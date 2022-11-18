Broadband Roundup
BAI Buys 1,100 Fiber Miles of Network, Workforce Training Partnership, New Executive at US Cellular
BAI will manage 1,100 route miles of fiber from ZenFi in the New York area as part of the acquisition.
November 17, 2022 – BAI Communications, a communications infrastructure company, said in a press release Thursday that it acquired ZenFi Networks, an infrastructure solutions provider and small-cell deployment innovator.
ZenFi joins Mobilite and Transit Wireless as recent BAI acquisitions. BAI will manage 1,100 route miles of fiber network in New York and New Jersey as part of the acquisition.
“ZenFi’s unique expertise in fiber and small cell deployments in New York City and surrounding areas further strengthens BAI’s competitive position… while also providing us with new ways to partner with other [organizations] to address the digital divide in the underserved communities,” said BAI Communications Group CEO Igor Leprince.
Last October, BAI acquired Mobilite.
Sitetracker and Broadstaff partner to solve staffing challenges
Sitetracker and Broadstaff said Wednesday that they work together to address workforce staffing challenges in the telecommunications industry.
Sitetracker manages infrastructure deployment. Broadstaff provides hire and placement services to tech , communications and renewable energy companies in the U.S.
“Companies will be able to effortlessly hire experts trained in this specific software who will hit the ground running and fit directly into their current business practices, rather than learning on the job,” Broadstaff CEO Carrie Charles said of his company’s deal with Sitetracker.
In October, the Fiber Broadband Association announced its partnership with the Wireless Infrastructure Association to provide a more skilled broadband workforce and close the workforce gap. The broadband industry is facing a workforce shortage because there’s a lack of trained workers.
US Cellular promotes Kevin Lowell
US Cellular announced Thursday that Kevin Lowell will be promoted to executive vice president, chief people officer and head of communications by January first next year.
US Cellular is one of the largest full-service wireless carriers in the US and provides network coverage to help customers maintain connectivity. With its After School Access Project, it pledged to provide hotspots and services to help up to 50,000 children connect to the internet.
He will take the position of Deirdre Drake who will retire from his position at US Cellular before January next year.
Lowell has been with US Cellular for over eight years and held various positions. In his new positions, Lowell will deliver human resources and communications solutions to directly enable its strategic objectives.
FCC Looking at Discrimination Data Sharing, Push for Antitrust Bills, FBI Warns of TikTok Threat
The FCC and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission are said to be looking at data-sharing deal.
November 16, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission are looking to work together on a new data sharing agreement intended to address discrimination complaints against the telecommunications companies, according to reporting from Law360 on Tuesday.
According to a 2021 report by the Government Accountability Office, the EEOC and the FCC no longer have an agreement to get EEOC to share enforcement data with the FCC. Currently, the FCC relies on companies to self-report discrimination complaints during the licensing and renewal process and when a company is selected for an EEO audit, the report notes.
“The plan right now is to continue these discussions as we determine how best to implement the GAO recommendation,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a letter to Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, on November 4. “Our staff will use the prior MOU as a guide but will assess whether changes are needed and update the document accordingly.”
“The staff also will review the type and format of the information that the EEOC collects to determine what data would be helpful as well as the best time frame in which to receive it,” she added.
Castro raised concern about the low percentage of Hispanic workers in media markets.
“Without Latino voices to tell Latino stories, the void in our narrative becomes filled with harmful stereotypes about Latinos that are dangerous for our community and for the country as a whole”, said Rep. Castro (D-Texas), in a letter to the FCC in October, requesting follow-up on the GAO’s report.
Public Knowledge, other public interest groups want antitrust bills passed
Over 40 public interest organizations, including Public Knowledge, are urging congressional leaders in a letter on Wednesday to pass two antitrust bills cracking down on Big Tech practices including product self-preferencing and third-party payment options on app stores.
