Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist

CoBank also mentions that Space X and T-Mobile will begin testing a satellite service by the end of 2023.

Screenshot of Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on November 17. Drew Clark (top left), Jeff Johnston (top right), Angelo Lacroix (bottom left), and Andrew Semenak (bottom right).

WASHINGTON, November 29, 2022 — An economist at a bank that provides loans for rural infrastructure projects said this month on a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event that smaller internet service providers are likely to face challenges on two fronts in the near future: getting financing for fiber projects in a down economy and from the service-bundling prowess of the larger national players.

With economic weakness forecast in the next 12 to18 months, banks will become more hesitant to lend, said Jeff Johnston, lead economist at CoBank, a $170 million cooperative bank that provides lending and private equity services for rural infrastructure projects by smaller providers. That’s despite an unprecedented amount of federal funding, including $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act still to come.

Johnston also warned about larger providers taking up market share in certain regions from the smaller providers because they can bundle services. In a fourth quarter financial report in October 2022, Johnston warned local broadband fixed-wireless providers that incumbents like Verizon and T-Mobile are ramping up smartphone bundle deals with wireless services as a strategy to pry consumers away from smaller providers.

“Broadband operators located in smaller and/or rural cities could face competitive threats if the national operators decide to target these markets,” the report said. “Their fixed wireless market strategy is largely a function of where they have excess capacity in their networks. We do not see standalone fixed wireless operators as much of a threat to fixed line broadband operators as they don’t have a smartphone bundle to offer, which dilutes their value proposition in markets where fixed line broadband already exists.”

Angelo Lacroix, investment director at Capital Partners, added that “we’re not so concerned about customers falling away because they cannot pay the bills; it’s more about losing customers to competitors.”

Reporter Zoey Howell-Brown studied at Coppin State University and Node Center for Curatorial Practices. Her work has appeared in The Real News Network, The Odyssey, Terse Magazine and Broadband.Money. When she’s not reporting on telecom news, you can find her at the latest exhibition opening, film festival, or on LinkedIn.

