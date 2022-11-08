Broadband Roundup
Pause on Twitter Verification, ISP Acquired, Public Safety Network New Board Member
The New York Times reported that Twitter is pausing its pay-for-verification system until after midterm elections.
November 8, 2022 – The New York Times reported Sunday that Twitter is delaying the release of the $8 verification badge until after the 2022 midterm elections due to user and employee concerns that the new service could cause election interference.
“Many Twitter users and employees raised concerns that the new pay-for-play badges could cause confusion ahead of Tuesday’s elections because users could easily create verified accounts – say, posing as President Biden or as lawmakers or news outlets and publishing false information about voting results — which could potentially sow discord,” the Times reported.
“In an internal Slack channel on Saturday, one Twitter employee asked why the social network was ‘making such a risky change before elections, which has the potential of causing election interference,’” the Times report continued, after which a manager responded Sunday saying the verification service would be pushed back after the election.
Before SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased the company in late October, Twitter’s verification badge – which serves as confirmation that the account holder is the real person – was an unpaid service.
Open Broadband to acquire Pyranah Communications
North Carolina-based service provider Open Broadband LLC announced the acquisition of Pyranah Communications LLC in a press release on Tuesday, which the company said will facilitate broader connectivity access to the NC counties of Jackson, Macon, and Transylvania.
“We have always wanted to expand our internet service offerings in western North Carolina. This acquisition affords us the ability to build upon the legacy of customer service that Pyranah has built over the last 18 years,” said Open Broadband CEO Alan Fitzpatrick in the release.
Open Broadband currently provides internet services to underserved communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Florida. Pyranah Communications LLC is an internet service provider based in western North Carolina. Through this acquisition, Open Broadband services will extend to that region of the state.
“When I decided to sell Pyranah I wanted to make sure that my customers would be in good hands. Open Broadband is focused on providing affordable high speed internet in communities just like ours. I knew they were the right company to continue the work we started in 2004,” said Al Beyer, founder of Pyranah.
Pyranah Communications staff will be retained in the acquisition, which is the third for Open Broadband since 2018, according to the release.
Public safety broadband network has new board member
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has appointed a former city emergency communications director as a new board member to serve on the 12-member public safety broadband network, according to a press release on November 4.
Renee Gordon will replace three-year committee member and public safety professional Karima Holmes.
“I am proud to announce the selection of Director Renee Gordon to serve on the FirstNet Authority Board,” Raimondo said. “She brings years of public safety emergency communications experience, which will be a vital asset to an already diverse and dedicated Board.”
Formerly serving as the director of the Department of Emergency Communications in the City of Alexandria, VA, since 2015, Gordon established the nation’s first remote 911 call-taking program using FirstNet technology in her role. Gordon has also worked for emergency responder entities at the Washington Airport Authority and the City of Baltimore.
The First Responder Network is a high-speed broadband emergency response platform, which is delivered by AT&T and managed by the FirstNet Authority, which is made up of 12 non-permanent officials as well as three permanent seats occupied by the attorney general, the secretary of Homeland Security, and the director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Broadband Roundup
5G Fund Urged Revisit, National Distance Learning Week, Airport WiFi Speeds
US Cellular recommended the FCC conduct update the criteria of the 5G Fund in light of new funding sources.
November 7, 2022 – The United States Cellular Corporation is urging the Federal Communications Commission to initiate a process that will update the criteria of its two-year-old 5G Fund in light of new broadband funding developments.
In a letter authored by the company’s counsel David LaFuria on Thursday, USCellular urged in a meeting with FCC officials to revisit the 5G Fund’s criteria to update its objectives with the increase in fiber density created by the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, ensure Americans are not left out of technological advances, and revisit the amount of money required to bridge the 5G mobile gap for unserved groups.
“Additionally, UScellular expressed support for establishing funding for operating expenses to ensure continuity of coverage in areas that received universal service support, as well as for the expansion of the Affordable Connectivity Program,” the letter said.
The 5G Fund was created in 2020 with the goal of distributing $9 billion over 10 years to bring 5G service to unserved areas in the US. Awardees must offer minimum speeds of 35 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream. The NTIA’s BEAD program – established after the passing of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act in November 2021 – aims to bring speeds of at least 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload.