The American Innovation and Choice Online Act is intended to keep big technology companies from giving preference to their own products, over others, on their own platforms. The Open Markets App forces online app store owners to allow payment options from third parties where previously they did not. Apple has been in a legal battle with Epic Games about the latter allowing users of its games to purchase items through its games, thereby bypassing Apple’s store fees.
Both bills were passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee and heads to the Senate floor.
“The bills are common-sense, compromise legislation that have the support of a wide range of stakeholders,” said the letter, which is directed at Senate and House leaders. “They are the culmination of a multi-year bipartisan investigation into Big Tech, exhaustive hearings, and expert analysis. We join with the Biden administration in urging you to make these bills a priority in your upcoming session.”
FBI director says TikTok could pose national security threat
The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations told a House Homeland Security committee on Tuesday that the agency is concerned about the national security threat posed by Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok.
“The Chinese government could use it [TikTok] to control data collection on millions of users or control the recommendation algorithm…for influence operations…or to control software on millions of devices which gives the opportunity to potentially…compromise personal devices,” FBI director Chris Wray told the committee.
Experts and U.S. officials have warned about the Communist government’s influence on all Chinese companies, alleging these companies will siphon data to their government for profiling and surveillance purposes when required to do so.
In April of this year, the Financial Times reported that TikTok was under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security over accounts that circulated or created child sex abuse material.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has been an outspoken critic of the app, calling for its outright ban in the U.S.
Anniversary of Infrastructure Act, Gigi Sohn Has a Real Shot at FCC, West Haven Approves Utopia
It is exactly one year since the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act became law.
November 15, 2022 – Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the President Joe Biden administration’s Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act becoming law, which dedicates billions toward broadband infrastructure across the United States.
Since becoming law last November, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has crafted rules for the programs spawned by the $65 billion of dedicated investment in broadband from the legislation, including the $42.5 billion for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program; the $1 billion for the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband infrastructure program; and the $2.75 billion in Digital Equity Act programs.
“Thousands more [infrastructure] projects will be added in the coming months, as funding opportunities become grant awards and as formula funds direct states to become specific projects,” a White House “map of progress” webpage said, which claims over $185 billion worth of infrastructure projects have been announced so far.
The White House webpage shows an interactive map that identifies total funding amounts by state as of October 2022.
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, who played a major role in the introduction of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, retained his seat in the Senate after the midterm election last week.
Gigi Sohn has chance as FCC commissioner
With the Democrats having at least 50 seats in the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, financial analysts at an investment research firm said they have reason to believe Democrat and net neutrality advocate Gigi Sohn will be voted in as the Federal Communications Commission’s fifth commissioner by the upper house, according to reporting by Light Reading on Monday.
“We now believe it is likely that a third Democratic commissioner joins the [Federal Communications] Commission, either through a vote in the lame-duck session (in which case it will be the current nominee Gigi Sohn) or sometime in the first few months of 2023,” the New Street analysts wrote in a recent report to investors, according to Light Reading.
“The current FCC proceeding on the digital discrimination issue will gain greater importance, as a Democratic majority will be more likely to highlight ISP actions with disparate impacts, even if the FCC’s ability to mandate different ISP behavior is, in our view, limited,” New Street Research wrote, according to Light Reading.
The Senate vote to confirm Gigi Sohn has stalled for over a year, despite her nomination by the Biden administration in October 2021. Some Republican critics have expressed concerned that Sohn won’t be able to remain non-partisan on the issues she would encounter as a commissioner.
The Democrats can secure another seat in the Senate if Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock beats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in that state’s runoff election on December 6.
West Haven City, Utah, approves UTOPIA Fiber build
City council in West Haven City, Utah, have voted unanimously to approve the building of a $17.6-million city-wide high-speed broadband network by Utah-based service provider UTOPIA Fiber, the company announced on Monday.
