Robocall
FCC Cracks Down on Straight-to-Voicemail Robocalls
The commission’s ruling follows a notice of inquiry the agency approved last month.
WASHINGTON, November 21, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission on Monday took another step to combat telephone spammers by ruling that straight-to-voicemail robocalls are “call(s)” under the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act and will be subject to the law’s consumer protections.
According to the TCPA, before any call using an automatic dialing system or artificial or prerecorded voice is made to a wireless number, the recipient must provide affirmative consent. In 2017, All About the Message – the owner of a proprietary ringless, straight-to-voicemail calling software – petitioned the FCC to allow its software to operate outside of TCPA’s constraints. After the FCC received more than 8,000 comments and replies on the matter, nearly all opposing the petition, All About the Message sought to withdraw its request.
The FCC pushed forward, nonetheless. “Because the Petition drew substantial attention from commenters and members of Congress, and the applicability of the TCPA to ringless voicemail technology has been the subject of considerable recent litigation,” Monday’s ruling read, “We believe this declaratory ruling is necessary to resolve a controversy and remove uncertainty about ringless voicemail.”
“Imagine finding robocallers leaving junk voicemails on your phone without it ever having rung.” said FCC ChairwomanJessica Rosenworcel. “It’s annoying and it’s happening to too many of us. Today we’re taking action to ensure these deceptive practices don’t find a way around our robocall rules and into consumers’ inboxes.”
The FCC’s ruling follows an anti-robocall notice of inquiry the agency approved last month. The commission is exploring how best to crack down on illegal robocalls occurring over non–internet protocol networks, which are technologically incompatible with the prevailing STIR/SHAKEN protocol.
FCC
Robocall Framework Hobbled by Lack of Adoption, Non-IP Carriers: FCC Submissions
Commenters urge FCC not to further extend robocall deadlines to comply with framework.
WASHINGTON, October 25, 2022 – The effectiveness of the Federal Communications Commission’s robocall framework will not see its full potential until all carriers are captured by the framework, said submissions to the agency, which urged the commission to encourage carriers to move to the internet protocol and to not grant any additional time to adopt the framework for those carriers.
The commission is seeking comments about whether the STIR/SHAKEN – Secure Telephone Identity Revisited and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs – framework is effective and if deadline extensions for participation should be afforded to those not currently under the framework.
The framework is designed to combat illegal robocalls and spoof calls, that deliberately falsify the information transmitted to caller ID to disguise their identity to the end user.
The framework allows for authentication and verification of caller ID information for calls carried over the Internet Protocol network. The originating carrier shares what it knows about a caller ID to the terminating provider by signing them with an encrypted attestation level – A, B, and C – that represents whether the provider can confirm the identity of the caller, confirm the phone number, or that the call originated elsewhere.
But submissions to the FCC said the framework is ineffective because some carriers have not adopted a move to the IP network, which the framework requires to communicate attestation levels.
NCTA, TransNexus, Neustar and others weigh in
“Continuing the transition to IP and broadening the adoption of STIR/SHAKEN are essential to the framework’s further success,” read comments submitted by industry association NCTA – the Internet and Television Association.
“This is no fault of the framework,” added voice-over IP company TransNexus in its comment, indicating that the failure results from its ineffective use within the U.S. telephone network, adding the lack of transition to IP has hindered the framework’s widespread adoption.
NCTA further suggested that the commission measure how the lack of progress in the IP transition has and will continue to limit STIR/SHAKEN’s effectiveness in achieving its full intended benefits. Doing so, it claimed, would provide the commission insight into next steps to broaden the impact and adoption of the framework.
Not only does IP adoption hinder its progress, but so does “inconsistent” STIR/SHAKEN implementation among service providers, said telecom analytics company Neustar in its comments. Providers do not appropriately apply attestation.
Neustar, USTelecom, and the American Bankers Association alike indicated concern that some calls are given authentication levels that they are unqualified to receive while others, namely legitimate calls from banks, receive lesser attestations that hinder their business.
“In the most egregious cases, originating providers are using A-level attestations for clearly spoofed calls, which makes it more difficult for analytics tools to separate good calls from bad calls,” said Neustar, urging the FCC to encourage providers to properly apply attestation by following Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions specifications for attestations.
Extensions to abide by framework
By congressional direction, the FCC required providers to implement this technology in their IP networks by June of 2021, except in the case of extensions for applicable parties, namely small businesses that face “undue” burden in adopting the framework.
In May of 2021, the commission unanimously voted to shorten its previous deadline by which small voice service providers must become STIR/SHAKEN compliant. But in December, it ruled that non-facilities-based carriers must abide by the earlier deadline of June 2022 because they originated an “increasing quantity” of illegal robocalls, while facilities-based carriers had the additional year until June 2023 to adopt.
