Carr Advocates Release of More Spectrum as Deadline to Extend FCC Auction Authority Looms
Allowing the FCC’s authority to auction spectrum to expire would be “unacceptable,” Carr said.
WASHINGTON, November 15, 2022 – Commissioner Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission on Monday advocated making available more spectrum for commercial use and urged the extension of the commission’s auction authority that expires next month.
“We’ve got to make…a great spectrum comeback,” Carr argued during a “fireside chat” hosted by the R Street Institute. “We’ve got to start matching that same pace and cadence that we saw [during Ajit Pai’s term as FCC chairman from 2017 to 2021].” Carr is, like Pai, a Republican.
Carr spoke highly of Pai’s record of acting on several spectrum bands, which includes the auction of 280 megahertz in the C-band – from 3.7–3.98 GigaHertz. Carr called the C-band, “the big kahuna.”
Since the FCC is an independent agency, largely driven by technical considerations, Congress was prudent to vest it with its spectrum authority, Carr argued. But that authority expires on December 16, after a continuing resolution signed by President Joe Biden extended the FCC’s ability to deliver on spectrum policies beyond the original September 30 deadline.
Such an expiration would be “unacceptable,” Carr said. “We have never had a lapse in this auction authority,” he added. “We need to continue to signal to the world and to our private sector that we know what we’re doing, we’re competent here, you can rely on a consistent pipeline of U.S. spectrum.”
In July, the House of Representatives passed the Spectrum Innovation Act, which would vest the commission with auction authority until March 2024.
Carr also praised the efforts of his colleague, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. The FCC in October sought comment on the 12.7 GHz–13.25 GHz band, following the agency’s August announcement of the winners of the 2.5 GHz auction.
Congress can also act to free up spectrum now held by federal agencies that would be more productive if available to the marketplace, said Joe Kane, director of broadband and spectrum policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, on a panel following Carr’s remarks.
“Most of the spectrum, whether it’s for licensed or unlicensed, nowadays is going to have to come from federal agencies, and federal agencies are loath to give up the spectrum that they have,” Kane said.
In October, a senior spectrum advisor at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the entity that administers spectrum used by the federal government, said his agency will develop a “spectrum strategy,” the primary goal of which will be to make available more spectrum.
FCC Seeks Comments on Opening 12.7 GHz Band for 5G, Other Uses
‘This is the first step in unlocking a significant expanse of new mid-band spectrum.’
WASHINGTON, October 27, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission unanimously approved at its October meeting on Thursday a notice seeking comment on the 12.7–13.25 GHz band, as the commission moves to make available more spectrum for next-generation wireless services, including 5G.
In pursuance of the newly approved notice of inquiry, the FCC will investigate the current uses of the 12.7 GHz band, its potential for mobile broadband and other services, and the proper approach for potential future licensing initiatives. The commission also extended a temporary freeze on applications in the 12.7 GHz band.
“This is the first step in unlocking a significant expanse of new mid-band spectrum,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in her prepared remarks. “But I also know we can’t pin our wireless future on any single band. We need to keep up our efforts to find more airwaves to fuel the mid-band spectrum pipeline.”
The FCC administers radio spectrum for non-federal uses, and the chairwoman said she is working with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration – which administers federally used spectrum – to free up more bands for use by next-generation services. Earlier this month, Scott Harris, senior spectrum advisor at the NTIA, said his agency will pursue spectrum expansions as well.
Rosenworcel also touted her agency’s recent moves to expand spectrum access. “We quickly held an auction in the 3.45 GHz band and followed that up with an auction in the 2.5 GHz band and just yesterday I shared with my colleagues an order that would create new public safety 5G opportunities in the 4.9 GHz band,” her remarks said.
Other business from the FCC October meeting
The commission unanimously approved three other items at Thursday’s meeting. The first, a measure to support Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, is a step toward providing support to mobile carriers and fixed providers in those territories.
