Broadband Mapping & Data
Commercial Mapping Products Positioned to Compliment, Challenge FCC Map
Commercial mapping products are emerging as complementary resources for both industry and government players.
WASHINGTON, November 21, 2022 – Although the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is statutorily bound to rely on the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map when dividing the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment fund among the states, private sector broadband mappers are positioning their own products as complementary resources for both industry and government players.
The FCC’s map went live Friday. J. Randolph Luening, founder and CEO of Signals Analytics, on Monday told Broadband Breakfast he has already incorporated data from the map into his “Infrastructure Essentials BEAD Toolkit,” which provides block-level coverage data as well as information on population density, income distribution, federal funding programs, and more. Luening said his toolkit aims to integrate all data that is relevant to BEAD-related decision making.
Another company that does mapping, Broadband.Money, is framing its product as a means by which to challenge the FCC’s data. The platform announced Thursday that subscribers can access features that enable analysis of location-level data, multi-unit locations, and anchor institutions.
Earlier this month, the NTIA said it plans to announce BEAD allocations by June 2023 and encouraged the public to submit challenge data by January to ensure they are processed in time to affect funding decisions.
NTIA head Alan Davidson, like the FCC, emphasized the importance of a robust challenge process: “The next eight weeks are critical for our federal efforts to connect the unconnected,” he said.
“The FCC’s upcoming challenge process is one of the best chances to ensure that we have accurate maps guiding us as we allocate major…awards in 2023,” Davidson argued. “I urge every state and community that believes it can offer improvements to be part of this process so that we can deliver on the promise of affordable, reliable high-speed internet service for everyone in America.”
CostQuest Associates, the creator of the fabric, and competitor LightBox also offer commercial mapping services. CostQuest beat out LightBox for the FCC’s fabric contract and staved off LightBox’s attempt to challenge the decision.
Broadband.Money, LightBox, and Broadband Toolkit are sponsors of Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Industry and Other Internet-Focused Observers React to Release of National Broadband Map
Critics said that no one knows how thoroughly the map’s inaccuracies can be corrected before BEAD allocations must be made.
WASHINGTON, November 18, 2022 – While industry players commenting on the release of the National Broadband Map on Friday praised the Federal Communications Commission for its efforts, several critics said that its inaccuracies are too many to be corrected before the map becomes the basis used to allocate tens of billions of dollars of federal broadband funding.
Published early on Friday, the FCC’s new map contains nationwide, location-level availability data submitted by service providers and layered over a dataset of broadband serviceable locations. The FCC has acknowledged that this initial version of the map will contain inaccuracies.
The National Telecommunications and Information Agency is statutorily bound to divvy up the $42.45-billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program among the states based on relative broadband need as displayed in the FCC’s maps. The NTIA stated last week that it intends to begin the announcement of states’ allocations by June 30, 2023.
Praise for the map from wired and wireless industry providers
“Mapping broadband availability throughout the country is critical to achieving 100% connectivity,” said Jonathan Spalter, CEO of broadband association US Telecom, “As the maps are refined over an ongoing, iterative process, US Telecom and its members will continue working closely with the FCC on this effort and we’re committed to getting this right to achieve internet for all.”
The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association called the map “an impressive leap in technology, light years beyond the previous maps built from the 477 data submitted by broadband providers,” according to a statement from Louis Peraertz, vice president of policy for the trade group.
The map, he said, “has much of the granularity WISPA’s members have been requesting for years. This information, when further refined in the map’s next iterations, will help wisely shepherd the use of taxpayer dollars to bring all Americans online, preventing pernicious overbuilding and directing broadband to where it is truly needed.”
“Not even one household should be left behind, so ascertaining which specific homes are not reached by broadband will enable infrastructure dollars to be targeted to unserved addresses,” said Internet Innovation Alliance spokeswoman Lauren DuBois. The non-profit but industry-focused group called the release of the map “a major milestone on the journey to achieve universal broadband.”
Review process for fixing the map
To ensure successful challenges to the map’s data are incorporated into the NTIA’s decision-making process, it urged challengers to submit data by January 13, 2023 – less than two months after the FCC map’s release.
