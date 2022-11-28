Connect with us

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on December 21, 2022, – Robotics, Telehealth and Future Health

Smart technologies hold incredible promise for the future of healthcare. How can we lay the groundwork now?

Published

7 hours ago

on

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Robotics, Telehealth and Future Health

Smart technologies hold incredible promise for the future of healthcare, particularly for those living in remote rural areas or who are unable to afford traditional care. Telehealth developments have already revolutionized the industry, optimizing patient outcomes through remote monitoring and wearable smart devices. Further developments may bridge the gap of the workforce shortage. How can we lay the groundwork now for a network of expanding data traffic? Join us for a special Live Online event featuring a panel of experts — and a telehealth robot.

Panelists:

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Related Topics:

Broadband Breakfast is a decade-old news organization based in Washington that is building a community of interest around broadband policy and internet technology, with a particular focus on better broadband infrastructure, the politics of privacy and the regulation of social media. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband

Join the Broadband Breakfast team and our guests to discuss the biggest stories in broadband in 2022.

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 28, 2022

By

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 12 Noon ET – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband

Join the Broadband Breakfast team and our guests to discuss the biggest stories in broadband in 2022. Plus, we’ll make predictions for what to expect in 2023. We’ll discuss:

  • The first year of implementing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
  • How broadband and the hybrid workforce are adapting to the post-pandemic reality.
  • The role of the national broadband map and challenges to it.
  • Key moments in the ongoing fight about online content moderation.
  • The future of broadband infrastructure development in the face of a number of workforce and supply chain challenges.
  • And more!

Make sure to tune in for this special year-in-review Live Online.

Panelists:

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Continue Reading

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on December 14, 2022 – In the Trenches: Better Broadband for Multi-Dwelling Units

Multi-dwelling units often pose challenges for expedited broadband deployment, calling for innovative solutions.

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 28, 2022

By

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 12 Noon ET – In the Trenches: Better Broadband for Multi-Dwelling Units

Multi-dwelling units often pose challenges for carriers looking to expedite broadband deployment through fiber installation in underserved areas. Innovative access solutions that utilize existing infrastructure and future-proof technology can be a significant component in improving service without being prohibitively expensive and disruptive. This Live Online session will explore a model for successful MDU deployment through a start-to-finish case study.

Panelists:

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Continue Reading

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on December 7, 2022 – What to Expect from Congress on Social Media and Privacy Regulation

The American Data Privacy and Protection Act seemed primed to be the strongest federal privacy legislation ever passed

Published

3 days ago

on

November 25, 2022

By

Photoillustration from the Electronic Frontier Foundation

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 12 Noon ET – What to Expect from Congress on Social Media and Privacy Regulation

With both Republicans and Democrats having concerns about social media and data privacy, how will the new Congress tackle these issues in the 118th Congress next year? We’ll also review the status of the substantial American Data Privacy and Protection Act in the 117th Congress. At one point, it seemed primed to become the strongest federal privacy legislation ever passed. Now, it might not even make it to the House floor after opposition to its preemption provisions.

Meanwhile, the Big Tech privacy landscape is rapidly shifting: Apple’s steps toward consumer privacy are cutting into ad revenue for companies like Meta, and Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr has called for a complete ban of TikTok over data privacy concerns. What, if anything, will the 118th Congress do in response?

Panelists:

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Continue Reading

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field

Broadband Breakfast Research Partner

BroadbandNow: Internet Provider Search and research on the digital divide

Trending