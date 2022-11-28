Funding
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Panel 4 video. Join the Broadband Breakfast Club to watch the full-length videos from Digital Infrastructure Investment.
Funding
States and Municipalities Should Move Quickly on Infrastructure Funding, BEAD or Not
Beginning financial planning early and allow time to tweak statutes that may stand in the way of certain funding options.
WASHINGTON, November 20, 2022 – Despite an unprecedented influx of federal broadband funding, states should expeditiously pursue diverse network funding options, said Tom Coverick, managing director at Keybanc Capital Markets, speaking Thursday at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference.
Coverick advocated financial strategies that are “nimble, responsive, and quick.” And among other benefits, beginning financial planning early on allows time to tweak statutes that may stand in the way of certain funding options, he argued.
“I don’t think sitting and waiting for one piece (of financing) is the right thing to do,” he said. “I don’t say that people should be hasty, but the reality is it’s always easier to slow things down in the financial world than it is to speed them up,” he added.
David Wedick, chief financial officer of the Maine Connectivity Authority, also spoke to importance of timely action. “Time is money, and the market is changing,” he said.
The two were speaking on a panel moderated by Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, and including Vikash Harlalka, a member of the Communications Services team at New Street Research.
The private sector can offer much more to the broadband industry than just financial support, Wedick argued. “Investment from the private sector is not just going to be in terms of dollars, it’s going to be in terms of resources (such as) the law firm that decides to create a new division around broadband legal work,” he said.
In addition to seeking out private investment, state officials must navigate the federal government’s multitude of broadband-funding efforts, including a $65 billion infusion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Federal moneys are divided among numerous programs administered by various federal agencies, including the United States Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program, the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment initiative. The BEAD fund will distribute $42.45 billion to the states for deployment and related projects.
Full videos from Digital Infrastructure Investment will be available soon for Broadband Breakfast Club members. Join the waitlist:
Funding
Local Leadership and Coordination Key to Proper Federal Fund Allocation, Conference Hears
Local communities understand their own needs, said Arkansas’s Glen Howie.
WASHINGTON, November 17, 2022 – Robust state and local leadership in coordination with federal support initiatives is key to the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s broadband funding, agreed officials from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and state broadband offices speaking at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference Thursday.
Local communities understand their own needs best, said Glen Howie, director of the Arkansas State Broadband Office. Howie said his state will “go county by county,” encouraging ground-up leadership from the citizens of his state.
“It’s not really about Washington, and it’s not even really about Little Rock, it’s about (local communities),” he said. Before assuming his current position, Howie worked in Louisiana’s broadband office, another state which prioritizes community engagement.
In Maryland, state funding initiatives favor service providers who enjoy community support, said the state’s broadband director, Kenrick Gordon. One Maryland program even allows local jurisdictions to apply in partnership with a preferred provider, he said.
At the federal level, the NTIA is working with states to provide them the resources they need, said Phil Murphy, senior advisor in the Office of the Assistant Secretary at the NTIA. Speakers noted that many state broadband offices are only months old, understaffed, or both.
“We really want to be partners,” he said, “We want to work with (states) through this process and to help them leverage the capabilities that we’ve developed so that we’re all working towards the same goal.”
And beyond the IIJA funding initiatives, Howie said he is working to brighten his state’s future by seeking out technology innovators in many fields, including agriculture, education, and healthcare.
“I’m on the hunt for really cool, innovative things that could be disruptors…in Arkansas,” he said.
The IIJA, which became law one year ago Tuesday, allocated to broadband infrastructure an unprecedented $65 billion. Congress designated the bulk of these funds – $42.5billion – for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, primarily a infrastructure deployment initiative, which will issue grants to the states based on relative need, as shown in the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map.
The NTIA administers BEAD funds and is scheduled to announce states’ grants by June 2023. Once states receive funds, they will operate sub-grant programs to allocate funding to individual deployment and related projects.
Beside the BEAD program, the IIJA funded initiatives to promote digital equity and adoption, middle-mile infrastructure, and tribal broadband.
Full videos from Digital Infrastructure Investment will be available soon for Broadband Breakfast Club members. Join the waitlist:
Funding
Senators Push Bill to Make Broadband Grants Non-Taxable By Year-End
Sen. Mark Warner said he is in discussions to push the bill to law this year.
