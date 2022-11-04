Broadband Roundup
New York State Challenges Broadband Map, FCC in Space, Examining the Tribal Broadband Gap
Gov. Kathy Hochul touted New York’s new broadband map as the key to the state’s participation in the challenge process.
November 4, 2022 – New York has submitted more than 31,500 addresses to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband-mapping data, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday.
Hochul touted New York’s new broadband map as the key to the state’s participation in the federal challenge process. The state map was released earlier this year.
“Thanks to our first-of-its-kind broadband mapping tool we have a clearer picture than ever about New York’s broadband needs, and we are better able to advocate for federal funding and program support to fill those gaps,” she Hochul.
A lot rides on the accuracy of the FCC’s national broadband map. Based on relative need as shown by its data, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will apportion among the states $42.45 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment fund. If the number of unserved in a state are underrepresented on the map, that state will receive less BEAD funding.
To correct for inevitable errors, the FCC allows states, local communities, and other stakeholders to challenge the map’s initial data.
“As we look to make broadband more affordable, accessible, and equitable, accurate maps are essential for the proper allocation of federal funding,” said Hope Knight, president, CEO, and commissioner of Empire State Development, New York’s economic development agency. “New York State’s broadband mapping project provides clear and straightforward data on the State’s digital infrastructure and, by aligning the FCC maps with ours, we will ensure New York gets its fair share of federal dollars so every New Yorker has access to the internet when and where they need it.”
Yes, the FCC is trying to expand its authority in space, says TechFreedom
The Federal Communications Commission’s newly announced space bureau will likely act beyond the agency’s statutory remit despite Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s statements to the contrary, said TechFreedom in a Friday press release.
Rosenworcel announced the new bureau Thursday, saying a dedicated space office would help the FCC “perform[] existing statutory responsibilities better” – not add new ones.
But TechFreedom questioned the accuracy of Rosenworcel’s statement:
“This development, coupled with the ongoing proceedings for In-space Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing, indicates that the FCC is moving toward regulating much more than spectrum,” the think tank wrote.
“The problem, however, is that the FCC appears to want to play a larger role in space than just being the spectrum traffic cop,” said James E. Dunstan, general counsel at TechFreedom. “The Commission has no statutory authority to regulate operations and activities conducted on-orbit, outside of their role in spectrum allocation and licensing, and somewhat questionable authority to require satellite communications systems to abide by orbital debris mitigation requirements.”
The Commission set a five-year limit for the removal of low–earth orbit satellite debris in September.
Tribal broadband gap closing, new study shows
The disparity in broadband access between Tribal and non-Tribal census tracks shrank from 2014–2020, says a study from the Phoenix Center released Thursday.
In his research, Phoenix Center Chief Economist Dr. George S. Ford reviewed the FCC’s Form 477 data from the six-year period to determine the success of targeted government attempts to close the “Tribal Gap.”
“These results are encouraging and suggests efforts to close the Tribal Gap are meeting with some success, though many factors that determine deployment largely are beyond regulatory remedy (e.g., population density),” the study says.
The study does not address the absolute availability of broadband on tribal lands, Ford notes. Instead, he concludes, “These results simply demonstrate that the difference in availability between Tribal and non-Tribal areas is shrinking and that this difference is mostly explained by a few demographic characteristics.”
Broadband Roundup
6 GHz Wi-Fi Coordination Systems, Tribal Data Partnership, Free Speech on Twitter
The FCC approved 13 coordination systems allowing for the testing of unlicensed devices on the 6 GigaHertz band.
November 3, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission has approved 13 spectrum coordination systems that will allow for the testing of unlicensed devices on the 6 GHz band to limit interference.
In April 2020, the FCC approved the opening of the 6 GHz band to Wi-Fi and other unlicensed uses, including the next generation Wi-Fi 6E to allow for greater speeds and coverage. More Americans during the pandemic were using Wi-Fi at home, which created constraints on the network.
On Thursday, the agency approved the mechanism for which to test a slice of the 6 GHz band for unlicensed devices, including approving 13 proposed automated frequency coordination database systems from companies Broadcom, Google, Comsearch, Sony Group, Kyrio, Key Bridge Wireless, Nokia Innovations, Federated Wireless, Wireless Broadband Alliance, Wi-Fi Alliance, Qualcomm, Plume Design, and RED Technologies.
During this public trial phase, each company is required to make its system available for a specific period of time to provide an opportunity for the public to test their system’s functionality, the FCC said in a press release.
“American businesses and households rely on Wi-Fi for work, school, access to healthcare, and connecting with friends and family,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “We are moving forward on our plan to open doors for next generation, faster, better Wi-Fi – including Wi-Fi 6 E and laying the groundwork for Wi-Fi 7. This is good news and real progress” she said in the release.
This summer, the National Spectrum Management Association said it was concerned that the FCC opening of the 6 GHz band to unlicensed use – which held off a legal challenge – by a possible one billion portable devices was done without proper testing.
