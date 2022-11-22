Social Media
Trump’s Twitter Account Reinstated as Truth Social Gets Merger Extension
The merger, delayed by a federal probe, has left Truth Social without expected funding.
WASHINGTON, November 22, 2022 — Digital World Acquisition Corp. shareholders voted Tuesday to extend the Dec. 8 deadline for its merger with Truth Social, giving the platform a chance at survival as it faces financial and legal challenges.
The right-wing alternative social media platform championed by former President Donald Trump is currently under federal investigation for potential securities violations, which has delayed the merger and forced Truth Social to operate without $1.3 billion in expected funding.
The DWAC vote was delayed six times in order to raise the necessary support, with the company noting in a securities filing that it would be “forced to liquidate” if the vote was unsuccessful. Private investors have already withdrawn millions in funding.
Trump indicated on Truth Social in September that he was prepared to find alternative funding. “SEC trying to hurt company doing financing (SPAC),” he wrote. “Who knows? In any event, I don’t need financing, ‘I’m really rich!’ Private company anyone???”
Trump’s potential return to Twitter poses another risk for Truth Social
Meanwhile, under the new leadership of Elon Musk, Twitter reinstated Trump’s account, which was banned after then-Twitter executives alleged he stoked the January 6 riot at the Capitol. The reinstatement was made official after Musk asked in a public Twitter poll — which received around 15 million votes — whether he should allow the controversial former president back on the platform.
Trump’s potential return to Twitter could undermine Truth Social’s primary attraction, which could be another blow to the fledgling platform.
On Truth Social, the former president encouraged his followers to vote in the poll while indicating that he would not return to Twitter. But with 87 million followers on Twitter and fewer than 5 million on Truth Social, Trump may be tempted to make use of his newly reinstated account despite statements to the contrary, particularly in light of the official announcement of his 2024 presidential campaign.
The campaign could also allow him to bypass his agreement to first post all social media messages to Truth Social and wait six hours before sharing to other platforms. The agreement makes a specific exception for political messaging and fundraising, according to an SEC filing.
Musk’s decision to bring back Trump was one of several controversial decisions he’s made in his short tenure at the social media company — including a number of high-profile firings and the reinstatement of multiple formerly-banned accounts — which has led several major advertisers to pause spending.
Musk tweeted in October that he would convene a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” before making any “major content decisions or account reinstatements.” No such council has been publicly announced, and the Tweet appeared to have been deleted as of Tuesday.
Ye returns to Twitter while details of Parler acquisition remain uncertain
Trump’s reinstatement seems to have motivated at least one controversial figure to return to Twitter: Ye, formerly Kanye West, whose account was restricted in October after tweeting that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” The restrictions were lifted prior to Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, but the rapper remained silent on the platform until Nov. 20.
“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” he posted.
Right-wing social media platform Parler announced in October that Ye had agreed to purchase the company. Completion of the acquisition is expected by the end of December, but further details, including financial terms, have yet to be announced.
Twitter draws legislative attention, with changes to the social media landscape on the horizon
One of Musk’s first major changes to Twitter attempted to replace the existing verification system with a process through which anyone could pay $8 per month for a verified account. The initial rollout of paid verification sparked a swarm of accounts impersonating brands and public figures such as Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., who responded with a letter demanding answers about how the new verification process would prevent future impersonation.
Markey also co-signed a Nov. 17 letter written by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Twitter for consumer protection violations in light of “serious, willful disregard for the safety and security of its users.”
Musk responded to the letter by posting a meme that mocked the senators’ priorities, but he later appeared to be rethinking the new verification process.
“Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation,” Musk tweeted on Monday.
Other changes to the platform may be out of Musk’s hands, as state and federal legislators consider an increasing number of proposals for the regulation of digital platforms.
The Computer and Communications Industry Association released on Monday a summary of the trends in state legislation regarding content moderation. More than 250 such bills have been introduced during the past two years.
“As a result of the midterm elections, a larger number of states will have one party controlling both chambers of the legislature in addition to the governor’s seat,” CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender said in a press release. “This, coupled with an increased interest in content moderation issues — on both sides of the aisle — leads us to believe this will be an increasingly hot topic.”
Social Media
Twitter Loses Senior Officers, Gains White House and Federal Trade Commission Scrutiny
The current kerfufle isn’t the first time Twitter has had a run-in with the Federal Trade Commission.
WASHINGTON, November 10, 2022 – Elon Musk’s Twitter is facing headwinds as the Federal Trade Commission and the broader administration of President Joe Biden signal scrutiny of the company, as the company’s former senior officers resign amid chaotic policy changes.
“We are tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern,” an FTC spokesperson said Thursday. “No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them.”
