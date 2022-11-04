Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast Releases Video Preview of Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
Learn about Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington on November 17
As we approach one year since the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Broadband Breakfast is excited to unveil an in-person version of its annual Digital Infrastructure Investment conference, hosted at Clyde’s of Gallery Place in Washington, D.C.
Broadband Breakfast is the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. With Digital Infrastructure Investment, we bring together the operator and financial services communities to focus on the infrastructure required to support a 21st-century information economy.
In this day-long event, beginning with breakfast at 8:30 and continuing to mid-afternoon, we’ll explore the IIJA through the 2022 theme “beltway meets broadband.” The event will help bring clarity to the next business model for advanced digital infrastructure.
Digital Infrastructure Investment will feature a variety of expert speakers, including NTIA Senior Advisor Phil Murphy. Our first panel, moderated by Communications Daily Assistant Editor Gabriella Novello, will examine the current state of IIJA implementation from the perspective of state broadband officials like Arkansas State Broadband Director Glen Howie.
Next, CostQuest Associates CEO Jim Stegeman and Ookla Executive Vice President Brian Darr will join other industry experts for a discussion on broadband mapping, looking at past missteps and the FCC’s promise of updated maps.
One of Digital Infrastructure Investment’s core missions is to show how changes in digital infrastructure will support an evolving investment asset profile, including fiber, small cells, towers and data center assets.
Our third panel will take a closer look at the intersection of the private sector and nonprofit entities when it comes to financing community broadband, with the insights of EntryPoint Networks CEO Jeff Christensen, UTOPIA Fiber’s Kim McKinley, and Institute for Local Self-Reliance Community Broadband Networks Director Chris Mitchell.
Finally, we’ll close the conference with a financing roundtable moderated by Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, exploring how venture capital, private equity, and institutional investors are watching digital infrastructure.
Join us for the opportunity to connect with a community of experienced industry leaders — together — at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington on November 17.
Infrastructure
New Broadband Workers Can Be Enticed By High Wages, Career Advancement: Experts
‘There are just an incredible amount of even management positions that would be well-suited to develop through an apprentice program.’
WASHINGTON, November 3, 2022 – An emphasis on long-term opportunities for career advancement and wage growth is key to building a sustainable broadband workforce, said panelists at Wednesday’s Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
“What we’re focused on in Ohio is building out career pathways so that individuals can understand what the different paths there are for them to move up in the industry,” said Eric Leach, deputy director of Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. “It’s really about creating a career ladder,” he added.
Last year, Ohio announced partnerships with colleges and career centers to build the broadband workforce. The state also awarded a $3 million grant to The Ohio State University to develop a state-wide curriculum for budding broadband and 5G workers.
Although the entry-level wage for many broadband industry workers isn’t comparatively high, workers can quickly advance – all the way to small-business ownership, said Kelley Dunne, president and CEO of AmeriCrew, a workforce training company for veterans.
AmeriCrew trains its technicians to be versatile, Dunne explained, giving them latitude to move from broadband to other fields, such as electric vehicles or clean energy.
“We’ve avoided calling them anything other than a ‘national infrastructure technician’ to give them that flexibility to evolve their career,” Dunne added.
“There are just an incredible amount of even management positions that would be well-suited to develop through an apprentice program,” said Deb Bennett, director of apprenticeship for the Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program at the Wireless Infrastructure Association.
Last week, the WIA announced a partnership with the Fiber Broadband Association to mutually promote the two organizations’ workforce development programs, TIRAP and the Optical Telecom Installer Certification, respectively.
Deborah Kish, vice president of research and workforce development at the FBA, estimated that the fiber industry will need 205,000 new workers by 2026.
Why the industry needs workers
The broadband industry is awash in federal funds. The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 allocated $65 billion for investments in broadband, the largest chunk – $42.5 billion – going to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The federal government’s other broadband-related funding programs include the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program, the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, and the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund.
The NTIA requires states receiving BEAD funds to “develop a highly skilled workforce and ensure that subgrantees do the same.”
Setting aside funding is just one step in universalizing internet connectivity, however. To make the most of public dollars, network deployment and adoption projects require good maps, coordination between state officials and local communities, and a skilled workforce, according to experts.
The White House promotes workforce development
In June, the White House announced the “Talent Pipeline Challenge,” which encouraged employers to partner with training providers. President Joe Biden on Wednesday lauded industry responses to the challenge, including the WIA–FBA partnership and a more-than-$80-billion workforce investment from Lumen Technologies.
NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association announced Wednesday a series of workforce-development partnerships with Wisconsin’s Northwood Technical College, the National Rural Education Association, and the Communications Workers of America in response to the White House’s challenge.
Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Workforce Development Measures
For months, industry experts have been warning that future labor shortages will risk states’ ability to maintain adequate internet coverage unless they take action to sustain and expand the dwindling broadband workforce. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes crucial funding for telecom workforce training, and the Labor Department is investing in innovative virtual reality training tools. Some states are implementing new broadband curriculums and developing apprenticeship programs in hopes of not only growing the workforce but also ensuring that workers have the necessary training and experience to support the future of broadband. But will these measures be enough to fend off the labor shortage looming over the broadband industry?
Panelists
- Patrick Halley (keynote address), President & CEO, The Wireless Infrastructure Association
- Debbie Kish, Vice President of Research & Workforce Development, Fiber Broadband Association
- Deb Bennett, Director of Apprenticeship, Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program (TIRAP) at the Wireless Infrastructure Association
- Eric Leach, Deputy Director, Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation
- Shane Matthews, Director of Training and Development, ElectriCom LLC
- Kelley Dunne, President & CEO, AmeriCrew
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Patrick Halley (keynote address) is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA). WIA represents over 140 companies that develop, build, own and operate the nation’s wireless infrastructure and is the leading authority on all things wireless.
Debbie Kish is a former Gartner analyst, where she spent more than 21 years advising telecom carriers, technology suppliers and investors on emerging technologies, applications, target markets, competitive landscapes and business models. At the Fiber Broadband Association, she directs marketing strategy and leads the development of research and survey programs. Kish also drives the creation of education, training and certification programs to advance the FBA’s workforce development efforts.
Training tomorrow’s leaders in the infrastructure workforce is Deb Bennett’s specific challenge and inspiration. In her current role with WIA, she not only serves as the Director of Apprenticeship for TIRAP (Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program), she also consults on education/workforce development issues, and advises WWLF (Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum).
Eric Leach joined the Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation in February of 2021 and currently serves as the Deputy Director. The Office of Workforce Transformation’s mission is to connect Ohio’s business, training, and education communities to build a dynamically skilled, productive, and purposeful workforce.
Shane Matthews is the Director of Training and Development at ElectriCom LLC. He bring with him a background in education and experience in both construction and lean manufacturing. At ElectriCom, he oversees the ongoing training of their current workforce, their NEO program, their apprenticeship programs, and the professional development of their leadership.
Kelley Dunne is currently CEO and President of AmeriCrew. He also currently serves as the Chairman of Warriors4Wireless, a national non-profit that he co-founded that helps recruit, train and place transitioning veterans for the Wireless Industry. Prior to Americrew, Kelley was CEO of Novation Enterprise and the CEO of One Economy, a global non-profit that provides technology to under-served communities, and has more than 30+ years of experience in the telecommunications industry and is recognized as an industry pioneer in deploying some of the first 4G broadband wireless capacities across the country.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.
Cloud
Hyperscalers are the New Disrupters in Cloud Computing and Digital Infrastructure
A part of digital Infrastructure investment, hyperscale data centers embody the communications and computation necessary for scaling broadband.
TORONTO, November 3, 2022 – The digital infrastructure industry is undergoing a disruption brought on by hyperscalers, companies who build cloud service platforms on hyperscale computing.
Hyperscalers, an increasing used buzzword in the cloud computing industry, are able to provide and add compute, memory, networking, and storage resources on a node that makes up a larger distributed computing environment.
As part of the broadband buildout that is part of digital infrastructure investment, hyperscale data centers embody the communications and computation environment necessary for scaling broadband capacity.
Hyperscalers gathered in Toronto
As North America and the rest of the word begins to exit the COVID-19 pandemic, the computing power embodied by hyberscalers has been in much demand. And one key element of the physical community of digital infrastructure operator and investors gathered at the infra/Structure summit here to discuss hyperscalers’ ability to accelerate the the digital transformation of cloud computing globally.
Hyperscale computing is increasingly used in cloud and big data infrastructure systems, and is often associated with the clouds used to run Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM Cloud and Oracle.
And according to Structure Search, which sponsored the infra/Structure conference here on September 14 and 15, the estimated global data center colocation market size will reach $109 billion in 2027, at an average annual growth rate of 12%. As such, businesses in the industry are fighting to position themselves and to claim a piece of this growing market.
