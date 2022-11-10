Broadband Mapping & Data
Draft National Broadband Map To Be Released November 18, FCC Says
The FCC said individuals will also be able to challenge its broadband fabric once the draft map is released.
WASHINGTON, November 10, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday the preliminary draft of its national broadband map will be released on November 18.
Upon the draft’s release, individuals may review and challenge the map’s data for their location, the commission said. States, tribal governments, and other entities may submit bulk challenges. The data from draft map — mandated by the Broadband DATA Act of 2020 — will reflect coverage as of June 30, 2022, when the service provider data collection process opened.
Don't miss the discussion about broadband mapping at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington on November 17, 2022: Broadband maps have bedeviled the broadband buildout. With promised, updated maps from the Federal Communications Commission just around the corner, is resolution just around the corner? What is the game plan for government and industry participants?
The FCC, whose chairwoman previously promised the map would come this fall, said when the draft map is released, individuals will also be able to challenge its broadband fabric, a nationwide dataset of all locations that have and could have fixed broadband service, overlaid with broadband availability data from service providers.
To account for error, the FCC instituted challenge processes by which stakeholders can correct both availability and fabric data. The commission will accept challenges on a continual basis, establishing an iterative correction process.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 allocated $42.5 billion to the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program – run by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration – and FCC’s availability data will determine how these funds are allocated to the states.
UPDATED, November 10, at 11:55 a.m. – An FCC spokesperson told Broadband Breakfast that the public will be able to view availability data through a user-friendly map interface, and in addition, the FCC will also post the availability data for download.
The spokesperson also said the November 18 draft will not include changes based on already submitted fabric challenges. This is so, the spokesperson said, because the provider data rendered in the November 18 draft is expected to show availability as of June 30, 2022.
Broadband Labels Shouldn’t Burden Small Providers, Wireless Association Says
WISPA’s letter notes that many of its member are small providers that serve sparsely populated areas.
November 2, 2022 – The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association filed a letter urging the Federal Communications Commission to reject proposals that would require providers to include broadband labels on monthly internet bills, produce machine-readable labels, or make labels available in multiple languages.
Filed Wednesday and reviewed by Broadband Breakfast before its publication by the FCC, WISPA’s letter argues that the above broadband-label requirements place a “disproportionate” regulatory burden on small providers or cause consumer confusion. The letter notes that many of its member are small providers and emphasizes its “uni[ty]” with industry associations NCTA, ACA Connects, and USTelecom.
In accordance with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the FCC will finalize requirements for a nutrition label–style broadband label, intended to bolster consumers’ understanding of their internet plans. Proponents say mandatory labels will prevent providers from misrepresenting service plans or hiding fees. The Commission issued a notice of proposed rulemaking on the matter earlier this year.
WISPA took aim at an October filing by Free Press that argued that unless the FCC mandates the inclusions of broadband labels on customers’ internet bills, the agency “risks merely replicating the status quo wherein consumers must navigate fine print, poorly designed websites, and byzantine hyperlinks.”
“[Free Press’s] concerns, to the extent they are valid as a general proposition, would be exacerbated with overly detailed broadband labels that necessarily require fine print and a large number of hyperlinks to provide all of the information for every plan,” WISPA wrote.
An industry coalition – including Free Press, the Benton Institute, Measurement Lab, the National Broadband Mapping Coalition, and Public Knowledge – petitioned FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Tuesday in favor of a label-on-bill requirement.
“The label cannot fulfill this purpose if it is only displayed once, when a subscriber signs up for service, never to be seen again,” the coalition wrote.
In its rejection of a multilingual label requirement, WISPA once again took aim at Free Press, which supports such a requirement. WISPA called Free Press’s proposal “open-ended” and “cavalier,” arguing the advocacy group “makes no effort to assess the costs and burdens associated with such a requirement, especially for small providers.”
FCC Filings Expose Divisions on Broadband ‘Nutrition’ Label Disclosures of Speeds
‘There are serious questions about whether a strong, effective label is achievable with a 2–2 Commission’
WASHINGTON, October 28, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission should require providers to display broadband-service labels on monthly service bills, and labels should be “machine-readable,” urged Free Press in a filing submitted Monday to the FCC.
