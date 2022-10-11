Broadband Roundup
White House on IoT, Google Antitrust Lawsuit, Lit Communities Hire
White House effort seeks to implement a universal label to verify meeting U.S. cybersecurity standards.
October 11, 2022 — The White House on Tuesday announced an effort to implement a universal label to verify meeting U.S. cybersecurity standards for Internet of Things technology.
IoT is the buzzword that describes the network of physical objects —“things” — that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the internet.
Common challenges IoT technologies may encounter include data leaks, malware risks and cyberattacks. In a White House fact sheet, the Biden administration highlighted its efforts to bring private companies, consulting groups, and government partners to discuss the development of the label for IoT devices.
“By developing and rolling out a common label for products that meet by U.S. Government standards and are tested by vetted and approved entities, we will help American consumers easily identify secure tech to bring into their homes,” read the White House document. “We are starting with some of the most common, and often most at-risk, technologies — routers and home cameras — to deliver the most impact, most quickly.”
Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., issued a statement on the administration’s actions:
“Far too often, the Internet of Things is actually the Internet of Threats,” they said, comparing the White House’s action to the legislators’ Cyber Shield Act introduced in March 2021. “An Internet of Things cyber label is a critical step to returning power to consumers and strengthening cybersecurity protections.”
Companies add to antitrust lawsuit against Google
Epic Games and Match Group have filed a motion Friday to amend a complaint against Google to add allegations the search engine giant has paid off third parties to stop developing competing app stores to its own.
Epic Games and Match Group are seeking to add two additional complaints of alleged anti-competitive practices that they say “unreasonably restrict competition in the Android App Distribution Market,” according to the motion.
“Epic asserted that Google ‘pa[id] off top app developers to stop them from developing and launching competing Android app stores;’ that ‘Google spent a billion dollars on secret deals with the top app developers [and] systematically deprived developers of any incentive to launch their own stores or to partner with other nascent stores on Android,’” the motion said.
The Sherman Act prohibits one firm’s control of a market for a product or service not on the basis of product superiority, but by suppressing competition with anticompetitive conduct, according to the Department of Justice website.
Last month, Google lost an appeal with the European Union after the commission found the company broke antitrust laws and fined it a $4 billion.
Lit Communities has new chief marketing officer
Lit Communities announced Tuesday that Lindsay Whitehurst will be the next chief marketing officer for the Alabama-based fiber broadband consulting firm.
Whitehurst will focus on “overseeing, planning, developing, and executing the marketing, advertising, and business development initiatives” for the company, the press release said.
“Lindsay Whitehurst is well known within the industry for her marketing accomplishments and leadership – having achieved massive revenue growth in her previous role,” said Lit CEO Brian Snider in the press release. “We’re delighted to have her join our team and devote her energy and knowledge full-time to the broadband industry. Her experience and passion for the business combined with her deep knowledge and understanding of consumer behavior and motivations will serve Lit and, most importantly, all of our current and future clients.”
Whitehurst was the co-founder and chief marketing officer of GigaMonster Networks, a Georgia-based internet service provider serving over 250 cities, according to its website.
In August, Lit hired broadband public affairs attorney Lindsay Miller as its consulting president.
Musk Buys Some Time with Twitter, NTIA on Home Internet Connections, Fiber in Alaska
Musk asked to nix the October 17 trial date, which would to allow more time for his financing banks.
October 7, 2022 – A Delaware judge on Thursday granted a request by Elon Musk to postpone the trial date in his dispute with Twitter.
The trial was originally scheduled for October 17, but the judge allowed the parties until October 28 to agree to terms on which Musk would buy the social-media company.
“If the transaction does not close by 5 p.m. on October 28, 2022, the parties are instructed to contact me by email that evening to obtain November 2022 trial dates,” the judge said in the order.
Since rumors began to swirl in the weeks leading up to the initial deal – struck last April – the Musk–Twitter saga has been a “will-they-won’t-they” story for the ages. After Musk tried to back out of the deal, alleging Twitter had misrepresented the number of bots on its platform, the social-media company sued him last summer to complete the sale.