Broadband.Money and Tribal Communications partner on speed test data
Indigenous American internet service provider Tribal Communications, in partnership with broadband funding platform Broadband.Money announced Wednesday the launch of a broadband toolkit to quantify the digital divide in tribal nations.
The FCC is creating a new broadband map of served and underserved areas, which is anticipated for release this month. Some of the data collected to create this map is provided by incumbent internet service providers, which critics have said have been known to misrepresent service availability in areas they allege to have coverage, including in tribal nations.
To accurately account the digital divide in tribal nations, the Tribal Community Broadband Kit will allow tribal entities to establish their own empirical connectivity data, according to the press release.
“While there are limited options to challenging the FCC on this issue, I believe the best course of action for Indian Country is to focus on creating data and guidelines to help states design fair and inclusive challenge processes. This would include speed testing at its core,” Joseph Valandra, senior vice president of Tribal Communications, said in the release.
Broadband.Money, a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast, developed a Tribal broadband community on its platform to share information and resources among industry and community leaders.
“Reliable broadband access can be transformative for Indian Country,” Jase Wilson, CEO of Broadband.Money’s parent company Ready.net, said in the release. “We’re excited to launch the Tribal Community Toolkit to help tribes create the empirical data that will help them win their fair share of broadband resources.”
Edyael Casaperalta, senior policy advisor in the Agriculture department’s Rural Utilities Service, recommended in March that service providers looking to build on tribal lands should develop a positive relationship with that tribal government.
Conservative think tank says more speech better to tackle misinformation
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter last week and promise to restore speech on the platform has ignited criticism that the billionaire would bring on voices that would stoke mis- and disinformation, but an opinion by a neoconservative think tank says more speech is better to tackle the problem.
“Musk’s critics appear to be afraid that his Twitter will allow others to have freedom of speech. Actually, the critics should embrace such freedom, as it is necessary for fighting the very abuses the critics claim to abhor, identifying truth, and developing strong minds and a robust society,” said the Thursday op-ed by Mark Jamison, nonresident senior fellow at the think tank, which holds a strong free speech position.
The op-ed cites a study that found “exposure to misinformation prompts internet users to conduct their own investigations, which, if true, should make them less vulnerable to fallacies.”
Musk, who fired Twitter’s top executives and the board of directors following the takeover, said on Twitter: “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.”
Broadband Roundup
Carr Wants TikTok Ban, NAB Spectrum Concerns, Lakewood Added to Google Fiber Targets
‘I don’t believe there is a path forward for anything other than a ban.’
November 2, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr is urging the Council on Foreign Investment to ban popular video sharing app TikTok from the U.S., according to Axios on Tuesday.
“I don’t believe there is a path forward for anything other than a ban,” Carr is reported as saying in an interview with Axios.
TikTok poses an increasing national security concern, according to Carr, because it’s owned by ByteDance, a Chinese-based company. Experts and U.S. officials have warned about the Communist government’s influence on all Chinese companies, alleging these companies will siphon data to their government for profiling and surveillance purposes when required to do so.
There simply isn’t “a world in which you could come up with sufficient protection on the data that you could have sufficient confidence that it’s not finding its way back into the hands of the [Chinese Communist Party],” Carr is quoted as saying, according to Axios.
Earlier this month, the Biden administration and TikTok came to a preliminary agreement to make changes to the app’s security without requiring a sale from ByteDance, according to the New York Times. American data would be stored on US-based servers and Oracle would monitor algorithms that recommend data to users. The Times said TikTok planned to create an oversight board that will report to the government on security issues.
But Carr, who previously called for Apple and Google to remove the app from their app stores due to cybersecurity concerns, said that agreement does not go far enough.
Carr has been an outspoken critic of the app, saying previously that it “functions as a sophisticated surveillance tool that harvests extensive amounts of personal and sensitive data.”
National Association of Broadcasters concerned about spectrum transitions
In light of a proposal by the Federal Communications Commission to open up a spectrum band used by broadcasters for mobile use, the National Association of Broadcasters told the agency in a letter Tuesday that it needs to be mindful of the impact this has on its members.
Last week, the agency proposed opening up the 12.7-13.25 GHz band to make more spectrum available for next-generation wireless services, including 5G. But to do that, it would need to move some users off the spectrum.
In a letter to the agency on Tuesday, which followed a previous day meeting with officials, the NAB general counsel Patrick McFadden said “protection of licensed mobile operations can pose particular challenges – yet licensed mobile [broadcast] operations are critical to broadcasters’ ability to cover live events and breaking news.
“With potential uncertainty regarding the availability of other bands for [broadcast] operations, we continue to urge the Commission to reserve just 55 Megahertz of the 6 GHz band exclusively for licensed mobile use until real-world data is available to justify the removal of such reservation,” it added in the letter.
“This would effectively serve as a pilot program to test the coexistence of unlicensed operations and licensed mobile operations and address our ongoing concerns regarding the potential for harmful interference to licensed mobile operations in the 6 GHz band,” it noted.
