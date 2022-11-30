Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Introducing the Broadband Breakfast Club During the 12 Days of Broadband

In this session of the Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Zoom, Editor and Publisher Drew Clark will introduce the Broadband Breakfast Club. He will recap the Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington conference, and highlight the videos from the event, which are now available to Broadband Breakfast Club members. (Conference attendees and registrants for our recent Broadband Mapping Masterclass will receive two months’ complimentary access to the Broadband Breakfast Club.) Clark will outline the benefits for Broadband Breakfast Club members, including:

Exclusive Access to our Signature Course on Digital Infrastructure

2 Hours of Monthly Group Coaching on issues of Digital Infrastructure

Exclusive Monthly Report on the latest developments impacting Digital Infrastructure - The report for December 2022 report will feature the "Top 12 Stories in Broadband from 2022"

Exclusive Access to Video Content from Digital Infrastructure Investment and subsequent events

All of these benefits are available for $99/month. However, during our 12 Days of Broadband Sale, from Thursday, December 1- Friday, December 16, you can purchase monthly membership for $60/month. If you register now, for this one-time price, you'll lock in your discount for as long as you remain a Broadband Breakfast Club member!

To become a member of the Broadband Breakfast Club, register here or reach out to membership@breakfast.media.

Panelists:

Drew Clark (presenter), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.