SpectrumX Announces New Partnership for Speed Tests with Historically Black Colleges
Florida A&M University, the University of the Virgin Islands and Morgan State University will measure broadband speeds in underserved communities.
WASHINGTON, October 18, 2022 – The National Science foundation and SpectrumX announced earlier this month a new partnership with three universities to measure broadband speeds in underserved communities.
Florida A&M University, the University of the Virgin Islands, and Morgan State University in Baltimore will work with the NSF-funded SpectrumX to expand the “Broadband MAP US Project,” a program that measures speeds using smartphones, they announced at a SpectrumX event on October 3.
Historically, minority-serving institutions are located in underserved communities to provide affordable higher education. For example, the NTIA’s broadband need map lists Morgan State University as not up to speed or availability standards, as more than 25 percent of residents in this area report no internet access, access to devices, and speeds measured as less than 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) * 3 Mbps, the Federal Communication Commission’s current standard for “unserved” by broadband.
SpectrumX’s Broadband Mapping Using Smartphones project uses mobile applications like SigCap and the Federal Communications Commission’s speed test to map signal strength, identify underutilized spectrum, and verify coverage claims by carriers. Students participating in the project will walk around their designated area to collect cellular broadband speed data.
While Nick Laneman, the center director of SpectrumX’s wireless institute, told Broadband Breakfast the intended purpose of the project is to share the data with other academics to quantify the digital divide, he also said individuals can share the data with the FCC.
SpectrumX is a $25 million research, education and workforce development project funded by the National Science Foundation.
After Controversial Panel on Mapping, FCC Confirms No Charges for Access to Fabric
Some third parties are wondering about the terms on which they will be able to access the FCC’s mapping fabric.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., October 13, 2022 – Representatives from the Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Wednesday dodged questions regarding the licensing agreements that will govern access to the national broadband map’s fabric’s data.
But responding to a question from Broadband Breakfast following the non-responsive answers, an FCC spokesperson on Thursday said that state, local and Tribal governmental entities, along with broadband service providers, are able to license broadband fabric data – including any changes to fabric data that have been made as a result of challenges – at no cost.
The FCC spokesperson also said that the agency will make broadband fabric data available soon, also at no cost, to other parties for the purposes of their participation in the Broadband Data Collection process.
The spokesperson did not explain what other parties, and what purposes, will be deemed sufficient to access broadband fabric data at no cost.
Wednesday panel discussion at AnchorNets
Kirk Burgee, senior counsel for the FCC’s Broadband Data Task Force, and Nick Alexander, telecommunications policy specialist for the NTIA’s Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth, discussed broadband mapping and funding issues at AnchorNets 2022, a conference of the non-profit Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition.
The panel covered a range of topics, including the release of the FCC’s broadband map, the treatment of speed test data in the agency’s fabric-challenge process, and the funding-allocation process for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. BEAD is the $42.5 billion program of the NTIA for allocating last-mile broadband funds.
During the talk’s question-and-answer section, Jase Wilson, CEO of Broadband.Money, asked the panel to specify who owns of the fabric’s data. Broadband.Money is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
The fabric is a location-level broadband dataset created by contractor CostQuest Associates. It is the basis for the FCC’s forthcoming national broadband map, which will in turn determine the allocation of BEAD to particular states.
The fabric’s data is not public: It is available only to state and local and Tribal governments, and to internet service providers, who may challenge its accuracy on a rolling basis.
The panel didn’t directly address Wilson’s query. “In terms of who owns [the fabric’s data], I have some thoughts on that,” said Burgee. “I don’t know if there is a succinct answer to that question,” he added. “It’s probably pretty complicated.”
Burgee continued, saying the FCC has a “strong ownership in [the fabric data]” but did not provide specifics.
“Under the terms of the license agreement that the commission has with CostQuest, to the extent that there is data that comes through the FCC’s process, that data is held by the FCC but CostQuest… should use it in the production of the fabric,” said Alexander.
Alexander did not mention that CostQuest owns the initial fabric’s data and may use FCC-owned, challenge-generated data in its own private-market products.
