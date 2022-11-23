Broadband Roundup
NTIA Pushes FTC on Privacy, Broadband in Tough, NY, California Get NTIA Grants
‘NTIA is calling for rules that stop the unnecessary and harmful collection and use of personal information.’
November 23, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Tuesday in a filing with the Federal Trade Commission that it wants privacy limits on the ways companies collect and use personal information.
The Commerce agency recommended companies minimize the data collected, restrict companies from using data for alternative purposes such as targeted advertising, take comprehensive approaches to new privacy protections, and consider stricter limits on biometric technologies.
The FTC is currently seeking comment on whether it should implement new rules on companies’ data collection and sales practices.
“NTIA is calling for rules that stop the unnecessary and harmful collection and use of personal information. Companies need guardrails about what they can build,” said NTIA head Alan Davidson.
In July this year, Davidson said privacy laws continue to be an issue in the US. He advocated for the first national federal privacy bill, which is currently before Congress.
Study finds telecoms in for rough patch with inflation
Analysys Mason, a management consultancy focused on telecommunication and technology, released a prediction Wednesday that said the telecommunication industry will face challenges, including inflation problems, in 2023.
Consumers may feel the pinch from higher retail prices due to inflation, the analysis finds, which could result in political pressure to moderate price increases, the study found.
“Combined with high investment costs and questions about potential returns, the market outlook is challenging as the telecoms industry tries to steer its path through price rises, rolling out network availability and launching new services,” said Larry Goldman, Analysys Mason chief analyst.
NTIA awards over $10 million in Rhode Island, California
The NTIA announced Tuesday that Rhode Island will receive $5.5 million to build high-speed internet infrastructure.
“The funding will advance a coordinated strategy to get all Rhode Islanders connected to high-speed, reliable, affordable broadband service and close the digital divide,” said Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed.
The money is coming from programs spawned by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $65 billion for broadband infrastructure.
NTIA also said Tuesday that it awarded two grants of nearly $5.6 million to Merced Community College and California State University Sacramento from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said these investments will help offer more online learning programs and train digital navigators in its program to work directly with surrounding communities on digital inclusion.
FCC Bans First Voice Service Provider, ACP Outreach Program Funding, Ciena Buys Two Companies
Global UC is the first company to be removed by the FCC from receiving call traffic for robocall violations.
November 22, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday that telephone company Global UC will be cut off from other networks because it failed to meet the standards set out by the commission to prevent illegal robocalls and caller ID spoofing.
It is the first time the FCC has made such a decision, after it proposed in October to remove Global UC and other companies from receiving call traffic because of alleged violations of the robocall framework known as STIR/SHAKEN. Global UC will be removed from the Robocall Mitigation Database, which includes companies that share their call traffic with each other.
“We have reached the point where we are ready to remove companies if they fail to abide by the rules and heed our warnings,” Loyaan Egal, chief of the FCC’s enforcement bureau, said in a release.
“While this is a steep and impactful penalty, it underscores the importance we place on complying with our rules, which are designed to eliminate the ability of bad actors to use the U.S. communications networks to harm consumers,” Egal added.
New funding opportunities from ACP outreach programs
The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday a further two funding opportunities from two programs of its Affordable Connectivity Program.
On Thursday, the FCC announced four complementary grant programs to market the broadband subsidy program as well as the release of a notice of funding opportunity for both the National Competitive Outreach Program and the Tribal Competitive Outreach Program, worth up to $60 million and $10 million, respectively.
On Monday, the FCC announced the notice of funding opportunity for the remaining two programs, each offering up to $5 million in grants: the Your Home, Your Internet outreach grant and the ACP Navigator pilot program. Applications after due January 9, 2023.
The Your Home, Your Internet program provides funding to qualifying local, state and tribal housing agencies, non-profit organizations, community-based organizations, and tenant associations to encourage residents who receive federal housing assistance to apply for the ACP.
The ACP Navigator pilot program, in partnership with the Universal Service Administrative Company, grants local schools districts and government agencies temporary access to USAC’s National Verifier— a centralized application system to quantify potential qualifying residents.
“Through federal housing assistance, millions of Americans have access to a home. It’s time to help them take advantage of ACP to access affordable Internet as well,” said Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.
The agency announced this summer the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program to raise awareness for the $14.2-billion program, which subsidizes monthly internet bills – of up to $30 per month and $75 per month for residents on tribal lands – and provides a $100 discount on device purchases for low-income applicants. The commission has said that there are millions more Americans who are eligible but have not signed up — in part because they are not aware.
Ciena acquires two companies for network expansion
Software and network services company Ciena announced Tuesday it is buying California-based hardware supplier Tibit Communications for $210 million and Massachusetts-based software company Benu Networks for an undisclosed amount.
Tibit and Benu both deploy single-source fiber conduit to distribute broadband network access to multiple end users including residential, commercial and public, known as passive optical network technology.
Ciena said the acquisition will help expand PON connectivity to residential areas, businesses, and public transportation. The merger will be paid in cash and Ciena will agree to employee retention agreements, according to the release.
