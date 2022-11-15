Broadband Roundup
Anniversary of Infrastructure Act, Gigi Sohn Has a Real Shot at FCC, West Haven Approves Utopia
It is exactly one year since the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act became law.
November 15, 2022 – Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the President Joe Biden administration’s Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act becoming law, which dedicates billions toward broadband infrastructure across the United States.
Since becoming law last November, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has crafted rules for the programs spawned by the $65 billion of dedicated investment in broadband from the legislation, including the $42.5 billion for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program; the $1 billion for the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband infrastructure program; and the $2.75 billion in Digital Equity Act programs.
“Thousands more [infrastructure] projects will be added in the coming months, as funding opportunities become grant awards and as formula funds direct states to become specific projects,” a White House “map of progress” webpage said, which claims over $185 billion worth of infrastructure projects have been announced so far.
The White House webpage shows an interactive map that identifies total funding amounts by state as of October 2022.
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, who played a major role in the introduction of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, retained his seat in the Senate after the midterm election last week.
Gigi Sohn has chance as FCC commissioner
With the Democrats having at least 50 seats in the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, financial analysts at an investment research firm said they have reason to believe Democrat and net neutrality advocate Gigi Sohn will be voted in as the Federal Communications Commission’s fifth commissioner by the upper house, according to reporting by Light Reading on Monday.
“We now believe it is likely that a third Democratic commissioner joins the [Federal Communications] Commission, either through a vote in the lame-duck session (in which case it will be the current nominee Gigi Sohn) or sometime in the first few months of 2023,” the New Street analysts wrote in a recent report to investors, according to Light Reading.
“The current FCC proceeding on the digital discrimination issue will gain greater importance, as a Democratic majority will be more likely to highlight ISP actions with disparate impacts, even if the FCC’s ability to mandate different ISP behavior is, in our view, limited,” New Street Research wrote, according to Light Reading.
The Senate vote to confirm Gigi Sohn has stalled for over a year, despite her nomination by the Biden administration in October 2021. Some Republican critics have expressed concerned that Sohn won’t be able to remain non-partisan on the issues she would encounter as a commissioner.
The Democrats can secure another seat in the Senate if Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock beats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in that state’s runoff election on December 6.
West Haven City, Utah, approves UTOPIA Fiber build
City council in West Haven City, Utah, have voted unanimously to approve the building of a $17.6-million city-wide high-speed broadband network by Utah-based service provider UTOPIA Fiber, the company announced on Monday.
“I applaud West Haven City’s leaders for granting us approval to move forward in providing fast and reliable broadband service to every home and business in the city. As we have seen elsewhere throughout the pandemic, having this service is essential in how we live and function, which has only increased its demand and need.” said UTOPIA Fiber Executive Director Roger Timmerman.
In a customer survey issued by the Utah-based fiber company, results found that 43 percent of respondents chose the gigabit speeds or higher, with 95.8 percent saying internet speed was either “extremely important (64.94%) or “very important (27.7%),” according to the results.
UTOPIA Fiber creates networks that are open access, meaning it allows other service providers to ride on its network to deliver services.
UTOPIA Fiber is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Concerns About Tribal Funding from NTCA, Ed Markey and Twitter Verification, T-Mobile 5G
NTCA is concerned federal broadband funding in tribal areas may not be enough for long-term support.
November 14, 2022 – NTCA, The Rural Broadband Association, and other parties expressed concern to the Federal Communications Commission that federal funding opportunities may not have the legs to carry the long-term connectivity of tribal areas.
“Generational funding opportunities provided for by COVID relief laws and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act present unprecedented opportunities to deploy broadband infrastructure in Tribal regions,” said the letter, which follows a November 9 meeting with agency officials. “However, less clear is the provision of ongoing support that will enable the longer-term sustainability of those networks and the affordability of services offered over them.
“The parties expressed their concern that newly built networks in deeply rural areas such as Tribal lands will not be financially viable on an ongoing basis as the costs to operate those networks exceed amounts that can be reasonably recovered solely through end-user rates, thereby undermining clear Congressional intent to close the digital divide in Indian Country.
The parties recommended solutions could include “Tribal broadband factors that adjust support and/or buildout obligations for companies serving Indian Country,” adding connectivity in tribal regions are “significantly higher than National costs.”
Other involved parties in the meeting included Mescalero Apache Telecom, Inc, Mescalero Apache Tribe, Tohono O’odham Utility Authority, and Akiak Holdings, LLC.
