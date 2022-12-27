Spectrum
As Debate Over 12 GigaHertz Persist, Satellite Companies Jockey for Nearby Spectrum
WASHINGTON, December 26, 2022 – Satellite service provider OneWeb is in support of the Federal Communications Commission’s proposal to open up crucial middle-band spectrum in the 12.7-13.25 GigaHertz (GHz) band for mobile wireless use, given the outstanding fight between satellite and terrestrial service providers over the lower portion of the 12 GHz band.
The FCC has released a notice of inquiry inviting input on how the 12.7-13.25 GHz band could be expanded to include mobile broadband services to decrease interference in the heavily populated 12 GHz band.
The 12.7 GHz band in the United States is primarily allocated to Fixed Service, Fixed Satellite Service, and Mobile Service with limited federal use. The notice of inquiry acknowledges that the need for mobile broadband access for Americans continues to grow “unabated,” necessitating the expansion into more frequency ranges.
The inquiry states that the 12.7 band is “ideal” for the commission to consider as it is already allocated for mobile services on a primary basis domestically, and it appears to be lightly used.
OneWeb, formerly known as WorldVu, is in support of expanding the 12.7 band as it says it reduces congestion on the adjacent 12 GHz band, which has historically hosted fixed satellite systems.
“[It] offers terrestrial operators the requested bandwidth of mid-band spectrum with the same beneficial propagation characteristics present in the 12 GHz band, but with substantially less disruption to incumbent satellite operations and associated harm to American consumers,” read its comment.
The inquiry recognizes that there are alternative, and likely superior, solutions for providing additional mid- band spectrum than by creating new allocations in the heavily used 12 GHz band, continued OneWeb in its comment.
For years, OneWeb claimed, certain 12 GHz terrestrial licensees have demonstrated no regard for “unacceptable” interference they could cause to incumbent satellite operations making intensive use of the 12 GHz band.
Inquiry comes at time when debate over flexible use of the 12 GHz has raged
There has been considerable debate on whether 5G operations can be shared on the 12 GHz spectrum with satellite service providers. Executives at OneWeb argued at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event that mobile use of the 12 GHz band would “wipe out” the relatively weak satellite signals.
A study published in 2021 by consultancy RKF Engineering Solutions, however, found that the coexistence of 5G and satellite operations in the 12 GHz band was readily achievable, with less than 1 percent of satellite operations being interrupted by terrestrial broadband.
Satellite broadband service provider Starlink refuted the study , claiming that it is a “fatally flawed” analysis that washes over the interference consequences that will allegedly happen if spectrum is shared with 5G operations. According to Starlink, the study assumes that 5G build-out will only occur in urban areas and disregards the interference suffered by satellite terminals on the ground.
Pressure on the FCC continues to increase as industry advocacy group 5G for 12 GHz Coalition with its 36 members argues for the inclusion of the next generation wireless technology into the expansion of the 12 GHz band.
Backlash against expanding into 12.7 GHz Band
Other satellite companies, however, are skeptical of the expansion into the 12.7 band that the NOI proposes.
Canada-based satellite provider Kepler Communications told the commission that increased terrestrial use of the 12.7 GHz band may be unworkable as it raises the risk of interference to the adjacent 12 GHz band.
IntelSat, a multinational satellite service provider, said the 12.7 GHz band shares more technical characteristics with millimeter wave frequencies, which have limited utility for terrestrial mobile broadband, than true mid-band frequencies in the 3 – 6 GHz range. It claimed that the band would not be suitable for mobile broadband uses and would simply interfere with the “highly valuable” fixed satellite services operations currently using the band.
Eutelsat satellite network urged the commission to adopt rules that expand satellite access to the 12.7 GHz band rather than introducing potentially interfering mobile broadband operations in its comments.
High Demand for Spectrum Necessitates Increased Cooperation and New Sharing Programs
The FCC licensed a significant amount of the limited available spectrum before its authority to do was set to expire.
Spectrum
Wireless Association Claims NTIA Chief Avoids Senators on Tech Neutrality
Alan Davidson’s response to Daines, dated Tuesday, says the NTIA will combat overbuilding, but does not mention unlicensed spectrum.