As part of its request for comments, the FCC asked for consideration on implementation of further deadline extensions to applicable parties in adopting the STIR/SHAKEN framework. Commenters agreed almost universally that the effectiveness of the system depends on the widespread adoption of the framework and rejected the possibility of extending the deadline.
Telecommunications company Transaction Network Services argued that the extension should be allowed to expire as planned because the true potential of the framework is only realized when all or virtually all voice service providers utilize it.
Last year, the FCC handed record-setting fines to Texas telemarketers and issued numerous cease-and-desist letters to providers that appeared to be complicit with spoof calling. Earlier this month, the FCC proposed that seven voice service providers be removed from receiving call traffic after violating the STIR/SHAKEN framework. Removing these service providers would require all other providers to ease carrying the offending provider’s traffic.
In September, the FCC requested comments on a proposed rule to apply the framework’s caller ID standards to text messaging.
Expert Opinion
Dmitry Sumin: Fraud, Risks and Security in Telecoms Today
STIR/SHAKEN offers no protection from fraud schemes besides robocalls and caller ID spoofing.
Telecommunications has always been an economic force on all sectors. It allows us to remain in contact and exchange information with each other from anywhere in the world, strengthening our existing bonds and creating new business opportunities.
The development of this industry is dictated by technological innovation and market changes. It offers steadily rising revenues for those who have adapted along with it.
In a similar fashion, fraud schemes also evolve, capitalizing on technological advancements.
For example, according to some researchers, subscriber/identity theft was prevalent in 2008 and 2011, but disappeared from the top 5 threats in 2013, 2015, and 2017. Instead, from 2011 to 2017, Interconnect Bypass fraud and International Revenue Share Fraud took top spots.
By 2021, the Communications Fraud Control Association reported that caller ID Spoofing, Wangiri, SMS Phishing or Pharming, Subscription Fraud and PBX Hacking as primary threats. Robocalls, one of the most notorious fraud schemes of the day, occupied tenth place in 2021.
While in some countries ID theft was a top cyber telecom crime of 2011, it’s on the rise in other countries only now. The industry has always faced new, emerging threats.
No one would have thought this sector might face today’s level and variety of fraud. The complexity of the problem is multifold. It’s of a global scale and overwhelming volume. It poses reputational and financial risks for telcos. It threatens the wallets of unwitting end-users. And there is an ongoing social dilemma regarding how to stop it.
Telecom fraud is no easy problem to solve. It requires cooperation between multiple parties, including governments, tech companies, and service providers.
International fight against fraud
Of all the fraud tactics, they all share one goal – stealing profits. Their targets are telcos, enterprises and end-users and they use various methods to achieve their goal.
Today, there are organizations involved in fighting fraud, bringing the agenda to government officials – bodies specifically designed to fight telecom fraud. Of the countries leading this movement are the United States and the United Kingdom. Other geographical regions have followed some protocols initiated by these states, with modifications to the local rules.
The USA made a significant step by introducing a structural, mandatory approach to fighting fraud when they passed the TRACED Act in 2019. The Traced Act imposed rules for large carriers to adopt the STIR/SHAKEN framework by June 30, 2021, and for small to mid-size carriers to complete adoption by 2023.
STIR/SHAKEN is a broad protocol for attesting the source of incoming calls, helping identify robocalls.
The U.S. government decided to take action, as robocalls have become a top threat in recent years. The new framework certainly helps the industry create a better, more regulated, organized reaction to fraud. Unfortunately, it offers no protection from fraud schemes besides robocalls and caller ID spoofing.
Meanwhile, other countries and telcos located internationally have adopted this framework too.
Such unification certainly helps in the fight against telecom fraud and should be viewed as a key step towards entirely eliminating this problem.
This threat, however, requires a much more nuanced response. The market consists of many international and national telcos involved in transit, termination, and other service provision. With the rise of fraud, new telecom companies have emerged. These are companies with one mission – to eliminate telecom fraud. This niche is relatively new to the telecommunications industry and exists only for fraud prevention.
Carriers often develop their own in-house solutions to protect their traffic and subscribers. However, the technology developed by companies focused on fraud prevention offer a much-needed, game-changing approach.
And if the past is any indication of the future, then fraudsters will continue evolving.
When will the fight end?
For quicker results and greater progress in the fight against fraud, all parties in this sector must continue exchanging the latest industry insights, forming knowledge-sharing communities and offering joint solutions, when possible. Newly emerging technology and initiatives in this field are helping establish a new set of global standards in fraud prevention among telcos.
New companies focusing explicitly on fraud-prevention are more technologically advanced, and their solutions deserve close attention. These innovations stop fraud and related losses in real time. They also guarantee protection from future, unprecedented, fraud manifestations we’ve yet to face.
