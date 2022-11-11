Infrastructure
Perfect Timing to Attend Digital Infrastructure Investment in Washington on Nov. 17
One day before the release of the broadband map, Digital Infrastructure Investment could not come on a more appropriate date.
WASHINGTON, November 11, 2022 – Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington could not come on a more appropriate date.
Next Thursday, November 17, Broadband Breakfast will host its first free-standing, day-long event in person at Clyde’s of Gallery Place. The next day, the Federal Communications Commission is scheduled to release its preliminary draft of the agency’s national broadband map.
The CEO of the lead contractor producing the map, Jim Stegeman of CostQuest Associates, will speak as a panelist on one of the four sessions at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington.
“The next eight weeks are critical for our federal efforts to connect the unconnected,” said Alan Davidson, head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the U.S. Commerce Department. Davidson, a prior guest of Broadband Breakfast, was speaking Thursday about the period that begins following the November 18 unveiling of the FCC map.
“The FCC’s upcoming challenge process is one of the best chances to ensure that we have accurate maps guiding us as we allocate major…awards in 2023,” Davidson said.
Speaking at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington will be Phil Murphy, a senior advisor in the NTIA Office of the Assistant Secretary.
Other luminaries from broadband operations and finance will highlight Digital Infrastructure Investment
In addition to a full breakfast and wonderful lunch, the panelists, moderators and attendees will drive our conversation conversation at the event, which brings together the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities to focus on the digital infrastructure and investment asset profile, including fiber, small cells, towers and data center assets, that is required to support a 21st century information economy.
The first panel session will introduce, “What’s the State of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act?” Coming one year after the law’s passage, this panel will include several key state broadband leaders, including Glen Howie of Arkansas and Kenrick Gordon of Maryland.
Gordon is director of Maryland’s Office of Statewide Broadband, joining us for a panel discussion on the state of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act. Rick oversees digital inclusion efforts and the expansion of broadband capabilities statewide to ensure broadband access is available to all unserved households and businesses in Maryland.
The second panel will include discussion of the fabric challenge process, which will be critical in the time between the map’s release and the NTIA’s allocation of funds from the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, expected by June 2023.
Robert Wack, former Westminster Common Council President and leader of the Open Access Citywide Fiber Network initiative, will participate in our panel about financing mechanisms for community broadband. His insights will draw from years of experience using an innovative Public Private Partnership business model that has enabled every Westminster resident and business to access dedicated, symmetric gigabit services at very competitive rates.
The conference will close with a financing roundtable featuring Tom Coverick, managing director for Keybanc Capital Markets. Tom has extensive experience in municipal broadband and public finance across the U.S. and has worked for broadband initiatives such as UTOPIA Fiber, the Utah Infrastructure Agency and MINet.
Hearing from NTIA, state, and private sector broadband leaders
Murphy, the NTIA senior advisor who will headline the event, served as Senior Advisor and Legislative Director to Congressman Mike Doyle, D-Penn., Chairman of the Communications and Telecommunications Subcommittee on the Energy and Commerce Committee. He has directed and overseen the Congressman’s legislative agenda and his Chairmanship of the Subcommittee.
He also served as Staff Director of the Congressional Robotics Caucus. Previously, he served as a Legislative Clerk for the Subcommittee on Telecommunications and the Internet under then Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman John Dingell.
Each panel moderator for Digital Infrastructure Investment spoke at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday to set the scene for the conference and pose important questions about their respective topics.
Funding
After FCC Map Release Date, NTIA Says Infrastructure Money to Be Allocated by June 2023
The NTIA urged eligible entities to submit challenges to the FCC’s broadband map by January 13, 2023.
WASHINGTON, November 10, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Thursday its intention to announce allocations from the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program by June 30, 2023.
The announcement comes on the heels of the FCC announcing Thursday that a preliminary draft of the commission’s national broadband map will be released and available for public challenge on November 18, which was required for the NTIA to begin moving the broadband infrastructure money out of the door to the states. The challenge process is the primary mechanism to correct for errors in the map’s data.
Don’t miss the discussion about “What’s the State of IIJA?” at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington on November 17, 2022: Nearly one year into the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, what is its state of implementation? How are state broadband offices feeling about the pace of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration? What are they doing to prepare for it? How big of a jolt to the broadband industry will the IIJA be?
“The next eight weeks are critical for our federal efforts to connect the unconnected,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson. “The FCC’s upcoming challenge process is one of the best chances to ensure that we have accurate maps guiding us as we allocate major…awards in 2023. I urge every state and community that believes it can offer improvements to be part of this process so that we can deliver on the promise of affordable, reliable high-speed internet service for everyone in America.”
