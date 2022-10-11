White House on IoT, Google Antitrust Lawsuit, Lit Communities Hire

October 11, 2022 — The White House on Tuesday announced an effort to implement a universal label to verify meeting U.S. cybersecurity standards for Internet of Things technology.

IoT is the buzzword that describes the network of physical objects —“things” — that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the internet.

Common challenges IoT technologies may encounter include data leaks, malware risks and cyberattacks. In a White House fact sheet, the Biden administration highlighted its efforts to bring private companies, consulting groups, and government partners to discuss the development of the label for IoT devices.

“By developing and rolling out a common label for products that meet by U.S. Government standards and are tested by vetted and approved entities, we will help American consumers easily identify secure tech to bring into their homes,” read the White House document. “We are starting with some of the most common, and often most at-risk, technologies — routers and home cameras — to deliver the most impact, most quickly.”

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., issued a statement on the administration’s actions:

“Far too often, the Internet of Things is actually the Internet of Threats,” they said, comparing the White House’s action to the legislators’ Cyber Shield Act introduced in March 2021. “An Internet of Things cyber label is a critical step to returning power to consumers and strengthening cybersecurity protections.”

Companies add to antitrust lawsuit against Google

Epic Games and Match Group have filed a motion Friday to amend a complaint against Google to add allegations the search engine giant has paid off third parties to stop developing competing app stores to its own.

Epic Games and Match Group are seeking to add two additional complaints of alleged anti-competitive practices that they say “unreasonably restrict competition in the Android App Distribution Market,” according to the motion.

“Epic asserted that Google ‘pa[id] off top app developers to stop them from developing and launching competing Android app stores;’ that ‘Google spent a billion dollars on secret deals with the top app developers [and] systematically deprived developers of any incentive to launch their own stores or to partner with other nascent stores on Android,’” the motion said.

The Sherman Act prohibits one firm’s control of a market for a product or service not on the basis of product superiority, but by suppressing competition with anticompetitive conduct, according to the Department of Justice website.

Last month, Google lost an appeal with the European Union after the commission found the company broke antitrust laws and fined it a $4 billion.

Lit Communities has new chief marketing officer

Lit Communities announced Tuesday that Lindsay Whitehurst will be the next chief marketing officer for the Alabama-based fiber broadband consulting firm.

Whitehurst will focus on “overseeing, planning, developing, and executing the marketing, advertising, and business development initiatives” for the company, the press release said.

“Lindsay Whitehurst is well known within the industry for her marketing accomplishments and leadership – having achieved massive revenue growth in her previous role,” said Lit CEO Brian Snider in the press release. “We’re delighted to have her join our team and devote her energy and knowledge full-time to the broadband industry. Her experience and passion for the business combined with her deep knowledge and understanding of consumer behavior and motivations will serve Lit and, most importantly, all of our current and future clients.”

Whitehurst was the co-founder and chief marketing officer of GigaMonster Networks, a Georgia-based internet service provider serving over 250 cities, according to its website.

In August, Lit hired broadband public affairs attorney Lindsay Miller as its consulting president.