FCC Releases National Broadband Map Amid Controversy
To correct for inevitable errors, the FCC is soliciting challenges to the map’s provider-submitted data.
WASHINGTON, November 18, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission released the initial version of its long-anticipated national broadband map, which currently shows broadband provider-reported availability data for locations nationwide that will be updated based on challenges submitted by the public.
The map displays address-level performance and provider data for fixed and mobile broadband as well as data aggregated to larger areas – e.g., state, county, census place, and congressional district. Data can be examined by navigating the map’s digital interface or by searching by state or address. The map also displays coverage data by provider.
To correct for inevitable errors, the FCC is soliciting challenges to the map's provider-submitted data.
Based on the FCC’s mapping data, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will allot to the states grants from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, a $42.45 fund authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
To ensure valid challenges are incorporated into the map before allocation decisions are made, the NTIA encouraged the public to submit challenges by January 13, 2023.
Once the states receive BEAD grants, they will run sub-grant programs that will designate funds for individual broadband-deployment and related projects. Many states already have their own broadband maps, which will likely factor heavily into the final disbursal of BEAD funds to projects. What’s more, they are not required to follow the FCC’s lead and can more heavily rely on speed-test data if they see fit.
The map is based on the “fabric,” a nationwide dataset of all locations at which fixed broadband is or could be installed. It created by the commission’s contractor, CostQuest Associates. The FCC began accepting challenges to the fabric’s data in September.
Challenges to the FCC’s fabric
Speaking on Thursday at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference, CostQuest CEO James Stegeman acknowledged that state broadband offices may be hamstrung by commercial agreements they have with data vendors if they decide to challenge the agency’s data.
The dilemma comes when state broadband offices say that they could be in legal trouble challenging the FCC’s mapping data because third-party data vendor won’t allow its data to land in the hands of competitor CostQuest.
“It is a concern, but I’m not sure how you address that concern,” Stegeman said. “It is not necessarily the FCC’s issue – it’s really those third parties who present issues to the states.”
After New York announced in late October that it had submitted more than 31,500 missing locations, Fierce Telecom reported that CostQuest Vice President Mike Wilson said New York’s challenges cover a very small percentage – about 0.66 percent – of total locations in the state.
According to Wilson, New York’s challenges are “in line with what we would expect as a potential error rate” for the fabric’s first draft.
Wilson, industry experts, and the FCC itself have emphasized the importance of the challenge process’s iterative nature to creating a high-quality national broadband map.
But can states fully participate in the fabric-challenge process?
The effectiveness of the challenge process depends on the ability of states and other stakeholders to energetically participate in the challenge process, however. On a recent Broadband Breakfast Live Online panel, Adam Carpenter, chief data officer of the Montana Department of Administration, said that many states are contractually barred from doing so.
According to Carpenter, Montana leases proprietary mapping data – data needed to fully participate in the fabric-challenge process – from a state contractor. Licensing agreements, however, prevent the sharing of this data as a challenge to the FCC since, per contractual agreements, CostQuest may lease challenge data for use in its commercial mapping products.
“If you’re leasing that data from a private entity, you can’t just hand it over to another private entity,” Carpenter said. “And that’s put us in a position where we’re either not going to challenge the FCC map, we’re going to violate our contract and we get sued, or we’re going to work some deal where we partially challenge the FCC map where it favors us.”
Carpenter said many states share Montana’s predicament.
‘It Is a Concern’: FCC Contractor Responds to Commercial Conflict Concerns Over Map Challenge Process
CostQuest’s CEO said states need to look at their vendors if they pose a problem challenging FCC map data.
WASHINGTON, November 17, 2022 – Ahead of the release of the Federal Communications Commission’s preliminary broadband map on Friday, the head of the agency’s contractor developing the data underlying the map said Thursday it is concerning state broadband offices may be hamstrung by commercial agreements they have with their own data vendors if they decide to challenge the agency’s data.
The dilemma emerged at a Broadband Breakfast event late last month, when Montana’s chief data officer Adam Carpenter said his state could be in legal trouble challenging the FCC’s mapping data because the state’s third-party data vendor would not allow its data to land in the hands of competitor CostQuest – the FCC’s contractor, which may be looking at using the data in its own commercial products.
“It is a concern, but I’m not sure how you address that concern,” James Stegeman, President and CEO of CostQuest said on a panel at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference. “It is not necessarily the FCC’s issue – it’s really those third parties who present issues to the states.”
The FCC – which announced earlier this month the release of its preliminary map identifying areas with and without adequate broadband – has given some entities access to the underlying map data to prepare any challenges, which could include areas identified by the FCC as covered but actually isn’t. Earlier this month, New York announced it would be challenging the data.
The map will be used to target funding from the broadband programs of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, including the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program spawned by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
To build its own mapping data, Montana uses mapping company LightBox, which has previously gone to court challenging the contract the FCC awarded to CostQuest. Stegeman noted that Lightbox is the contractor and said the conundrum may be something the states need to take up with those vendors.