This summer, the National Spectrum Management Association said it was concerned that the FCC opening of the 6 GHz band to unlicensed use – which held off a legal challenge – by a possible one billion portable devices was done without proper testing.
Lakewood, Co., added to Google Fiber’s expansion plans
Google Fiber said Tuesday it is adding Lakewood, Colorado to its fiber markets, with construction likely to start next year.
This is Google Fiber’s first fiber-to-the-premises build in Colorado. This comes after Google inked a non-exclusive right-of-way use deal with the city, which enables Google Fiber to deploy its network efficiently.
The company plans to launch its 5 Gig and 8 Gig speeds by next year, while its competitor, Comcast will launch symmetrical, multigigabit speeds to select markets next year.
Other cities on Google’s build list include Omaha, Nebraska and Mesa, Arizona.
In September, Google Fiber announced its plan to include multi-gig service tiers.
Google Fiber is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Roundup
Ransomware Summit, Twitter Board Dissolved, NetworkX Winners
‘We’re seeing the pace and the sophistication of the ransomware attacks increasing faster than our resilience.’
November 1, 2022 – A White House official said ransomware attacks are increasing faster than the country’s ability to disrupt them, according to a transcript from the second Counter Ransomware Initiative summit that began this weekend.
Leaders from 36 countries and the European Union were invited to develop strategies, according to the White House transcript, to combat the use of ransomware, malicious software that holds captive data on computer systems until money is paid.
“We’re seeing the pace and the sophistication of the ransomware attacks increasing faster than our resilience and disruption efforts,” said the unnamed senior administration official, according to the transcript.
And despite the official noting “progress” has been made to disrupt the attacks, the official added “we really want to redouble our work, deepen the partnership – because as I mentioned, it’s a borderless problem, so fundamentally no one country can take it on alone — and put in ways to systemize information sharing.”
The administration official noted the Labor Day cyberattack on the Los Angeles Unified School District as an example of ransomware evolving to “an issue that knows no borders.”
The closing session of the summit will be livestreamed on WhiteHouse.gov from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 1, according to the transcript.
Musk dissolves Twitter’s board of directors
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk dissolved Twitter’s board of directors days after he closed his $44-billion acquisition of the social media company, reported CNN on Monday.
Following the deal, Musk began cleaning house at Twitter, firing Twitter’s chief executive officer, chief financial officer, the legal chief, and the general counsel.
He then made himself the sole director by clearing the board of directors, reported CNN, citing securities filings.
Musk tried to back out of the Twitter deal in May 2022, alleging Twitter had misrepresented the number of robot accounts on its platform. The social media company sued him this summer to complete the sale.
Critics are concerned with Musk’s views on free speech and the potential for offensive or controversial views to resurface on the social media platform. But Musk responded to those concerns.
“…Twitter obviously cannot become a free for all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your preferences, just as you can choose for example, to see a movie or play video games ranging from all ages to mature,” Musk said in a tweet.
2022 NetworkX winners announced
Market insight company Informa Tech announced wireless network operator T-Mobile and Finnish broadband equipment provider Nokia as 2022 NetworkX winners on Tuesday.
The NetworkX event by Informa tech highlights notable achievements in the telecommunications industry made by companies or professionals. Awards are adjudicated by independent research experts. T-Mobile won the NetworkX award in “Leading operator service innovation,” while Nokia won the awards in “Outstanding cloud automation solutions” and “Outstanding next generation passive optical networking,” according to the website.
“The awards celebrate exemplary individuals who are true gurus in the industry and companies that are shaping the industry through innovation, delivering tangible benefits to businesses and consumers,” Sam Oakley, senior portfolio director of Informa Tech, said in a press release.
This month, metrics company Ookla named T-Mobile the fastest mobile operator in the United States for the third quarter.
Recent
- New York State Challenges Broadband Map, FCC in Space, Examining the Tribal Broadband Gap
- Broadband Breakfast Releases Video Preview of Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
- AI Should Compliment and Not Replace Humans, Says Stanford Expert
- 6 GHz Wi-Fi Coordination Systems, Tribal Data Partnership, Free Speech on Twitter
- New Broadband Workers Can Be Enticed By High Wages, Career Advancement: Experts
- FCC to Establish New Space Bureau, Chairwoman Says
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
AT&T Seeks Fiber Expansion, States Still Have Muni Network Barriers, Ziply Buy Comments
-
WISP4 weeks ago
Wireless Internet Service Providers to Connect More Fiber Points as Bandwidth Consumption Increases
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Paul Atkinson: Why Fiber Trumps Satellite When Bridging the Digital Divide
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Garland McCoy: How Your State Can Defend Its Broadband Maps for Maximum Funds
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
ECF Awards of $96 Million, Minority Communities, Charter and Digital Education
-
Satellite4 weeks ago
Starlink Should Prevail in RDOF Challenge, Says Tech Think Tank
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
Increase in Texas Natural Events Points to Need for Underground Wiring, Panelists Say
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Musk Buys Some Time with Twitter, NTIA on Home Internet Connections, Fiber in Alaska