Ransomware Summit, Twitter Board Dissolved, NetworkX Winners
‘We’re seeing the pace and the sophistication of the ransomware attacks increasing faster than our resilience.’
November 1, 2022 – A White House official said ransomware attacks are increasing faster than the country’s ability to disrupt them, according to a transcript from the second Counter Ransomware Initiative summit that began this weekend.
Leaders from 36 countries and the European Union were invited to develop strategies, according to the White House transcript, to combat the use of ransomware, malicious software that holds captive data on computer systems until money is paid.
“We’re seeing the pace and the sophistication of the ransomware attacks increasing faster than our resilience and disruption efforts,” said the unnamed senior administration official, according to the transcript.
And despite the official noting “progress” has been made to disrupt the attacks, the official added “we really want to redouble our work, deepen the partnership – because as I mentioned, it’s a borderless problem, so fundamentally no one country can take it on alone — and put in ways to systemize information sharing.”
The administration official noted the Labor Day cyberattack on the Los Angeles Unified School District as an example of ransomware evolving to “an issue that knows no borders.”
The closing session of the summit will be livestreamed on WhiteHouse.gov from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 1, according to the transcript.
Musk dissolves Twitter’s board of directors
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk dissolved Twitter’s board of directors days after he closed his $44-billion acquisition of the social media company, reported CNN on Monday.
Following the deal, Musk began cleaning house at Twitter, firing Twitter’s chief executive officer, chief financial officer, the legal chief, and the general counsel.
He then made himself the sole director by clearing the board of directors, reported CNN, citing securities filings.
Musk tried to back out of the Twitter deal in May 2022, alleging Twitter had misrepresented the number of robot accounts on its platform. The social media company sued him this summer to complete the sale.
Critics are concerned with Musk’s views on free speech and the potential for offensive or controversial views to resurface on the social media platform. But Musk responded to those concerns.
“…Twitter obviously cannot become a free for all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your preferences, just as you can choose for example, to see a movie or play video games ranging from all ages to mature,” Musk said in a tweet.
2022 NetworkX winners announced
Market insight company Informa Tech announced wireless network operator T-Mobile and Finnish broadband equipment provider Nokia as 2022 NetworkX winners on Tuesday.
The NetworkX event by Informa tech highlights notable achievements in the telecommunications industry made by companies or professionals. Awards are adjudicated by independent research experts. T-Mobile won the NetworkX award in “Leading operator service innovation,” while Nokia won the awards in “Outstanding cloud automation solutions” and “Outstanding next generation passive optical networking,” according to the website.
“The awards celebrate exemplary individuals who are true gurus in the industry and companies that are shaping the industry through innovation, delivering tangible benefits to businesses and consumers,” Sam Oakley, senior portfolio director of Informa Tech, said in a press release.
This month, metrics company Ookla named T-Mobile the fastest mobile operator in the United States for the third quarter.
Zuckerberg to Testify in Within Buy, Comcast’s New Internet Offerings, Rogers-Shaw Go to Tribunal on Merger
The FTC voted to pursue blocking the virtual reality deal.
October 31, 2022 – Reuters reported Friday that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in court in his company’s pursuit to buy Within Limited, a virtual reality media and technology company, after the Federal Trade Commission sued in a California court to block the purchase.
Among the 18 witnesses to be questioned in the case are Within Unlimited CEO Chris Milk and Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth, Reuters said, citing a court document filed Friday.
The FTC voted 3-2 to seek an injunction blocking the buying of Within Unlimited, which Meta, parent of Facebook, sought to buy in October 2021.
The FTC said this acquisition would create a monopoly in the VR industry. Meta has bought Beat Games, Sanzaru and Ready at Dawn Studios, all virtual reality games. Meta also owns Oculus, one of the most popular virtual reality headsets.
In August, the FTC said it dropped Zuckerberg from the case.
Comcast to offer faster upload and new download speeds to some states
Comcast announced earlier this month that it will begin offering higher upload speeds and new download speeds to more than a dozen northeastern states – so long as those customers upgrade their packages to its new xFi Complete package.
Markets including Baltimore, Boston, Hartford, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. are expected to get five to 10 times faster upload speeds – up to 200 Mbps – and new download speeds of 2 Gigabits per second by the end of the year, according to a company press announcement.
The company said it will also double upload speeds nationally for its Internet Essentials Plus plan, from 100 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload, to 100/20.
Rogers-Shaw fail to convince competition watchdog on merger
Canada’s largest cable company Rogers Communications Inc. and the Competition Bureau have failed to reach a settlement after weeks of negotiations in the company’s pursuit of buying cable company Shaw Communications, leaving the deal to be settled by the Competition Tribunal when it begins hearings on the deal next month.
Western Canada-based Shaw agreed to be purchased by Rogers when the companies announced their proposed deal in March 2021. But the companies have faced hurdles from competition-focused regulators, including the bureau, which said that the company’s attempt to allay fears by selling Shaw’s wireless business Freedom Mobile to regional cable operator Videotron would not address competition issues.
The bureau sued the companies to block the deal at the tribunal, but also agreed to be involved in negotiations to settle the outstanding issues. But in a joint press statement on Thursday, the companies involved announced the collapse in negotiations with the bureau.
“The mediation did not yield a negotiated settlement. We are disappointed with this outcome and believe that litigation is both unnecessary and harmful to competition,” the companies said in the release. “The Bureau’s unwillingness to meaningfully engage unduly delays lower wireless prices for Canadian consumers.
“We remain committed to completing this pro-competitive series of transactions and are confident in the strength and merits of our case in front of the Competition Tribunal, including the many benefits of these transactions to Canadians,” the release added.
The country’s telecom regulator, the CRTC, already approved the broadcasting side of the deal. Meanwhile, last week, spectrum department Innovation Canada – which has yet to approve the deal – said it would not allow the transfer of Shaw’s spectrum assets to Rogers as part of the combination.
Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Videotron would need to hold onto Freedom’s licenses for 10 years and expects to see prices in Ontario and Western Canada to be lowered around the price of Quebec’s wireless prices, which are the lowest in the country.
Musk Now Owns Twitter, Cox Dodges AT&T Challenge, Workforce Development Alliance
Upon assuming control of Twitter, Elon Musk reportedly fired Twitter’s chief executive officer, chief financial officer, and others
October 28, 2022 – Elon Musk finalized a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on Thursday, reported several news outlets, after months of public reversals and legal battles with the social media platform.
Upon assuming control, Musk reportedly fired Twitter’s chief executive officer, chief financial officer, and others. Musk has previously stated that he favors more permissive content-moderation policies that tolerate speech from all viewpoints. Many conservatives and other right-wingers have cheered his pro–free speech statements.
Musk first signaled his interest in buying Twitter earlier this year. The sale was struck in April, but the billionaire soon tried to back out, claiming the company obscured the number of bot accounts on its platform. Twitter sued to enforce the deal. But even after Musk once again agreed purchase the platform earlier this month, the parties still needed a judge’s ninth-inning extension to avoid going to trial.
Reactions to Musk’s acquisition varied by political ideology. Austin Petersen, a libertarian political commentator and former candidate for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination, celebrated the development. “The future for freedom is bright. Hope lives on. Thanks @elonmusk,” he tweeted shortly after reports of the deal were published.
Many liberals were less sanguine. “It’s like the gates of hell opened on this site tonight,” tweeted The Washington Post’s technology columnist, Taylor Lorenz, Thursday night.
“Let the good times roll,” Musk tweeted Friday morning.
Cox fends off AT&T advertising challenge
The National Advertising Division, an advertising-industry watchdog, ruled Wednesday that Cox Communications’ claim to offer “gig speeds everywhere” was supported by fact, largely dismissing a challenge brought by AT&T.
NAD did, however, recommended that Cox specify gig speeds are only available for download and refrain from implying that AT&T “does not offer similar or faster speeds than 5G providers in markets where Cox and AT&T compete.”
AT&T’s complain sprung from an advertising campaign by Cox that juxtaposed the companies’ products. According to NAD’s ruling, a “reasonable message” implied by Cox’s ads was that Cox offered better-than-5G speeds while AT&T did not. The watchdog said this claim is unsupported since some AT&T customers can purchase plans with 1-gig speeds.
NAD said Cox signaled its intensions to comply with the ruling.
The AT&T–Cox dispute is not the first to come before NAD in recent months. In August, in response to a claim by Verizon, the watchdog ruled against a T-Mobile advertisement.
“NAD recommended that T-Mobile discontinue the claim that consumers can ‘save up to 50% vs. National [Federal Communications Commission] Broadband Rate Benchmark’ with [T-Mobile Home Internet], and the implied claim that a consumer will save up to 50% on their home internet services versus major competitors like Verizon,” the NAD’s August ruling said.
FBA and WIA team up on workforce development
The Fiber Broadband Association and the Wireless Infrastructure Association announced on Wednesday a partnership to promote the development of the broadband workforce.
WIA said the agreement will promote both organizations’ workforce outstanding development initiatives as well as the Registered Apprenticeship Program.
“Thanks to strong support from industry and our partners in the federal government and across the states, WIA has been expanding quality training programs across the U.S. to meet the demand for a highly-skilled broadband workforce, including through our Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program (TIRAP), and our 5G Readiness Program,” said Patrick Halley, president and CEO of the WIA.
