Infrastructure
Communities Need Governance Seat on Broadband Builds, Conference Hears
Communities need to be involved in decision-making when it comes to broadband builds.
WASHINGTON, November 18, 2022 – Communities need to be at the governance table making decisions when it comes to broadband builds, according to panelists at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference Thursday.
The panel was tasked with tackling the issue of financing community broadband and discussed different funding mechanisms to drive community broadband. There are several states that currently have restrictions on such builds, but money from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration comes with the strings that states and localities must consider community builds as an option.
“[Public-private partnership] has been a euphemism for transferring public money to private ownership, and I think we may see true PPPs come out of this where there is a real partnership where communities have a seat at the governance table and they have a seat at the ownership table,” Jeff Christensen, president and CEO of EntryPoint Networks, which drives software-powered open access networks.
That was met with agreement from Jane Coffin, chief community officer of Connect Humanity, an organization that advocates for internet infrastructure and digital literacy.
“Governance – the local communities whether they are a city or a small municipality, we have to get more data out to them [and] encourage people to help have a governance role where they may not be in a position to know what’s going to happen with the network unless they are really involved.”
Earlier in the day, a separate panel of experts discussed the need for local community leadership that they said will be key to utilizing the money coming from the NTIA’s $42.5 billion pot of money.
State broadband leaders from Arkansas and Maryland argued for local leadership, which was received warmly by a senior advisor to the NTIA.
“We really want to be partners,” said Phil Murphy, senior advisor in the Office of the Assistant Secretary at the Commerce agency. “We want to work with (states) through this process and to help them leverage the capabilities that we’ve developed so that we’re all working towards the same goal.”
Full videos from Digital Infrastructure Investment will be available soon for Broadband Breakfast Club members. Join the waitlist:
Broadband Mapping & Data
FCC Releases National Broadband Map Amid Controversy
To correct for inevitable errors, the FCC is soliciting challenges to the map’s provider-submitted data.
WASHINGTON, November 18, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission released the initial version of its long-anticipated national broadband map, which currently shows broadband provider-reported availability data for locations nationwide that will be updated based on challenges submitted by the public.
The map displays address-level performance and provider data for fixed and mobile broadband as well as data aggregated to larger areas – e.g., state, county, census place, and congressional district. Data can be examined by navigating the map’s digital interface or by searching by state or address. The map also displays coverage data by provider.
To correct for inevitable errors, the FCC is soliciting challenges to the map’s provider-submitted data.
Based on the FCC’s mapping data, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will allot to the states grants from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, a $42.45 fund authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
To ensure valid challenges are incorporated into the map before allocation decisions are made, the NTIA encouraged the public to submit challenges by January 13, 2023.
Once the states receive BEAD grants, they will run sub-grant programs that will designate funds for individual broadband-deployment and related projects. Many states already have their own broadband maps, which will likely factor heavily into the final disbursal of BEAD funds to projects. What’s more, they are not required to follow the FCC’s lead and can more heavily rely on speed-test data if they see fit.
The map is based on the “fabric,” a nationwide dataset of all locations at which fixed broadband is or could be installed. It created by the commission’s contractor, CostQuest Associates. The FCC began accepting challenges to the fabric’s data in September.
Challenges to the FCC’s fabric
Speaking on Thursday at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference, CostQuest CEO James Stegeman acknowledged that state broadband offices may be hamstrung by commercial agreements they have with data vendors if they decide to challenge the agency’s data.
The dilemma comes when state broadband offices say that they could be in legal trouble challenging the FCC’s mapping data because third-party data vendor won’t allow its data to land in the hands of competitor CostQuest.
“It is a concern, but I’m not sure how you address that concern,” Stegeman said. “It is not necessarily the FCC’s issue – it’s really those third parties who present issues to the states.”
After New York announced in late October that it had submitted more than 31,500 missing locations, Fierce Telecom reported that CostQuest Vice President Mike Wilson said New York’s challenges cover a very small percentage – about 0.66 percent – of total locations in the state.
According to Wilson, New York’s challenges are “in line with what we would expect as a potential error rate” for the fabric’s first draft.
Wilson, industry experts, and the FCC itself have emphasized the importance of the challenge process’s iterative nature to creating a high-quality national broadband map.
But can states fully participate in the fabric-challenge process?
The effectiveness of the challenge process depends on the ability of states and other stakeholders to energetically participate in the challenge process, however. On a recent Broadband Breakfast Live Online panel, Adam Carpenter, chief data officer of the Montana Department of Administration, said that many states are contractually barred from doing so.
According to Carpenter, Montana leases proprietary mapping data – data needed to fully participate in the fabric-challenge process – from a state contractor. Licensing agreements, however, prevent the sharing of this data as a challenge to the FCC since, per contractual agreements, CostQuest may lease challenge data for use in its commercial mapping products.
“If you’re leasing that data from a private entity, you can’t just hand it over to another private entity,” Carpenter said. “And that’s put us in a position where we’re either not going to challenge the FCC map, we’re going to violate our contract and we get sued, or we’re going to work some deal where we partially challenge the FCC map where it favors us.”
Carpenter said many states share Montana’s predicament.
Full videos from Digital Infrastructure Investment will be available soon for Broadband Breakfast Club members. Join the waitlist:
Funding
Local Leadership and Coordination Key to Proper Federal Fund Allocation, Conference Hears
Local communities understand their own needs, said Arkansas’s Glen Howie.
WASHINGTON, November 17, 2022 – Robust state and local leadership in coordination with federal support initiatives is key to the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s broadband funding, agreed officials from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and state broadband offices speaking at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference Thursday.
Local communities understand their own needs best, said Glen Howie, director of the Arkansas State Broadband Office. Howie said his state will “go county by county,” encouraging ground-up leadership from the citizens of his state.