“The market is big enough that you will see different tier businesses looking for different solutions,” said Sherri Liebo, senior vice president and head of marketing at Flexential, a data center company. “Small businesses are cloud native and designed to run on public cloud. Mid-market businesses need a hybrid solution of private and public cloud, and the large corporations prefer to have a private cloud where they have more control over the system.”
Hyperscale computing is a type of computing architecture that is flexible to add additional computing, memory and networking resources. It supports seamless software scaling and enables cloud and “big data” technologies. Some notable names are Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.
Though hyperscale data centers excel in computation and storage, they alone cannot facilitate communication across data centers. Hence the need to collaborate with transit centers, a type of data center where physical connections and cables allow traffic to travel between different data centers across the globe.
Wholesale third party providers, such as Equinix, CoreSite and Digital Realty, provide transit center services to these hyperscalers.
The losers from the rise of hyperscalers
The rise of hyperscalers directly impacts retail data centers – also known as colocation centers or carrier hotels that serve small-and-medium enterprises. Hyperscalers provide significant value to their smaller customers by helping enterprises reduce capital expenditures and maintain stable operational expenditure.
This allows smaller businesses to focus on their core business rather than investing and managing infrastructure. The time ahead will be challenging for retail data centers – and a revision of their value proposition will be necessary to remain relevant.
The winners
In the midst of the cards reshuffling, there are two players benefiting from the growth of hyperscalers: managed service providers and real estate developers. MSPs are consultants who recommend and implement digital infrastructure services for their large or small enterprise customers.
“We have seen five times growth per year in our revenue by helping on-prem customer developing data strategy to support adoption and enablement of hybrid hyperscaler on-premesis and private cloud,” said Sean Charnock, CEO of Faction, a cloud data services company.
Another winner is real estate developers who work closely with hyperscalers in their global expansion journey to design and build data centers for them. As the right hand of the conquerors, real estate developers undoubtedly benefit from the fundamental growth of this digital transformation wave.
The next target
According to Structure Search, in 2022 more than 50% of the hyperscalers’ data centers capacity including space, cooling, and connection is provided by the wholesale thirdparty in colocation sites. However, there is a growing trend of self-build activities in planning by 4 major hyperscalers – Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta.
If hyperscalers decide to integrate upward by building more data centers of their own it will significantly reduce the value captured by the wholesale third party providers. The silver lining for third party providers is that they still provide high business value as transit centers, which are a vital piece for supporting hyperscalers’ edge infrastructure development needs as they integrate upwards.
Are hyperscalers unbeatable?
One might think that hyperscalers, with their scale, capital and technology, can grow without any constraint. Yet, to maintain hyperscale computation, hyperscale data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity.
In fact, data centers use 1% of the global electricity supply annually. They also require large amounts of land and water, and can be susceptible to natural disaster.
Congress
Congress Working to Enact Permitting Reforms for Broadband
‘Red tape really does have the possibility to kill project,’ argued a House subcommittee chief counsel.
WASHINGTON, November 2, 2022 – Congress is advancing a series of proposals to reform broadband permitting, which include the elimination of unnecessary historical and environmental reviews and streamlining the process to deploy broadband on federal lands, staffers from the House Energy and Commerce Committee said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a Fiber Broadband Association web event, Evan Viau, a staff member for the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, said the House is working to generally liberalize the permitting process for new deployments and upgrades to existing infrastructure as well.
“Red tape really does have the possibility to kill project,” argued Kate O’Connor, chief counsel for the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology.
“$42 billion (from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program) seems like a lot of money…but if we don’t change all of the processes that allow that $42 billion to actually get spent to deploy this infrastructure, it could all be wasted,” she added.
O’Connor called for an “all-hands approach” to permitting reform, saying the federal government should encourage such reforms at the state and local levels, as well.
In 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocated $65 billion to broadband funding – America’s largest investment in connectivity to date. The IIJA followed the American Rescue Plan Act, passed earlier that year, which also provided money for broadband to the states.
Republicans plan to oversee federal agencies
In addition to permitting reform, agency oversight is a top priority of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R–Wash., ranking member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, O’Connor said. In September, McMorris Rodgers warned Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel against acting beyond the statutory limits of the Commission’s authority.
And McMorris Rodgers isn’t the only high-ranking Republican with the oversight itch. In September, Rep. Glenn Thompson, R–Penn., ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, told Broadband Breakfast he would likely issue subpoenas to the FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration following the agencies’ refusal to testify at a hearing.
Should the GOP retake the house in the November midterms, McMorris Rodgers, Thompson, and other Republicans will be better positioned to take action against President Joe Biden’s executive agencies.
