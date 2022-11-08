Infrastructure
Alabama, New Mexico Voters Eye Constitutional Amendments for Broadband Funding
Two states will allow midterm voters to chime in on state funds for broadband deployment.
Alabama and New Mexico voters will soon be given the midterm option of changing their state constitutions to help boost broadband funding and deployment, albeit in notably different ways.
In Alabama, voters will head to the polls on November 8th to vote on a Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment that would amend the state’s constitution “to allow local governments to use funding provided for broadband internet infrastructure under the American Rescue Plan Act and award such funds to public or private entities.”
County leaders have spent much of this year warning that Section 94 of the Alabama Constitution bans the state from granting public money or “things of value” to local governments for public and private use. That’s a significant problem when it comes to the $276 million in ARPA funds Alabama Governor Kay Ivey earmarked for broadband expansion last March.
Programs such as the USDA’s ReConnect and the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund haven’t run afoul of the Alabama Constitution because they both involve the federal government directly doling out funds for broadband expansion. But ARPA funding allows local municipalities to distribute a portion of state-allocated funds.
“The legislature shall not have power to authorize any county, city, town, or other subdivision of this state to lend its credit, or to grant public money or thing of value in aid of, or to any individual, association, or corporation whatsoever, or to become a stockholder in any such corporation, association, or company, by issuing bonds or otherwise,” the Constitution reads.
Modifying the state’s constitution requires a three-fifths vote by the Alabama state legislature and a public vote. If approved on November 8, the Alabama constitution will be amended to read:
“The state, a county, or a municipality is authorized to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure by state law to any public or private entity for the purpose of providing or expanding broadband infrastructure. The granting of funds by a county or a municipality to a private entity pursuant to this section must be approved at a public meeting held by the appropriate county or municipality.”
Alabama’s $276 million in ARPA funding for broadband is being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The state is also expected to get upwards of $2 billion dollars through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Amending the state constitution to allow for county and city governments to use public funds for the expansion of high-speed Internet service has the backing of the Alabama League of Municipalities and the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.
Another indication the measure is likely to pass at the ballot box: the bill to put the amendment on the ballot, sponsored by Republican State Rep. Randall Shedd, passed both houses without a single dissenting vote.
New Mexico
New Mexico voters are also being asked to modify the state Constitution to ensure the easy flow of broadband funding. A 1900s era portion of Article IX of New Mexico’s constitution restricts “lending, pledging credit, or donating to any person, association, or public or private corporation.”
The proposal, which was approved by the New Mexico state legislature last February, would add an exception to the state’s anti-donation clause to allow the state legislature to appropriate state funds through a majority vote in each chamber for infrastructure that provides essential services such as water, sewer, electricity, and broadband.
If passed, the New Mexico Constitution would be amended to read:
“Nothing in this section prohibits the state from expending state funds or resources for the purpose of providing essential services primarily for residential purposes if the assistance is granted pursuant to general implementing legislation approved by a majority vote of those elected to each house of the legislature. The implementing legislation shall provide for accessibility to essential services primarily for residential purposes and include safeguards to protect public money and other public resources used for the purposes authorized in this subsection. As used in this subsection, ‘essential services’ means infrastructure that allows internet, energy, water, wastewater or other similar services as provided by law.”
FCC data indicates that 42 percent of New Mexico residents still can’t access broadband and the FCC’s already dated definition of 25 Megabits per second downstream, 3 Mbps upstream. The dated provision in the state constitution has helped contribute, effectively hamstringing the subsidization of private sector rural broadband deployments.
“I’m confident that the voters will support this important measure to improve access to essential infrastructure for every New Mexican,” New Mexico state Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, told media outlets earlier this year. “Every family should have access to clean water, reliable electricity and broadband internet.”
Earlier this month, Chandler co-authored an op-ed published in the Albuquerque Journal with State Rep. Anthony Allison, that urges voters to pass the amendment to “give our state the ability to better grow, attract and retain job-creating businesses, and increase the power of small- and home-based businesses to compete in local, national, and even international, markets.”
The editorial board of the Albuquerque Journal concurred, reminding voters that it was the state’s “anti-donation clause prohibitions” that prevented New Mexico from being able “to leverage 2009 federal broadband money.”
Authored by Karl Bode, this article originally appeared on the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Municipal Broadband project on October 24, 2022, and is reprinted with permission.
5G
FCC Permit ‘Shot Clocks’ Provides ‘Predictability’ to Wireless Infrastructure Builds: T-Mobile
Shot clocks are important to industry players, argued T-Mobile’s Tim Halinski.
WASHINGTON, November 8, 2022 – Panelists on a Federal Communications Bar Association web panel discussed Monday whether benefits of the Federal Communications Commission’s “shot clocks,” which limit how long states and local governments can review wireless infrastructure applications, outweigh the increased pressures they place on state and local governments.