On Monday, the Musk team reversed course, offering to buy Twitter on the terms of the original agreement. Twitter signaled its agreement. On Thursday, however, Musk asked to nix the October 17 trial date, which he said would allow time for his financing banks to process the deal’s funding.
“Twitter will not take yes for an answer,” the Musk filing said. “Astonishingly, they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation, recklessly putting the deal at risk and gambling with their stockholders’ interests.”
“‘Trust us,’ they say, ‘we mean it this time,’ and so they ask to be relieved from a reckoning on the merits,” Twitter shot back.
NTIA: Who still lacks home-internet connectivity?
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration published a blog post Wednesday analyzing the roughly one fifth of America living without a home-internet connection.
According to NTIA data, 58 percent of offline households said they are uninterested in getting connectivity. The average reported age in this respondent group is 60.5 years, nearly a decade older than the average age of respondents with internet at home. This group was half as likely as internet-at-home respondents report school-age children in the household.
“No-interest” respondents also said they are unlikely to use internet outside the home – only 13 percent said they do – and 83 percent said the maximum monthly price they would be willing to pay for internet is $0.
The second most common reason for lacking an at-home connection – given by 18 percent of respondents – was price. This group’s average reported age was roughly the same as “internet-at-home” respondents, and was more than 50 percent more likely to report school-age children at home than the “no-interest” group – 19 percent to 12 percent. Only 54 percent said they are unwilling to pay any monthly amount for internet.
Neither the “no-interest” nor the “too-expensive” group is significantly more rural than the “internet-at-home” group. Members of both offline groups, however, were nearly twice as likely to say they have no post-secondary education than their online counterparts. 15 percent of internet-at-home respondents reported yearly family incomes of less than $25,000, compared to 35 percent of “no-interest” respondents and 45 percent of “too-expensive” respondents.
Bethel Native Corporation gets $42.4 million for fiber network
Bethel Native Corporation will partner with GCI to build a 405-mile fiber network in Alaska, the telecommunications company announced Wednesday.
The deployment, which will stretch from Dillingham to Bethel, is funded by a $42.4 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. GCI says the network will offer two-gigabit speeds.
“BNC celebrates this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring high-speed internet service to Bethel, Platinum, Eek, Napaskiak and Oscarville,” said BNC president and CEO Ana Hoffman. “Once complete, the fiber project will provide community residents with access to the same internet plans and prices GCI offers to consumers in Anchorage. Fiber’s faster speeds and unlimited data will be transformational. It will improve the quality of life here at home and, ultimately, the broader Y-K Delta.”
GCI says a project name will be announced and more details provided at virtual press conference on Monday, October 10 – Indigenous Peoples’ Day – at 3 p.m. ET. Register to attend the here.
ECF Awards of $96 Million, Minority Communities, Charter and Digital Education
Emergency Connectivity Fund grants will keep students connected outside of school, including those impacted by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.
October 6, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday it is committing $96 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund to keep students connected outside of school, including in states impacted by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, according to the press release.
Nearly $53 million will benefit students, teachers, and library patrons living in areas impacted by the recent hurricanes in Florida, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, and South Carolina, the release said. The program funds the purchase of Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, laptops, and tablet computers, as well as other broadband services that allow students to work effectively from home.
“We need to make sure all kids have digital tools for connecting with school, but it’s especially important for students living in those areas damaged by the recent hurricanes,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “This program will help those students by funding hot spots, tablets, and broadband services, building on our ongoing work to close the Homework Gap.”
The program has so far committed over $6 billion to schools and libraries across the country.
Connecting Minority Communities pilot program awards $10.6 Million
The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Wednesday that it has awarded a total of $10.6 million to five minority institutions as part of the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program.
Mount Saint Mary’s University in California, New Mexico Highlands University, North Carolina Central University, Eastern University in Pennsylvania, and the College of the Marshall Islands have been awarded funds to deploy digital literacy and workforce development efforts.
The CMC covers expenses such as the purchase of high-speed Internet service, eligible equipment, and workforce development efforts for information technology jobs.
