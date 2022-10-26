Broadband Roundup
Public Knowledge Launches ‘Better Internet’ Movement, FCC Against Authoritarians, SiFi in Saratoga Springs
‘By joining the movement, we can ensure an internet shaped by our shared public interest values.’
October 26, 2022 – Internet advocacy group Public Knowledge announced Tuesday the launch of the Movement for a Better Internet, an organization that will bring together technology policy advocacy groups to promote better policy decisions to create a “better internet.”
The group will share blog posts, social content, leadership pieces and events. The website says it will gather diverse voices through workshops, roundtables and meetings.
Public Knowledge said it’s collaborating with the Association for Progressive Communications, Creative Commons, Derechos Digitales, Internet Archive, Niskan Center, and Wikimedia Foundation in this effort.
“The internet lies at a crossroads and every member of society has a stake in its future,” Lisa Macpherson, Public Knowledge’s senior policy analyst, said in a blog post. “As the digital landscape evolves and innovates, the internet offers new opportunities for self-expression and community building. But it is also fraught with misinformation and manipulation; deceptive privacy practices; and all-powerful, unaccountable gatekeepers. In time, our Web3 innovations and metaverse futures will either approach or avoid this same crossroads that the current popular internet faces.
“By joining the movement, we can ensure an internet shaped by our shared public interest values — an internet that puts people and communities first. We encourage academics, activists, and advocates working at organizations passionate about creating this better internet to join us in this movement,” Macpherson added.
Legislation would mandate FCC list licensed entities with authoritarian ties
Brendan Carr, Federal Communications Commission commissioner, on Tuesday came out in support of the introduction of a bill that would require the FCC to publish a list of every entity that holds an agency license with ties to authoritarian regimes.
The Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, on Tuesday.
Carr said on Twitter there’s a lack of disclosure on entities with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and other authoritarian governments operating in the U.S. tech and telecom markets. This makes it more difficult to assess potential harm to the U.S. national security interests, Carr said.
Carr added the CCP will use every tool available to advance its malign goals to surveil Americans. He said one example is that it develops and exploit tech and telecom relationships.
Last week, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel backed legislation introduced in both chambers that would allow the agency to require television and radio broadcasters to reveal who is sponsoring foreign programming.
SiFi Networks celebrates Saratoga Springs groundbreaking
Officials in Saratoga Springs, New York and representatives from telecom SiFi Networks formally celebrated Tuesday the groundbreaking of the telecom’s Saratoga Springs FiberCity project, a $32-million venture that they said will see every home, business and institution in the city connected to fiber.
The network was constructed earlier this year, but a SiFi Networks spokesperson told Broadband Breakfast that city and company officials could not get together when it initially broke ground.
The project will be an open access fiber network that will be turn on by 2024, providing fiber to homes, businesses and institutions.
GigabitNow will be the first provider on the network and will offer symmetrical plans between 350 Megabits per second and up to 10 Gigabits per second with pre-registration available now, a press release said
“It’s now estimated that one-third of the workforce works remotely, at least part of the week. Having the FiberCity in Saratoga Springs is a game changer for economic development and will also help the region attract large employers and technology companies,” Todd Shimkus, president and CEO of Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce in the release.
In February, SiFi Networks CEO Ben Bawtree-Jobson, said SiFi planned to put $2 billion towards open-access fiber networks in 30 cities in the US, with the goal of connecting every home directly to fiber.
Petition for Supreme Court Review of Social Media Laws, CHIPS Act Implementation, FirstLight Fiber
‘We have every reason to believe the Justices will … agree to hear this case,’ said CCIA President Matt Schruers
October 25, 2022 – Two organizations are asking the Supreme Court to review a Florida social media law to see if its prohibitions on social media companies deplatforming users for certain political views violates the First Amendment.
“The question presented is: Whether S.B. 7072 in its entirety, and its compelled disclosure provisions in particular, comply with the First Amendment,” said the Monday Supreme Court submission by industry association Computer and Communications Industry Association and big tech lobbyist NetChoice.
The submission follows one by the State of Florida, which petitioned the Supreme Court earlier this month asking the high court for a review of the constitutional issues at the core of the social media law.
“We have every reason to believe the Justices will see the threat the Florida law presents to long standing principles of U.S. democracy and agree to hear this case,” Matt Schruers, president of the CCIA, said in a press release.
“The First Amendment means that governments cannot pick winners and losers in the marketplace of ideas,” Schruers added. “Florida’s law violates a well-established Constitutional principle that the government cannot dictate what content private entities distribute, and particularly not to ensure that a favored viewpoint is heard. As more governments line up to control online speech, it is vital that the Supreme Court hear this case to uphold principles of free expression.”
In May, the 11th circuit court rejected Florida’s social media law, and in June 2021, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle blocked enforcement of the bill.
Earlier this month, the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals approved a stay of the implementation of a similar bill, Texas’s social media law H.B. 20, which would have disallowed big tech platforms from moderating content based on political leanings.
Agencies meet to discuss implementation of Chips and Science Act, infrastructure bill
Directors from technology research network Manufacturing USA convened with 12 government agencies at the White House leadership summit on Monday to discuss domestic manufacturing and workforce development and the implementation of the Chips and Science Act, the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act, according to a readout.
“The Manufacturing USA institutes are an important part of that work,” the readout said. “They help facilitate U.S. leadership in advanced manufacturing and build a strong workforce. The institutes work through public-private partnership and are involved in a range of cutting-edge technologies from robotics to additive manufacturing to biomanufacturing.”
