments, Joshua Breitbart, senior vice president of New York State’s ConnectALL program, said the different broadband offices can learn from each other. “It’s not a zero-sum game, by any stretch, but we want to understand how we can be effective partners in driving that economic development opportunity that this represents,” Breitbart added.
And how can states design programs that optimize funding and attract providers? “Competition [in the broadband market] is going to drive down prices, it’s going to increase service speeds and increase customer service,” Piros de Carvalho argued. She said while Kansas won’t have the funds to “bring multiple providers to every region,” her team tries to “encourage new entrants into markets that have been ignored or are only being served by satellite or DSL.”
Kansas also prioritizes sub-grantees who commit to an open access network model, which sees multiple service providers using the same fiber line, Piros de Carvalho said.
To prevent providers from taking public funds only to leave local communities in the lurch, Piros de Carvalho said Kansas prioritizes would-be grantees who partner with local communities.
“We’re really encouraging…providers who work directly with the communities they want to serve to go into those areas, talk to the people, get letters of support, create the plans together with the community, instead of just swoop in from outside to gather up grant money,” she explained.
Funding
Broadband ‘Funding is Sufficient to Achieve the Program’s Availability Goal,’ Says Cable Industry Study
Study says California and Texas will be the biggest BEAD winners, with grants of more than $3 billion each.
WASHINGTON, October 20, 2022 – ACA Connects and consulting firm Cartesian on Monday released a study that contains state-by-state recommendations for the optimization of forthcoming grants from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
“Our analysis indicates that funding is sufficient to achieve the program’s availability goal,” the study’s “National Overview” section reads. In addition, ACA Connects found that most states and territories will likely have sufficient funds to deploy fiber to all unserved and underserved locations below an “extremely high-cost threshold.”
The study’s authors calculated the number of unserved and underserved locations nationwide based on Form 477 data, adjusting for known error and locations that have received funds from other federal programs. They then calculated the amount of BEAD funding for each state and territory and estimated the public costs of serving in-need locations.
California and Texas will be the biggest BEAD winners, the study estimates, with a grant of more than $3 billion apiece. The entities receiving the smallest grants will be Rhode Island, the District of Columbia, and three U.S. territories, it says. The study’s average estimated BEAD allocation is $743 million.
The BEAD program was invested with $42.45 billion by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will oversee the funds, which will be allotted to states and territories to fund broadband-deployment and other related projects.
“The BEAD program presents a tremendous opportunity to close the digital divide, but to seize that opportunity, States and Territories will need to become expert in understanding the ‘ins and outs’ of broadband deployments,” said Grant Spellmeyer, president and CEO of ACA Connects, upon the study’s release. “As we wait for the [Federal Communications Commission] to complete development of accurate, location-specific broadband maps, now is the time for States and territories to get up to speed. This study will help them get there.”
The first draft of the FCC’s national broadband map will likely be released in November, the Commission says.
Funding
Adoption Programs an Important Component of Broadband Equity, Access and Adoption Grants
To deploy the infrastructure itself, states must focus on user buy-in as well as network deployment.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., October 14, 2022 – A panel at AnchorNets 2022 on Thursday touted the benefits of network-adoption programs as states prepare to receive grants from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
“The infrastructure itself needs adoption,” said Matt Kalmus, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group. He argued states must focus on user buy-in as well as network deployment.
Higher usage rates will result in higher network revenues, Kalmus continued. “We can do the best job in the world to connect everyone’s doorstep to the internet,” he said, but providers rely on user-generated revenue from network users.
The BEAD program will dispense $42.45 billion dollars to the states for broadband deployments. BEAD is overseen by the National Telecommunications and Information Agency and was funded in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. Following the completion of the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map, the NTIA will allot BEAD funding to state and territory governments based on relative coverage levels.
“It’s not just ‘build it and they will come,’” said Brian O’Hara, senior director of regulatory issues for telecom and broadband at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. “There’s a lot of things you need to do, right: There’s the affordability issue, there’s the digital equity and [potential users] understanding how to use these tools.”
Correction: Funding under the NTIA’s BEAD program will flow to state and territory governments, and not to Tribal governments, as was stated in a prior version of this article. Tribal broadband funding is covered under other programs within IIJA. The story has been corrected.
Funding
Community Engagement Key to Louisiana’s Broadband Strategy
Louisiana enjoys ‘absolute alignment’ between the governor, legislature, and local officials on closing the digital divide.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., October 14, 2022 – State broadband offices should coordinate closely with community stakeholders, said Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, at AnchorNets 2022 on Thursday.
Iyengar said he meets with a variety of Louisianans “on repeated cycles, to present really complex ideas and to get buy-in.” Invitations to his team’s community conferences are extended to a wide range of local leaders – including mayors, legislators librarians, superintendents, and healthcare executives, he added.
“[Community-level engagement has] been really beneficial in helping us understand what the blindspots are, but also understanding what those different use cases are when it comes to the convergence of broadband and different sectoral priorities that of importance to Louisiana’s economy – now and into the future,” Iyengar explained.
What’s more, Iyengar said, there is “absolute alignment” between Louisiana’s governor, legislature, and local officials on closing the digital divide.
In recent months, Louisiana has announced two rounds of broadband grants from the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program – a total investment of $165 million.
In September, Bossier Parish Community College and the Fiber Broadband Association announced the launch of the Optical Telecom Installer Certification Path program, which the FBA says is “designed to develop the technical workforce needed to support the significant increase in fiber network builds as a result of the [National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s] Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program funding.”
Recent
- Verizon Rejects Claims of Redlining, $759 Million from ReConnect, Utopia Fiber Survey
- Provider Input on State Programs Can Help States Attract Private Investment, Say Broadband Officials
- FCC Seeks Comments on Opening 12.7 GHz Band for 5G, Other Uses
- Chairman Pallone Says Service Providers May Be Abusing ACP
- States Could Face Legal Jeopardy From Challenging the Fabric: Chief Data Officer of Montana
- Public Knowledge Launches ‘Better Internet’ Movement, FCC Against Authoritarians, SiFi in Saratoga Springs
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on October 5, 2022 – How to Reform the Universal Service Fund
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
Public–Private Partnership Model ‘Most Effective Way’ to Address Digital Divide: AT&T Rep
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Private Investors Can Jumpstart Community Networks, Say Broadband Breakfast Panelists
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
State Broadband Maps Show Significantly Fewer Served Locations than Does FCC’s Map
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 28, 2022 – Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband
-
Open Access4 weeks ago
In Video Session, Christopher Mitchell Digs Into Community Ownership and Open Access Networks
-
Satellite4 weeks ago
As LEO Industry Grows, FCC Adopts Rule to Limit Space Debris
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
FCC Broadband Data Task Force Emphasizes Need for Precision in Mapping Challenges