Free Press, filing on behalf of an advocate group which included Consumer Reports, Next Century Cities, and Common Cause, argued that broadband-service labels would protect consumers from providers’ alleged deceptive business practices, which, the filing says, include “hiding key billing information amid poor website design.”
And without requiring inclusion of labels on monthly services bills – “the most visible place that consumers interact with their provider” – the FCC “risks merely replicating the status quo wherein consumers must navigate fine print, poorly designed websites, and byzantine hyperlinks,” Free Press wrote.
The filing says that machine-readable labels benefit researchers and consumers alike by facilitating quick research on and analysis of the broadband market.
Broadband-service labels display performance and billing information of internet plans like food labels display nutritional information. In 2016, the FCC’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs, Wireline Competition, and Wireless Telecommunications Bureaus approved label designs for fixed and mobile broadband, but the project stalled in 2017.
Early this year, however, the Commission issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to institute labels, in accordance with provisions of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
“There are serious questions about whether a strong, effective label is achievable with a 2–2 Commission,” Joshua Stager, policy director for Free Press, told Broadband Breakfast Friday, referring to the FCC’s current Democrat–Republican split.
“Opposition to the label isn’t coming from every ISP – just the biggest ones,” Stager continued. “Smaller ISPs and new entrants like Starlink see the label as good for business because they have simpler pricing.”
Where industry groups part ways with the Free Press coalition
Last week, ACA Connects submitted a filing that opposed the machine-readability requirement. “Broadband labels are not amenable to machine-readability given that the information they contain may not be entirely reducible to a set of standard fields that are the same for all providers and offerings,” the trade group wrote, adding that smaller providers are likely to disproportionately burdened by the proposal.
In a September filing, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association argued against requiring providers to include labelson customers’ monthly bills. “First, there is no evidence that existing customers would benefit from the addition of label information to their monthly bill,” the association wrote. “To the contrary, there is a substantial likelihood that it will simply generate customer confusion.”
NCTA argued that certain fees are relevant only to specific customers – e.g., installation fees for new customers – and their inclusion on monthly bills would likely be misinterpreted. Requiring the inclusion of labels on monthly bills also places a substantial regulatory burden on providers, NCTA wrote.
States Could Face Legal Jeopardy From Challenging the Fabric: Chief Data Officer of Montana
‘If…you’re leasing that data from a private entity, you can’t just hand it over to another private entity.’
WASHINGTON, October 26, 2022 – The State of Montana could be in violation of contractual obligations to a private partner if it fully participates in the Federal Communications Commission’s fabric-challenge process, Adam Carpenter, chief data officer of the Montana Department of Administration, said Wednesday.
Carpenter, speaking on a Broadband Breakfast Live Online panel, explained that some of the data Montana needs for challenges to the national broadband fabric is leased from a private partner. State–partner contractual obligations limit Montana’s ability to share that data with other commercial enterprises, Carpenter said.
However, CostQuest Associates, the FCC vendor which created and owns the initial version of the fabric, may lease the FCC-owned data submitted in the challenge process for use in its own commercial products, which means that some data from states’ private partners could end up in a competitor’s products.
“If…you’re leasing that data from a private entity, you can’t just hand it over to another private entity,” Carpenter said. “And that’s put us in a position where we’re either not going to challenge the FCC map, we’re going to violate our contract and we get sued, or we’re going to work some deal where we partially challenge the FCC map where it favors us.”
According to Carpenter, since many other states have leased mapping data from private partners as Montana did, this legal tension will likely limit state’s ability to submit fabric challenges and consequently lead to sub-par national mapping data.
Fabric-type data is the “core [intellectual property]” for the states’ mapping partners, Carpenter told Broadband Breakfast after the panel.
The fabric is a dataset of all “broadband serviceable locations” in America, and it will be the foundation upon which broadband coverage data is laid to create the FCC’s national broadband map. Based on this map, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will apportion $42.5 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program among the states for broadband deployment and other related projects.