A shot clock’s deadline puts pressure on city officials’ negotiations with providers over the terms of infrastructure projects, said Nancy Werner, partner at Bradley Werner, LLC, a telecommunications legal and consulting firm. They also “put a lot of pressure on local governments…to make sure (they) have a reason to deny” a provider’s application if an agreement cannot be readily reached, Werner added.
Tim Halinski, corporate counsel for T-Mobile, argued Monday that shot clocks are important to industry players, although he acknowledged the validity of Werner’s concerns. T-Mobile and other providers benefit from expeditious permitting processes, as they look to accelerate the build out of 5G wireless technology.
“There’s no one size fits all,” Halinski said, “But it’s at least the starting point and provides that predictability in deployment that we need.”
The comments come as the FCC fields comments on new standards that would streamline the division of costs between third party attachers and pole owners. Critics say the financial and time delay burden in getting access to these poles have slowed and will slow the expansion of broadband in the country.
In 2018, the FCC instituted shortened shot clocks for small wireless infrastructure projects: “60 days for review of an application for collocation…using a preexisting structure and 90 days for review of an application for attachment…using a new structure.” The commission said the new, limited timeframes would facilitate the deployment of wireless infrastructure.
The FCC’s revised shot clocks for small wireless deployments was but one portion of the agency’s so-called “Small Cell Order” of 2018, which aimed to promote the expansion of 5G. To accomplish this goal, however, the order sought to eliminate regulatory roadblocks by limiting state and local governments’ authorities over wireless infrastructure permitting and their own rights of way. This tactic drew criticisms from many experts and local officials.
Nonetheless, in August 2020, the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld the order in City of Portland v. United States.
“(The Ninth Circuit’s) decision is a massive victory for U.S. leadership in 5G, our nation’s economy and American consumers,” said then–FCC Chairman Ajit Pai shortly after the ruling. “The court rightly affirmed the FCC’s efforts to ensure that infrastructure deployment critical to 5G…is not impeded by exorbitant fees imposed by state and local governments.”
Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast Releases Video Preview of Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
Learn about Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington on November 17, and register to attend.
As we approach one year since the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Broadband Breakfast is excited to unveil an in-person version of its annual Digital Infrastructure Investment conference, hosted at Clyde’s of Gallery Place in Washington, D.C.
Broadband Breakfast is the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. With Digital Infrastructure Investment, we bring together the operator and financial services communities to focus on the infrastructure required to support a 21st-century information economy.
In this day-long event, beginning with breakfast at 8:30 and continuing to mid-afternoon, we’ll explore the IIJA through the 2022 theme “beltway meets broadband.” The event will help bring clarity to the next business model for advanced digital infrastructure.
Digital Infrastructure Investment will feature a variety of expert speakers, including NTIA Senior Advisor Phil Murphy. Our first panel, moderated by Communications Daily Assistant Editor Gabriella Novello, will examine the current state of IIJA implementation from the perspective of state broadband officials like Arkansas State Broadband Director Glen Howie.
Next, CostQuest Associates CEO Jim Stegeman and Ookla Executive Vice President Brian Darr will join other industry experts for a discussion on broadband mapping, looking at past missteps and the FCC’s promise of updated maps.
One of Digital Infrastructure Investment’s core missions is to show how changes in digital infrastructure will support an evolving investment asset profile, including fiber, small cells, towers and data center assets.
Our third panel will take a closer look at the intersection of the private sector and nonprofit entities when it comes to financing community broadband, with the insights of EntryPoint Networks CEO Jeff Christensen, UTOPIA Fiber’s Kim McKinley, and Institute for Local Self-Reliance Community Broadband Networks Director Chris Mitchell.
Finally, we’ll close the conference with a financing roundtable moderated by Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, exploring how venture capital, private equity, and institutional investors are watching digital infrastructure.
Join us for the opportunity to connect with a community of experienced industry leaders — together — at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington on November 17.
Infrastructure
New Broadband Workers Can Be Enticed By High Wages, Career Advancement: Experts
‘There are just an incredible amount of even management positions that would be well-suited to develop through an apprentice program.’
WASHINGTON, November 3, 2022 – An emphasis on long-term opportunities for career advancement and wage growth is key to building a sustainable broadband workforce, said panelists at Wednesday’s Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
“What we’re focused on in Ohio is building out career pathways so that individuals can understand what the different paths there are for them to move up in the industry,” said Eric Leach, deputy director of Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. “It’s really about creating a career ladder,” he added.
Last year, Ohio announced partnerships with colleges and career centers to build the broadband workforce. The state also awarded a $3 million grant to The Ohio State University to develop a state-wide curriculum for budding broadband and 5G workers.
Although the entry-level wage for many broadband industry workers isn’t comparatively high, workers can quickly advance – all the way to small-business ownership, said Kelley Dunne, president and CEO of AmeriCrew, a workforce training company for veterans.
