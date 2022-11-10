Broadband Roundup
New ACP Outreach Programs, Digital Equity Off-Campus Study, Another ISP Acquisition
At least $70 million will be committed to get Americans signed up to the Affordable Connectivity Program.
November 10, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday four outreach programs in the Affordable Connectivity Program and a notice of funding opportunity for two of the programs.
This summer, the agency announced the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program to raise awareness for the $14.2-billion program, which subsidizes monthly internet bills – of up to $30 per month and $75 per month for residents on tribal lands – and provides a $100 discount on device purchases for low-income applicants. The commission has said that there are millions more Americans who are eligible but have not signed up — in part because they are not aware.
On Thursday, the FCC announced four complementary grant programs to market the ACP: the National Competitive Outreach Program; the Tribal Competitive Outreach Program; Your Home, Your Internet Program; and the ACP Navigator Pilot Program.
The agency also announced the release of a notice of funding opportunity for both the NCOP and the TCOP, worth up to $60 million and $10 million, respectively. Applications are due January 9, 2023.
The commission said it will post another NOFO on November 21, 2022 for the ‘Your Home, Your Internet’ Program and the ACP Navigator pilot program.
“The success of the Affordable Connectivity Program thus far has taught us some important lessons, and none more valuable than the importance of trusted messengers,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in the release.
“Today, we’re building on that progress by offering local organizations additional support from the FCC. Our outreach partners have already demonstrated creativity, perseverance, and a continued commitment to ensuring everyone, everywhere has the internet connections they need, and these outreach grants aim to supercharge those successful efforts”.
In September, the FCC issued media packages for partnering sites like public schools, churches, and libraries called “ACP Consumer Outreach Kit,” which provides them with fliers, posters, audio PSAs, and social media templates to spread awareness.
New study finds minorities use cell service for internet off-campus
A working paper released this month by the University of Florida recommends that state, local, and educational policymakers prioritize broadband infrastructure, as it found college minorities are reliant on cell service for internet off-campus.
According to the report, 1 in 8 students rely on cellular data services for connectivity off-campus. White and East Asian undergraduate men are 5.5 percentage points more likely to have in-home broadband access off-campus compared to Black, Latina, Pacific Islander, White, South Asian, and Indigenous American women.
“At the state and federal level, policymakers should target telecommunication infrastructure improvements in communities with the greatest need,” the report said. “Simultaneously, they should provide targeted subsidies to residents in communities with limited, high-cost broadband options. Priority should be given to neighborhoods and populations historically neglected by infrastructural improvements due to racist policies and practices.
“Education policymakers, like institutions, should similarly consider broadband costs in their formulas for assessing student financial need. In the face of limited funding, priority should again be given to students living in poorly connected areas,” the report added.
In response to the need to end digital discrimination, the FCC issued a report Monday recommending strategies to minimize digital discrimination and advance digital equity and to ensure Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding is equitably distributed.
Broadband advocacy group Next Century Cities also asked the FCC on Wednesday to closely examine the practice of digital discrimination, a practice that neglects critical infrastructure in areas based on race and class demographics.
Private equity firm to buy Kansas ISP
Toronto-based private equity firm Northleaf Capital Partners announced Wednesday it is acquiring Kansas-based internet service provider Mercury Broadband to expand connectivity in the rural communities of Kansas, Indiana, Missouri, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.
Northleaf will invest up to $230 million over the next several years to support Mercury Broadband’s effort to build over 12,000 miles of fiber infrastructure and fixed wireless access sites, the company said, adding deployment will take up to six years. Mercury Broadband secured $62 million from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in August of this year.
“Mercury Broadband’s commitment to bridging the digital divide is an excellent fit with our communications infrastructure investment strategy and provides our investors with exposure to an attractive sector with a compelling risk/return profile and significant growth potential,” said Northleaf director Chris Rigobon.
“The investment by Northleaf represents a major milestone for our company,” added Mercury Broadband CEO Garrett Wiseman. “We have ambitious growth plans and, with strong investment partners like Northleaf, we can fulfill our goal of aggressively delivering advanced, high speed Internet services to more underserved communities.”