The program specifically directs $268 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 for expanding high-speed Internet access and connectivity to eligible historically Black colleges or universities, tribal colleges or universities, minority-serving institutions, according to the press release.
“Minority-serving institutions are key drivers of digital skills education and workforce development programs for communities across the country. They need robust connectivity and resources to continue to provide support,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a release. “This program will build digital capacity for colleges and universities that will deliver benefits to their students and fuel job creation and economic growth in their communities.”
The latest round of grants increases Charter’s overall investment in the program to $8 million within six years
Charter Communications announced Thursday an award of $1.1 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants to 47 nonprofits in 15 states to fund their digital literacy and workforce development initiatives, according to a press release.
The awards will go to The Oasis Institute in St. Louis, which supports adults with digital technology; Whitmore Economic Development Group, a computer training center for agriculture workers in Hawaii; US Together Inc., which provides refugees with digital education in Ohio; the LGBT Technology Institute, which supports connectivity for disadvantaged LGBTQ individuals in Virginia; Latinitas, a program to improve technology skills in Texas; and InterFaith Works of Central New York, which helps urban and rural seniors with digital skills.
“As one of the largest internet providers in the U.S, we are committed to supporting local initiatives through Spectrum Digital Education that promote digital literacy and inclusion, and help to educate community members about the value of adopting broadband in their lives so they can succeed in today’s connected society,” said Rahman Khan, Charter’s vice president of community impact, in the release.
The latest round of grants increases Charter’s overall investment in the program to $8 million within six years, according to the release.
High Demand for Middle Mile Grants, Local Concerns in FCC Process, Musk Agrees to Buy Twitter Again
The NTIA said it has received $5.5-billion worth of applications for the $1-billion middle mile program.
October 5, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Tuesday it received more than 235 applications worth more than $5.5 billion for money from the Enabling Middle Mile Infrastructure Grant Program.
The grant program, which is part of the larger Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act and a number of other programs of the NTIA, only has $1 billion allocated to it.
“The volume of applications we received demonstrates the high demand for increasing middle mile capacity throughout the country,” Alan Davidson, head of the NTIA, said in a press release.
The applications were due on September 30 and will be awarded on a rolling basis by March 2023.
In response to current natural disasters, the NTIA has waived the deadline for entities that want to deploy middle mile infrastructure in Puerto Rico and parts of Florida, South Carolina and Alaska. The deadlines for these applications are set for November 1.
Next Century Cities says local government insights are overlooked
The non-profit advocacy group Next Century Cities on Tuesday released a report in which it highlighted the way that local government insights and concerns are often overlooked by the Federal Communications Commission.
The 21-page report, “Resounding Silence: The Need for Local Insights in Federal Broadband Policymaking,” said that municipalities often lack the capacity to participate in the FCC’s rule-making process.
In particular, the report highlights Next Century Cities’ concerns regarding the FCC’s “small cell” proceeding and wireless infrastructure facilities. In particular, the report by Ryan Johnston, senior policy counsel, said that “communities are critical for broadband deployment, but not trusted to see it through.”
Another example of the argued neglect cited in the report concerns the FCC’s regulations regarding bans on exclusivity in the provision of broadband within multi-tenant environments. The Next Century City report says that local government efforts to ensure competitive access to these properties “have been only partially addressed.”
Musk agrees to buy Twitter – again
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Monday through his lawyers that he is reinterested in buying Twitter at his original asking price of $44 billion, according to a letter from his firm, after he previously tried backing out of the deal.
The deal would end legal proceedings, which began when Twitter sued Musk after the billionaire said he would not be pursuing his original offer. Musk countersued in July, alleging the company couldn’t verify the number of fake accounts that are currently in its system. Twitter said it wouldn’t be able to calculate the number of fake accounts based on public information.
Twitter said it will go ahead with the deal, according to Bloomberg.
Last month, Peiter Zatko, a former Twitter employee, testified against Twitter saying the platform didn’t permanently delete user data from its system after users had deleted their accounts. The accounts were left susceptible to unlawful use by foreign governments and Twitter employees due to the lack of user security, the whistleblower testified.