Will states need to pay to use the fabric’s data?
Alexander declined to answer a question – from Dustin Loup, project manager of the National Broadband Mapping Coalition – about whether fees had to be paid to CostQuest to use the data for BEAD-related purposes, but suggested states could use BEAD funds to pay for “the tools they need.”
He didn’t specify whether that statement directly referred to potential state payments to CostQuest for use of the fabric’s data.
When Loup reiterated his question, Alexander answered, “It’s a completely reasonable question. It’s also one that I can’t answer.”
Will proprietary data be safeguarded?
Broadband Breakfast asked the panel if the FCC placed limitations on CostQuest’s use of challenge-generated data.
Alexander responded that “limitations” on CostQuest’s data use exist but offered no specifics. He didn’t acknowledge CostQuest’s ability to use challenge-generated data for commercial purposes.
In response to Broadband Breakfast’s inquiry regarding CostQuest’s licensing agreements, the FCC spokesperson did not address whether the usage limitations of those licenses or the contractual limitations on CostQuest’s commercial use of challenge data would impact other parties’ ability to access fabric data.
Garland McCoy: How Your State Can Defend Its Broadband Maps for Maximum Funds
Crowdsourced and bulk data are subject to a challenge process that has successfully eliminated crowdsourced data in the past.
On September 15, 2022, the Federal Communications Commission’s Broadband Data Task Force issued a public notice on “Specifications for Bulk Fixed Availability Challenge and Crowdsource Data.”
The notice provided guidance for filing bulk challenges, and bulk crowdsource data, to fixed broadband availability data that will be published later this year by the FCC as part of its new Broadband Data Collection. According to the notice, “individuals and entities, including consumers, state, local, and Tribal governmental entities, and service providers,” can submit challenges to the BDC fixed broadband availability data for single locations, as well as “bulk” challenges with respect to multiple locations.
Historically, Internet Service Providers have effectively used the FCC’s challenge process to disqualify the vast majority of disputes brought forward by states, counties, and other complainants regarding FCC’s broadband maps. And frankly, this will be the case again unless states take a new tack to validate their own data in such a way that will stand up to ISP challenges. Given the enormity of the federal broadband funds available to states this time around, the stakes could not be higher; that is, a single state could forgo hundreds of millions of dollars of federal broadband funds due to insufficient preparation to challenge-proof its data.
Here are two observations to start: 1) The ISPs are correct in challenging the data if the data is corrupted or incapable of being validated, and therefore should be disqualified. 2) the FCC and the ISPs must now be seen as embracing the new “crowdsourcing” challenge process since the Broadband Data Act of 2020 was very specific in requiring that the FCC’s new data gathering methodology include third-party crowdsourced data. That said, third-party “crowdsourced” and “bulk” data are subject to the same challenge process that has successfully eliminated individual and crowdsourced data in the past.
Three ways ISPs successfully challenge and disqualify third-party data
Alone, or in combination, the following three scenarios have succeeded year after year in ensuring that third-party data, crowdsourced or otherwise, has not made it past the challenge process and onto the FCC’s approved maps.
- Was the speed test launched from a device wirelessly? Modern modems set up a Wireless Area Network around the premises over the one or two Wi-Fi channels allocated. Almost all devices are now connected wirelessly to the modem. A wireless launch of a speed test, e.g., from your laptop or smart phone, therefore affects/corrupts the network speed test and disqualifies the data.
- Was the on-premises modem “still” when the speed test was taken? By “still” the ISP is referring to the modem’s management of data coming from any device remotely or over cable, ethernet connection, during the time of the test. For example, if a family member is working on their laptop, e.g., doing homework, the modem’s management of the data from the laptop will affect a speed test taken during that time. This will disqualify the speed test data.