Broadband Roundup
Broadband-focused Dems Win Reelection, Questions on Digital Discrimination, New Comcast Exec
Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s Speedy Updates Act was signed into law as part of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
November 9, 2022 – Senate and House Democrats who are focused on broadband-related policies won re-election during the midterm election on Tuesday.
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, who played a major role in the introduction of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, defeated GOP challenger Joe O’Dea by a margin of 54.9% to 42.5% of votes. O’Dea conceded the election on Tuesday evening.
Bennet also introduced the Broadband Transparency and Accountability Act to improve price transparency.
Another Democrat who had focused on broadband issues, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Virginia, won a hard-fought seat against GOP challenger Yesli Vega, 52% to 48%.
Spanberger’s race in the exurban suburbs of Washington was closely watched by political observers to gauge the extent of an anticipated “red wave” of Republican victories that did not fully materialize.
In 2021, Spanberger’s Speedy Updates Act was signed into law as part of the IIJA, with a goal of increasing customer internet speeds. It sought to ensure that new broadband internet networks are built with the latest upload and download speeds.
Bennet and Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, had introduced the Broadband Transparency and Accountability Act in 2019, S. 2275 and H.R. 4024. It aims to change the way the federal government verifies and shares data regarding affordable internet access, although it is has not been reintroduced in the 117th Congress.
Next Century Cities wants digital discrimination addressed
Broadband advocacy group Next Century Cities said in letter Monday following a meeting with officials from the Federal Communications Commission that the agency must address digital discrimination and why it is important to provide equal access for all Americans.
The organization emphasized the need to identify discriminatory patterns that have impacts on communities that are currently disadvantaged. It said digital discrimination is historically linked with redlining, the process by which areas for investment are passed over for reasons including its low-income residents.
It said it “has documented why relying on provider submitted data only gives a skewed picture of how many homes are actually connected,” the letter said. “Faulty FCC data will not only undermine how federal broadband grant dollars are awarded but is oftentimes used as the baseline data for state broadband mapping.”
Agency officials said an important method of data collection is gathering stories and quantitative data from local leaders on the way digital discrimination has affected its communities.
Earlier this year, the FCC held a proceeding to eliminate digital discrimination among telecom providers. In the proceeding, the FCC said it would define equal access in order to provide fair coverage.
The FCC’s Communications Equity and Diversity Council on Monday unanimously recommended strategies to reduce digital discrimination and increase digital equity, promote affordable broadband, workforce diversity, state and local partnerships with minority and women-owned businesses.
Michael Slovin named Comcast Smart Solutions general manager
On Tuesday, Comcast announced Michael Slovin will take on the role of vice president and general manager at Comcast Smart Solutions.
Slovin has held corporate leadership positions with Comcast for the past 15 years. He was recently the vice president of national field sales with Comcast before becoming the VP and GM of Comcast Smart Solutions, as said in the press release.
“Leading our Smart Solutions division is a great opportunity to keep Comcast at the forefront of connectivity and space,” said Slovin. He said he is “excited by the chance to help our clients realize the benefits of smart technologies.”
Comcast Smart Solutions launched in April this year and provides connectivity and advisory services to customers to build smart technology systems.
Broadband Roundup
Pause on Twitter Verification, ISP Acquired, Public Safety Network New Board Member
The New York Times reported that Twitter is pausing its pay-for-verification system until after midterm elections.
November 8, 2022 – The New York Times reported Sunday that Twitter is delaying the release of the $8 verification badge until after the 2022 midterm elections due to user and employee concerns that the new service could cause election interference.
“Many Twitter users and employees raised concerns that the new pay-for-play badges could cause confusion ahead of Tuesday’s elections because users could easily create verified accounts – say, posing as President Biden or as lawmakers or news outlets and publishing false information about voting results — which could potentially sow discord,” the Times reported.
“In an internal Slack channel on Saturday, one Twitter employee asked why the social network was ‘making such a risky change before elections, which has the potential of causing election interference,’” the Times report continued, after which a manager responded Sunday saying the verification service would be pushed back after the election.
Before SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased the company in late October, Twitter’s verification badge – which serves as confirmation that the account holder is the real person – was an unpaid service.
Open Broadband to acquire Pyranah Communications
North Carolina-based service provider Open Broadband LLC announced the acquisition of Pyranah Communications LLC in a press release on Tuesday, which the company said will facilitate broader connectivity access to the NC counties of Jackson, Macon, and Transylvania.
