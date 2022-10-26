Broadband Mapping & Data
States Could Face Legal Jeopardy From Challenging the Fabric: Chief Data Officer of Montana
‘If…you’re leasing that data from a private entity, you can’t just hand it over to another private entity.’
WASHINGTON, October 26, 2022 – The State of Montana could be in violation of contractual obligations to a private partner if it fully participates in the Federal Communications Commission’s fabric-challenge process, Adam Carpenter, chief data officer of the Montana Department of Administration, said Wednesday.
Carpenter, speaking on a Broadband Breakfast Live Online panel, explained that some of the data Montana needs for challenges to the national broadband fabric is leased from a private partner. State–partner contractual obligations limit Montana’s ability to share that data with other commercial enterprises, Carpenter said.
However, CostQuest Associates, the FCC vendor which created and owns the initial version of the fabric, may lease the FCC-owned data submitted in the challenge process for use in its own commercial products, which means that some data from states’ private partners could end up in a competitor’s products.
“If…you’re leasing that data from a private entity, you can’t just hand it over to another private entity,” Carpenter said. “And that’s put us in a position where we’re either not going to challenge the FCC map, we’re going to violate our contract and we get sued, or we’re going to work some deal where we partially challenge the FCC map where it favors us.”
According to Carpenter, since many other states have leased mapping data from private partners as Montana did, this legal tension will likely limit state’s ability to submit fabric challenges and consequently lead to sub-par national mapping data.
Fabric-type data is the “core [intellectual property]” for the states’ mapping partners, Carpenter told Broadband Breakfast after the panel.
The fabric is a dataset of all “broadband serviceable locations” in America, and it will be the foundation upon which broadband coverage data is laid to create the FCC’s national broadband map. Based on this map, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will apportion $42.5 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program among the states for broadband deployment and other related projects.
The FCC did not respond to Broadband Breakfast’s request for comment.
Panel criticizes NTIA intention to spend big on CostQuest
The panel criticized the NTIA’s stated intention to obtain the fabric and related products for an estimated $49.9 million, which would be in addition to the original CostQuest–FCC contract for the fabric’s creation, tagged at $44.9 million.
“I still…have no clue what it is NTIA is buying for $50 million,” said Sascha Meinrath, Palmer Chair in Telecommunications at Penn State University and director of X-Lab.
“There’s no justifying the $50 million problem,” Carpenter said. “It’s clearly a price that was not derived from the value of the product being sold…that’s usually called gouging.”
The NTIA did not respond to Broadband Breakfast’s request for comment.
Discontent is rising about the Federal Communications Commission's use of the so-called "broadband fabric" to measure the availability of broadband on an address-by-address basis. Many are concerned that the FCC is dismissing or minimizing the ability of consumers to bring speed test challenges to fabric data. Additionally, the private nature of the fabric is a concern to those who say publicly-available information is needed for building out broadband. What are the alternatives to the fabric, and how might the fabric be challenged at the FCC, the NTIA, state broadband offices, or in court?
Panelists:
- Sascha Meinrath, Director, X-Lab and Palmer Chair in Telecommunications, Penn State University
- Michael Kleeman, Professor, George Mason University
- Scott D. Woods, Vice President for Community Engagement & Strategic Partnerships, Ready.net
- Adam Carpenter, Chief Data Officer, Montana Department of Administration
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
NTIA Plans to Award $50 Million Contract to CostQuest, but Considers Competitive Procurement
Earlier this month, the NTIA publicized its intention to negotiate a sole source contract with CostQuest Associates.
WASHINGTON, October 24, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will gather public input until Wednesday on whether it should open a competitive procurement process for broadband mapping data or partner by default with CostQuest Associates.
On October 15, the NTIA publicized its intention to negotiate a sole source contract with CostQuest for access to the latter’s Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric – commonly called the “fabric” – and related products to support the agency’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment; Digital Equity; and the Access Broadband Act programs.
The NTIA estimates the price tag will be $49.9 million and says CostQuest’s data will be used for “identification and use of un and under Served Broadband Serviceable locations as identified by the [Federal Communications Commission] for the use in the BEAD program,” defining high-cost and extremely high-cost areas, tracking broadband-deployment projects, and other purposes.
After reviewing responses, the NTIA will determine if other firms have the “ability to successfully perform this effort” and whether a competitive procurement process should be initiated. Responses are due by 5 p.m. ET on October 26.
CostQuest owns the fabric’s data, but the company provides the dataset to various government entities – such as the NTIA and state governments – and other interested parties, largely for the purpose of correcting its errors through the FCC’s prescribed challenge process.
“CostQuest Associates (CQA) is uniquely positioned as the only entity capable of providing the standard location information, broadband availability information, and estimated cost to implement broadband as a single, linked source,” the NTIA notice said.
