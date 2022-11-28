Connect with us

Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment

Published

5 hours ago

on

Video from Panel 4 at Digital Infrastructure Investment: Tom Coverick, Managing Director, Keybanc Capital Markets, David Wedick, Chief Financial Office, Maine Connectivity Authority, and Vikash Harlalka, Equity Research Analyst, Communications Services Team, New Street Research, moderated by Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast,

For a free article summarizing the event, see States and Municipalities Should Move Quickly on Infrastructure Funding, BEAD or Not: Beginning financial planning early and allow time to tweak statutes that may stand in the way of certain funding options, Broadband Breakfast, November 18, 2022.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark is a nationally respected U.S. telecommunications attorney. An early advocate of better broadband, better lives, he founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for better broadband data in 2008. That effort became the Broadband Breakfast media community. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over news coverage focused on digital infrastructure investment, broadband's impact, and Big Tech.

Funding

States and Municipalities Should Move Quickly on Infrastructure Funding, BEAD or Not

Beginning financial planning early and allow time to tweak statutes that may stand in the way of certain funding options.

Published

1 week ago

on

November 20, 2022

By

Photo of Drew Clark (left), Tom Coverick, David Wedick and Vikash Harlalka at Digital Infrastructure Investment by Zoey Howell-Brown.

WASHINGTON, November 20, 2022 – Despite an unprecedented influx of federal broadband funding, states should expeditiously pursue diverse network funding options, said Tom Coverick, managing director at Keybanc Capital Markets, speaking Thursday at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference.

Coverick advocated financial strategies that are “nimble, responsive, and quick.” And among other benefits, beginning financial planning early on allows time to tweak statutes that may stand in the way of certain funding options, he argued.

“I don’t think sitting and waiting for one piece (of financing) is the right thing to do,” he said. “I don’t say that people should be hasty, but the reality is it’s always easier to slow things down in the financial world than it is to speed them up,” he added.

David Wedick, chief financial officer of the Maine Connectivity Authority, also spoke to importance of timely action. “Time is money, and the market is changing,” he said.

The two were speaking on a panel moderated by Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, and including Vikash Harlalka, a member of the Communications Services team at New Street Research.

The private sector can offer much more to the broadband industry than just financial support, Wedick argued. “Investment from the private sector is not just going to be in terms of dollars, it’s going to be in terms of resources (such as) the law firm that decides to create a new division around broadband legal work,” he said.

In addition to seeking out private investment, state officials must navigate the federal government’s multitude of broadband-funding efforts, including a $65 billion infusion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Federal moneys are divided among numerous programs administered by various federal agencies, including the United States Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program, the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment initiative. The BEAD fund will distribute $42.45 billion to the states for deployment and related projects.

Funding

Local Leadership and Coordination Key to Proper Federal Fund Allocation, Conference Hears

Local communities understand their own needs, said Arkansas’s Glen Howie.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 17, 2022

By

Photo of Phil Murphy, senior advisor at the NTIA, at the DII conference Thursday

WASHINGTON, November 17, 2022 – Robust state and local leadership in coordination with federal support initiatives is key to the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s broadband funding, agreed officials from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and state broadband offices speaking at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference Thursday.

Local communities understand their own needs best, said Glen Howie, director of the Arkansas State Broadband Office. Howie said his state will “go county by county,” encouraging ground-up leadership from the citizens of his state.

“It’s not really about Washington, and it’s not even really about Little Rock, it’s about (local communities),” he said. Before assuming his current position, Howie worked in Louisiana’s broadband office, another state which prioritizes community engagement.

In Maryland, state funding initiatives favor service providers who enjoy community support, said the state’s broadband director, Kenrick Gordon. One Maryland program even allows local jurisdictions to apply in partnership with a preferred provider, he said.

At the federal level, the NTIA is working with states to provide them the resources they need, said Phil Murphy, senior advisor in the Office of the Assistant Secretary at the NTIA. Speakers noted that many state broadband offices are only months old, understaffed, or both.

“We really want to be partners,” he said, “We want to work with (states) through this process and to help them leverage the capabilities that we’ve developed so that we’re all working towards the same goal.”

And beyond the IIJA funding initiatives, Howie said he is working to brighten his state’s future by seeking out technology innovators in many fields, including agriculture, education, and healthcare.

“I’m on the hunt for really cool, innovative things that could be disruptors…in Arkansas,” he said.

The IIJA, which became law one year ago Tuesday,  allocated to broadband infrastructure an unprecedented $65 billion. Congress designated the bulk of these funds – $42.5billion – for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, primarily a infrastructure deployment initiative, which will issue grants to the states based on relative need, as shown in the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map.

The NTIA administers BEAD funds and is scheduled to announce states’ grants by June 2023. Once states receive funds, they will operate sub-grant programs to allocate funding to individual deployment and related projects.

Beside the BEAD program, the IIJA funded initiatives to promote digital equity and adoption, middle-mile infrastructure, and tribal broadband.

Funding

Senators Push Bill to Make Broadband Grants Non-Taxable By Year-End

Sen. Mark Warner said he is in discussions to push the bill to law this year.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 16, 2022

By

Screenshot of Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan.

WASHINGTON, November 16, 2022 – Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said Wednesday that he is pushing to become law this year a bill that would shield from taxes federal broadband funds to maximize the amounts going to builds.

“I’m engaged real-time in conversations with the finance committee and others to see if we could get this included (in) the end-of-the-year package,” he explained at the 2022 US Telecom Broadband Investment Forum.

Warner and Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., on Wednesday touted the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act, which was introduced by the senators in September. Each emphasized the importance of maximizing the reach of federal broadband funding.

Tax-exempt funding programs would include middle-mile grants, the Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program, and the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The BEAD program will distribute $42.45 billion – about two thirds of the IIJA’s broadband funds – to the states.

“One way (to get broadband funds to unserved areas) is to make sure that the money is not returned to the Treasury because of a tax on the grants,” argued Moran. “Taxing the grants would limit the effectiveness of the deployment programs. This would mean fewer people would receive broadband services in our state and around the country, and it would reduce the chances that rural America finally gets the service that it needs.

“Forcing broadband providers to pay back a portion of their broadband-deployment funds just lacks common sense,” he added.

To prevent federally-funded overbuilding – in which money goes to areas that already have adequate infrastructure – Moran advocated robust congressional oversight. Congress should use its power of the purse to promote executive agency accountability, he argued.

Moran also called for close coordination between the FCC, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and the Rural Utilities Service, three leading administers of federal broadband funding.

In August, US Telecom and fellow trade organization NCTA – The Internet & Television Association argued for federal protections against overbuilding in comments submitted to the Federal Communications Commission.