And in a post-Election Day press conference on Wednesday, Biden generally signaled a tough stance against Musk.
Asked if Musk was “a threat to U.S. national security” and whether the federal government should “investigate his joint acquisition of Twitter with foreign governments, which include the Saudis,” Biden replied, choosing his words carefully:
“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at,” Biden said. “Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting that. I’m suggesting that it [is] worth being looked at. And — and — but that’s all I’ll say.”
Following up on her question, Jenny Leonard of Bloomberg asked “how,” and Biden replied, “There’s a lot of ways.”
Resignation by top Twitter officials
Thursday morning, Twitter’s now-former chief information security officer, Lea Kissner, stepped down in a Tweet. Basedon an internal company message, several outlets reported the same day that the platform’s chief compliance officer and chief privacy officer also quit.
According to The Verge, a Twitter attorney wrote the following on a company forum: “Elon has shown that his only priority with Twitter users is how to monetize them. I do not believe he cares about the human rights activists. the dissidents, our users in un-monetizable regions, and all the other users who have made Twitter the global town square you have all spent so long building, and we all love.”
Twitter’s woes don’t stop there. After Musk instituted a subscription-based verification badge, many fake accounts soon gained verification – including imposters claiming to be former President Donald Trump, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and basketball star LeBron James.
Nor is this Twitter’s only recent run-in with the FTC. In May, the watchdog ordered the platform to pay a $150 million penalty for alleged deceptive use of user data for advertising purposes.
“I expect…a big increase in the number of whistleblower complaints and other things that people might be filing (against Twitter),” said Katie Harbath, a fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center, on a web panel Thursday afternoon.
“[The FTC doesn’t] proactively put out statements regularly, so this is a pretty big deal today,” said moderator Rebecca Kern, a tech-policy reporter for Politico.
In September, Twitter’s former head of security, Peiter Zatko, testified before the U.S. Senate, alleging that the platform doesn’t adequately protect customer data and is vulnerable to meddling by foreign actors.
Free Speech
Noted Classical Liberal Legal Scholar Countenances Regulation of Social Media
Georgetown University professor Randy Barnett said that the ability to post on social media might be a civil right.
WASHINGTON, October 21, 2022 – Classical liberal political theory should acknowledge the need for government to regulate certain privately owned businesses that operate in the public sphere, said Randy Barnett, a legal scholar and constitutional law professor at Georgetown University.
Barnet’s argument, made at a Federalist Society web panel discussing on the regulation of social media platforms Thursday, is significant in that even a well-known libertarian scholar is putting forth a plausible case to regulate speech on such technology platforms.
Between fully public and fully private entities, there is a middle category of privately-owned entities that operate in the public sphere, such as public accommodations and common carriers, Barnett said.
The Civil Rights Act of 1875, for instance, regulated “privately owned, public institutions such as railroads, inns, and even places of public amusement such as opera halls,” he explained. Barnett suggested that regulation of public accommodations can protect an individual’s “civil rights.”
“Civil rights are the rights that one gets when one leaves the state of nature and enters into civil society, and these are the rights that are basically the government protections of our preexisting natural rights, but they’re also more than, they are privileges you have as citizens,” Barnett argued. “You also have a civil right to be able to travel throughout the country and to enter into places of public accommodation as an equal to your fellow citizens,” he added.
Barnett said he wasn’t sure if social-media platforms should be considered public accommodations, however. “Are Facebook and Twitter in or are they out” of the public-accommodations category, he mused. “That’s the thing about which I think reasonable people can still disagree,” he said.
Whether social media companies have First Amendment right to moderate content on their platforms had been seen as a well-established view about free speech in the United States. With increasing criticism of the tech sector from the Trump-infused element of the political right, the issue has now become a more open question.
In 2021, to combat alleged discrimination against speech by conservatives, Texas and Florida have each passed laws barring platforms from engaging in various kinds of viewpoint-based content-moderation.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals largely struck down Florida’s law in May, but the Fifth Circuit upheld the Texas statute in September. The Fifth Circuit has stayed the decision pending a likely Supreme Court review.
Free Speech
Panel Hears Opposing Views on Content Moderation Debate
Some agreed there is egregious information that should be downranked on search platforms.
WASHINGTON, September 14, 2022 – Panelists wrangled over how technology platforms should handle content moderation at an event hosted by the Lincoln Network Friday, with one arguing that search engines should neutralize misinformation that cause direct, “tangible” harms and another advocating an online content moderation standard that doesn’t discriminate on viewpoints.
Debate about what to do with certain content on technology platforms has picked up steam since former President Donald Trump was removed last year from platforms including Facebook and Twitter for allegedly inciting the January 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol.
