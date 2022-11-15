Infrastructure
Rural Broadband Author Touts Local Ownership of Networks
Christopher Ali wrote a book about the failures of rural broadband policies and leadership last year.
WASHINGTON, November 15, 2022 – Local control of broadband is key to ending disparities in broadband access, argued Christopher Ali, author and pioneers chair of telecommunications at Penn State University, in a live-streamed lecture given Thursday.
Federal regulations have long favored the interests of incumbent providers over those of communities, Ali argued. Ali posited that this policy bias has led to what he termed the “Politics of Good Enough,” through which many communities have been forced to settle for allegedly subpar internet service from entrenched providers who enjoy government protections. Ali panned DSL and satellite broadband, preferring fiber.
Ali wrote a book called Farm Fresh Broadband: The Politics of Rural Connectivity last year, in which he explores the failures of rural broadband policy and leadership over the years in the U.S.
Ali suggested a comprehensive view of locally controlled broadband that included not only government entities – municipalities and counties – but also cooperatives, local service providers, and anchor institutions such as libraries, faith organizations, and community centers.
“Broadband is fundamentally local,” Ali said. “At the end of the day, broadband fundamentally ends in our homes, in our classrooms, in our hands with mobile phones…. We’re seeing communities connect themselves in the absence of private market support and the absence of policy support.”
In addition, Ali voiced support for public–private partnerships, a business model that is widely touted in the industry. In September, Jeff Luong, president of broadband access and adoption initiatives for AT&T, strongly endorsed the public–private model.
The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, authorized in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will send $42.5 billion to the states for broadband infrastructure and related projects. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the subdivision of the Department of Commerce that oversees the BEAD funds, on Thursday stated that it will announce states’ initial allocations by June 30, 2023.
Other federal broadband initiatives for rural America include the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, and the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program.
Spectrum
Carr Advocates Release of More Spectrum as Deadline to Extend FCC Auction Authority Looms
Allowing the FCC’s authority to auction spectrum to expire would be “unacceptable,” Carr said.
WASHINGTON, November 15, 2022 – Commissioner Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission on Monday advocated making available more spectrum for commercial use and urged the extension of the commission’s auction authority that expires next month.
“We’ve got to make…a great spectrum comeback,” Carr argued during a “fireside chat” hosted by the R Street Institute. “We’ve got to start matching that same pace and cadence that we saw [during Ajit Pai’s term as FCC chairman from 2017 to 2021].” Carr is, like Pai, a Republican.
Carr spoke highly of Pai’s record of acting on several spectrum bands, which includes the auction of 280 megahertz in the C-band – from 3.7–3.98 GigaHertz. Carr called the C-band, “the big kahuna.”
Since the FCC is an independent agency, largely driven by technical considerations, Congress was prudent to vest it with its spectrum authority, Carr argued. But that authority expires on December 16, after a continuing resolution signed by President Joe Biden extended the FCC’s ability to deliver on spectrum policies beyond the original September 30 deadline.
Such an expiration would be “unacceptable,” Carr said. “We have never had a lapse in this auction authority,” he added. “We need to continue to signal to the world and to our private sector that we know what we’re doing, we’re competent here, you can rely on a consistent pipeline of U.S. spectrum.”
In July, the House of Representatives passed the Spectrum Innovation Act, which would vest the commission with auction authority until March 2024.
Carr also praised the efforts of his colleague, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. The FCC in October sought comment on the 12.7 GHz–13.25 GHz band, following the agency’s August announcement of the winners of the 2.5 GHz auction.
Congress can also act to free up spectrum now held by federal agencies that would be more productive if available to the marketplace, said Joe Kane, director of broadband and spectrum policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, on a panel following Carr’s remarks.
“Most of the spectrum, whether it’s for licensed or unlicensed, nowadays is going to have to come from federal agencies, and federal agencies are loath to give up the spectrum that they have,” Kane said.
In October, a senior spectrum advisor at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the entity that administers spectrum used by the federal government, said his agency will develop a “spectrum strategy,” the primary goal of which will be to make available more spectrum.
Infrastructure
Perfect Timing to Attend Digital Infrastructure Investment in Washington on Nov. 17
One day before the release of the broadband map, Digital Infrastructure Investment could not come on a more appropriate date.
WASHINGTON, November 11, 2022 – Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington could not come on a more appropriate date.
Next Thursday, November 17, Broadband Breakfast will host its first free-standing, day-long event in person at Clyde’s of Gallery Place. The next day, the Federal Communications Commission is scheduled to release its preliminary draft of the agency’s national broadband map.
The CEO of the lead contractor producing the map, Jim Stegeman of CostQuest Associates, will speak as a panelist on one of the four sessions at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington.