Manufacturing USA focuses on developing domestic manufacturing technologies through public-private partnerships among U.S. industry, universities, and federal government entities.
The institutes are located in thirteen states across the country and each is sponsored by the Department of Commerce, the Department or Defense, or the Department of Energy.
FirstLight to build more than 1,700 miles of fiber in New York state
Fiber-based service provider FirstLight announced Tuesday it is expanding its fiber network beyond the 1,280 miles its built so far in New York state.
FirstLight has built 1,280 miles year-to-date with plans to build an additional 480 miles by the end of the year, according to a press release. FirstLight’s New York-based fiber network extends from Buffalo to Albany and from the Hudson Valley to Plattsburgh.
“Since FirstLight’s inception in 1999, the focus has been to design a robust and reliable fiber-optic network in New York and our mission remains the same,” FirstLight CEO Kurt Van Wagenen said in a press release. As we grow throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, it is important that we continue to expand our capabilities as well as extend our network reach to best serve our long standing customers.”
AT&T Seeks Fiber Expansion, States Still Have Muni Network Barriers, Ziply Buy Comments
AT&T is seeking a joint venture partner to plow billions into a fiber expansion project.
October 24, 2022 – Bloomberg reported Wednesday that AT&T is working to create a joint venture to invest billions of dollars in a fiber network expansion in the country.
Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg said AT&T is working with Morgan Stanely to invest $10 billion to $15 billion to bring in on an infrastructure partner, which it said it could find by this year or next, the story said.
The plan is to move fiber-to-the-home infrastructure into new underserved markets, said AT&T CEO John Stankey, according to Bloomberg.
BroadbandNow tallies 17 states with restrictions on municipal broadband
Seventeen states still have barriers to municipal broadband projects, which could jeopardize their pursuit of billions in federal infrastructure dollars, according to a Sunday report from data aggregation company BroadbandNow.
Specifically, those states may have a hard time getting any of the $42.5 billion from the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program, a pot of money created out of infrastructure legislation by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The BEAD program bars states from rejecting considerations for municipal builds.
BroadbandNow, a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast, said the laws could restrict the expansion of public broadband networks, limit public funds to public-private partnerships, or force municipalities to sell broadband under a wholesale-only model. This makes municipal broadband projects difficult to initiate for states, it said.
FCC seeking comments on Ziply-PriorityOne acquisition
The Federal Communications Commission said in a public notice Friday that it is seeking comments on an application by Ziply Fiber to acquire PriorityOne by November 4.
Ziply is proposing to acquire the rights, property and assets from PriorityOne, which will result in “continued expansion of PriorityOne’s fiber-based service to more business and residential customers across the state of Oregon,” the applicants said, according to the notice.
Reply comments are due on November 14.
Charter Wants Decision on Pole Replacement, NTIA Workforce Guide, C-Band Transition Payments
Charter said it needs to pay to replace a majority of poles to connect for some projects.
October 20, 2022 – Charter Communications is urging the Federal Communications Commission to “promptly” proceed in requiring pole owners to share the cost of replacing poles when they want to install equipment on them, according to a letter to the FCC on Thursday.
Currently, pole owners and investor-owned utility companies often offload the replacement cost to service providers who want to attach telecommunications equipment on the poles. The FCC is currently deliberating on what to do about that, including whether to force pole owners to share in the cost of the replacement.
But Charter said that decision has to be done more quickly, as it illustrated in the letter that the majority of poles to which it would need to attach for certain projects using Rural Digital Opportunity Fund money would need to be replaced entirely.
“Discovering that a project will require an unusually high number of pole replacements can force Charter to go back to the drawing board to restart the design and licensing process, ultimately delaying our ability to deploy new facilities,” the letter said, adding this will “continue to present challenges and delays to bringing high speed broadband to every home in the country.”
Last month, Charter responded to the FCC’s request for comment on the issue, stating similarly that the current pole replacement burden will put at risk connecting all Americans to high-speed internet.
NTIA releases workforce guide for compliance with BEAD funding
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration released a guide Wednesday recommending strategies, including utilizing apprenticeships, certification and training programs, to optimize spending from its $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment infrastructure program.
The Workforce Planning Guide lists specific strategies federal, state or local broadband deployment programs can use to ensure they are compliant with the workforce requirements of the program, including incorporating apprenticeships, certification programs and training opportunities in BEAD projects to support women, people of color, the formerly incarcerated, and people with disabilities.
“These good jobs are the foundation of an equitable economy that lifts up workers and families and makes businesses more competitive globally,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in the release, who previously noted the importance of having money to pay for a workforce ready to tackle the challenges of installing infrastructure.
Communications companies late getting C-band transition payments: letter
An advocacy group for independent communications providers is urging the FCC to pay money they say its members are owed for vacating a stretch of spectrum that is now being used for wireless services.
As part of the C-band transition, video services were bumped off the 3.7 to 4.0 Gigahertz band to make way for future mobile wireless services, including 5G. The FCC has said those companies would be compensated for the move.
But in the letter dated Friday, ACA Connects said its members have complained that they have not been paid the lump said they said they are owed.
“Numerous ACA Connects Members, including some who have pursued their payment claims actively since the claims process commenced in late summer 2021, still have not received any portion of the lump sum payments they are due, causing them to divert operating funds to finance necessary transition activities, or even to seek external financing,” the letter said.
The organization is asking the commission to expedite the delivery of the “long-overdue” lump sum payments.