The commission also approved notice of inquiry on new strategies to combat illegal robocalls over non–internet protocol networks. The prevailing anti-robocall framework, STIR/SHAKEN, is technologically impossible on non-IP networks, the FCC said. Broadband Breakfast reported Tuesday that industry players submitted comments to the FCC saying a more complete national transition to IP networks could be the solution to what they say has been a framework that has suffered from ineffectiveness.
Finally, the FCC approved a measure to strengthen the security of the national emergency alert systems. The adopted notice requests comments on the operational readiness of EAS systems and advances reporting requirements for cybersecurity risks and risk-mitigation strategies.
NTIA to Seek Public Comment on Developing Spectrum Strategy: Official
‘The immediate goal is to create a detailed list of [spectrum] bands for intensive examination.’
WASHINGTON, October 19, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is planning to ask the public what spectrum should become available and for what purposes, said Scott Harris, senior spectrum advisor at the Commerce agency.
The NTIA will develop a “spectrum strategy” designed to free up spectrum for a wide variety of uses, Harris told Georgetown University’s Inaugural Spectrum Summit Wednesday. The NTIA will rely on multiple streams of public input, including a request for comment and public meetings, he added.
“The immediate goal is to create a detailed list of bands for intensive examination, bands that we think can be put to private-sector use in the short, medium, and long-term,” Harris stated, adding, “We want to have a robust public discussion about the spectrum bands that may be useful and which ones require…intensive study.”
While Harris declined to specify when the NTIA would seek the public’s input, he suggested it would likely be “sooner rather than later.”
When designing spectrum policy, the government balances the needs of the federal government – including the national security entities – with the those of private industry and others. The NTIA administers radio spectrum for federal use while the Federal Communications Commission administers radio spectrum for non-federal use. The two agencies play a large role in shifting spectrum allocations from the federal government to other entities, which are often in the private sector.
Expanding spectrum availability is a hot topic in Washington, D.C. – for federal agencies as well as both houses of Congress. In August, the NTIA and the FCC released an updated memorandum of understanding, which established best practices for coordination between the agencies. The following month, the FCC announced the winners of its 2.5 GHz spectrum auction. Industry experts have also called for additional spectrum availability.
Scott Wallsten, president of the Technology Policy Institute, told Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday the NTIA should present specific questions or policy proposals for public scrutiny.
“A discussion is always more productive if there are real proposals on the table,” Wallsten said.
FCC Spectrum Authority Expires on September 30, Agency Seeks Renewal
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s proposal for increased auction authority would allow the agency to support infrastructure investment.
WASHINGTON, September 26, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel urged Congress last week to extend the agency’s authority to conduct spectrum auctions, which is set to expire this week.
“The FCC has held the authority to hold spectrum auctions for about three decades,” Rosenworcel said during a National Telecommunications and Information Administration spectrum policy symposium on September 19.
“It has been a powerful engine for wireless innovation and economic growth.
In fact, using this authority the FCC has held 100 auctions and raised more than $233 billion in revenue”
September 30 will mark the end of Congress’s fiscal year and the expiry of the FCC’s authority. In July, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce passed the Spectrum Innovation Act of 2022, H.R. 7624, which includes an extension of the auction authority through to March 2024.
Spectrum and Next Generation 911
The Spectrum Innovation Act was passed in July of this year, which required the FCC to host a spectrum auction to use $10 billion of allocated funds towards Next Generation 911, an Internet Protocol-based system to replace the analog 911 system.
Implementing NG911 in states and counties nationwide will require the coordination of emergency, public safety, and government entities.
Urgent Telecommunications reported last week that the Public Safety Next Generation 911 Coalition, a coalition of public-safety associations, said that NG911 would not be available for years.
The coalition requested that NG911 funds could be borrowed immediately from the U.S. Treasury, which would be repaid when the proceeds from the 3.1-3.45 GigaHertz (GHz) spectrum auction are made available.