BEAD funds will be allocated proportionally since the program has a finite amount of money. Therefore, if data for all states is equally inaccurate, the NTIA’s funding allocations will not be skewed. But if a state’s broadband availability is egregiously undercounted in the FCC’s data, it could lose out on badly needed BEAD funds.
No one currently knows how thoroughly the map’s inaccuracies can be corrected before BEAD allocations are made, Scott Woods, vice president of community engagement and strategic partnerships for Broadband.money, told Broadband Breakfast. “The data in some cases is really bad,” Woods said, adding that if FCC was more transparent throughout the mapping process, the public would have a better understanding of the current situation.
“We don’t want to throw the FCC under the bus,” Woods said. “This is an extremely difficult process, but it does not negate the fact that the methodology and approach was flawed.”
Experts at the Pew Charitable Trusts also told Broadband Breakfast on Friday that although the FCC map’s interface seems well suited for individuals checking location-level availability for their home or business, it is unfriendly towards those attempting county or state-level analysis.
Broadband.money is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Mapping & Data
FCC Releases National Broadband Map Amid Controversy
To correct for inevitable errors, the FCC is soliciting challenges to the map’s provider-submitted data.
WASHINGTON, November 18, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission released the initial version of its long-anticipated national broadband map, which currently shows broadband provider-reported availability data for locations nationwide that will be updated based on challenges submitted by the public.
The map displays address-level performance and provider data for fixed and mobile broadband as well as data aggregated to larger areas – e.g., state, county, census place, and congressional district. Data can be examined by navigating the map’s digital interface or by searching by state or address. The map also displays coverage data by provider.
To correct for inevitable errors, the FCC is soliciting challenges to the map’s provider-submitted data.
Based on the FCC’s mapping data, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will allot to the states grants from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, a $42.45 fund authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
To ensure valid challenges are incorporated into the map before allocation decisions are made, the NTIA encouraged the public to submit challenges by January 13, 2023.
Once the states receive BEAD grants, they will run sub-grant programs that will designate funds for individual broadband-deployment and related projects. Many states already have their own broadband maps, which will likely factor heavily into the final disbursal of BEAD funds to projects. What’s more, they are not required to follow the FCC’s lead and can more heavily rely on speed-test data if they see fit.
The map is based on the “fabric,” a nationwide dataset of all locations at which fixed broadband is or could be installed. It created by the commission’s contractor, CostQuest Associates. The FCC began accepting challenges to the fabric’s data in September.
Challenges to the FCC’s fabric
Speaking on Thursday at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference, CostQuest CEO James Stegeman acknowledged that state broadband offices may be hamstrung by commercial agreements they have with data vendors if they decide to challenge the agency’s data.
The dilemma comes when state broadband offices say that they could be in legal trouble challenging the FCC’s mapping data because third-party data vendor won’t allow its data to land in the hands of competitor CostQuest.
“It is a concern, but I’m not sure how you address that concern,” Stegeman said. “It is not necessarily the FCC’s issue – it’s really those third parties who present issues to the states.”
After New York announced in late October that it had submitted more than 31,500 missing locations, Fierce Telecom reported that CostQuest Vice President Mike Wilson said New York’s challenges cover a very small percentage – about 0.66 percent – of total locations in the state.
According to Wilson, New York’s challenges are “in line with what we would expect as a potential error rate” for the fabric’s first draft.
Wilson, industry experts, and the FCC itself have emphasized the importance of the challenge process’s iterative nature to creating a high-quality national broadband map.
But can states fully participate in the fabric-challenge process?
The effectiveness of the challenge process depends on the ability of states and other stakeholders to energetically participate in the challenge process, however. On a recent Broadband Breakfast Live Online panel, Adam Carpenter, chief data officer of the Montana Department of Administration, said that many states are contractually barred from doing so.
According to Carpenter, Montana leases proprietary mapping data – data needed to fully participate in the fabric-challenge process – from a state contractor. Licensing agreements, however, prevent the sharing of this data as a challenge to the FCC since, per contractual agreements, CostQuest may lease challenge data for use in its commercial mapping products.