Markey writes to Musk over concern about being impersonated on Twitter
Senator Edward Markey, D-Mass., said in a letter Friday to Twitter head Elon Musk that his new rule requiring users to pay $8-per-month to get a verification badge is faulty, after a Washington Post reporter was able to verify an account she created under his name.
“Apparently, due to Twitter’s lax verification practices and apparent need for cash, anyone could pay $8.00 and impersonate someone on your platform,” the letter said. “Selling the truth is dangerous and unacceptable. Twitter must explain how this happened and how it will prevent it from happening again.”
Beside how the reporter was able to obtain verification, the letter requests answers to questions including, “How did the paid-for blue check verification process differ from the free verification process that preceded it?…Is Twitter planning to reintroduce a verification system?…If so, please explain how it will work, whether it will be free or paid-for, and how it will prevent the verification of fake accounts.”
Markey requested answers by November 25.
Twitter paused its verification service briefly until after the midterm elections on Tuesday after employees expressed concerned about election interference.
In October, Musk closed his $44-billion purchase of Twitter, after which he fired the top executives and instituted the new verification service.
T-Mobile expands 5G service locations
T-Mobile announced Thursday it will expand coverage of its 5G Home Internet service to an additional six million households across 70 locations in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.
The $50-per-month plan provides unlimited high-speed internet over its 5G network, expanding access to the service to 40 million nationwide.
“Access to high-speed internet should be a given, yet millions of people across the country still have little to no choice when it comes to their home broadband,” Mike Katz, T-Mobile’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release.
“As reliance on internet access has skyrocketed in recent years, many ISPs have continued to underserve customers – year after year. Today, T-Mobile is taking another step to close the Digital Divide and increase access, bringing our Home Internet service to millions more homes across the Midwest. We’re leveraging the power of 5G to help customers break free from Big Internet.”
The company also announced Friday that it has lit up its standalone 5G network nationwide.
T-Mobile ranked as the fastest mobile operator in the third quarter, according to Ookla.
New ACP Outreach Programs, Digital Equity Off-Campus Study, Another ISP Acquisition
At least $70 million will be committed to get Americans signed up to the Affordable Connectivity Program.
November 10, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday four outreach programs in the Affordable Connectivity Program and a notice of funding opportunity for two of the programs.
This summer, the agency announced the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program to raise awareness for the $14.2-billion program, which subsidizes monthly internet bills – of up to $30 per month and $75 per month for residents on tribal lands – and provides a $100 discount on device purchases for low-income applicants. The commission has said that there are millions more Americans who are eligible but have not signed up — in part because they are not aware.
On Thursday, the FCC announced four complementary grant programs to market the ACP: the National Competitive Outreach Program; the Tribal Competitive Outreach Program; Your Home, Your Internet Program; and the ACP Navigator Pilot Program.
The agency also announced the release of a notice of funding opportunity for both the NCOP and the TCOP, worth up to $60 million and $10 million, respectively. Applications are due January 9, 2023.
The commission said it will post another NOFO on November 21, 2022 for the ‘Your Home, Your Internet’ Program and the ACP Navigator pilot program.
“The success of the Affordable Connectivity Program thus far has taught us some important lessons, and none more valuable than the importance of trusted messengers,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in the release.
“Today, we’re building on that progress by offering local organizations additional support from the FCC. Our outreach partners have already demonstrated creativity, perseverance, and a continued commitment to ensuring everyone, everywhere has the internet connections they need, and these outreach grants aim to supercharge those successful efforts”.
In September, the FCC issued media packages for partnering sites like public schools, churches, and libraries called “ACP Consumer Outreach Kit,” which provides them with fliers, posters, audio PSAs, and social media templates to spread awareness.
New study finds minorities use cell service for internet off-campus
A working paper released this month by the University of Florida recommends that state, local, and educational policymakers prioritize broadband infrastructure, as it found college minorities are reliant on cell service for internet off-campus.
According to the report, 1 in 8 students rely on cellular data services for connectivity off-campus. White and East Asian undergraduate men are 5.5 percentage points more likely to have in-home broadband access off-campus compared to Black, Latina, Pacific Islander, White, South Asian, and Indigenous American women.
“At the state and federal level, policymakers should target telecommunication infrastructure improvements in communities with the greatest need,” the report said. “Simultaneously, they should provide targeted subsidies to residents in communities with limited, high-cost broadband options. Priority should be given to neighborhoods and populations historically neglected by infrastructural improvements due to racist policies and practices.
“Education policymakers, like institutions, should similarly consider broadband costs in their formulas for assessing student financial need. In the face of limited funding, priority should again be given to students living in poorly connected areas,” the report added.