“I applaud West Haven City’s leaders for granting us approval to move forward in providing fast and reliable broadband service to every home and business in the city. As we have seen elsewhere throughout the pandemic, having this service is essential in how we live and function, which has only increased its demand and need.” said UTOPIA Fiber Executive Director Roger Timmerman.
In a customer survey issued by the Utah-based fiber company, results found that 43 percent of respondents chose the gigabit speeds or higher, with 95.8 percent saying internet speed was either “extremely important (64.94%) or “very important (27.7%),” according to the results.
UTOPIA Fiber creates networks that are open access, meaning it allows other service providers to ride on its network to deliver services.
UTOPIA Fiber is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Concerns About Tribal Funding from NTCA, Ed Markey and Twitter Verification, T-Mobile 5G
NTCA is concerned federal broadband funding in tribal areas may not be enough for long-term support.
November 14, 2022 – NTCA, The Rural Broadband Association, and other parties expressed concern to the Federal Communications Commission that federal funding opportunities may not have the legs to carry the long-term connectivity of tribal areas.
“Generational funding opportunities provided for by COVID relief laws and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act present unprecedented opportunities to deploy broadband infrastructure in Tribal regions,” said the letter, which follows a November 9 meeting with agency officials. “However, less clear is the provision of ongoing support that will enable the longer-term sustainability of those networks and the affordability of services offered over them.
“The parties expressed their concern that newly built networks in deeply rural areas such as Tribal lands will not be financially viable on an ongoing basis as the costs to operate those networks exceed amounts that can be reasonably recovered solely through end-user rates, thereby undermining clear Congressional intent to close the digital divide in Indian Country.
The parties recommended solutions could include “Tribal broadband factors that adjust support and/or buildout obligations for companies serving Indian Country,” adding connectivity in tribal regions are “significantly higher than National costs.”
Other involved parties in the meeting included Mescalero Apache Telecom, Inc, Mescalero Apache Tribe, Tohono O’odham Utility Authority, and Akiak Holdings, LLC.
Markey writes to Musk over concern about being impersonated on Twitter
Senator Edward Markey, D-Mass., said in a letter Friday to Twitter head Elon Musk that his new rule requiring users to pay $8-per-month to get a verification badge is faulty, after a Washington Post reporter was able to verify an account she created under his name.
“Apparently, due to Twitter’s lax verification practices and apparent need for cash, anyone could pay $8.00 and impersonate someone on your platform,” the letter said. “Selling the truth is dangerous and unacceptable. Twitter must explain how this happened and how it will prevent it from happening again.”
Beside how the reporter was able to obtain verification, the letter requests answers to questions including, “How did the paid-for blue check verification process differ from the free verification process that preceded it?…Is Twitter planning to reintroduce a verification system?…If so, please explain how it will work, whether it will be free or paid-for, and how it will prevent the verification of fake accounts.”
Markey requested answers by November 25.
Twitter paused its verification service briefly until after the midterm elections on Tuesday after employees expressed concerned about election interference.
In October, Musk closed his $44-billion purchase of Twitter, after which he fired the top executives and instituted the new verification service.
T-Mobile expands 5G service locations
T-Mobile announced Thursday it will expand coverage of its 5G Home Internet service to an additional six million households across 70 locations in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.
The $50-per-month plan provides unlimited high-speed internet over its 5G network, expanding access to the service to 40 million nationwide.
“Access to high-speed internet should be a given, yet millions of people across the country still have little to no choice when it comes to their home broadband,” Mike Katz, T-Mobile’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release.
“As reliance on internet access has skyrocketed in recent years, many ISPs have continued to underserve customers – year after year. Today, T-Mobile is taking another step to close the Digital Divide and increase access, bringing our Home Internet service to millions more homes across the Midwest. We’re leveraging the power of 5G to help customers break free from Big Internet.”
The company also announced Friday that it has lit up its standalone 5G network nationwide.
T-Mobile ranked as the fastest mobile operator in the third quarter, according to Ookla.