“The acquisitions of Tibit Communications and Benu Networks will extend our ability to support customers’ next-generation metro and edge strategies as service providers globally accelerate investments to modernize their networks and improve connectivity at the network edge,” Scott McFeely, senior vice president of Ciena global products and services, said in the release.
“Tibit’s high-speed PON technologies and Benu’s subscriber management products, combined with Ciena’s current access and edge portfolio, will enable us to offer broader, more complete, and fully integrated broadband access solutions that combine routing, subscriber management, and PON features and functionality.”
FCC Told No to C-Band Changes, New Tribal Entity Grants, Surfshark Report on Internet Value
The telecoms got into a rift with the FAA over interference possibilities with 5G deployments around airports.
November 21, 2022 – UScellular told the Federal Communications Commission last week not to make changes to its C-band spectrum rules, following concerns that 5G signals would interfere with aircraft around airports.
The telecoms and the Federal Aviation Administration have been working together to mitigate concerns about 5G deployments around airports using the C-band spectrum causing interference with radio aircraft equipment. As such, telecom UScellular urged the FCC not to amend any of the spectrum’s rules.
“Uscellular recommended that the FCC reject calls for modifications to its C-band rules, as changes at this stage will certainly cause deployment delays despite making progress with the FAA, harming Americans who need 5G service the most,” the letter, dated November 19, said.
In May, UScellular said it would work with Swedish telecom equipment provider Ericsson to build out its 5G network using the C-band spectrum.
NTIA announces tribal grants
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Thursday in a press release that it awarded 18 grants worth about $225 million through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
The new money is expected to connect over 21,000 unserved Native American households, businesses and anchor institutions. The states that received the new grants are Alaska, Arizona, California, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, South Dakota and Virginia.
“These grants – made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – highlighted the Biden administration’s unprecedented commitment to close the digital divide in Native communities,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in a statement.
With the latest grant, the program has awarded $1.5 billion to 112 tribal groups.
Surfshark study shows Mississippi’s internet is overpriced
Mississippi is reported to have the most overpriced internet in the country, according to a report from VPN provider Surfshark.
The company’s “Internet Value Index” is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability to determine the states that are overpaying for internet access, according to a press release. The IVI is influenced by factors such as economic position, population density, percentage of urban area, and if a state is landlocked.
While the US average is near 0.6, Mississippi ranks below 0.4 on the IVI. New Jersey is 72 percent above the US average, ranking as having the most affordable internet that is fairly priced for residents. New Jersey’s IVI is precisely 1.0, according to the data from Surfshark.
“3 out of 4 rural states are at a disadvantage when it comes to getting fair internet prices, further isolating them from the opportunities that wealthier and more urban states have,” said Agneska Sablovskaja, lead researcher at Surfshark.
BAI Buys 1,100 Fiber Miles of Network, Workforce Training Partnership, New Executive at US Cellular
BAI will manage 1,100 route miles of fiber from ZenFi in the New York area as part of the acquisition.
November 17, 2022 – BAI Communications, a communications infrastructure company, said in a press release Thursday that it acquired ZenFi Networks, an infrastructure solutions provider and small-cell deployment innovator.
ZenFi joins Mobilite and Transit Wireless as recent BAI acquisitions. BAI will manage 1,100 route miles of fiber network in New York and New Jersey as part of the acquisition.
“ZenFi’s unique expertise in fiber and small cell deployments in New York City and surrounding areas further strengthens BAI’s competitive position… while also providing us with new ways to partner with other [organizations] to address the digital divide in the underserved communities,” said BAI Communications Group CEO Igor Leprince.
Last October, BAI acquired Mobilite.
Sitetracker and Broadstaff partner to solve staffing challenges
Sitetracker and Broadstaff said Wednesday that they work together to address workforce staffing challenges in the telecommunications industry.
Sitetracker manages infrastructure deployment. Broadstaff provides hire and placement services to tech , communications and renewable energy companies in the U.S.
“Companies will be able to effortlessly hire experts trained in this specific software who will hit the ground running and fit directly into their current business practices, rather than learning on the job,” Broadstaff CEO Carrie Charles said of his company’s deal with Sitetracker.
In October, the Fiber Broadband Association announced its partnership with the Wireless Infrastructure Association to provide a more skilled broadband workforce and close the workforce gap. The broadband industry is facing a workforce shortage because there’s a lack of trained workers.
US Cellular promotes Kevin Lowell
US Cellular announced Thursday that Kevin Lowell will be promoted to executive vice president, chief people officer and head of communications by January first next year.
US Cellular is one of the largest full-service wireless carriers in the US and provides network coverage to help customers maintain connectivity. With its After School Access Project, it pledged to provide hotspots and services to help up to 50,000 children connect to the internet.
He will take the position of Deirdre Drake who will retire from his position at US Cellular before January next year.
Lowell has been with US Cellular for over eight years and held various positions. In his new positions, Lowell will deliver human resources and communications solutions to directly enable its strategic objectives.