Search engines generally moderate content algorithmically, prioritizing certain results over others. Most engines, like Google, prioritize results from institutions generally considered to be credible, such as universities and government agencies.
That can be a good thing, said Renee DiResta, research manager at Stanford Internet Observatory. If search engines allow scams or medical misinformation to headline search results, she argued, “tangible” material or physical harms will result.
The internet pioneered communications from “one-to-many” broadcast media – e.g., television and radio – to a “many-to-many” model, said DiResta. She argued that “many-to-many” interactions create social frictions and make possible the formation of social media mobs.
At the beginning of the year, Georgia Republic representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was permanently removed from Twitter for allegedly spreading Covid-19 misinformation, the same reason Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was removed from Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube.
Lincoln Network senior fellow Antonio Martinez endorsed a more permissive content moderation strategy that – excluding content that incites imminent, lawless action – is tolerant of heterodox speech. “To think that we can epistemologically or even technically go in and establish capital-T Truth at scale is impossible,” he said.
Trump has said to be committed to a platform of open speech with the creation of his social media website Truth Social. Other platforms, such as social media site Parler and video-sharing website Rumble, have purported to allow more speech than the incumbents. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk previously committed to buying Twitter because of its policies prohibiting certain speech, though he now wants out of that commitment.
Alex Feerst, CEO of digital content curator Murmuration Labs, said that free-speech aphorisms – such as, “The cure for bad speech is more speech” – may no longer hold true given the volume of speech enabled by the internet.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Account
GOP Senators Want NTIA to Revisit View That Unlicensed Spectrum Networks Are Not ‘Reliable’
Broadband is Affordable for Middle Class, NCTA Claims
FCC Bans First Voice Service Provider, ACP Outreach Program Funding, Ciena Buys Two Companies
Trump’s Twitter Account Reinstated as Truth Social Gets Merger Extension
FCC Cracks Down on Straight-to-Voicemail Robocalls
Interagency Spectrum Agreement Already Paying Off, Officials Say
FCC Told No to C-Band Changes, New Tribal Entity Grants, Surfshark Report on Internet Value
Commercial Mapping Products Positioned to Compliment, Challenge FCC Map
States and Municipalities Should Move Quickly on Infrastructure Funding, BEAD or Not
Industry and Other Internet-Focused Observers React to Release of National Broadband Map
Hyperscalers are the New Disrupters in Cloud Computing and Digital Infrastructure
6 GHz Wi-Fi Coordination Systems, Tribal Data Partnership, Free Speech on Twitter
Broadband Labels Shouldn’t Burden Small Providers, Wireless Association Says
Congress Working to Enact Permitting Reforms for Broadband
AI Should Compliment and Not Replace Humans, Says Stanford Expert
New Broadband Workers Can Be Enticed By High Wages, Career Advancement: Experts
Semiconductor Export Restrictions Could Harm U.S. Companies, Industry Says
Broadband Breakfast Releases Video Preview of Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
Carr Wants TikTok Ban, NAB Spectrum Concerns, Lakewood Added to Google Fiber Targets
New York State Challenges Broadband Map, FCC in Space, Examining the Tribal Broadband Gap
Perfect Timing to Attend Digital Infrastructure Investment in Washington on Nov. 17
Broadband Breakfast Releases Video Preview of Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
New Broadband Workers Can Be Enticed By High Wages, Career Advancement: Experts
Broadband Breakfast on November 23, 2022 – Elon and Ye and Donald, Oh My!
States Could Face Legal Jeopardy From Challenging the Fabric: Chief Data Officer of Montana
Broadband Breakfast on November 16, 2022 – How to Value Your Fiber Company
Broadband Breakfast on November 2, 2022 – Workforce Development Measures
Broadband Breakfast on November 9, 2022 – What to Expect at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington
Broadband Breakfast on October 26, 2022 – Challenging the Broadband Fabric
Broadband Breakfast on October 19, 2022 – Taxing Broadband Grants: Can it be Changed?
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Musk Now Owns Twitter, Cox Dodges AT&T Challenge, Workforce Development Alliance
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
AT&T Seeks Fiber Expansion, States Still Have Muni Network Barriers, Ziply Buy Comments
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
States Could Face Legal Jeopardy From Challenging the Fabric: Chief Data Officer of Montana
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Verizon Rejects Claims of Redlining, $759 Million from ReConnect, Utopia Fiber Survey
-
Cloud3 weeks ago
Hyperscalers are the New Disrupters in Cloud Computing and Digital Infrastructure
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 23, 2022 – Elon and Ye and Donald, Oh My!
-
FCC4 weeks ago
Chairman Pallone Says Service Providers May Be Abusing ACP
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
FCC Filings Expose Divisions on Broadband ‘Nutrition’ Label Disclosures of Speeds