The industry has changed. Its architecture involves one more layer – an anti-fraud solution that can save brand reputations and revenue loss and stop crime on your networks.
Dmitry Sumin is Head of Products at the AB Handshake Corporation. A graduate of the Moscow State University, he has more than 15 years’ experience in international roaming, interconnect and fraud management. He has worked for both vendors and network operators in the MVNO and telecommunications market. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Expert Opinion
Jeff Pulver and Noah Rafalko: A Humble Request to the FCC on Robocalls
Blocking bad actors requires a whole new way of thinking, the authors say in this ExpertOp exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Should the Federal Communications Commission seek out alternative platforms to solve their 2022 spam, scam and robocall issues? Yes! Does Blockchain offer valuable solutions? Yes! We would like to ask the FCC to increase the width of their lens when it comes to deploying solutions to solve their growing number of systemic challenges.
Any action to stop robocall insanity and tech-driven scams would be welcome. While Americans deal with the linger pandemic, mass shootings, an uncertain economy and war in Europe, the constant annoyance from scammers and 4.1 billion robocalls a month is just too much. Most people have responded by literally giving up voice communications all together.
Recently implemented legislation called STIR/SHAKEN is a step in the right direction, but it is not a long-term solution. The FCC is simply taking old standards and applying them to new technologies. New thinking is needed; the next generation of technology must be explored. And the most promising of the new tools to protect our telecommunications system from fraudulent players lies in blockchain.
The key to stopping these nefarious acts lies in a digital identity solution powered by blockchain – a shard database or ledger. An identity solution enables customers to be confident that the communication is truly from enterprises they know and trust.
With blockchain, only authorized and verified messages get through. Spam and robocalls are virtually eliminated in one shot. All that’s required is a slight change in how we approach communications.
In a world where consumers are already doing whatever they can to self-manage their identity, it isn’t a large leap of faith to imagine adding a certified, digital ID to our telephone numbers.
Consumers freely use their telephone numbers to attest and manage their identity – even more than they use their Social Security numbers, birthdays, mother’s maiden name and secret questions. In our current digital universe, consumers use their phone numbers to register for store discounts, receive health and safety alerts and even transfer money to others.
And in their effort to stop spam and robocalls, consumers willingly add apps such as Hiya, paying over $300 million a year to these intermediaries.
The FCC needs to evolve and embrace the technology that allows consumers and mobile carriers who have a shared stake in attesting their identities. They need to recognize that blockchain technology offers an elegant, all-encompassing solution to the $40 billion in fraud that consumers fall victim to every year.
It’s time we leveraged a solution that’s already being used in other countries such as India, where blockchain technology helps protect over 600 million citizens from spam and robocalls.
Back in 2004, when the future of telecommunications was being written, the FCC was challenged with laying down rules governing Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). At that time, we hosted brown-bag lunches for Congress, and held open demonstration days at the FCC as well as a mini-trade show on the Hill in our effort to inform and educate Congress, staffers and other government employees on the latest and greatest innovations in Internet communications technology.
The FCC would be wise to revisit this practice of show and tell where they hear from the innovators of new game-changing technologies that can solve their biggest concerns. It certainly is wiser than simply taking advice handed down from lobbyists and relying on legislation that’s severely limited and unenforceable.
When the FCC uses its influence to investigate and embrace new and innovative technologies, they can finally make significant headway in restoring trust in the quality of service associated with our communications.
Jeff Pulver is an innovator in the field of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). He was instrumental in changing how the FCC classified VoIP in 2004, paving the way for the development of video and voice internet communications. The co-founder of Vonage, Jeff has invested in over 400 start-ups.
Noah Rafalko is a pioneer in TNID (Telephone Number ID), a blockchain solution that restores trust in communications. Noah is founder and CEO of TSG Global, Inc. which provides voice, messaging and identity management services for SaaS companies and large enterprises. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Musk Now Owns Twitter, Cox Dodges AT&T Challenge, Workforce Development Alliance
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
AT&T Seeks Fiber Expansion, States Still Have Muni Network Barriers, Ziply Buy Comments
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
States Could Face Legal Jeopardy From Challenging the Fabric: Chief Data Officer of Montana
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Verizon Rejects Claims of Redlining, $759 Million from ReConnect, Utopia Fiber Survey
-
Cloud3 weeks ago
Hyperscalers are the New Disrupters in Cloud Computing and Digital Infrastructure
-
FCC4 weeks ago
Chairman Pallone Says Service Providers May Be Abusing ACP
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 23, 2022 – Elon and Ye and Donald, Oh My!
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
FCC Filings Expose Divisions on Broadband ‘Nutrition’ Label Disclosures of Speeds