To ensure public input is considered in the allocation process, the NTIA urged eligible entities Thursday to submit challenges to the FCC’s national broadband map – the dataset that will shape the distribution of BEAD grants – by January 13, 2023.
To promote a robust challenge process, the NTIA said it will offer technical assistance to state governments, informational webinars to the public, and regular engagement with state officials to identify and resolve issues.
Clarification: A previous headline said the NTIA would “finalize” money by June 2023. In actuality, the NTIA will initially announce BEAD “allocations” by June 2023, then eligible entities must submit proposals to the NTIA for approval before the money is fully disbursed, which could be sometime after June 2023.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Draft National Broadband Map To Be Released November 18, FCC Says
The FCC said individuals will also be able to challenge its broadband fabric once the draft map is released.
WASHINGTON, November 10, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday the preliminary draft of its national broadband map will be released on November 18.
Upon the draft’s release, individuals may review and challenge the map’s data for their location, the commission said. States, tribal governments, and other entities may submit bulk challenges. The data from draft map — mandated by the Broadband DATA Act of 2020 — will reflect coverage as of June 30, 2022, when the service provider data collection process opened.
Don’t miss the discussion about broadband mapping at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington on November 17, 2022: Broadband maps have bedeviled the broadband buildout. With promised, updated maps from the Federal Communications Commission just around the corner, is resolution just around the corner? What is the game plan for government and industry participants?
The FCC, whose chairwoman previously promised the map would come this fall, said when the draft map is released, individuals will also be able to challenge its broadband fabric, a nationwide dataset of all locations that have and could have fixed broadband service, overlaid with broadband availability data from service providers.
To account for error, the FCC instituted challenge processes by which stakeholders can correct both availability and fabric data. The commission will accept challenges on a continual basis, establishing an iterative correction process.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 allocated $42.5 billion to the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program – run by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration – and FCC’s availability data will determine how these funds are allocated to the states.
UPDATED, November 10, at 11:55 a.m. – An FCC spokesperson told Broadband Breakfast that the public will be able to view availability data through a user-friendly map interface, and in addition, the FCC will also post the availability data for download.
The spokesperson also said the November 18 draft will not include changes based on already submitted fabric challenges. This is so, the spokesperson said, because the provider data rendered in the November 18 draft is expected to show availability as of June 30, 2022.
Fiber
Fiber Providers Need to Go Beyond Speed for Differentiation, Consultant Says
40 percent are unsure of their home internet speeds, said Jonathan Chaplin of New Street Research.
WASHINGTON, November 9, 2022 – Despite fiber’s fast broadband speeds, providers must innovate and offer other benefits – like content bundling – to maintain market share as customers increasingly make purchasing decisions based on non-speed factors, argued Jonathan Chaplin, managing partner at New Street Research, a telecommunications and technology research firm.
“Our message to the cable industry is: Stop marketing on speed, put everybody on the gigabit tier, and start differentiating on everything else,” Chaplin said at a Fiber Broadband Association event Wednesday.
Chaplin also urged fiber providers to prepare to enter the wireless market, saying that wireless and broadband will soon “converge into one marketplace.
“It’s not a major differentiator or driver of consumers’ decisions today, but you need to start working on this as a product category to be ready for it by the time it [is],” he added.
And raw speed won’t be enough to attract customers, Chaplin argued. Although consumers say speed and price are the two top factors when considering internet plans, he said, his research shows that 40 percent are unsure of their home internet speeds.
Typical speeds have greatly increased in recent years, and Chaplin said faster service provides no perceptible benefit to most customers once certain speeds are reached. According to his data, “Increases in speed (above 200 Mbps) really have no impact on the satisfaction of a household with their broadband provider.”
Fixed-wireless uptake shows speed isn’t always king
The rise of fixed-wireless providers, who usually don’t advertise on speed, further demonstrates that consumers are willing to make purchase decisions on other factors, Chaplin argued. In fact, his research shows that many new fixed-wireless customers did not make the switch due to speed complaints.
“If you’re in the fiber business, you’re in a strong position. You’ve got a product that wins in the market today, but you cannot afford to be complacent,” Chaplin said. “The battleground for consumers is going to shift and you need to be ready for shift when it comes,” he added.
The Federal Communications Commission is considering a proposal to mandate “broadband nutrition labels,” which proponents say would help consumers understand the details of their internet plans. Researchers at the TPRC 2022 conference in September suggested that such labels should include “interpretive” data to explain the real-world implications of technical metrics. TPRC speakers also echoed Chaplin’s claim increased speeds do not necessarily correlate with higher customer satisfaction rates.
Industry players differ on substantive policy points surrounding the proposal, however, including whether labels should be mandatorily included on month internet bills.