U.S. Distance Learning Association holding webinars this week
The United States Distance Learning Association announced Sunday it will hold webinars this week to celebrate National Distance Learning Week and its 15th anniversary.
The theme for this year, according to the announcement, is leadership in all aspects of distance learning. Webinars will be broadcast at 1 p.m. Eastern and 3 p.m. Eastern throughout the week.
The USDLA held its 35th national conference earlier this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Speakers spoke about online teaching, digital strategies for classrooms and student engagement through technology.
In 2020, it held a conference online on broadband inequity with some speakers who spoke about the impacts of COVID-19 on distance learning.
Fastest Wi-Fi speeds at US airports
Metrics company Ookla said Monday that San Francisco International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International, and Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport have the fastest Wi-Fi among 50 of the busiest airports in the US, according to a third quarter study.
The median download speeds at those three airports were reported at 203 Megabits per second, 177.16 Mbps and 162.38 Mbps, respectively, in the third quarter of this year.
Los Angeles International Airport reported 50.59Mbps download speeds and is one of the slowest WiFi connections, Ookla said. Pittsburgh and Houston have the slowest free – speeds, which sit at below 50Mbps.
Ookla is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Roundup
New York State Challenges Broadband Map, FCC in Space, Examining the Tribal Broadband Gap
Gov. Kathy Hochul touted New York’s new broadband map as the key to the state’s participation in the challenge process.
November 4, 2022 – New York has submitted more than 31,500 addresses to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband-mapping data, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday.
Hochul touted New York’s new broadband map as the key to the state’s participation in the federal challenge process. The state map was released earlier this year.
“Thanks to our first-of-its-kind broadband mapping tool we have a clearer picture than ever about New York’s broadband needs, and we are better able to advocate for federal funding and program support to fill those gaps,” she Hochul.
A lot rides on the accuracy of the FCC’s national broadband map. Based on relative need as shown by its data, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will apportion among the states $42.45 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment fund. If the number of unserved in a state are underrepresented on the map, that state will receive less BEAD funding.
To correct for inevitable errors, the FCC allows states, local communities, and other stakeholders to challenge the map’s initial data.
“As we look to make broadband more affordable, accessible, and equitable, accurate maps are essential for the proper allocation of federal funding,” said Hope Knight, president, CEO, and commissioner of Empire State Development, New York’s economic development agency. “New York State’s broadband mapping project provides clear and straightforward data on the State’s digital infrastructure and, by aligning the FCC maps with ours, we will ensure New York gets its fair share of federal dollars so every New Yorker has access to the internet when and where they need it.”
Yes, the FCC is trying to expand its authority in space, says TechFreedom
The Federal Communications Commission’s newly announced space bureau will likely act beyond the agency’s statutory remit despite Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s statements to the contrary, said TechFreedom in a Friday press release.
Rosenworcel announced the new bureau Thursday, saying a dedicated space office would help the FCC “perform[] existing statutory responsibilities better” – not add new ones.
But TechFreedom questioned the accuracy of Rosenworcel’s statement:
“This development, coupled with the ongoing proceedings for In-space Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing, indicates that the FCC is moving toward regulating much more than spectrum,” the think tank wrote.
“The problem, however, is that the FCC appears to want to play a larger role in space than just being the spectrum traffic cop,” said James E. Dunstan, general counsel at TechFreedom. “The Commission has no statutory authority to regulate operations and activities conducted on-orbit, outside of their role in spectrum allocation and licensing, and somewhat questionable authority to require satellite communications systems to abide by orbital debris mitigation requirements.”
The Commission set a five-year limit for the removal of low–earth orbit satellite debris in September.
Tribal broadband gap closing, new study shows
The disparity in broadband access between Tribal and non-Tribal census tracks shrank from 2014–2020, says a study from the Phoenix Center released Thursday.
In his research, Phoenix Center Chief Economist Dr. George S. Ford reviewed the FCC’s Form 477 data from the six-year period to determine the success of targeted government attempts to close the “Tribal Gap.”
“These results are encouraging and suggests efforts to close the Tribal Gap are meeting with some success, though many factors that determine deployment largely are beyond regulatory remedy (e.g., population density),” the study says.
