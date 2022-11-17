Funding
Senators Push Bill to Make Broadband Grants Non-Taxable By Year-End
Sen. Mark Warner said he is in discussions to push the bill to law this year.
WASHINGTON, November 16, 2022 – Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., said Wednesday that he is pushing to become law this year a bill that would shield from taxes federal broadband funds to maximize the amounts going to builds.
“I’m engaged real-time in conversations with the finance committee and others to see if we could get this included (in) the end-of-the-year package,” he explained at the 2022 USTelecom Broadband Investment Forum.
Warner and Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., on Wednesday touted the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act, which was introduced by the senators in September. Each emphasized the importance of maximizing the reach of federal broadband funding.
Tax-exempt funding programs would include middle-mile grants, the Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program, and the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The BEAD program will distribute $42.45 billion – about two thirds of the IIJA’s broadband funds – to the states.
“One way (to get broadband funds to unserved areas) is to make sure that the money is not returned to the Treasury because of a tax on the grants,” argued Moran. “Taxing the grants would limit the effectiveness of the deployment programs. This would mean fewer people would receive broadband services in our state and around the country, and it would reduce the chances that rural America finally gets the service that it needs.
“Forcing broadband providers to pay back a portion of their broadband-deployment funds just lacks common sense,” he added.
To prevent federally-funded overbuilding – in which money goes to areas that already have adequate infrastructure – Moran advocated robust congressional oversight. Congress should use its power of the purse to promote executive agency accountability, he argued.
Moran also called for close coordination between the FCC, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and the Rural Utilities Service, three leading administers of federal broadband funding.
In August, USTelecom and fellow trade organization NCTA – The Internet & Television Association argued for federal protections against overbuilding in comments submitted to the Federal Communications Commission.
Funding
After FCC Map Release Date, NTIA Says Infrastructure Money to Be Allocated by June 2023
The NTIA urged eligible entities to submit challenges to the FCC’s broadband map by January 13, 2023.
WASHINGTON, November 10, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Thursday its intention to announce allocations from the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program by June 30, 2023.
The announcement comes on the heels of the FCC announcing Thursday that a preliminary draft of the commission’s national broadband map will be released and available for public challenge on November 18, which was required for the NTIA to begin moving the broadband infrastructure money out of the door to the states. The challenge process is the primary mechanism to correct for errors in the map’s data.
Don’t miss the discussion about “What’s the State of IIJA?” at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington on November 17, 2022: Nearly one year into the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, what is its state of implementation? How are state broadband offices feeling about the pace of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration? What are they doing to prepare for it? How big of a jolt to the broadband industry will the IIJA be?
“The next eight weeks are critical for our federal efforts to connect the unconnected,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson. “The FCC’s upcoming challenge process is one of the best chances to ensure that we have accurate maps guiding us as we allocate major…awards in 2023. I urge every state and community that believes it can offer improvements to be part of this process so that we can deliver on the promise of affordable, reliable high-speed internet service for everyone in America.”
To ensure public input is considered in the allocation process, the NTIA urged eligible entities Thursday to submit challenges to the FCC’s national broadband map – the dataset that will shape the distribution of BEAD grants – by January 13, 2023.
To promote a robust challenge process, the NTIA said it will offer technical assistance to state governments, informational webinars to the public, and regular engagement with state officials to identify and resolve issues.
Clarification: A previous headline said the NTIA would “finalize” money by June 2023. In actuality, the NTIA will initially announce BEAD “allocations” by June 2023, then eligible entities must submit proposals to the NTIA for approval before the money is fully disbursed, which could be sometime after June 2023.
Funding
Provider Input on State Programs Can Help States Attract Private Investment, Say Broadband Officials
‘We want to help you help us.’
DENVER, October 27, 2022 – By soliciting service providers’ feedback on the structure of funding programs, states can attract greater private investment in broadband, argued state broadband officials at the 2022 INCOMPAS show.
States are preparing broadband grant plans for some of the $42.5-billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which is administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Jade Piros de Carvalho, the Kansas broadband director, said her office uses providers’ feedback on its program plans to ensure the state extends the incentives necessary for providers to enter high-cost areas. “We want to help you help us,” she told the INCOMPAS audience at a Tuesday panel.