Pursuant to the Broadband DATA Act of 2020, the FCC selected a partner – CostQuest – to initially create the fabric, a location-level dataset of all broadband serviceable locations nationwide. CostQuest’s contract with the FCC netted the company $44.9 million. The FCC will overlay the fabric with broadband coverage data to create a national broadband map, the first draft of which the agency says it plans to release in November.
The NTIA is expected to allocate the BEAD program’s $44.45 billion among the states based on the FCC’s national broadband map.
In a SamKnows Panel Discussion, Speed is Becoming Less Important than Reliable Broadband Service
ISPs have begun selling home network equipment themselves, which has become popular.
October 24, 2022 – In addition to high speeds, consumers shopping for home internet want low latency, network security, and intelligent in-home hardware, said the vice president of Comcast on a SamKnows Spotlight podcast episode released eirlier this month.
“We’re…getting to the point that speed is not the only thing, or perhaps speed is not the primary…metric that matters to users,” said Jason Livingood, vice president of technology policy and standards at Comcast, speaking on the October 13 podcast. “And to some extent that’s because you get to some point of diminishing returns,” where consumers don’t need speeds above a certain threshold.
Livingood argued that users will want networks that are “more consistent versus more variable, at peak versus off-peak [hours]” and built to protect users against malware and ransomware.
Many users also expect service providers to provide tech support for home network equipment, Livingood said. What’s more, ISPs have begun selling home network equipment themselves, which has become popular, he added.
“The first step was that customer premise equipment, including a home gateway or home router and wireless LAN or Wi-Fi LAN, and then it’s started to extend to pods or mesh Wi-Fi access points throughout the home,” he explained, alluding to connection extenders that provide stronger signals in the home.
Many such home network equipment have begun to intelligently control internet traffic, said Livingood, directing network flow, applying parental controls, and working with internet of things devices. “Are there certain devices that you want to prioritize on the wireless LAN, like my PC for doing video conferences at work versus my son’s gaming console?”
Alex Salter, CEO of broadband metrics company SamKnows, said on the same episode that market demand will drive ISPs to advertise in a more targeted way and offer plans tailored to the needs of individual customers.
“If ISPs want to win customers, they will have to speak to them as individuals,” he said. Salter added that internet customers want their ISP to understand their own individual needs.
Communities Must Be Accurate in Fabric-Challenge Submissions, says Mapping Non-profit
‘Local communities have a lot of data and knowledge that CostQuest and the FCC don’t have,’ Dustin Loup said.
WASHINGTON, October 21, 2022 –Strict adherence to the Federal Communications Commission’s guidelines is essential to the success of their bulk challenges to the national broadband fabric’s data, Dustin Loup, head of the National Broadband Mapping Coalition, said Friday.
Speaking at a panel on the subject of “How to fix the FCC’s fabric,” Loup explained the steps by which an authorized entity can gain access to the fabric and lodge a challenge. The FCC’s first draft of its national broadband map will likely be released in November, and the panel encouraged local communities to expedite their challenge submissions.
“Local communities have a lot of data and knowledge that CostQuest and the FCC don’t have,” Loup said. The panel urged community officials to work with state officials to influence state-level policy decisions as well.
The fabric, created for the FCC by contractor CostQuest, is a dataset of all “broadband serviceable locations” in the United States. The fabric has been released to state and local governments, as well as service providers and some other stakeholders, who may challenge its dataset.
The fabric will be overlayed with broadband availability data, a process which will produce the FCC’s national broadband map. The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program’s $42.45 billion will be allotted to the states based on relative need as displayed in that map. States will issue subgrants to contractors for individual projects.
The fabric is not yet publicly available, which has drawn criticism from Loup and others. Earlier this month, however, the FCC told Broadband Breakfast it would soon be more widely available, though the agency did not specify the extent of that availability.
Many critics of the FCC fabric process
Industry experts also debate the efficacy of the challenge process in correcting fabric’s errors.
Conexon’s Jonathan Chambers said that the FCC’s maps will be hopelessly flawed. But Scott Wallsten, president of the Technology Policy Institute, has argued the maps will markedly improve with time.
“What all parties need to understand is that this is a new process that has expanded the granularity of coverage analysis from under 10 million census blocks to over 100 million locations,” a CostQuest spokesman told Broadband Breakfast on Friday.
“It is a monumental undertaking that requires some effort to adjust to. On our side, we are working with our data partners to make sure the fabric is as accurate as possible and accessible as possible.”
Robert Ballance, founder of the Center for Internet as Infrastructure, told Broadband Breakfast that the fabric’s data should be made more widely available.
“Where are now is we have to roll up our sleeves and [work within the FCC’s current system],” Ballance said. “But going forward it would be wonderful if we could figure out how to make the process more inclusive and how to make the data more accessible.”