“It is vital for states and interested parties to challenge our data,” Stegeman said. “We’re not perfect, I’ve said that. We think we have a great product…[but] we need you to fill in those gaps. And if your vendors won’t let you do that, then there’s a question about the vendor you are using.
“This is really driving funding in your state and you need the parties that are working with you to assess, assist us in getting the most accurate information out and for use by all parties in the room,” he added.
“It sounds like a mess,” Mike Conlow, director of network strategy at web hosting platform Cloudflare, added as a panelist. “I do worry that we are taking a big step backwards in terms of open data.
“If we had figured out a way to make this a public data source, we could’ve avoided this mess that we’re in,” Conlow added.
Bryan Darr, executive vice president of smart communities at broadband speed test company Ookla, said as a public data company, he understands the conundrum. “But we found ourselves needing to be a bit more flexible about how our data is used, how it could be shown publicly, many states are utilizing our data to first and foremost understand where [broadband is and isn’t].
Ookla and LightBox are sponsors of Broadband Breakfast.
Draft National Broadband Map To Be Released November 18, FCC Says
The FCC said individuals will also be able to challenge its broadband fabric once the draft map is released.
WASHINGTON, November 10, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday the preliminary draft of its national broadband map will be released on November 18.
Upon the draft’s release, individuals may review and challenge the map’s data for their location, the commission said. States, tribal governments, and other entities may submit bulk challenges. The data from draft map — mandated by the Broadband DATA Act of 2020 — will reflect coverage as of June 30, 2022, when the service provider data collection process opened.
Don’t miss the discussion about broadband mapping at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington on November 17, 2022: Broadband maps have bedeviled the broadband buildout. With promised, updated maps from the Federal Communications Commission just around the corner, is resolution just around the corner? What is the game plan for government and industry participants?
The FCC, whose chairwoman previously promised the map would come this fall, said when the draft map is released, individuals will also be able to challenge its broadband fabric, a nationwide dataset of all locations that have and could have fixed broadband service, overlaid with broadband availability data from service providers.
To account for error, the FCC instituted challenge processes by which stakeholders can correct both availability and fabric data. The commission will accept challenges on a continual basis, establishing an iterative correction process.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 allocated $42.5 billion to the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program – run by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration – and FCC’s availability data will determine how these funds are allocated to the states.
UPDATED, November 10, at 11:55 a.m. – An FCC spokesperson told Broadband Breakfast that the public will be able to view availability data through a user-friendly map interface, and in addition, the FCC will also post the availability data for download.
The spokesperson also said the November 18 draft will not include changes based on already submitted fabric challenges. This is so, the spokesperson said, because the provider data rendered in the November 18 draft is expected to show availability as of June 30, 2022.
Broadband Labels Shouldn’t Burden Small Providers, Wireless Association Says
WISPA’s letter notes that many of its member are small providers that serve sparsely populated areas.
November 2, 2022 – The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association filed a letter urging the Federal Communications Commission to reject proposals that would require providers to include broadband labels on monthly internet bills, produce machine-readable labels, or make labels available in multiple languages.
Filed Wednesday and reviewed by Broadband Breakfast before its publication by the FCC, WISPA’s letter argues that the above broadband-label requirements place a “disproportionate” regulatory burden on small providers or cause consumer confusion. The letter notes that many of its member are small providers and emphasizes its “uni[ty]” with industry associations NCTA, ACA Connects, and USTelecom.
In accordance with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the FCC will finalize requirements for a nutrition label–style broadband label, intended to bolster consumers’ understanding of their internet plans. Proponents say mandatory labels will prevent providers from misrepresenting service plans or hiding fees. The Commission issued a notice of proposed rulemaking on the matter earlier this year.
WISPA took aim at an October filing by Free Press that argued that unless the FCC mandates the inclusions of broadband labels on customers’ internet bills, the agency “risks merely replicating the status quo wherein consumers must navigate fine print, poorly designed websites, and byzantine hyperlinks.”
“[Free Press’s] concerns, to the extent they are valid as a general proposition, would be exacerbated with overly detailed broadband labels that necessarily require fine print and a large number of hyperlinks to provide all of the information for every plan,” WISPA wrote.
An industry coalition – including Free Press, the Benton Institute, Measurement Lab, the National Broadband Mapping Coalition, and Public Knowledge – petitioned FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Tuesday in favor of a label-on-bill requirement.
“The label cannot fulfill this purpose if it is only displayed once, when a subscriber signs up for service, never to be seen again,” the coalition wrote.
In its rejection of a multilingual label requirement, WISPA once again took aim at Free Press, which supports such a requirement. WISPA called Free Press’s proposal “open-ended” and “cavalier,” arguing the advocacy group “makes no effort to assess the costs and burdens associated with such a requirement, especially for small providers.”