Although states are vying against one another for private investments, Joshua Breitbart, senior vice president of New York State’s ConnectALL program, said the different broadband offices can learn from each other. “It’s not a zero-sum game, by any stretch, but we want to understand how we can be effective partners in driving that economic development opportunity that this represents,” Breitbart added.
And how can states design programs that optimize funding and attract providers? “Competition [in the broadband market] is going to drive down prices, it’s going to increase service speeds and increase customer service,” Piros de Carvalho argued. She said while Kansas won’t have the funds to “bring multiple providers to every region,” her team tries to “encourage new entrants into markets that have been ignored or are only being served by satellite or DSL.”
Kansas also prioritizes sub-grantees who commit to an open access network model, which sees multiple service providers using the same fiber line, Piros de Carvalho said.
To prevent providers from taking public funds only to leave local communities in the lurch, Piros de Carvalho said Kansas prioritizes would-be grantees who partner with local communities.
“We’re really encouraging…providers who work directly with the communities they want to serve to go into those areas, talk to the people, get letters of support, create the plans together with the community, instead of just swoop in from outside to gather up grant money,” she explained.
Funding
Broadband ‘Funding is Sufficient to Achieve the Program’s Availability Goal,’ Says Cable Industry Study
Study says California and Texas will be the biggest BEAD winners, with grants of more than $3 billion each.
WASHINGTON, October 20, 2022 – ACA Connects and consulting firm Cartesian on Monday released a study that contains state-by-state recommendations for the optimization of forthcoming grants from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
“Our analysis indicates that funding is sufficient to achieve the program’s availability goal,” the study’s “National Overview” section reads. In addition, ACA Connects found that most states and territories will likely have sufficient funds to deploy fiber to all unserved and underserved locations below an “extremely high-cost threshold.”
The study’s authors calculated the number of unserved and underserved locations nationwide based on Form 477 data, adjusting for known error and locations that have received funds from other federal programs. They then calculated the amount of BEAD funding for each state and territory and estimated the public costs of serving in-need locations.
California and Texas will be the biggest BEAD winners, the study estimates, with a grant of more than $3 billion apiece. The entities receiving the smallest grants will be Rhode Island, the District of Columbia, and three U.S. territories, it says. The study’s average estimated BEAD allocation is $743 million.
The BEAD program was invested with $42.45 billion by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will oversee the funds, which will be allotted to states and territories to fund broadband-deployment and other related projects.
“The BEAD program presents a tremendous opportunity to close the digital divide, but to seize that opportunity, States and Territories will need to become expert in understanding the ‘ins and outs’ of broadband deployments,” said Grant Spellmeyer, president and CEO of ACA Connects, upon the study’s release. “As we wait for the [Federal Communications Commission] to complete development of accurate, location-specific broadband maps, now is the time for States and territories to get up to speed. This study will help them get there.”
The first draft of the FCC’s national broadband map will likely be released in November, the Commission says.
Recent
- Senators Push Bill to Make Broadband Grants Non-Taxable By Year-End
- FCC Looking at Discrimination Data Sharing, Push for Antitrust Bills, FBI Warns of TikTok Threat
- Johnny Kampis: Federal Bureaucracy an Impediment to Broadband on Tribal Lands
- Rural Broadband Author Touts Local Ownership of Networks
- Anniversary of Infrastructure Act, Gigi Sohn Has a Real Shot at FCC, West Haven Approves Utopia
- Carr Advocates Release of More Spectrum as Deadline to Extend FCC Auction Authority Looms
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Musk Now Owns Twitter, Cox Dodges AT&T Challenge, Workforce Development Alliance
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
AT&T Seeks Fiber Expansion, States Still Have Muni Network Barriers, Ziply Buy Comments
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 2, 2022 – Workforce Development Measures
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on October 26, 2022 – Challenging the Broadband Fabric
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Rosenworcel Backs Foreign ID Bill, Parler To Be Acquired, T-Mobile Best Mobile Wireless Speeds
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 16, 2022 – How to Value Your Fiber Company
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Verizon Rejects Claims of Redlining, $759 Million from ReConnect, Utopia Fiber Survey
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
States Could Face Legal Jeopardy From Challenging the Fabric: Chief Data Officer of Montana