“It’s not really about Washington, and it’s not even really about Little Rock, it’s about (local communities),” he said. Before assuming his current position, Howie worked in Louisiana’s broadband office, another state which prioritizes community engagement.
In Maryland, state funding initiatives favor service providers who enjoy community support, said the state’s broadband director, Kenrick Gordon. One Maryland program even allows local jurisdictions to apply in partnership with a preferred provider, he said.
At the federal level, the NTIA is working with states to provide them the resources they need, said Phil Murphy, senior advisor in the Office of the Assistant Secretary at the NTIA. Speakers noted that many state broadband offices are only months old, understaffed, or both.
“We really want to be partners,” he said, “We want to work with (states) through this process and to help them leverage the capabilities that we’ve developed so that we’re all working towards the same goal.”
And beyond the IIJA funding initiatives, Howie said he is working to brighten his state’s future by seeking out technology innovators in many fields, including agriculture, education, and healthcare.
“I’m on the hunt for really cool, innovative things that could be disruptors…in Arkansas,” he said.
The IIJA, which became law one year ago Tuesday, allocated to broadband infrastructure an unprecedented $65 billion. Congress designated the bulk of these funds – $42.5billion – for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, primarily a infrastructure deployment initiative, which will issue grants to the states based on relative need, as shown in the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map.
The NTIA administers BEAD funds and is scheduled to announce states’ grants by June 2023. Once states receive funds, they will operate sub-grant programs to allocate funding to individual deployment and related projects.
Beside the BEAD program, the IIJA funded initiatives to promote digital equity and adoption, middle-mile infrastructure, and tribal broadband.
Full videos from Digital Infrastructure Investment will be available soon for Broadband Breakfast Club members. Join the waitlist:
Broadband Mapping & Data
‘It Is a Concern’: FCC Contractor Responds to Commercial Conflict Concerns Over Map Challenge Process
CostQuest’s CEO said states need to look at their vendors if they pose a problem challenging FCC map data.
WASHINGTON, November 17, 2022 – Ahead of the release of the Federal Communications Commission’s preliminary broadband map on Friday, the head of the agency’s contractor developing the data underlying the map said Thursday it is concerning state broadband offices may be hamstrung by commercial agreements they have with their own data vendors if they decide to challenge the agency’s data.
The dilemma emerged at a Broadband Breakfast event late last month, when Montana’s chief data officer Adam Carpenter said his state could be in legal trouble challenging the FCC’s mapping data because the state’s third-party data vendor would not allow its data to land in the hands of competitor CostQuest – the FCC’s contractor, which may be looking at using the data in its own commercial products.
“It is a concern, but I’m not sure how you address that concern,” James Stegeman, President and CEO of CostQuest said on a panel at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference. “It is not necessarily the FCC’s issue – it’s really those third parties who present issues to the states.”
The FCC – which announced earlier this month the release of its preliminary map identifying areas with and without adequate broadband – has given some entities access to the underlying map data to prepare any challenges, which could include areas identified by the FCC as covered but actually isn’t. Earlier this month, New York announced it would be challenging the data.
The map will be used to target funding from the broadband programs of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, including the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program spawned by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
To build its own mapping data, Montana uses mapping company LightBox, which has previously gone to court challenging the contract the FCC awarded to CostQuest. Stegeman noted that Lightbox is the contractor and said the conundrum may be something the states need to take up with those vendors.
“It is vital for states and interested parties to challenge our data,” Stegeman said. “We’re not perfect, I’ve said that. We think we have a great product…[but] we need you to fill in those gaps. And if your vendors won’t let you do that, then there’s a question about the vendor you are using.
“This is really driving funding in your state and you need the parties that are working with you to assess, assist us in getting the most accurate information out and for use by all parties in the room,” he added.
“It sounds like a mess,” Mike Conlow, director of network strategy at web hosting platform Cloudflare, added as a panelist. “I do worry that we are taking a big step backwards in terms of open data.
“If we had figured out a way to make this a public data source, we could’ve avoided this mess that we’re in,” Conlow added.
Bryan Darr, executive vice president of smart communities at broadband speed test company Ookla, said as a public data company, he understands the conundrum. “But we found ourselves needing to be a bit more flexible about how our data is used, how it could be shown publicly, many states are utilizing our data to first and foremost understand where [broadband is and isn’t].
Ookla and LightBox are sponsors of Broadband Breakfast.
Full videos from Digital Infrastructure Investment will be available soon for Broadband Breakfast Club members. Join the waitlist:
Recent
- FCC Releases National Broadband Map Amid Controversy
- Communities Need Governance Seat on Broadband Builds, Conference Hears
- BAI Buys 1,100 Fiber Miles of Network, Workforce Training Partnership, New Executive at US Cellular
- Local Leadership and Coordination Key to Proper Federal Fund Allocation, Conference Hears
- ‘It Is a Concern’: FCC Contractor Responds to Commercial Conflict Concerns Over Map Challenge Process
- Senators Push Bill to Make Broadband Grants Non-Taxable By Year-End
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Musk Now Owns Twitter, Cox Dodges AT&T Challenge, Workforce Development Alliance
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
AT&T Seeks Fiber Expansion, States Still Have Muni Network Barriers, Ziply Buy Comments
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 2, 2022 – Workforce Development Measures
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on October 26, 2022 – Challenging the Broadband Fabric
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 16, 2022 – How to Value Your Fiber Company
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
States Could Face Legal Jeopardy From Challenging the Fabric: Chief Data Officer of Montana
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Verizon Rejects Claims of Redlining, $759 Million from ReConnect, Utopia Fiber Survey
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 9, 2022 – What to Expect at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington