Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband

Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 12 Noon ET – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband

Join the Broadband Breakfast team and our guests to discuss the biggest stories in broadband in 2022. Plus, we’ll make predictions for what to expect in 2023. We’ll discuss:

The first year of implementing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

How broadband and the hybrid workforce are adapting to the post-pandemic reality.

The role of the national broadband map and challenges to it.

Key moments in the ongoing fight about online content moderation.

The future of broadband infrastructure development in the face of a number of workforce and supply chain challenges.

And more!

Panelists:

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