AmeriCrew trains its technicians to be versatile, Dunne explained, giving them latitude to move from broadband to other fields, such as electric vehicles or clean energy.
“We’ve avoided calling them anything other than a ‘national infrastructure technician’ to give them that flexibility to evolve their career,” Dunne added.
“There are just an incredible amount of even management positions that would be well-suited to develop through an apprentice program,” said Deb Bennett, director of apprenticeship for the Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program at the Wireless Infrastructure Association.
Last week, the WIA announced a partnership with the Fiber Broadband Association to mutually promote the two organizations’ workforce development programs, TIRAP and the Optical Telecom Installer Certification, respectively.
Deborah Kish, vice president of research and workforce development at the FBA, estimated that the fiber industry will need 205,000 new workers by 2026.
Why the industry needs workers
The broadband industry is awash in federal funds. The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 allocated $65 billion for investments in broadband, the largest chunk – $42.5 billion – going to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The federal government’s other broadband-related funding programs include the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program, the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, and the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund.
The NTIA requires states receiving BEAD funds to “develop a highly skilled workforce and ensure that subgrantees do the same.”
Setting aside funding is just one step in universalizing internet connectivity, however. To make the most of public dollars, network deployment and adoption projects require good maps, coordination between state officials and local communities, and a skilled workforce, according to experts.
The White House promotes workforce development
In June, the White House announced the “Talent Pipeline Challenge,” which encouraged employers to partner with training providers. President Joe Biden on Wednesday lauded industry responses to the challenge, including the WIA–FBA partnership and a more-than-$80-billion workforce investment from Lumen Technologies.
NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association announced Wednesday a series of workforce-development partnerships with Wisconsin’s Northwood Technical College, the National Rural Education Association, and the Communications Workers of America in response to the White House’s challenge.
Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Workforce Development Measures
For months, industry experts have been warning that future labor shortages will risk states’ ability to maintain adequate internet coverage unless they take action to sustain and expand the dwindling broadband workforce. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes crucial funding for telecom workforce training, and the Labor Department is investing in innovative virtual reality training tools. Some states are implementing new broadband curriculums and developing apprenticeship programs in hopes of not only growing the workforce but also ensuring that workers have the necessary training and experience to support the future of broadband. But will these measures be enough to fend off the labor shortage looming over the broadband industry?
Panelists
- Patrick Halley (keynote address), President & CEO, The Wireless Infrastructure Association
- Debbie Kish, Vice President of Research & Workforce Development, Fiber Broadband Association
- Deb Bennett, Director of Apprenticeship, Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program (TIRAP) at the Wireless Infrastructure Association
- Eric Leach, Deputy Director, Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation
- Shane Matthews, Director of Training and Development, ElectriCom LLC
- Kelley Dunne, President & CEO, AmeriCrew
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- States Must Increase Broadband Workforce to Keep Up With New Infrastructure, Broadband Breakfast, July 12, 2022
- Apprenticeship Programs Important for Telecommunications Workforce, Agency Leaders Say, Broadband Breakfast, March 8, 2022
- Lack of Adequate Workforce Expected to Hamper Broadband Industry, Says Panel, Broadband Breakfast, October 4, 2022
Patrick Halley (keynote address) is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA). WIA represents over 140 companies that develop, build, own and operate the nation’s wireless infrastructure and is the leading authority on all things wireless.
Debbie Kish is a former Gartner analyst, where she spent more than 21 years advising telecom carriers, technology suppliers and investors on emerging technologies, applications, target markets, competitive landscapes and business models. At the Fiber Broadband Association, she directs marketing strategy and leads the development of research and survey programs. Kish also drives the creation of education, training and certification programs to advance the FBA’s workforce development efforts.
Training tomorrow’s leaders in the infrastructure workforce is Deb Bennett’s specific challenge and inspiration. In her current role with WIA, she not only serves as the Director of Apprenticeship for TIRAP (Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program), she also consults on education/workforce development issues, and advises WWLF (Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum).
Eric Leach joined the Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation in February of 2021 and currently serves as the Deputy Director. The Office of Workforce Transformation’s mission is to connect Ohio’s business, training, and education communities to build a dynamically skilled, productive, and purposeful workforce.
Shane Matthews is the Director of Training and Development at ElectriCom LLC. He bring with him a background in education and experience in both construction and lean manufacturing. At ElectriCom, he oversees the ongoing training of their current workforce, their NEO program, their apprenticeship programs, and the professional development of their leadership.
Kelley Dunne is currently CEO and President of AmeriCrew. He also currently serves as the Chairman of Warriors4Wireless, a national non-profit that he co-founded that helps recruit, train and place transitioning veterans for the Wireless Industry. Prior to Americrew, Kelley was CEO of Novation Enterprise and the CEO of One Economy, a global non-profit that provides technology to under-served communities, and has more than 30+ years of experience in the telecommunications industry and is recognized as an industry pioneer in deploying some of the first 4G broadband wireless capacities across the country.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