The FCC did not respond to Broadband Breakfast’s request for comment.
Panel criticizes NTIA intention to spend big on CostQuest
The panel criticized the NTIA’s stated intention to obtain the fabric and related products for an estimated $49.9 million, which would be in addition to the original CostQuest–FCC contract for the fabric’s creation, tagged at $44.9 million.
“I still…have no clue what it is NTIA is buying for $50 million,” said Sascha Meinrath, Palmer Chair in Telecommunications at Penn State University and director of X-Lab.
“There’s no justifying the $50 million problem,” Carpenter said. “It’s clearly a price that was not derived from the value of the product being sold…that’s usually called gouging.”
The NTIA did not respond to Broadband Breakfast’s request for comment.
Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Challenging the Broadband Fabric
Discontent is rising about the Federal Communications Commission’s use of the so-called “broadband fabric” to measure the availability of broadband on an address-by-address basis. Many are concerned that the FCC is dismissing or minimizing the ability of consumers to bring speed test challenges to fabric data. Additionally, the private nature of the fabric is a concern to those who say publicly-available information is needed for building out broadband. What are the alternatives to the fabric, and how might the fabric be challenged at the FCC, the NTIA, state broadband offices, or in court?
Panelists:
- Sascha Meinrath, Director, X-Lab and Palmer Chair in Telecommunications, Penn State University
- Michael Kleeman, Professor, George Mason University
- Scott D. Woods, Vice President for Community Engagement & Strategic Partnerships, Ready.net
- Adam Carpenter, Chief Data Officer, Montana Department of Administration
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- NTIA Plans to Award $50 Million Contract to CostQuest, but Considers Competitive Procurement, Broadband Breakfast, October 24, 2022
- Communities Must Be Accurate in Fabric-Challenge Submissions, says Mapping Non-profit, Broadband Breakfast, October 21, 2022
- After Controversial Panel on Mapping, FCC Confirms No Charges for Access to Fabric, Broadband Breakfast, October 13, 2022
- FCC’s Fabric Challenge Process Important Part of Getting Map Right, Agency Says, Broadband Breakfast, September 8, 2022
- Montana Mapping Official: Treasury Deadline for ARPA Fund Disbursement Probably Too Soon, Broadband Breakfast, April 13, 2022
Sascha Meinrath is the Palmer Chair in Telecommunications at Penn State University and director of X-Lab, an innovative think tank focusing on the intersection of vanguard technologies and public policy. Prior to creating the X-Lab, Meinrath was vice president of the New America Foundation, where he founded the Open Technology Institute in 2008 and built it into one of the largest public interest tech policy organizations in Washington, D.C. He also founded the Commotion Wireless Project, which works around the globe to strengthen communities by providing tools to build their own local communications infrastructures, and co-founded Measurement Lab, a global online platform for researchers to deploy Internet measurement tools that empower the public and key decision-makers with useful information about broadband connectivity.
Michael Kleeman is a serial CTO and has worked in networks across five continents and deployed fiber, long haul, local, middle mile and even submarine systems, since the mid 1980s. Kleeman has a deep understanding of network economics, both capital and operating, across a wide array of local, long distance and international geographies utilizing current and emerging technologies for transmission and network deployment. He is a professor of practice at George Mason University.
Scott D. Woods is the Vice President for Community Engagement and Strategic Partnerships for Ready.net, where he facilitates and develops key public-private partnerships formed via the Broadband.Money platform. He also focuses on providing a platform for local communities to express their needs for broadband access and digital equity investments, as well as developing industry partnerships, and fostering alliances with key stakeholders to advance and support community-based broadband education and advocacy initiatives.
With a background software engineering and data analysis, Adam Carpenter discovered Machine Learning (AI) when it was still in its infancy and found his passion. Impressed by the transformational power of AI early on, it quickly became clear that it is the last step in a long data maturity journey. Adam has since spent a career helping organizations through that journey so they can better use their data to serve their customers. After receiving the call to public service, Adam is now facilitating this journey for the state of Montana through this same journey.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.