“We’re seeing considerable [National Telecommunications and Information Administration] funding as well as private investments that will help create digital equity across North America, but we can’t do that without a larger technical workforce to actually build the networks,” said FBA CEO Gary Bolton. “This partnership with WIA will help close that workforce gap.”
The NTIA will soon administer the distribution of $42.45 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which is funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. Projects funded by BEAD and other government programs need trained workers, however, and many industry experts have sounded the alarm on an impending workforce shortage in the broadband industry.
Verizon Rejects Claims of Redlining, $759 Million from ReConnect, Utopia Fiber Survey
ISP is rebutting claims of the Associated Press and The Markup story on internet deals in non-white neighborhoods
October 27, 2022 – Verizon is requesting the Federal Communications Commission deny claims of discrimination as a “de facto” reason for areas with no network deployment, according to a Wednesday letter from the telecom company.
“We…explained that the Commission should reject arguments to assume that any area where our network is not deployed is de facto caused by discrimination,” the letter said, alluding to the October 24 meeting where the issue was discussed.
“Instead, the actions of third parties, and technical and economic considerations explain areas in Verizon’s territory where its services are not available, notwithstanding demographics,” the letter added.
Last week, the Associated Press and The Markup co-published a story that revealed that Verizon was among a number of service providers that offered “fast base speeds at or above 200 [Megabits per second] Mbps in some neighborhoods for the same price as connections below 25 Mbps in others.” The story noted the neighborhoods that got the worst deals had lower median incomes in nine out of 10 cities in the data analysis.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s digital discrimination provisions require that the FCC create rules to coordinate equitable access to broadband and prevent digital discrimination based on race and class status, yet taking into account “issues of technical and economic feasibility,” according to the document.
In September of this year, Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal and Economic Public Policy Studies alleged no evidence of digital redlining, in the results of an empirical analysis questioning the IIJA’s provision racial and class-based bias in digital discrimination.
“Discrimination is costly to the firm (i.e., forgone profits), so these results indicating a lack of digital discrimination are consistent with profit-maximizing behavior by providers” said George Ford, Phoenix center chief economist.
Agriculture releases nearly $800M for fiber infrastructure builds
The Department of Agriculture announced Thursday it is committing $759 million from the ReConnect program to deploy fiber broadband infrastructure in rural, tribal and U.S island territories, according to a press release.
Awards include a $36-million loan will go to the Public Service Telephone Company in Georgia; a $34-million grant to Western New Mexico Telephone Company Inc.; a $34-million grant to Upper Peninsula Telephone Company in Michigan; a $30-million grant to Dena’ Nena’ Henash (Tanana Chiefs Conference); a $29-million grant to Teleguam Holdings LLC; a $25-million grant to Leaco Rural Telephone Cooperative Inc.; a $25-million grant to Pawnee Nation Of Oklahoma; a $25-million grant to Pioneer Telephone Cooperative in Oregon; a $25-million grant to WNM Communications Corporation in New Mexico; and a $24-million grant to Hayneville Telephone Company Inc. in Alabama, according to the USDA website.
“USDA partners with small towns, local utilities and cooperatives, and private companies to increase access to high-speed internet so people in rural America have the opportunity to build brighter futures. Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is committed to making sure that people, no matter where they live, have access to high-speed internet. That’s how you grow the economy – not just in rural communities, but across the nation,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the release.
The ReConnect loan and grant program distributes loans and grants to fund the costs of broadband deployment in areas that do not have access to service at speeds of 100 * 20 Megabits per second.
Last month, the USDA announced a $502 million commitment from the ReConnect program, dispersed in 20 states.
Utopia Fiber says nearly half survey respondents adopt gigabit speeds
Nearly half of the 2,500 participants surveyed by fiber service provider Utopia Fiber said they chose speeds of 1 Gigabit per second or higher, according to its 2022 customer survey results released Tuesday.
The survey by the Utah-based fiber company found that 43 percent of respondents chose the gigabit speeds or higher, with 95.8 percent saying internet speed was either “extremely important (64.94%) or “very important (27.7%),” according to the results.
Metrics company Ookla’s Speedtest results in September 2022 reported the national median speed for fixed broadband is 172.30 Megabits per second download and 22.40 Mbps upload. Utopia Fiber says the need for faster speeds is a result of the rise in remote work and use of online streaming services.
“The big takeaway here is that ‘Internet is life’, and either you have it, or you don’t,” Kimberly McKinley, chief marketing officer of Utopia Fiber, said in a press release. “Consumers also shared that their communities were better places to live now (76.02%) because municipalities made the wise decision to invest in fiber and allow every home and business the same equitable opportunities and services at a very reasonable and fair price.”
In Ookla’s third quarter market report, the average download speed of the top 10 cities combined for fixed broadband is 244.93 Mbps.
