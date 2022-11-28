Broadband Breakfast on December 21, 2022, – Robotics, Telehealth and Future Health

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Robotics, Telehealth and Future Health

Smart technologies hold incredible promise for the future of healthcare, particularly for those living in remote rural areas or who are unable to afford traditional care. Telehealth developments have already revolutionized the industry, optimizing patient outcomes through remote monitoring and wearable smart devices. Further developments may bridge the gap of the workforce shortage. How can we lay the groundwork now for a network of expanding data traffic? Join us for a special Live Online event featuring a panel of experts — and a telehealth robot.

Panelists:

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

