Broadband Breakfast on December 7, 2022 – What to Expect from Congress on Social Media and Privacy Regulation

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 12 Noon ET – What to Expect from Congress on Social Media and Privacy Regulation

With both Republicans and Democrats having concerns about social media and data privacy, how will the new Congress tackle these issues in the 118th Congress next year? We’ll also review the status of the substantial American Data Privacy and Protection Act in the 117th Congress. At one point, it seemed primed to become the strongest federal privacy legislation ever passed. Now, it might not even make it to the House floor after opposition to its preemption provisions.

Meanwhile, the Big Tech privacy landscape is rapidly shifting: Apple’s steps toward consumer privacy are cutting into ad revenue for companies like Meta, and Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr has called for a complete ban of TikTok over data privacy concerns. What, if anything, will the 118th Congress do in response?

Panelists:

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.