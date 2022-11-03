New Broadband Workers Can Be Enticed By High Wages, Career Advancement: Experts

WASHINGTON, November 3, 2022 – An emphasis on long-term opportunities for career advancement and wage growth is key to building a sustainable broadband workforce, said panelists at Wednesday’s Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.

“What we’re focused on in Ohio is building out career pathways so that individuals can understand what the different paths there are for them to move up in the industry,” said Eric Leach, deputy director of Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. “It’s really about creating a career ladder,” he added.

Last year, Ohio announced partnerships with colleges and career centers to build the broadband workforce. The state also awarded a $3 million grant to The Ohio State University to develop a state-wide curriculum for budding broadband and 5G workers.

Although the entry-level wage for many broadband industry workers isn’t comparatively high, workers can quickly advance – all the way to small-business ownership, said Kelley Dunne, president and CEO of AmeriCrew, a workforce training company for veterans.

AmeriCrew trains its technicians to be versatile, Dunne explained, giving them latitude to move from broadband to other fields, such as electric vehicles or clean energy.

“We’ve avoided calling them anything other than a ‘national infrastructure technician’ to give them that flexibility to evolve their career,” Dunne added.

“There are just an incredible amount of even management positions that would be well-suited to develop through an apprentice program,” said Deb Bennett, director of apprenticeship for the Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program at the Wireless Infrastructure Association.

Last week, the WIA announced a partnership with the Fiber Broadband Association to mutually promote the two organizations’ workforce development programs, TIRAP and the Optical Telecom Installer Certification, respectively.

Deborah Kish, vice president of research and workforce development at the FBA, estimated that the fiber industry will need 205,000 new workers by 2026.

Why the industry needs workers

The broadband industry is awash in federal funds. The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 allocated $65 billion for investments in broadband, the largest chunk – $42.5 billion – going to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The federal government’s other broadband-related funding programs include the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program, the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, and the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund.

The NTIA requires states receiving BEAD funds to “develop a highly skilled workforce and ensure that subgrantees do the same.”

Setting aside funding is just one step in universalizing internet connectivity, however. To make the most of public dollars, network deployment and adoption projects require good maps, coordination between state officials and local communities, and a skilled workforce, according to experts.

The White House promotes workforce development

In June, the White House announced the “Talent Pipeline Challenge,” which encouraged employers to partner with training providers. President Joe Biden on Wednesday lauded industry responses to the challenge, including the WIA–FBA partnership and a more-than-$80-billion workforce investment from Lumen Technologies.

NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association announced Wednesday a series of workforce-development partnerships with Wisconsin’s Northwood Technical College, the National Rural Education Association, and the Communications Workers of America in response to the White House’s challenge.