The study does not address the absolute availability of broadband on tribal lands, Ford notes. Instead, he concludes, “These results simply demonstrate that the difference in availability between Tribal and non-Tribal areas is shrinking and that this difference is mostly explained by a few demographic characteristics.”
Broadband Roundup
6 GHz Wi-Fi Coordination Systems, Tribal Data Partnership, Free Speech on Twitter
The FCC approved 13 coordination systems allowing for the testing of unlicensed devices on the 6 GigaHertz band.
November 3, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission has approved 13 spectrum coordination systems that will allow for the testing of unlicensed devices on the 6 GHz band to limit interference.
In April 2020, the FCC approved the opening of the 6 GHz band to Wi-Fi and other unlicensed uses, including the next generation Wi-Fi 6E to allow for greater speeds and coverage. More Americans during the pandemic were using Wi-Fi at home, which created constraints on the network.
On Thursday, the agency approved the mechanism for which to test a slice of the 6 GHz band for unlicensed devices, including approving 13 proposed automated frequency coordination database systems from companies Broadcom, Google, Comsearch, Sony Group, Kyrio, Key Bridge Wireless, Nokia Innovations, Federated Wireless, Wireless Broadband Alliance, Wi-Fi Alliance, Qualcomm, Plume Design, and RED Technologies.
During this public trial phase, each company is required to make its system available for a specific period of time to provide an opportunity for the public to test their system’s functionality, the FCC said in a press release.
“American businesses and households rely on Wi-Fi for work, school, access to healthcare, and connecting with friends and family,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “We are moving forward on our plan to open doors for next generation, faster, better Wi-Fi – including Wi-Fi 6 E and laying the groundwork for Wi-Fi 7. This is good news and real progress” she said in the release.
This summer, the National Spectrum Management Association said it was concerned that the FCC opening of the 6 GHz band to unlicensed use – which held off a legal challenge – by a possible one billion portable devices was done without proper testing.
Broadband.Money and Tribal Communications partner on speed test data
Indigenous American internet service provider Tribal Communications, in partnership with broadband funding platform Broadband.Money announced Wednesday the launch of a broadband toolkit to quantify the digital divide in tribal nations.
The FCC is creating a new broadband map of served and underserved areas, which is anticipated for release this month. Some of the data collected to create this map is provided by incumbent internet service providers, which critics have said have been known to misrepresent service availability in areas they allege to have coverage, including in tribal nations.
To accurately account the digital divide in tribal nations, the Tribal Community Broadband Kit will allow tribal entities to establish their own empirical connectivity data, according to the press release.
“While there are limited options to challenging the FCC on this issue, I believe the best course of action for Indian Country is to focus on creating data and guidelines to help states design fair and inclusive challenge processes. This would include speed testing at its core,” Joseph Valandra, senior vice president of Tribal Communications, said in the release.
Broadband.Money, a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast, developed a Tribal broadband community on its platform to share information and resources among industry and community leaders.
“Reliable broadband access can be transformative for Indian Country,” Jase Wilson, CEO of Broadband.Money’s parent company Ready.net, said in the release. “We’re excited to launch the Tribal Community Toolkit to help tribes create the empirical data that will help them win their fair share of broadband resources.”
Edyael Casaperalta, senior policy advisor in the Agriculture department’s Rural Utilities Service, recommended in March that service providers looking to build on tribal lands should develop a positive relationship with that tribal government.
Conservative think tank says more speech better to tackle misinformation
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter last week and promise to restore speech on the platform has ignited criticism that the billionaire would bring on voices that would stoke mis- and disinformation, but an opinion by a neoconservative think tank says more speech is better to tackle the problem.
“Musk’s critics appear to be afraid that his Twitter will allow others to have freedom of speech. Actually, the critics should embrace such freedom, as it is necessary for fighting the very abuses the critics claim to abhor, identifying truth, and developing strong minds and a robust society,” said the Thursday op-ed by Mark Jamison, nonresident senior fellow at the think tank, which holds a strong free speech position.
The op-ed cites a study that found “exposure to misinformation prompts internet users to conduct their own investigations, which, if true, should make them less vulnerable to fallacies.”
Musk, who fired Twitter’s top executives and the board of directors following the takeover, said on Twitter: “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.”