“We have always wanted to expand our internet service offerings in western North Carolina. This acquisition affords us the ability to build upon the legacy of customer service that Pyranah has built over the last 18 years,” said Open Broadband CEO Alan Fitzpatrick in the release.
Open Broadband currently provides internet services to underserved communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Florida. Pyranah Communications LLC is an internet service provider based in western North Carolina. Through this acquisition, Open Broadband services will extend to that region of the state.
“When I decided to sell Pyranah I wanted to make sure that my customers would be in good hands. Open Broadband is focused on providing affordable high speed internet in communities just like ours. I knew they were the right company to continue the work we started in 2004,” said Al Beyer, founder of Pyranah.
Pyranah Communications staff will be retained in the acquisition, which is the third for Open Broadband since 2018, according to the release.
Public safety broadband network has new board member
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has appointed a former city emergency communications director as a new board member to serve on the 12-member public safety broadband network, according to a press release on November 4.
Renee Gordon will replace three-year committee member and public safety professional Karima Holmes.
“I am proud to announce the selection of Director Renee Gordon to serve on the FirstNet Authority Board,” Raimondo said. “She brings years of public safety emergency communications experience, which will be a vital asset to an already diverse and dedicated Board.”
Formerly serving as the director of the Department of Emergency Communications in the City of Alexandria, VA, since 2015, Gordon established the nation’s first remote 911 call-taking program using FirstNet technology in her role. Gordon has also worked for emergency responder entities at the Washington Airport Authority and the City of Baltimore.
The First Responder Network is a high-speed broadband emergency response platform, which is delivered by AT&T and managed by the FirstNet Authority, which is made up of 12 non-permanent officials as well as three permanent seats occupied by the attorney general, the secretary of Homeland Security, and the director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Broadband Roundup
5G Fund Urged Revisit, National Distance Learning Week, Airport WiFi Speeds
US Cellular recommended the FCC conduct update the criteria of the 5G Fund in light of new funding sources.
November 7, 2022 – The United States Cellular Corporation is urging the Federal Communications Commission to initiate a process that will update the criteria of its two-year-old 5G Fund in light of new broadband funding developments.
In a letter authored by the company’s counsel David LaFuria on Thursday, USCellular urged in a meeting with FCC officials to revisit the 5G Fund’s criteria to update its objectives with the increase in fiber density created by the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, ensure Americans are not left out of technological advances, and revisit the amount of money required to bridge the 5G mobile gap for unserved groups.
“Additionally, UScellular expressed support for establishing funding for operating expenses to ensure continuity of coverage in areas that received universal service support, as well as for the expansion of the Affordable Connectivity Program,” the letter said.
The 5G Fund was created in 2020 with the goal of distributing $9 billion over 10 years to bring 5G service to unserved areas in the US. Awardees must offer minimum speeds of 35 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream. The NTIA’s BEAD program – established after the passing of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act in November 2021 – aims to bring speeds of at least 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload.
U.S. Distance Learning Association holding webinars this week
The United States Distance Learning Association announced Sunday it will hold webinars this week to celebrate National Distance Learning Week and its 15th anniversary.
The theme for this year, according to the announcement, is leadership in all aspects of distance learning. Webinars will be broadcast at 1 p.m. Eastern and 3 p.m. Eastern throughout the week.
The USDLA held its 35th national conference earlier this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Speakers spoke about online teaching, digital strategies for classrooms and student engagement through technology.
In 2020, it held a conference online on broadband inequity with some speakers who spoke about the impacts of COVID-19 on distance learning.
Fastest Wi-Fi speeds at US airports
Metrics company Ookla said Monday that San Francisco International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International, and Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport have the fastest Wi-Fi among 50 of the busiest airports in the US, according to a third quarter study.
The median download speeds at those three airports were reported at 203 Megabits per second, 177.16 Mbps and 162.38 Mbps, respectively, in the third quarter of this year.
Los Angeles International Airport reported 50.59Mbps download speeds and is one of the slowest WiFi connections, Ookla said. Pittsburgh and Houston have the slowest free – speeds, which sit at below 50Mbps.
Ookla is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