WASHINGTON, December 22, 2022 – National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief Alan Davidson’s response to a senator’s oversight letter “misse[d] the fundamental issue” of technological neutrality, according to a Thursday tweet from the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association.
“This latest letter appears to sidestep the whole issue entirely. I don’t know how much clearer [Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mon.,] could have been to the NTIA,” Mike Wendy, director of communications for WISPA, told Broadband Breakfast on Thursday.
In November, a coalition of GOP senators – including by Daines, Marsha Blackburn, Tenn., John Borrasso, Wyo., Cynthia Lummus, Wyo., Ted Cruz, Tex., John Cornyn, Tex., and Thom Tills, N.C., – asked the NTIA to reconsider decision to exclude networks that solely use unlicensed spectrum from its definition of “reliable broadband network.” This definition will be used for the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. “Removing options off the table will result in communities being left behind,” the senators wrote.
The senators’ letter also argued that the exclusion could cause areas served by fully unlicensed networks to be unnecessarily overbuilt, draining funds frum truly unserved locations.
Davidson’s response to Daines, dated Tuesday, says the NTIA plans to combat overbuilding, but does not mention unlicensed spectrum. “To date, we have never gotten any clarification on why unlicensed considered ‘not reliable,’” Wendy said.
Critics say networks that operate fully over unlicensed spectrum are susceptible to interference. Wendy argued that this concern is overblown.
“It’s not the role of the government to choose technology winners and losers,” Wendy said. WISPA has long advocated tech neutrality, arguing that its members – i.e., wireless providers, many of whom operate on unlicensed spectrum – are the best suited to serve high-cost rural areas.
WISPA was surprised to find BEAD’s notice of funding opportunity excluded unlicensed spectrum, Wendy said. “It was a slap in the face,” he explained. Nonetheless, he said his organization has met with NTIA and still hopes to affect a policy change.
An NTIA spokesperson declined to comment.
Spectrum
Interference Concerns with FCC Raised Over Wi-Fi in 6 GigaHertz Band
Southern Linc raised concerns about potential interference issues with the agency’s opening the band for unlicensed use.
WASHINGTON, November 30, 2022 – Wireless service provider Southern Linc raised concerns with the Federal Communications Commission on November 9 about potential interference issues with the agency’s opening of the 6 GigaHertz (GHz) band for unlicensed use.
The concerns, laid out in a post-meeting letter to the FCC, explained that the agency’s decision to open up the band traditionally used by services including broadcasting to unlicensed use was based on measurements taken in 2018. Since then, wireless data points have multiplied, rendering these measurements outdated and unreflective of the current Wi-Fi environment, Southern Linc representatives argued.
Southern Linc urged the collection of data on current Wi-Fi operations to successfully develop and implement automated frequency coordination systems. A thoroughly tested automatic frequency control system could provide for effective shared use of the 6 GHz band and reduce harmful interference, the company said.
Earlier this month, the FCC approved the testing of 13 proposed automated frequency coordination database systems from various technology companies to ensure interference issues are limited. During testing, each company will make the automated frequency coordination system available for a specific period for the public to test the system’s functionality.
Southern Linc also recommended a proposal made by trade associations to engage in next-generation Wi-Fi, dubbed “6E” for its capability to use the 6 GHz band. To date, the University of Michigan has a campus-wide Wi-Fi 6E system, the largest currently operating network of unlicensed 6 GHz devices.
In April 2020, the FCC adopted its 6 GHz Order, freeing up 1,200 megahertz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band (from 5.925–7.125 GHz) for unlicensed use, including for Wi-Fi connectivity. The order, supported unanimously by the FCC commissioners, was expected to improve Wi-Fi reliability and speed.
A few months later, in response to a challenge from AT&T, the D.C. Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the FCC order stating that the “petitioners have failed to provide a basis for questioning the commission’s conclusion that the order will protect against a significant risk of harmful interference.”
In December 2021, the National Spectrum Management Association echoed concerns about harmful interference, alleging the FCC decision was made without proper testing.