- Was the crowdsourced and or bulk data drawn exclusively from the ISP’s premium service customers? The FCC stipulates that the speed testing data must be drawn from an ISP’s customers who have purchased the service provider’s best available service package. A customer might not need or be able to afford FCC’s “broadband” minimum service of 25/3 mbps, and thus would purchase a less expensive, slower service package offered by the ISP. For purposes of accurate speed testing, the ISP should not be penalized for offering true broadband-speed service that is passed over by a customer seeking a cheaper service.
PAgCASA, the Precision Ag Connectivity & Accuracy Stakeholder Alliance, is a non-profit organization whose sole purpose is to ensure broadband map accuracy, connectivity, and rural prosperity, and stands ready to help states get their full share of federal broadband funds and successfully defend against challenges.
PAgCASA’s on-premises, cybersecure, network monitoring methodology – which deploys the same network monitoring devices the major ISPs use, on wired/ethernet-connected customer modems, from a volunteer pool of an ISP’s premium service customers selected using standardized random sampling methods – will, in fact, address all the challenge issues above and generate data ready for potential litigation.
As noted in another recent article on Broadband Breakfast, states like Georgia and North Carolina are finding significantly fewer served locations based on their latest state broadband data compared to FCC’s most recent Form 477 data. We expect to see similar differences across the country as states and the FCC bring forward their latest respective data.
Consider this: a ten percent delta between the FCC and state maps translates into a staggering $4 billion based on an overall federal broadband infrastructure spend of $40 billion – needed funds that will not make their way to genuinely unserved or underserved communities across the country.
Our nation can and must do better.
Garland T. McCoy, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Precision Ag Connectivity and Accuracy Stakeholder Alliance, is a long-time non-profit veteran in the fields of technology and telecommunication policy having served as Founder and CEO of the Technology Education Institute & Technology Policy Institute. Garland was recently an adjunct professor at Syracuse University’s iSchool, teaching information policy and decision making. He can be reached at garland.mccoy@pagcasa.org
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
State Broadband Maps Show Significantly Fewer Served Locations than Does FCC’s Map
There is a ‘massive difference’ between federal Form 477 data and state maps in Georgia and North Carolina
WASHINGTON, September 30, 2022 – State broadband maps from North Carolina and Georgia show significantly fewer served locations than do the Federal Communications Commission’s existing data, said a panel at a Fiber Broadband Association web event Wednesday.
For us there is “a massive difference” between Form 477 data and Georgia’s data, said Eric McRae associate director of the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia. McRae said the number of Georgians the FCC identifies as unserved is “miniscule,” while the state’s estimate is between 1 and 1.2 million unserved.
North Carolina also found the federal data lacking: “There are thousands of people that are technically in FCC considered served blocks that typed in their address and said they had no access or came in with 1 megabit or horrible speeds,” said Ray Zeisz, senior director of the Technology Infrastructure Lab at North Carolina State University’s Friday Institute. “We verified, certainly, that the data was overstated.”
With the two state-mapping leaders, J. Randolph Luening, founder and CEO of Signals Analytics, presented the findings of his recent report, which compares data from Georgia and North Carolina’s maps to the FCC’s Form 477 data.
Luening’s report outlines the contrasting methods employed by North Carolina and Georgia. North Carolina collected – and published – the results of 109,000 speed tests, measuring download and upload speeds, latency, and jitter. The Tar Heel State also gathered information on technology type, service provider, and other relevant factors.
Georgia’s process is more like the FCC’s current map-making process: It created a fabric dataset and solicited coverage data from providers on an iterative basis. The Peach State published its data in block-by-block form.
Unlike the maps generated from Form 477 data, Georgia’s maps show the percentage of served locations in each census block. “We’ve been able to get a very accurate count of the number of unserved locations that we have in the state of Georgia,” McRae said.
Imprecisions and inaccuracies in Form 477 data were largely responsible for the inception of the FCC’s current location-by-location mapping project. The Commission is still constructing this map and will accept challenges to the accuracy of its fabric dataset on a rolling basis. The map will be used to apportion among the states $42.45 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
McRae and Zeisz agreed a state must launch its own mapping initiative to check the accuracy of federal maps and ensure receipt of its fair share of BEAD funding.