In response to the need to end digital discrimination, the FCC issued a report Monday recommending strategies to minimize digital discrimination and advance digital equity and to ensure Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding is equitably distributed.
Broadband advocacy group Next Century Cities also asked the FCC on Wednesday to closely examine the practice of digital discrimination, a practice that neglects critical infrastructure in areas based on race and class demographics.
Private equity firm to buy Kansas ISP
Toronto-based private equity firm Northleaf Capital Partners announced Wednesday it is acquiring Kansas-based internet service provider Mercury Broadband to expand connectivity in the rural communities of Kansas, Indiana, Missouri, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.
Northleaf will invest up to $230 million over the next several years to support Mercury Broadband’s effort to build over 12,000 miles of fiber infrastructure and fixed wireless access sites, the company said, adding deployment will take up to six years. Mercury Broadband secured $62 million from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in August of this year.
“Mercury Broadband’s commitment to bridging the digital divide is an excellent fit with our communications infrastructure investment strategy and provides our investors with exposure to an attractive sector with a compelling risk/return profile and significant growth potential,” said Northleaf director Chris Rigobon.
“The investment by Northleaf represents a major milestone for our company,” added Mercury Broadband CEO Garrett Wiseman. “We have ambitious growth plans and, with strong investment partners like Northleaf, we can fulfill our goal of aggressively delivering advanced, high speed Internet services to more underserved communities.”
Broadband-focused Dems Win Reelection, Questions on Digital Discrimination, New Comcast Exec
Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s Speedy Updates Act was signed into law as part of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
November 9, 2022 – Senate and House Democrats who are focused on broadband-related policies won re-election during the midterm election on Tuesday.
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, who played a major role in the introduction of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, defeated GOP challenger Joe O’Dea by a margin of 54.9% to 42.5% of votes. O’Dea conceded the election on Tuesday evening.
Bennet also introduced the Broadband Transparency and Accountability Act to improve price transparency.
Another Democrat who had focused on broadband issues, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Virginia, won a hard-fought seat against GOP challenger Yesli Vega, 52% to 48%.
Spanberger’s race in the exurban suburbs of Washington was closely watched by political observers to gauge the extent of an anticipated “red wave” of Republican victories that did not fully materialize.
In 2021, Spanberger’s Speedy Updates Act was signed into law as part of the IIJA, with a goal of increasing customer internet speeds. It sought to ensure that new broadband internet networks are built with the latest upload and download speeds.
Bennet and Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, had introduced the Broadband Transparency and Accountability Act in 2019, S. 2275 and H.R. 4024. It aims to change the way the federal government verifies and shares data regarding affordable internet access, although it is has not been reintroduced in the 117th Congress.
Next Century Cities wants digital discrimination addressed
Broadband advocacy group Next Century Cities said in letter Monday following a meeting with officials from the Federal Communications Commission that the agency must address digital discrimination and why it is important to provide equal access for all Americans.
The organization emphasized the need to identify discriminatory patterns that have impacts on communities that are currently disadvantaged. It said digital discrimination is historically linked with redlining, the process by which areas for investment are passed over for reasons including its low-income residents.
It said it “has documented why relying on provider submitted data only gives a skewed picture of how many homes are actually connected,” the letter said. “Faulty FCC data will not only undermine how federal broadband grant dollars are awarded but is oftentimes used as the baseline data for state broadband mapping.”
Agency officials said an important method of data collection is gathering stories and quantitative data from local leaders on the way digital discrimination has affected its communities.
Earlier this year, the FCC held a proceeding to eliminate digital discrimination among telecom providers. In the proceeding, the FCC said it would define equal access in order to provide fair coverage.
The FCC’s Communications Equity and Diversity Council on Monday unanimously recommended strategies to reduce digital discrimination and increase digital equity, promote affordable broadband, workforce diversity, state and local partnerships with minority and women-owned businesses.
Michael Slovin named Comcast Smart Solutions general manager
On Tuesday, Comcast announced Michael Slovin will take on the role of vice president and general manager at Comcast Smart Solutions.
Slovin has held corporate leadership positions with Comcast for the past 15 years. He was recently the vice president of national field sales with Comcast before becoming the VP and GM of Comcast Smart Solutions, as said in the press release.
“Leading our Smart Solutions division is a great opportunity to keep Comcast at the forefront of connectivity and space,” said Slovin. He said he is “excited by the chance to help our clients realize the benefits of smart technologies.”
Comcast Smart Solutions launched in April this year and provides connectivity and advisory services to customers to build smart technology systems.