“The next eight weeks are critical for our federal efforts to connect the unconnected,” said Alan Davidson, head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the U.S. Commerce Department. Davidson, a prior guest of Broadband Breakfast, was speaking Thursday about the period that begins following the November 18 unveiling of the FCC map.
“The FCC’s upcoming challenge process is one of the best chances to ensure that we have accurate maps guiding us as we allocate major…awards in 2023,” Davidson said.
Speaking at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington will be Phil Murphy, a senior advisor in the NTIA Office of the Assistant Secretary.
Other luminaries from broadband operations and finance will highlight Digital Infrastructure Investment
In addition to a full breakfast and wonderful lunch, the panelists, moderators and attendees will drive our conversation conversation at the event, which brings together the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities to focus on the digital infrastructure and investment asset profile, including fiber, small cells, towers and data center assets, that is required to support a 21st century information economy.
The first panel session will introduce, “What’s the State of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act?” Coming one year after the law’s passage, this panel will include several key state broadband leaders, including Glen Howie of Arkansas and Kenrick Gordon of Maryland.
Gordon is director of Maryland’s Office of Statewide Broadband, joining us for a panel discussion on the state of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act. Rick oversees digital inclusion efforts and the expansion of broadband capabilities statewide to ensure broadband access is available to all unserved households and businesses in Maryland.
The second panel will include discussion of the fabric challenge process, which will be critical in the time between the map’s release and the NTIA’s allocation of funds from the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, expected by June 2023.
Robert Wack, former Westminster Common Council President and leader of the Open Access Citywide Fiber Network initiative, will participate in our panel about financing mechanisms for community broadband. His insights will draw from years of experience using an innovative Public Private Partnership business model that has enabled every Westminster resident and business to access dedicated, symmetric gigabit services at very competitive rates.
The conference will close with a financing roundtable featuring Tom Coverick, managing director for Keybanc Capital Markets. Tom has extensive experience in municipal broadband and public finance across the U.S. and has worked for broadband initiatives such as UTOPIA Fiber, the Utah Infrastructure Agency and MINet.
Hearing from NTIA, state, and private sector broadband leaders
Murphy, the NTIA senior advisor who will headline the event, served as Senior Advisor and Legislative Director to Congressman Mike Doyle, D-Penn., Chairman of the Communications and Telecommunications Subcommittee on the Energy and Commerce Committee. He has directed and overseen the Congressman’s legislative agenda and his Chairmanship of the Subcommittee.
He also served as Staff Director of the Congressional Robotics Caucus. Previously, he served as a Legislative Clerk for the Subcommittee on Telecommunications and the Internet under then Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman John Dingell.
Each panel moderator for Digital Infrastructure Investment spoke at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday to set the scene for the conference and pose important questions about their respective topics.
Funding
After FCC Map Release Date, NTIA Says Infrastructure Money to Be Allocated by June 2023
The NTIA urged eligible entities to submit challenges to the FCC’s broadband map by January 13, 2023.
WASHINGTON, November 10, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Thursday its intention to announce allocations from the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program by June 30, 2023.
The announcement comes on the heels of the FCC announcing Thursday that a preliminary draft of the commission’s national broadband map will be released and available for public challenge on November 18, which was required for the NTIA to begin moving the broadband infrastructure money out of the door to the states. The challenge process is the primary mechanism to correct for errors in the map’s data.
Don’t miss the discussion about “What’s the State of IIJA?” at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington on November 17, 2022: Nearly one year into the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, what is its state of implementation? How are state broadband offices feeling about the pace of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration? What are they doing to prepare for it? How big of a jolt to the broadband industry will the IIJA be?
“The next eight weeks are critical for our federal efforts to connect the unconnected,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson. “The FCC’s upcoming challenge process is one of the best chances to ensure that we have accurate maps guiding us as we allocate major…awards in 2023. I urge every state and community that believes it can offer improvements to be part of this process so that we can deliver on the promise of affordable, reliable high-speed internet service for everyone in America.”
To ensure public input is considered in the allocation process, the NTIA urged eligible entities Thursday to submit challenges to the FCC’s national broadband map – the dataset that will shape the distribution of BEAD grants – by January 13, 2023.
To promote a robust challenge process, the NTIA said it will offer technical assistance to state governments, informational webinars to the public, and regular engagement with state officials to identify and resolve issues.
Clarification: A previous headline said the NTIA would “finalize” money by June 2023. In actuality, the NTIA will initially announce BEAD “allocations” by June 2023, then eligible entities must submit proposals to the NTIA for approval before the money is fully disbursed, which could be sometime after June 2023.