WASHINGTON, November 16, 2022 – Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said Wednesday that he is pushing to become law this year a bill that would shield from taxes federal broadband funds to maximize the amounts going to builds.
“I’m engaged real-time in conversations with the finance committee and others to see if we could get this included (in) the end-of-the-year package,” he explained at the 2022 US Telecom Broadband Investment Forum.
Warner and Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., on Wednesday touted the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act, which was introduced by the senators in September. Each emphasized the importance of maximizing the reach of federal broadband funding.
Tax-exempt funding programs would include middle-mile grants, the Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program, and the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The BEAD program will distribute $42.45 billion – about two thirds of the IIJA’s broadband funds – to the states.
“One way (to get broadband funds to unserved areas) is to make sure that the money is not returned to the Treasury because of a tax on the grants,” argued Moran. “Taxing the grants would limit the effectiveness of the deployment programs. This would mean fewer people would receive broadband services in our state and around the country, and it would reduce the chances that rural America finally gets the service that it needs.
“Forcing broadband providers to pay back a portion of their broadband-deployment funds just lacks common sense,” he added.
To prevent federally-funded overbuilding – in which money goes to areas that already have adequate infrastructure – Moran advocated robust congressional oversight. Congress should use its power of the purse to promote executive agency accountability, he argued.
Moran also called for close coordination between the FCC, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and the Rural Utilities Service, three leading administers of federal broadband funding.
In August, US Telecom and fellow trade organization NCTA – The Internet & Television Association argued for federal protections against overbuilding in comments submitted to the Federal Communications Commission.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
FCC Halts Authorization of Equipment That Threatens National Security
Pole Replacement Benefits Owners, ViaSat-3 Completes Final Satellite Test, Wireless Broadband Alliance New Member
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on December 21, 2022, – Robotics, Telehealth and Future Health
Broadband Breakfast on December 14, 2022 – In the Trenches: Better Broadband for Multi-Dwelling Units
Keynote Address and Q&A at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Internet of Things Devices May Provide a Weak Point for Cybersecurity, Says CableLabs
Fiber Providers Need to Go Beyond Speed for Differentiation, Consultant Says
After FCC Map Release Date, NTIA Says Infrastructure Money to Be Allocated by June 2023
Draft National Broadband Map To Be Released November 18, FCC Says
Perfect Timing to Attend Digital Infrastructure Investment in Washington on Nov. 17
Twitter Loses Senior Officers, Gains White House and Federal Trade Commission Scrutiny
FCC Advisory Committee Approves Strategies to Advance Digital Equity
Alabama, New Mexico Voters Eye Constitutional Amendments for Broadband Funding
Running USDA’s Rural Utilities Service Isn’t Andy Berke’s First Act in Broadband
New ACP Outreach Programs, Digital Equity Off-Campus Study, Another ISP Acquisition
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on December 21, 2022, – Robotics, Telehealth and Future Health
Broadband Breakfast on December 14, 2022 – In the Trenches: Better Broadband for Multi-Dwelling Units
Keynote Address and Q&A at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 7, 2022 – What to Expect from Congress on Social Media and Privacy Regulation
Twitter Takeover by Elon Musk Forces Conflict Over Free Speech on Social Networks
Trending
-
Cloud4 weeks ago
Hyperscalers are the New Disrupters in Cloud Computing and Digital Infrastructure
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Zuckerberg to Testify in Within Buy, Comcast’s New Internet Offerings, Rogers-Shaw Go to Tribunal on Merger
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
6 GHz Wi-Fi Coordination Systems, Tribal Data Partnership, Free Speech on Twitter
-
Cybersecurity3 weeks ago
Internet of Things Devices May Provide a Weak Point for Cybersecurity, Says CableLabs
-
Artificial Intelligence3 weeks ago
AI Should Compliment and Not Replace Humans, Says Stanford Expert
-
Congress4 weeks ago
Congress Working to Enact Permitting Reforms for Broadband
-
Innovation3 weeks ago
Semiconductor Export Restrictions Could Harm U.S. Companies, Industry Says
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
New Broadband Workers Can Be Enticed By High Wages, Career Advancement: Experts