“If you’re leasing that data from a private entity, you can’t just hand it over to another private entity,” Carpenter said. “And that’s put us in a position where we’re either not going to challenge the FCC map, we’re going to violate our contract and we get sued, or we’re going to work some deal where we partially challenge the FCC map where it favors us.”
Carpenter said many states share Montana’s predicament.
Full videos from Digital Infrastructure Investment will be available soon for Broadband Breakfast Club members. Join the waitlist:
Broadband Mapping & Data
‘It Is a Concern’: FCC Contractor Responds to Commercial Conflict Concerns Over Map Challenge Process
CostQuest’s CEO said states need to look at their vendors if they pose a problem challenging FCC map data.
WASHINGTON, November 17, 2022 – Ahead of the release of the Federal Communications Commission’s preliminary broadband map on Friday, the head of the agency’s contractor developing the data underlying the map said Thursday it is concerning state broadband offices may be hamstrung by commercial agreements they have with their own data vendors if they decide to challenge the agency’s data.
The dilemma emerged at a Broadband Breakfast event late last month, when Montana’s chief data officer Adam Carpenter said his state could be in legal trouble challenging the FCC’s mapping data because the state’s third-party data vendor would not allow its data to land in the hands of competitor CostQuest – the FCC’s contractor, which may be looking at using the data in its own commercial products.
“It is a concern, but I’m not sure how you address that concern,” James Stegeman, President and CEO of CostQuest said on a panel at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference. “It is not necessarily the FCC’s issue – it’s really those third parties who present issues to the states.”
The FCC – which announced earlier this month the release of its preliminary map identifying areas with and without adequate broadband – has given some entities access to the underlying map data to prepare any challenges, which could include areas identified by the FCC as covered but actually isn’t. Earlier this month, New York announced it would be challenging the data.
The map will be used to target funding from the broadband programs of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, including the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program spawned by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
To build its own mapping data, Montana uses mapping company LightBox, which has previously gone to court challenging the contract the FCC awarded to CostQuest. Stegeman noted that Lightbox is the contractor and said the conundrum may be something the states need to take up with those vendors.
“It is vital for states and interested parties to challenge our data,” Stegeman said. “We’re not perfect, I’ve said that. We think we have a great product…[but] we need you to fill in those gaps. And if your vendors won’t let you do that, then there’s a question about the vendor you are using.
“This is really driving funding in your state and you need the parties that are working with you to assess, assist us in getting the most accurate information out and for use by all parties in the room,” he added.
“It sounds like a mess,” Mike Conlow, director of network strategy at web hosting platform Cloudflare, added as a panelist. “I do worry that we are taking a big step backwards in terms of open data.
“If we had figured out a way to make this a public data source, we could’ve avoided this mess that we’re in,” Conlow added.
Bryan Darr, executive vice president of smart communities at broadband speed test company Ookla, said as a public data company, he understands the conundrum. “But we found ourselves needing to be a bit more flexible about how our data is used, how it could be shown publicly, many states are utilizing our data to first and foremost understand where [broadband is and isn’t].
Ookla and LightBox are sponsors of Broadband Breakfast.
Full videos from Digital Infrastructure Investment will be available soon for Broadband Breakfast Club members. Join the waitlist:
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Musk Now Owns Twitter, Cox Dodges AT&T Challenge, Workforce Development Alliance
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
AT&T Seeks Fiber Expansion, States Still Have Muni Network Barriers, Ziply Buy Comments
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
States Could Face Legal Jeopardy From Challenging the Fabric: Chief Data Officer of Montana
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Verizon Rejects Claims of Redlining, $759 Million from ReConnect, Utopia Fiber Survey
-
Cloud3 weeks ago
Hyperscalers are the New Disrupters in Cloud Computing and Digital Infrastructure
-
FCC4 weeks ago
Chairman Pallone Says Service Providers May Be Abusing ACP
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 23, 2022 – Elon and Ye and Donald, Oh My!
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
FCC Filings Expose Divisions on Broadband ‘Nutrition’ Label Disclosures of Speeds